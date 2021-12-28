e-paper
Shilpa Shetty, Viaan and Shamita have fun while exercising on vacation, revisit childhood

Shilpa Shetty, Viaan and Shamita have fun while exercising on vacation, revisit childhood

Munki and Tunki aka Shilpa Shetty and Shamita along with Viaan Raj Kundra are having a gala time during their holiday and revisiting their childhood. The sisters are also making sure that they exercise and have lots of fun while doing so. They recently tried their hands (and legs) at partner Yoga’s Bird Pose.

Dec 28, 2020
Nishtha Grover
Shilpa Shetty, Viaan and Shamita have fun while exercising on vacation
Shilpa Shetty, Viaan and Shamita have fun while exercising on vacation(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Sisters share a special bond. No matter how old one gets, revisiting childhood memories with siblings is always fun and Shilpa Shetty’s recent Instagram post will take you down the memory lane for sure. The mother-of-two is currently holidaying with her family and having a gala time.

The actor, who is also known for her extreme fitness sessions, made sure that her exercise does not take a back seat even when she is on a holiday. And adding a little fun to the workout session is totally Shilpa’s signature style. Shilpa took to her Instagram account and shared an image of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty aka Tunki from their exercise session.

In the image, Shilpa can be seen lying on the ground with her legs and arms up at 90 degrees. Shamita can be seen balancing herself on Shilpa’s legs and hands while maintaining the asana. This partner yoga pose is known as the Bird Pose. It is one of the beginner asanas of partner yoga.

 

For the session, Shilpa opted to wear a basic white T-shirt and tied a knot to it in the front. She teamed it with a pair of pyjamas. Shamita, on the other hand, opted to wear a red mini kaftan. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a bun. Shilpa shared the fun images on Instagram with the caption, “Will always be a child at heart. Trust me, that too is an art. Love you, Tunki @shamitashetty_official. Posted @withregram • @shamitashetty_official Bringing childhood memories back @theshilpashetty #childhoodmemories #love #sisterhood #sundayfunday (sic).”

Shamita also took to the comments section and left a loved up comment for Munki aka Shilpa.

Shamita Shetty’s comment on Shilpa Shetty’s post
Shamita Shetty’s comment on Shilpa Shetty’s post ( Instagram/theshilpashetty )

Shamita was not the only person that Shilpa tried the asana with. Her son, Viaan also tried the Bird Pose and loved it.

Viaan and Shilpa trying the bird pose
Viaan and Shilpa trying the bird pose ( Instagramstory/theshilpashetty )

Did you exercise today?

