Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
10 AMD processors laptops: Expect unique blend of features and technologies

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 11, 2023 17:49 IST
Summary:

This article throws light on some of the best AMD processor laptops that are available in India, along with a buying guide.

product info
A good processor is vital for a laptop’s functioning and AMP is a good brand to opt for.

Laptops are not only for those working in the corporate world, but today’s laptops provide a platform to those who want to experience the fast-moving technological world whether it is gaming, graphic designing or advanced video editing or making moves in the crypto currency market. Laptops today provide consumers a portable and strong platform for such activities.

There are several options of AMD processor laptops in the market that differ in terms of their quality, style, performance, and price range. This blog will assist you pick the one which best suits your tastes, needs, and budget by comparing them. Please note that we do not intend to disparage any other brands or models with this list.

Product list

1. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Laptop

You may consider this HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U if you are into intense gaming and decent performance from laptops of this range. This Ryzen processor laptop has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with a 15.6inch (39.6 cm) display. It is also equipped with IPS Micro-Edge Touch Display, Radeon Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 Home, etc.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (up to 4.3 GHz max boost clock(2i),16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads
  • Memory: 16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)
  • Storage space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD, IPS, micro-edge, BrightView, 250 nits, 157 ppi
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System & Software: Windows 11 Home Plus 64 (SL)

Pros

Cons

Stunning displayHigher price point
Advanced features 
Backlit keyboard 
cellpic 20% off
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6 cm) IPS Micro-Edge Touch Display/Radeon Graphics/Backlit Kb/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/B&O Audio/FPR/MSO,15-eh2047au
4 (78)
4 (78)
20% off
60,990 75,794
Buy now

2. HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U

The HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U is a high-end AMD processor laptop with a 13.3inch screen and features like Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard, Temporal noise reduction, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare. This AMD processor laptop price is a bit high though. Overall, it is a good pick loaded with features.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
  • Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400 MHz RAM (onboard)
  • Storage space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Display: 33.8 cm (13.3") diagonal, WUXGA, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits, 170 ppi
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1200
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home 64 Plus Single Language

Pros

Cons

Micro-Edge Display

Expensive

Good boost clock

Smaller display

Fingerprint Reader

 
cellpic 15% off
HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 13.3 inch(33.8cm) WUXGA IPS Micro-Edge Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/MSO/Backlit Keyboard/B&O/FPR/Alexa/Silver/970 Grams, 13-be2057AU
4.3 (158)
4.3 (158)
15% off
68,490 80,314
Buy now

3. HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor

This is the third HP laptop entry to our list and surely a worthy one you will get at this price range and if you are looking for something as an amateur gamer starting to build up your game then this is the laptop you should opt for. This AMD ryzen processor laptop is aﬀordable and provides some serious performance. The Victus by HP 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC provides all the features you want for gaming, including an enhanced cooling system, a potent AMD CPU, Radeon graphics, a high-resolution, quick display, and OMEN Gaming Hub.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor and up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 512 GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage
  • Display: 40.9 cm (16.1") 178-degree wide-viewing angles
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros

Cons

Good battery

Heavy and bulky

Big display

 

Gaming-ready

 
cellpic 24% off
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 16.1 inch(40.9 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/B&O/Backlit KB/Win 11/MS Office/Xbox Game Pass),16-E0162ax
4.3 (1,347)
4.3 (1,347)
24% off
53,990 71,343
Buy now

4. Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop

Having an AMD Ryzen 5500U CPU gives this laptop a powerful performance boost. It not only offers you the strength to do your work-related chores with ease, but it also keeps you occupied because you may play games, watch movies, and do other things on this Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor Laptop.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5500U processor
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD storage
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") Full HD IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home

Pros

Cons

Enhanced picture quality with full HD display

Requires calibration for best performance

Widescreen LED-backlit Display

 

Immersive sound

 
cellpic 29% off
Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) Business Laptop - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/Radeon Graphics/Microsoft Office 2019/1.76 kg/Silver) A515-45
4.4 (155)
4.4 (155)
29% off
53,500 75,000
Buy now

5. Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U

The Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U is a 15.6-inch full HD laptop with 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics. As an AMD laptop, it has a range of features. This AMD processor laptop is styled in carbon black for a vintage appearance. With a built-in HD camera that enhances your appearance, connect with confidence. This PC is also built to withstand repeated usage; it has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to prevent swaying and enhance stability when used on harsh surfaces.

