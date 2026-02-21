Say goodbye to dark circles and tired eyes with these 8 under-eye creams under ₹1000
If your eyes feel tiring and puffy, it's time to include under-eye creams in your routine. Here are the top 8 picks for you.
Our Picks
Do you often feel dark patches and puffiness around your eyes? Do you often wake up with under-eye bags? If the answer to both questions is a yes, then under-eye creams are your big-time saviour. The area under the eye is thinner and more sensitive than the rest of the face, making it more prone to concerns such as dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and dryness. This is why you need a separate skincare solution to battle these issues.
Under-eye creams are specially formulated skincare products designed to target the delicate skin beneath the eyes. Unlike regular moisturizers, under-eye creams are created with gentle, concentrated ingredients that hydrate, brighten, and smooth without causing irritation.
As there are plenty of under-eye creams available on Myntra, we thought of curating a list of the top 8 picks for you.
How we selected these picks:
Top ratings and customer reviews: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Myntra. All the under eye creams chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers,
Price: All the under eye creams mentioned below are under ₹1,000, most of them even under ₹500, making the list affordable for each one of you.
Revive tired eyes with this powerful Korean formula enriched with ginseng extract and retinal to smooth fine lines and boost elasticity. This lightweight serum absorbs quickly, brightens dull under-eyes, and improves skin texture without irritation. Customers love its gentle yet effective anti-ageing results, noting visible reduction in wrinkles and improved firmness within weeks. Ideal for nightly use, it delivers youthful radiance while keeping the delicate eye area hydrated, refreshed, and visibly rejuvenated.
2. MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Infused with pure coffee extract and caffeine, this under eye cream reduces dark circles, puffiness, and tired-looking eyes. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly and works well under makeup. Rich in antioxidants, it energizes and tightens the delicate under-eye area. Customers appreciate its refreshing feel and noticeable reduction in puffiness after consistent use. Many reviewers highlight brighter under-eyes and smoother texture, making it a favorite daily solution for dull, fatigued skin.
Hydrate and rejuvenate your under-eyes with this science-backed formula designed to reduce fine lines and dark circles. This under eye cream is packed with active ingredients and deeply moisturises while improving skin elasticity and firmness. Its smooth texture spreads easily and absorbs without stickiness. Customers report softer, plumper under-eyes and visible improvement in pigmentation with regular use. Ideal for dry and aging skin, it delivers long-lasting hydration and a refreshed, youthful appearance.
This squalane-enriched under eye cream deeply nourishes delicate skin while reducing fine lines and dryness. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture and restores skin elasticity without feeling heavy. Perfect for daily use, it helps brighten dull under-eyes and smooth uneven texture. Customers praise its gentle hydration and noticeable softness after a few weeks. Many users mention reduced dryness and improved suppleness, making it ideal for sensitive and dehydrated skin types.
Target dark circles and fine lines with this advanced retinal and Vitamin K formula. It boosts collagen production, improves skin texture, and reduces pigmentation around the eyes. The lightweight cream absorbs quickly and works effectively without causing irritation when used as directed. Customers appreciate its visible brightening effects and smoother under-eye area within weeks. Many reviewers highlight reduced dark circles and improved firmness, making it a reliable anti-aging eye care solution.
Energize and firm your under-eyes with this coffee and multi-peptide enriched formula. It reduces puffiness, minimises fine lines, and improves skin elasticity while delivering antioxidant protection. The non-greasy texture blends seamlessly into the skin and layers well under makeup. Customers love its lightweight feel and noticeable brightening results. Many report reduced puffiness and smoother skin with continued use, making it perfect for daily revitalizing eye care.
This value pack of two herbal under eye creams nourishes and brightens the delicate eye area. Formulated with natural ingredients, it helps reduce dark circles, puffiness, and dryness. The gentle formula suits daily use and absorbs without residue. Customers appreciate the affordability and visible improvement in hydration and brightness. Many reviewers mention softer under-eyes and gradual fading of pigmentation, making it a practical and effective skincare addition.
Reveal brighter, smoother eyes with 7DAYSNATURAL Age-Defying Under Eye Cream. This lightweight, fast-absorbing formula targets dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines while deeply hydrating delicate under-eye skin. Powered by natural botanical extracts and nourishing antioxidants, it helps restore elasticity and promote a refreshed, youthful appearance. Customers love its non-greasy texture and visible results, with many reporting firmer skin and reduced puffiness within weeks. Ideal for daily use, this gentle yet effective eye cream revitalizes tired eyes and enhances your natural glow with consistent application.
Similar articles for you
Tried and Tested: I used the Traya hair kit for a month, and here is my honest take on it
Give your lips a rich colour payoff with these 8 long-lasting matte lipsticks
Shampoos with peptides and hyaluronic acid are best for dry hair, say experts: Top 8 shampoos to try
The only 2-in-1 liner kajals you need: Top 6 multi-use, gamechanger picks under ₹1000
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More