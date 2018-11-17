Why botox may be bad for your sex life

While botox may help you look young, it also has some pitfalls. It can, in fact, impact your love life as well. While botox helps to remove wrinkles from the skin, it may also (if overdone) give you a frozen one-expression face which can impact your love life.

After all, if you cannot show or express your emotions freely, you may end up giving the wrong signals to your partner. A report by the Daily Mail has beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell confessing that some of her clients who underwent botox complained that intimacy had disappeared from their relationships by taking away their ability to show their thoughts and their feelings.

“In short, even if they felt desire, their frozen faces weren’t able to communicate it.. Instead of enhancing their sexual life, their heavy Botox use seemed to be sabotaging it,” writes Mitchell.

She quotes psychologist Jo Coker, who specialises in relationships, and says: ‘The very fact that women will choose to use Botox suggests that they are already uneasy in their own skin. Botox does freeze wrinkles, but in doing so it acts as a mask on the face. What women don’t realise is that, with an expressionless face, they’re missing out on a crucial aspect of what it is to be human.”

One possible solution, according to her is to go easy on the botox. “That’s why, when clients have mentioned that they’ve gone off sex, I have suggested they lighten up on the Botox. In every single case, months down the line, they said their relationships had improved,” she writes.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 16:51 IST