Specifications

  • Processor: R5-5625U (2.30 GHz upto 4.30 GHz) with 16MB L3 Cache, and 6 Cores
  • Memory: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD storage
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") FHD WVA AG Narrow Border 120Hz 250 nits
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros

Cons

Stunning picture quality

Not good for gaming

Fast charging with ExpressCharge

 

Backlit Keyboard

 
cellpic 21% off
Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, 120Hz 250 nits, Win 11+ MSO'21, Dark Green Speckle (D560788WIN9BD, 1.68Kgs)
4.6 (2)
4.6 (2)
21% off
54,990 69,990
Buy now

6. HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Laptop

The HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor is a 15.6-inch FHD laptop with 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Graphics. This AMD processor laptop features Anti-Glare Screen, Micro-Edge Display, and has a sleek and elegant design. It has stunning AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Memory: 8 GB DDR4- 2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB), upgradable up to 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)
  • Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Display: 15.6-Inch (39.6 cm) FHD SVA anti-glare micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
  • Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Pros

Cons

Free upgrade to Windows 11 

Not good for gaming

Built-in Alexa

 

Elegant Appearance

 
cellpic 2% off
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.69Kg), 15s-ey1004AU
4.3 (253)
4.3 (253)
2% off
59,900 61,222
Buy now

7. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop is another excellent AMD processor laptop. The Vivobook 16X's crystal-clear, three-sided NanoEdge display will delight your eyes. Let the Vivobook 16X lead you on a creative adventure with a new, fresh visual experience thanks to its broad viewing angles. This ryzen processor laptop is priced moderately.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor
  • Memory: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
  • Display: 16.0-inch (40.64 cm) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio LED Backlit 300 nits, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, 86 % Screen-to-body ratio Screen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros

Cons

50WHrs Battery Capacity

Not good for gaming

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Number key

 

FingerPrint Reader

 
cellpic 30% off
ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16-inch (40.64 cms) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Quiet Blue/1.8 kg), M1603QA-MB502WS
4.2 (175)
4.2 (175)
30% off
47,990 68,990
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches (39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

The powerful and sleek HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor Gaming Laptop is another great AMD processor laptop. The laptop enables you to experience ultra high-grade graphics. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor makes multi-tasking easy and you can satisfy your gaming needs with this wonderful laptop.

Specifications

  • Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Memory: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Display: 15.6-Inch FHD IPS micro-edge, anti-glare Display
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home

Pros

Cons

Thermal solution for enhanced performance

Heavy

Bold, immersive design

 

Good audio quality

 
cellpic 39% off
HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/144 Hz/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-ec2008AX, 1.98kg
4 (74)
4 (74)
39% off
60,990 99,500
Buy now

9. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop

This Acer AMD processor laptop is a portable and powerful laptop for colleges and universities. Every element of daily computing on the Acer Aspire 3 laptop is flawless. The Aspire 3 A315-23 provides more options than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core processor
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM Laptop
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") FHD
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega8 Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home

Pros

Cons

Thin and sleek

Display is not great

Value for money product

 

Excellent performance

 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics/1.9Kg/Black) A315-23
4.1 (91)
4.1 (91)
Get Price

10. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD Laptop

The ideal laptop for all purposes: The Aspire 3 is a stylish laptop with a powerful 15.6" Full HD screen, reliable performance, and Dual-Band WiFi that is convenient to carry around with you wherever you go.

Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM Laptop
  • Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") FHD
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home

Pros

Cons

Full HD screen

Needs to be upgraded

Good storage

Less memory

Compact

 
cellpic 14% off
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics /1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23 with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
4 (337)
4 (337)
14% off
36,890 42,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U LaptopStunning displayAdvanced featuresBacklit keyboard
HP Pavilion Aero AMD Ryzen 5 7535UMicro-Edge DisplayGood boost clockFingerprint reader
HP Victus Gaming Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H ProcessorGood batteryBig displayGaming-ready
Acer Aspire 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor LaptopEnhanced picture quality Widescreen LED-backlit DisplayImmersive sound
Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, R5-5625UStunning picture qualityFast charging with ExpressChargeBacklit Keyboard
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor 15.6 inches(39.6cm) FHD LaptopFree upgrade to Windows 11 Built-in AlexaElegant Appearance
ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) WUXGA, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop50WHrs Battery CapacityBacklit Chiclet Keyboard with Number keyFingerPrint Reader
HP Pavilion Gaming 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 Processor Gaming LaptopThermal solution Bold, immersive designGood audio quality
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD LaptopThin and sleekValue for money productExcellent performance
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor Full HD LaptopFull HD screenGood storageCompact

Best overall product

It is very difficult to choose the best item from this list of powerfulAMD processor laptops. But if we are forced to choose only one, we would think HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U is deserving of the title. You may consider this if you are into intense gaming and decent performance from laptops of this range. Thisryzen processor laptop has 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with a 15.6inch (39.6 cm) display.

Best value for money

With an approximate retail price of just Rs. 64,900, Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Laptop offers the best value for money. This AcerAMD processor laptop is a portable and powerful laptop for colleges and universities. The Aspire 3 A315-23 provides more options than ever before in terms of speed, networking, and entertainment thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU. Thisryzen processor price of the laptop is affordable.

How to find the perfect AMD processor laptop?

Carefully examine every laptop model on the market based on the most recent features and specifications that each model provides. Next, make sure to regularly read customer reviews and grievances posted online on several platforms because criticism is the best enabler. To find bonafide reviews, do watch videos on YouTube. Ultimately, make a choice to select the product that was primarily praised and had a few complaints.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Laptops
Laptops
Best AMD Processors Laptops

Should you buy a gaming laptop?

Can I purchase an extended warranty after I purchase my laptop?

