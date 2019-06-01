Tips to help you with pre-wedding jitters

It doesn’t take much time for a bride to turn into a bridezilla or a groom to start having cold feet, right before their big day. Even though pre-wedding jitters are completely normal, it often affects one, psychologically and emotionally, share relationship experts. However, they insist that having pre-wedding jitters doesn’t always mean that one should call off the wedding. “It is common for even the calmest of people to have stress prior to their wedding,” explains marriage counsellor Shivani Sadhoo.

“Getting married is a big commitment that two people make in front of their loved ones. A little anxiety or nervousness around the wedding is normal and can be easily coped with,” says psychologist Harsheen Arora.

Sometimes, there are relationship problems that are beyond the world of pre-wedding nerves and irritations. Sometimes, it could be either due to stepparents, divorces in the family or just one particular family member. And of course, there is always the fear of marrying the wrong person. “Yoga (meditation) centres the mind and the body. A few moments of conscious breathing and stretching can surely calm you down,” suggests Sadhoo.

Another possible reason, experts opine, behind the heebie-jeebies is when you forget to differentiate between being stressed about wedding planning and being stressed about the marriage. When do we want kids? Where are we going to stay? How will we budget our lives? Who stays at home? Questions like these may lead to nervousness.

5 ways to calm your nerves

1. Take a warm bath before going to sleep using a scented candle or aromatherapy

2. If possible, do some yoga when you get up

3. Instead of skipping a meal, eat light

4. Avoid excessive caffeine, sugar and overeating

5. Remain connected with your fiancé

-Shivani Sadhoo, marriage counsellor.

Signs of underlying anxiousness

1. Loss of appetite

2. Lack of sleep

3. Panic attacks or crying without reason

4. Feeling nauseated

5. Obsessing over last minute wedding details

Harsheen Arora, psychologist.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:31 IST