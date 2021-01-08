e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office

Here’s why Dave McCary proposed to Emma Stone in Saturday Night Live office

Emma Stone met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’

sex-and-relationships Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
Dave McCary and Emma Stone
Dave McCary and Emma Stone(Instagram)
         

American actor and mom-to-be Emma Stone’s husband romantically proposed to her in the office where they first met at ‘Saturday Night Live.’According to Page Six, the Oscar winner met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called ‘Wells for Boys.’

They kept things quiet about their romance until they made their public debut at the SAG Awards in January 2019 - and announced their engagement that December.

Now, Page Six is told by a source: “Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock. No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic.”

The outlet had to postpone their planned March wedding due to the pandemic. They finally said “I do” in a low-key ceremony in L.A. in September.

And this week, Stone showed off her baby bump as she walked around L.A. with a friend.

As reported by Page Six, ‘The Favourite’ star told her famous friend Jennifer Lawrence that she wanted to have kids in an interview in Elle magazine in 2018, saying: “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything.”

“As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Priyanka Gandhi slams NCW member over Budaun rape
Anil Ambani’s debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank
Anil Ambani’s debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In