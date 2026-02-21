Say goodbye to dark circles and tired eyes with these 8 under-eye creams under ₹1000

Do you often feel dark patches and puffiness around your eyes? Do you often wake up with under-eye bags? If the answer to both questions is a yes, then under-eye creams are your big-time saviour. The area under the eye is thinner and more sensitive than the rest of the face, making it more prone to concerns such as dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and dryness. This is why you need a separate skincare solution to battle these issues. Under eye creams to depuff and relax your eyes (Freepik) Under-eye creams are specially formulated skincare products designed to target the delicate skin beneath the eyes. Unlike regular moisturizers, under-eye creams are created with gentle, concentrated ingredients that hydrate, brighten, and smooth without causing irritation. As there are plenty of under-eye creams available on Myntra, we thought of curating a list of the top 8 picks for you. How we selected these picks: Top ratings and customer reviews: The first and foremost factor we considered before curating this list was to look for products that have higher reviews and ratings on Myntra. All the under eye creams chosen have 4-plus ratings and are highly appreciated by hundreds of customers, Price: All the under eye creams mentioned below are under ₹1,000, most of them even under ₹500, making the list affordable for each one of you.

Revive tired eyes with this powerful Korean formula enriched with ginseng extract and retinal to smooth fine lines and boost elasticity. This lightweight serum absorbs quickly, brightens dull under-eyes, and improves skin texture without irritation. Customers love its gentle yet effective anti-ageing results, noting visible reduction in wrinkles and improved firmness within weeks. Ideal for nightly use, it delivers youthful radiance while keeping the delicate eye area hydrated, refreshed, and visibly rejuvenated.

2. MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Infused with pure coffee extract and caffeine, this under eye cream reduces dark circles, puffiness, and tired-looking eyes. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly and works well under makeup. Rich in antioxidants, it energizes and tightens the delicate under-eye area. Customers appreciate its refreshing feel and noticeable reduction in puffiness after consistent use. Many reviewers highlight brighter under-eyes and smoother texture, making it a favorite daily solution for dull, fatigued skin.

Hydrate and rejuvenate your under-eyes with this science-backed formula designed to reduce fine lines and dark circles. This under eye cream is packed with active ingredients and deeply moisturises while improving skin elasticity and firmness. Its smooth texture spreads easily and absorbs without stickiness. Customers report softer, plumper under-eyes and visible improvement in pigmentation with regular use. Ideal for dry and aging skin, it delivers long-lasting hydration and a refreshed, youthful appearance.

This squalane-enriched under eye cream deeply nourishes delicate skin while reducing fine lines and dryness. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula locks in moisture and restores skin elasticity without feeling heavy. Perfect for daily use, it helps brighten dull under-eyes and smooth uneven texture. Customers praise its gentle hydration and noticeable softness after a few weeks. Many users mention reduced dryness and improved suppleness, making it ideal for sensitive and dehydrated skin types.

Target dark circles and fine lines with this advanced retinal and Vitamin K formula. It boosts collagen production, improves skin texture, and reduces pigmentation around the eyes. The lightweight cream absorbs quickly and works effectively without causing irritation when used as directed. Customers appreciate its visible brightening effects and smoother under-eye area within weeks. Many reviewers highlight reduced dark circles and improved firmness, making it a reliable anti-aging eye care solution.

Energize and firm your under-eyes with this coffee and multi-peptide enriched formula. It reduces puffiness, minimises fine lines, and improves skin elasticity while delivering antioxidant protection. The non-greasy texture blends seamlessly into the skin and layers well under makeup. Customers love its lightweight feel and noticeable brightening results. Many report reduced puffiness and smoother skin with continued use, making it perfect for daily revitalizing eye care.

This value pack of two herbal under eye creams nourishes and brightens the delicate eye area. Formulated with natural ingredients, it helps reduce dark circles, puffiness, and dryness. The gentle formula suits daily use and absorbs without residue. Customers appreciate the affordability and visible improvement in hydration and brightness. Many reviewers mention softer under-eyes and gradual fading of pigmentation, making it a practical and effective skincare addition.

FAQ – Under Eye Cream What does under eye cream do? Under eye cream hydrates delicate skin, reduces dark circles, minimizes puffiness, and smooths fine lines. It targets concerns specific to the thinner skin around the eyes. When should I start using under eye cream? You can start in your early 20s as a preventive step. Anti-aging formulas are beneficial from your late 20s onward. How often should I apply under eye cream? Apply once or twice daily, typically morning and night, depending on the product instructions. Can under eye cream remove dark circles permanently? It can significantly reduce the appearance of dark circles with consistent use, but results depend on the cause (genetics, lifestyle, pigmentation). How do I apply under eye cream correctly? Use a pea-sized amount and gently tap it around the under-eye area using your ring finger. Avoid rubbing or pulling the skin.