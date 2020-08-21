Lego launches bricks with Braille for children

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:10 IST

Danish toymaker Lego is launching a new version of its iconic plastic bricks featuring Braille for the visually-impaired across seven countries.

The bricks will have the same shape as the regular Lego bricks, but the studs on top are rearranged.

The LEGO® Braille Bricks concept is a play-based methodology that teaches braille to children who are blind or have a visual impairment, the company said on its official website.

Each brick shows the printed version of the symbol or letter, allowing both sighted and visually-impaired children to play and learn together.

Individuals with blindness or impaired vision all over the world rely on Braille to work, study and enjoy their daily lives to the fullest. This simplistic but highly practical educational tool will teach a range of skills needed to thrive, the description on Lego’s site continues.

Learning through building blocks is an initiative to promote children’s drive and motivation to learn, and their ability to boost their imagination, connect with others in a positive environment, especially in the 21st-century.

On the company’s official Instagram page, they posted: “LEGO Braille bricks are a fun new way for children with visual impairment to learn Braille. The bricks are now available in 7 countries – with more coming soon! 😊”

#LEGO #Braille #LEGOFoundation #RebuildTheWorld

The new bricks will begin by selling in 7 countries namely Brazil, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway and the United States, before being extended to another 13 countries in early 2021.

In 2019, Lego also allocated 25 percent of its earnings to the Lego Foundation, which helps underprivileged children.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter