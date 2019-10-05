e-paper
Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out enters best sellers list

The 56-year-old actor’s memoir brief about her troubled childhood, including being molestation at the age of 15 and about her marriages to ex-husbands Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Demi Moore can’t keep calm as her latest memoir ‘Inside Out’ has become a best seller.

The actor took to her Instagram to announce the happy news that ‘Inside Out’ is at the top of The New York Times Best Sellers List.

 

“Got my cover all dressed up to tell you the big news... #InsideOutBook just hit #1 on @nytimes bestseller list!” wrote Moore. “This is all so much more than I could have expected and I am so overwhelmed by the support and love you’ve given it. Thank you guys for reading and allowing it to resonate with you xx.”

Actor Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis expressed being proud of her mother for opening up about her “vulnerability” in her new book, during an appearance on ‘The Talk’.

“I’m so proud of her vulnerability, and I think so many women have watched her -- and just as her daughter I’ve watched her -- as this kind of beacon of strength and this kind of leader,” said Willis, reported Fox News.

“I think what I really respect about her is, she’s never the victim in her story. She takes accountability, she takes responsibility, and, mind you, this is her perspective, her story, and she’s the first one to say that,” continued Willis of her 56-year-old mom.

The actor, who is the eldest daughter of Moore, concluded her comments about the book by describing her mother as a survivor.

“She’s allowing herself to show everyone that you can go through some really difficult, hard things and you can still be someone who is thriving and taking accountability and just being a strong survivor without being like, ‘Oh, I survived this and this is who I am because of this story,’ which I think is amazing.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 09:19 IST

