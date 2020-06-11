Is lockdown loneliness making us loners?

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:57 IST

Man is a social animal and hence staying in self-isolation or quarantine isn’t something that comes naturally to them. However, over the past few months a large number of the world’s population has been affected by due to COVID-19 lockdown, and many are experiencing the impact of social isolation.

With the new normal, solitary confinement seems to have moved out of the confines of a prison and has entered our homes and workplaces or home offices given that we’ve been working from home, making isolation and loneliness as big a threat to our physical and mental health as obesity, hypertension, depression and more.

Loneliness counter-intuitively can also result in a decreased desire for social interaction. To understand the mechanics of this paradox, UCL researchers based at the Wolfson Institute and the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre investigated social behaviour in zebrafish.

The results of the study have been published in eLife.

Most zebrafish demonstrate pro-social behaviour, but approximately 10 per cent are ‘loner’ fish who are averse to social cues and demonstrate different brain activity than their pro-social siblings.

ALSO READ: Life in self isolation: Alone, not lonely by choice

However, even typically social zebrafish avoid social interaction after a period of isolation. PhD students Hande Tunbak and Mireya Vazquez-Prada, Postdoctoral Research Fellow Thomas Ryan, Dr Adam Kampff and Sir Henry Dale Wellcome Fellow Elena Dreosti set out to test whether the brain activity of isolated zebrafish mimics that of loner fish or whether other forces were at play.

To investigate the effects of isolation, the researchers isolated typically social zebrafish from other fish for a period of two days and then compared their brain activity to zebrafish, who demonstrated aversion to social interaction without having been isolated.

The isolated fish demonstrated sensitivity to stimuli and had increased activity in brain regions related to stress and anxiety. These effects of isolation were quickly overcome when the fish received a drug that reduces anxiety.

The differences between loner fish and their siblings were found mostly in the hypothalamus, the region of the brain responsible for social rewards. The loner fish hypothalamus did not demonstrate the same pattern of activation during social exposure as its typical counterparts, indicating that loner fish do not experience rewards in the same way as typical fish during social interactions.

By contrast, ‘lonely’ fish--those that demonstrated typical social behaviour and were isolated--demonstrated hypersensitivity to stimuli and activation of brain regions associated with stress and anxiety. Lonely fish experienced actively negative outcomes from social interaction whereas loner fish simply did not experience reward.

“A detailed view of the zebrafish brain can provide important clues for all of us currently experiencing the effects of social isolation,” said Dr Elena Dreosti. Our understanding of the neural mechanisms of social behaviour are limited, but we do know that zebrafish and humans share a fundamental drive for social interaction that is controlled by similar brain structures, Dreosti added.

Although human behaviour is much more complex, understanding how this basic social drive arises--and how it is affected by isolation--is a necessary step towards understanding the impact of the social environment on human brains and behaviour. The zebrafish, which is completely transparent throughout early development, offers neuroscientists a detailed view of its brain circuitry.

As per the study, humans won’t all be loners after lockdown but will be anxious upon returning to the normal social lives.

-- with inputs from ANI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter