e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Italy’s lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italy’s lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italy’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT+ people a hate crime.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Rome, Italy
The bill was approved by 265 votes to 193 in the 630-member chamber and now needs a final green light from the upper house Senate.
The bill was approved by 265 votes to 193 in the 630-member chamber and now needs a final green light from the upper house Senate.(Pixabay)
         

Italy’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT+ people a hate crime, with those found guilty of such attacks risking longer prison terms.

The bill was approved by 265 votes to 193 in the 630-member chamber and now needs a final green light from the upper house Senate, where it has the support of the ruling coalition parties, before becoming law.

It modifies an existing law punishing offences based on someone’s race or religion with up to four years in jail.

“It is a big step forward against discrimination, hatred and violence,” Alessandro Zan, the openly gay lawmaker who promoted the law, wrote on Twitter.

The change was championed by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), but faced opposition from right-wing parties and the Italian Roman Catholic Church, which said existing protections were strong enough.

The conservative campaign group Pro Life and Family has said the bill will make LGBT+ people “more equal than others”, while Italian bishops warned last June that the new law could curb dissenting opinions, including that a family requires the union of a man and a woman.

Zan has denied that the bill would impinge on free speech, saying it would only punish those who incite hatred.

LGBT+ advocacy groups say homophobia is a serious problem in Italy and have long complained that homophobic and transphobic attacks are tried on lesser charges than racist assaults.

Italy’s largest LGBT+ rights group, Arcigay, records more than 100 hate crime and discrimination cases each year, but numerous attempts over the last 25 years to create a law to punish acts of homophobia and transphobia have failed.

In Italy, where same-sex unions were passed in 2016, the approval of civil rights laws has often been marked by strong opposition from Catholic and conservative groups.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager quizzed by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager quizzed by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In