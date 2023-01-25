10 best Redmi new mobiles to buy: A complete guide

Redmi smartphones are known for their affordability and are packed with features.

Redmi is a big player in the electronics industry. Its phones are known for their high quality and wallet-friendly experience. Xiaomi phones have an impressive feature in their screen, which is thin, light, and boasts excellent clarity. Xiaomi devices are cheap, that's why everyone prefers them. Moreover, despite this cheapness, most devices come with high hardware, not low hardware. Its devices come with flagship-level CPUs, high refresh rate displays & many more latest features in your pocket-friendly budget. 1. Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi is a famous brand in India that comes at less price and has many features. It comes with a Pro-grade triple MP camera setup. The large 50 MP sony IMX707 captures up to 120% more light to give you top-class cinematography with a 32 MP front-facing camera. This phone is a master in clarity, brightness, and smoothness because of its 6.73 WQHD +120HZ Amoled display with AdaptiveSync and many more features inbuilt. Specification: Brand: Xiaomi Model Name: T21 Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers OS: MIUI 13, Android 12 Cellular Technology: Supports 5G

Pros Cons Great build quality Gets hot while recording a video Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display No official IP rating Powerful speakers

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone has a fantastic display ready to impress you with a 360 degrees ambient light sensor that reacts to changes in our environment and gives you a natural viewing even under bright lighting. Furthermore, the smartphone has an unmatched audio experience working with Harman Kardon's ear experts to improve the acoustic of the dual symmetrical stereo speakers to give you a fantastic music experience. In addition, it comes with hypercharge technology, India's fastest charging technology, giving you 120W Hypercharge. Using this, you can get a 100% charge on your phone within 17 minutes. Specification: Brand: Xiaomi Model Name: 11T Pro Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5 Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons Excellent hardware performance No headphone jack Long battery backup Lacks microSD card slot 8GB of RAM

3. Mi 10 Mi 10 evokes your imagination with 108MP Quad camera+OIS and gives you the best night shot. It captures professional quality 4K video that can be used for proper filmmaking. It has triple fast charging with 30W wireless charging, 30W wired fast charging, and 10W Reverse wireless charging. It has exceptional cooling with Vapor Chamber+6 Stack Graphite Layer+Graphene Up to 10.5-degree celsius cooler. It has a 16.94 cm 3D Curved e3 Amolded Display, 90 HZ Refresh Rate & 180 HZTouch samplings. Specification: Brand - MI Model Name - Mi 10 OS - Android 10.0 Cellular Technology - 5G Memory Storage Capacity - 256 GB

Pros Cons Vivid 90 Hz display Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick Speedy face recognition Gets hot easily Attractive design

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5 G is a 158 g ultra-light 6.8 mm super slim mobile phone and supports Truly global 5g.it has 10 bit 90HZ Amoled display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.this phone has a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G with a high-intensity battery of 4250mAh.it has Dazzling halo rig design Encircling the primary camera, the hello ring adds an element of charm and excellent anti-glare frosted glass matte finish keeping your phone looking brand new and minimises fingerprint marks. Specification: Brand: Xiaomi Model Name: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5 on, Android updates of 3 years, and more Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons AMOLED display Hybrid card slot for storage expansion Cameras offer good-quality photos No headphone jack Long battery life

5. Redmi K50i 5G Redmi K50i 5G is known for experiencing extreme performance with 5nm architecture 8100 density, LPDDR5 for an extremely smooth experience, and UFS 3.1 experiences extreme productivity with Liquidcool 2.0 cooler to keep it highly cool. It has a 144HZ Liquid FFS display with a high7 stage refresh rate. It has a big 5080 mAh battery with 67W Turbocharge, a full day's charge in 15 minutes. Specification: Brand - Redmi Model Name - K50i 5G Network Service Provider - available for All Carriers OS - MIUI 13 Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons Great gaming performance Plastic build Smooth display Low display brightness 3.5mm port & IR blaster

6. MI 11X Pro 5G Mi 11 X Pro 5G has a highly aesthetic design that is lightweight and compact, can hold it comfortably for hours, and has a flat screen, reducing accidental touch with corning Gorilla Glass 5 to keep your device safe. Moreover, display mate A+'s highest screen technology certification is one of the best in class. It belongs to the top of the display regarding colour accuracy, resolution, brightness, and much more. Specifications: Brand: MI Model Name: Mi 11X Pro Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers OS: MIUI 12, Android 11.0 Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Crisp display, stereo speakers Gets hot while charging IP53 rating Promotional content in MIUI Good cameras

7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Xiaomi is raising the profile of its mainstream Redmi Note series with specifications that grab attention. Redmi note 10 pro has an impressive 6.67 inches full HD,120HZ HDR 10, super Amolded display that is bright, crisp, and vibrant with an embedded front camera. This phone has a 108-megapixel camera. Its 5-megapixel tele macro camera is even more exciting and allows you some creative framing. This phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G SoC processor and up to 8GB of RAM with 128 GB storage, a 5020 mAh battery, and a 33W charger. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Name: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers OS: Android Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Great macro camera Average low-light camera performance Attractive design, IP53 rating Spammy software at launch time Fast charging

8. Redmi Note 11S Redmi note 11S comes with a 108 MP Expert pro-grade main camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens, and 16MP front camera. It comes with a 90 Hz FHD (1080 x 2400) Amolded display of 16.33 centimetres. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor with up to 2.05 GHz clock speed with Liquidcool Technology. It has a large battery of 5000 mAh, a 33W pro fast charge, and Type C connectivity. It has a memory storage of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. Specification: Brand - Redmi Model Name - Redmi Note 11S Network Service Provider - Available for All Carriers OS - MIUI 13 Cellular Technology - LTE

Pros Cons 90Hz refresh rate screen No 5G connectivity RAM extension up to 11GB No dust and water resistance 108MP AI Quad camera No NFC 5000 mAh battery

9. Mi 10i Mi 10i is available in three variants, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.is has a 108-megapixel primary camera, 5G. It has a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 G .it has some near touches, including a 3.5 mm audio jack, notification LED and stereo speakers. It has a battery of 4820 mAh along with a 33W fast charger in a box-type C USB that supports PD charging protocol. Specification: Brand: MI Model Name: Mi 10i Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers Os: Android Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 3.5mm audio socket, notification LED Camera quality needs improvement Perfect battery life Bulky and heavy Good value for money

10 Mi 11X 5G Mi 11X 5G comes with processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G with Kryo 585 Octa-core 7 nm process upto 3.2 GHz clock speed, Liuidcool technology. The display is a 120 Hz high refresh rate FHD (1080x2400) Amolded Dot display,16.9 centimetres. It has a 48 MP Triple rear camera with 8MP Ultra wide and 5 MP super macro, and 20 MP front camera. The 4520 mAh large battery with a 33W fast charger in the box and Type C connectivity. Specifications: Brand - Mi 11X, RAM 8GB 128GB ROM Model Name - Mi 11X Network Service Provider -Available for All Carriers OS - Android 11 - MiUI 12.5 Cellular Technology - 5G

Pros Cons Excellent display quality, stereo speakers Some ads and spam in MIUI Useful macro camera Get hot when charging IP53 rating, understated design

Top 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX camera feature In display fingerprint sensor Ultra Night photo Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge 100% Charge in 17 mins Dual Stereo Speakers Sound By Harman Kardon 108MP Triple Camera Setup 50+ Director Modes Mi 10 Exceptional cooling Vapor Chamber + 6 Stack Graphite Layer + Graphene Up to 10.5°C cooler 16.94cm 3D Curved E3 AMOLED Display 90Hz Refresh Rate &180Hz Touch Sampling 30W Wireless Charging + 30W wire charging 10W Reverse Charging Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Battery & Charging 4250mAh battery (type) USB-C Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in the box Processor Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 778G 5G Display HDR10+Refresh rate: 60/90Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz Redmi K50i 5G Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895Z Display 144Hz 16.76cm(6.6) Liquid FFS Display Cooling system Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 Super Big VC + 7 layers of graphite MI 11X Pro 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU: Qualcomm®️ Kryo™ 680, 5nm power-efficient Display Flat displayFHD+ 6.67“ AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: up to 120HzTouch sampling rate: up to 360 Hz HDR10+ Battery & Charging 4520mAh (Typ) battery 33W In-box charger/USB-C Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core DisplayAMOLED Dot display 120Hz high refresh rate FHD(1080x2400) Memory, Storage 6GB RAM | 128GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot Redmi Note 11S 6.43'AMOLED DotDisplay with Refresh rate: 90HZ Storage and RAM 8GB+128GB LPDDR4X, UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TB Processor MediaTek Helio G96CPU:Octa-core CPU, up to2.05GHz Mi 10i Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G Advanced Qualcomm Kryo™570 cores Octa-core processor, up to 2.2 GHz Battery and Charging 4820 mAh (type) Dual Split charging 33W fast charger in-box USB Type-C reversible connector port Display 16.9 centimetres 6.67-inch FHD, Full-screen dot display with AdaptiveSync 120Hz refresh rate Mi 11X 5G Display 6.67” AMOLED Dot Display FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Refresh rate: 120Hz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 CPU: Qualcomm®️ Kryo™ 585, 7nm manufacturing process,octa-core CPU, up to 3.2GHz Battery & Charging 4520mAh (Typ) battery 33W fast charging

Best overall product Choosing the best product from the list is challenging as all the products are loaded with the latest features and are budget-friendly, but if forced to choose any one item, the Redmi K50i 5G wins the race. It comes with a 144HZ Liquid FFS display with a high7 stage refresh rate. Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895Z with the Cooling system of Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 Super Big VC and many more features make it the best smartphone on the list. Best value for money With a suggestion, the Redmi note 10 pro max offers a variety of features under the 20k price range. So if you are looking for a smartphone with a great visual experience, robust storage, humongous battery, and a massive camera with certain specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, then this mobile is a good choice for you. How to find the perfect smartphone? Everyone wants to buy smartphones within their budget range. Then it would be best to spend time searching for product offers and discounts. So many smartphone brands are available in the market that you need clarification about what to pick. Firstly decide the budget you want to invest before choosing a perfect smartphone. as mobile phones come in all models and designs. Then choose the features you want on your smartphone. You also need to check the review section. Prices of the best Redmi Smartphones at a glance;

Product Price Xiaomi 12 Pro RS.54999 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone RS.40999 Mi 10 RS.54999 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G RS.26999 Redmi K50i 5G RS.22999 MI 11X Pro 5G RS.36999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max RS.19999 Redmi Note 11S RS.15499 Mi 10i RS.23999 Mi 11X 5G RS. 29999