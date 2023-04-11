10 AMD processors laptops: Expect unique blend of features and technologies

Should you buy a gaming laptop?
Gaming laptops are designed specifically for playing video games. Hence, if you are an avid gamer, you may consider buying it.
Laptops are not only for those working in the corporate world, but today’s laptops provide a platform to those who want to experience the fast-moving technological world whether it is gaming, graphic designing or advanced video editing or making moves in the crypto currency market. Laptops today provide consumers a portable and strong platform for such activities.
There are several options of AMD processor laptops in the market that differ in terms of their quality, style, performance, and price range. This blog will assist you pick the one which best suits your tastes, needs, and budget by comparing them. Please note that we do not intend to disparage any other brands or models with this list.
1. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Laptop
You may consider this HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U if you are into intense gaming and decent performance from laptops of this range. This Ryzen processor laptop has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with a 15.6inch (39.6 cm) display. It is also equipped with IPS Micro-Edge Touch Display, Radeon Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 Home, etc.
|Stunning display
|Higher price point
|Advanced features
|Backlit keyboard
2. HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
The HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U is a high-end AMD processor laptop with a 13.3inch screen and features like Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Temporal noise reduction, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare. This AMD processor laptop price is a bit high though. Overall, it is a good pick loaded with features.
Micro-Edge Display
Expensive
Good boost clock
Smaller display
Fingerprint Reader
3. HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor
This is the third HP laptop entry to our list and surely a worthy one you will get at this price range and if you are looking for something as an amateur gamer starting to build up your game then this is the laptop you should opt for. This AMD ryzen processor laptop is aﬀordable and provides some serious performance. The Victus by HP 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC provides all the features you want for gaming, including an enhanced cooling system, a potent AMD CPU, Radeon graphics, a high-resolution, quick display, and OMEN Gaming Hub.
Good battery
Heavy and bulky
Big display
Gaming-ready
4. Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop
Having an AMD Ryzen 5500U CPU gives this laptop a powerful performance boost. It not only offers you the strength to do your work-related chores with ease, but it also keeps you occupied because you may play games, watch movies, and do other things on this Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop.
Enhanced picture quality with full HD display
Requires calibration for best performance
Widescreen LED-backlit Display
Immersive sound
5. Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U
The Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U is a 15.6-inch full HD laptop with 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics. As an AMD laptop, it has a range of features. This AMD processor laptop is styled in carbon black for a vintage appearance. With a built-in HD camera that enhances your appearance, connect with confidence. This PC is also built to withstand repeated usage; it has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to prevent swaying and enhance stability when used on harsh surfaces.
Stunning picture quality
Not good for gaming
Fast charging with ExpressCharge
Backlit Keyboard
6. HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop
The HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor is a 15.6-inch FHD laptop with 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics. This AMD processor laptop features Anti-Glare Screen, Micro-Edge Display, and has a sleek and elegant design. It has stunning AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics.
Free upgrade to Windows 11
Not good for gaming
Built-in Alexa
Elegant Appearance
7. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop is another excellent AMD processor laptop. The Vivobook 16X's crystal-clear, three-sided NanoEdge display will delight your eyes. Let the Vivobook 16X lead you on a creative adventure with a new, fresh visual experience thanks to its broad viewing angles. This ryzen processor laptop is priced moderately.
50WHrs Battery Capacity
Not good for gaming
Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Number key
FingerPrint Reader
8. HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop
The powerful and sleek HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor Gaming Laptop is another great AMD processor laptop. The laptop enables you to experience ultra high-grade graphics. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor makes multi-tasking easy and you can satisfy your gaming needs with this wonderful laptop.
Thermal solution for enhanced performance
Heavy
Bold, immersive design
Good audio quality
9. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
This Acer AMD processor laptop is a portable and powerful laptop for colleges and universities. Every element of daily computing on the Acer Aspire 3 laptop is flawless. The Aspire 3 A315-23 provides more options than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU.
Thin and sleek
Display is not great
Value for money product
Excellent performance
10. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD Laptop
The ideal laptop for all purposes: The Aspire 3 is a stylish laptop with a powerful 15.6" Full HD screen, reliable performance, and Dual-Band WiFi that is convenient to carry around with you wherever you go.
Full HD screen
Needs to be upgraded
Good storage
Less memory
Compact
Best overall product
It is very difficult to choose the best item from this list of powerfulAMD processor laptops. But if we are forced to choose only one, we would think HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U is deserving of the title. You may consider this if you are into intense gaming and decent performance from laptops of this range. Thisryzen processor laptop has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with a 15.6inch (39.6 cm) display.
Best value for money
With an approximate retail price of just Rs. 64,900, Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Laptop offers the best value for money. This AcerAMD processor laptop is a portable and powerful laptop for colleges and universities. The Aspire 3 A315-23 provides more options than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU. Thisryzen processor price of the laptop is affordable.
How to find the perfect AMD processor laptop?
Carefully examine every laptop model on the market based on the most recent features and specifications that each model provides. Next, make sure to regularly read customer reviews and grievances posted online on several platforms because criticism is the best enabler. To find bonafide reviews, do watch videos on YouTube. Ultimately, make a choice to select the product that was primarily praised and had a few complaints.
|Product
|Price
|HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6 cm) IPS Micro-Edge Touch Display/Radeon Graphics/Backlit Kb/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/B&O Audio/FPR/MSO,15-eh2047au
|₹ 60,990
|HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 13.3 inch(33.8cm) WUXGA IPS Micro-Edge Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/MSO/Backlit Keyboard/B&O/FPR/Alexa/Silver/970 Grams, 13-be2057AU
|₹ 68,490
|HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/B&O/Backlit KB/Win 11/MS Office/Xbox Game Pass),16-E0162ax
|₹ 53,990
|Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) Business Laptop - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Microsoft Office 2019/1.76 kg/Silver) A515-45
|₹ 53,500
|Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, 120Hz 250 nits, Win 11+ MSO'21, Dark Green Speckle (D560788WIN9BD, 1.68Kgs)
|₹ 54,990
|HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.69Kg), 15s-ey1004AU
|₹ 59,900
|ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Quiet Blue/1.8 kg), M1603QA-MB502WS
|₹ 47,990
|HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-ec2008AX, 1.98kg
|₹ 60,990
|Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics/1.9Kg/Black) A315-23
|Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics /1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23 with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
|₹ 36,890
Yes. In fact, it is highly recommended to buy an extended warranty when you purchase a laptop. This will help to save repair expenses in the future.