10 AMD processors laptops: Expect unique blend of features and technologies

A good processor is vital for a laptop’s functioning and AMP is a good brand to opt for.

Laptops are not only for those working in the corporate world, but today’s laptops provide a platform to those who want to experience the fast-moving technological world whether it is gaming, graphic designing or advanced video editing or making moves in the crypto currency market. Laptops today provide consumers a portable and strong platform for such activities. There are several options of AMD processor laptops in the market that differ in terms of their quality, style, performance, and price range. This blog will assist you pick the one which best suits your tastes, needs, and budget by comparing them. Please note that we do not intend to disparage any other brands or models with this list. Product list 1. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Laptop You may consider this HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U if you are into intense gaming and decent performance from laptops of this range. This Ryzen processor laptop has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with a 15.6inch (39.6 cm) display. It is also equipped with IPS Micro-Edge Touch Display, Radeon Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 Home, etc. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (up to 4.3 GHz max boost clock(2i),16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads

Memory: 16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD, IPS, micro-edge, BrightView, 250 nits, 157 ppi

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System & Software: Windows 11 Home Plus 64 (SL)

Pros Cons Stunning display Higher price point Advanced features Backlit keyboard

2. HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U The HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U is a high-end AMD processor laptop with a 13.3inch screen and features like Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Temporal noise reduction, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare. This AMD processor laptop price is a bit high though. Overall, it is a good pick loaded with features. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535U

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400 MHz RAM (onboard)

Storage space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 33.8 cm (13.3") diagonal, WUXGA, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits, 170 ppi

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1200

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home 64 Plus Single Language

Pros Cons Micro-Edge Display Expensive Good boost clock Smaller display Fingerprint Reader

3. HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor This is the third HP laptop entry to our list and surely a worthy one you will get at this price range and if you are looking for something as an amateur gamer starting to build up your game then this is the laptop you should opt for. This AMD ryzen processor laptop is aﬀordable and provides some serious performance. The Victus by HP 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC provides all the features you want for gaming, including an enhanced cooling system, a potent AMD CPU, Radeon graphics, a high-resolution, quick display, and OMEN Gaming Hub. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor and up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage

Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") 178-degree wide-viewing angles

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Good battery Heavy and bulky Big display Gaming-ready

4. Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop Having an AMD Ryzen 5500U CPU gives this laptop a powerful performance boost. It not only offers you the strength to do your work-related chores with ease, but it also keeps you occupied because you may play games, watch movies, and do other things on this Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5500U processor

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD storage

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Enhanced picture quality with full HD display Requires calibration for best performance Widescreen LED-backlit Display Immersive sound

5. Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U The Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U is a 15.6-inch full HD laptop with 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics. As an AMD laptop, it has a range of features. This AMD processor laptop is styled in carbon black for a vintage appearance. With a built-in HD camera that enhances your appearance, connect with confidence. This PC is also built to withstand repeated usage; it has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to prevent swaying and enhance stability when used on harsh surfaces. Specifications Processor: R5-5625U (2.30 GHz upto 4.30 GHz) with 16MB L3 Cache, and 6 Cores

Memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD storage

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") FHD WVA AG Narrow Border 120Hz 250 nits

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Stunning picture quality Not good for gaming Fast charging with ExpressCharge Backlit Keyboard

6. HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop The HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor is a 15.6-inch FHD laptop with 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics. This AMD processor laptop features Anti-Glare Screen, Micro-Edge Display, and has a sleek and elegant design. It has stunning AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Memory: 8 GB DDR4- 2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB), upgradable up to 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6-Inch (39.6 cm) FHD SVA anti-glare micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Pros Cons Free upgrade to Windows 11 Not good for gaming Built-in Alexa Elegant Appearance

7. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop is another excellent AMD processor laptop. The Vivobook 16X's crystal-clear, three-sided NanoEdge display will delight your eyes. Let the Vivobook 16X lead you on a creative adventure with a new, fresh visual experience thanks to its broad viewing angles. This ryzen processor laptop is priced moderately. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor

Memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Display: 16.0-inch (40.64 cm) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio LED Backlit 300 nits, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, 86 % Screen-to-body ratio Screen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons 50WHrs Battery Capacity Not good for gaming Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Number key FingerPrint Reader

8. HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop The powerful and sleek HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor Gaming Laptop is another great AMD processor laptop. The laptop enables you to experience ultra high-grade graphics. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor makes multi-tasking easy and you can satisfy your gaming needs with this wonderful laptop. Specifications Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Memory: 8 GB DDR4

Storage space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 15.6-Inch FHD IPS micro-edge, anti-glare Display

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Thermal solution for enhanced performance Heavy Bold, immersive design Good audio quality

9. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop This Acer AMD processor laptop is a portable and powerful laptop for colleges and universities. Every element of daily computing on the Acer Aspire 3 laptop is flawless. The Aspire 3 A315-23 provides more options than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core processor

Memory: 16 GB RAM Laptop

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") FHD

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega8 Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Thin and sleek Display is not great Value for money product Excellent performance

10. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD Laptop The ideal laptop for all purposes: The Aspire 3 is a stylish laptop with a powerful 15.6" Full HD screen, reliable performance, and Dual-Band WiFi that is convenient to carry around with you wherever you go. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor

Memory: 4 GB RAM Laptop

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") FHD

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home

Pros Cons Full HD screen Needs to be upgraded Good storage Less memory Compact

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Laptop Stunning display Advanced features Backlit keyboard HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U Micro-Edge Display Good boost clock Fingerprint reader HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor Good battery Big display Gaming-ready Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop Enhanced picture quality Widescreen LED-backlit Display Immersive sound Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U Stunning picture quality Fast charging with ExpressCharge Backlit Keyboard HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Laptop Free upgrade to Windows 11 Built-in Alexa Elegant Appearance ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop 50WHrs Battery Capacity Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Number key FingerPrint Reader HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor Gaming Laptop Thermal solution Bold, immersive design Good audio quality Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop Thin and sleek Value for money product Excellent performance Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD Laptop Full HD screen Good storage Compact