e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan sync with ‘absolute joy’ of all families this IPL 2020 season | Watch

Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan sync with ‘absolute joy’ of all families this IPL 2020 season | Watch

Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan’s camaraderie during the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is basically all the families this Covid-19 quarantine as Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2020 kick-starts in UAE

sex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:11 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan bond over opening match of IPL 2020
Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan bond over opening match of IPL 2020(Instagram/varundvn)
         

Breaking the chain of boredom and gloom amid Covid-19 quarantine, cricket’s Indian Premiere League 2020 has kick-started in UAE and fans including Bollywood celebrities David and Varun Dhawan can’t keep calm. The opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night saw the whole family across the country hijack their respective drawing rooms like never before during this pandemic and we do not blame them.

In sync with the sporty sentiments and familia bonds, David and Varun too enjoyed the game. Giving fans a glimpse of their drawing room cheer, Varun shared a video of David enthusiastically clapping like a child when Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians scored a four at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the video which instantly broke the Internet with its relatable content and garnered over 2.8 million views while still going strong. Varun shared in the caption, “The absolute joy This is the happiest he’s been in the lockdown and it’s only because of cricket #ipl #daviddhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni (sic).” 

As the thirteenth season of IPL unfurls in extraordinary circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic, IPL has been organised in bio-secure bubble like other major sports events this year, along with the strict health guidelines. Unlike previous years, IPL 2020 witnesses empty stadiums that were otherwise crowded with fans from across the world.

Since cricket is worshipped as a sport by one and all in India, the work-from-home norm has only lifted the spirits of the fans as they snuggle before their television sets in the company of their families and gang up or support the same teams enthusiastically.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha
Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise?
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise?
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sex and Relationships

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In