Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar proves old school romance still rules the roost

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:30 IST

Raking your brain to plan a perfect proposal for your partner? Gauahar Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar sorted it for all the lover boys out there as he simply went down on one knee, with a ring, to propose marriage to the diva. Setting the Internet on a frenzy, Gauahar recently shared a video which redefined couple goals for everyone out there as it established that old school romance still rules the roost.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Chokra Jawaan star shared a video featuring her in a white base gharara set with pink floral prints and a pink dupatta while Zaid was dressed in a brown shirt with blue checks and teamed with black baggy pants. The video is one of the many dance videos of the duo who are often seen collaborating together off late.

Grooving to the Punjabi track, Diamond Da Challa, Gauahar is seen grabbing the attention of her on-screen lover, Zaid, in the video choreographed by dancer Shaikh Razi. Seen asking her PubG-obssessed partner to get her a diamond ring, Gauahar gets her wish fulfilled as Zaid goes down on his knees to propose marriage to her at the end of the video.

Gauahar’s priceless reaction set fans wondering whether this was a part of the act or Zaid real feelings flowing along since the diva captioned it, “Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao ..... (Is this the effect of the song or real message from the heart ….??? Tell quickly …..) #GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla (sic).”

While Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan commented, “Hahah (sic)”, actor Ridhima Pandit fuelled the rumour mills by her “Congratulations” in the comments section. The voice of the sensational track, Neha Kakkar too commented, “#JustSaw How beautiful you two (sic).”

Nigaar Khan and Ridhima Pandit’s comments on Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

Neha Kakkar’s comment on Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post ( Instagram/gauaharkhan )

Though Gauahar has previously denied such claims and called Zaid her “friend”, the mushy video inevitably won fans’ hearts. Our biggest takeaway from it is the fact that going down on one knee to propose your partner will never be out of fashion to stir up some romance in the air.

