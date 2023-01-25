Story Saved
10 best Redmi new mobiles to buy: A complete guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 25, 2023 17:51 IST
Summary:

In this article, we will discuss Redmi's new smartphones, which have all the latest technologies and features.

Redmi smartphones are known for their affordability and are packed with features.

Redmi is a big player in the electronics industry. Its phones are known for their high quality and wallet-friendly experience. Xiaomi phones have an impressive feature in their screen, which is thin, light, and boasts excellent clarity. Xiaomi devices are cheap, that's why everyone prefers them. Moreover, despite this cheapness, most devices come with high hardware, not low hardware. Its devices come with flagship-level CPUs, high refresh rate displays & many more latest features in your pocket-friendly budget.

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi is a famous brand in India that comes at less price and has many features. It comes with a Pro-grade triple MP camera setup. The large 50 MP sony IMX707 captures up to 120% more light to give you top-class cinematography with a 32 MP front-facing camera. This phone is a master in clarity, brightness, and smoothness because of its 6.73 WQHD +120HZ Amoled display with AdaptiveSync and many more features inbuilt.

Specification:

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: T21

Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers

OS: MIUI 13, Android 12

Cellular Technology: Supports 5G

ProsCons
Great build qualityGets hot while recording a video
Crisp 120Hz AMOLED displayNo official IP rating
Powerful speakers 
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Couture Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
4 (2,925)
55,999 79,999
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone has a fantastic display ready to impress you with a 360 degrees ambient light sensor that reacts to changes in our environment and gives you a natural viewing even under bright lighting. Furthermore, the smartphone has an unmatched audio experience working with Harman Kardon's ear experts to improve the acoustic of the dual symmetrical stereo speakers to give you a fantastic music experience. In addition, it comes with hypercharge technology, India's fastest charging technology, giving you 120W Hypercharge. Using this, you can get a 100% charge on your phone within 17 minutes.

Specification:

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: 11T Pro

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Meteorite Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
4.1 (5,885)
40,999 54,999
Buy now
ProsCons
Excellent hardware performanceNo headphone jack
Long battery backupLacks microSD card slot
8GB of RAM 

3. Mi 10

Mi 10 evokes your imagination with 108MP Quad camera+OIS and gives you the best night shot. It captures professional quality 4K video that can be used for proper filmmaking. It has triple fast charging with 30W wireless charging, 30W wired fast charging, and 10W Reverse wireless charging. It has exceptional cooling with Vapor Chamber+6 Stack Graphite Layer+Graphene Up to 10.5-degree celsius cooler. It has a 16.94 cm 3D Curved e3 Amolded Display, 90 HZ Refresh Rate & 180 HZTouch samplings.

Specification:

Brand - MI

Model Name - Mi 10

OS - Android 10.0

Cellular Technology - 5G

Memory Storage Capacity - 256 GB

ProsCons
Vivid 90 Hz displayFingerprint unlock isn’t quick
Speedy face recognitionGets hot easily
Attractive design 
Mi 10 (Coral Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) - 108MP Quad Camera, SD 865 Processor, 5G Ready
4.1 (1,127)
54,999 59,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5 G is a 158 g ultra-light 6.8 mm super slim mobile phone and supports Truly global 5g.it has 10 bit 90HZ Amoled display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.this phone has a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G with a high-intensity battery of 4250mAh.it has Dazzling halo rig design Encircling the primary camera, the hello ring adds an element of charm and excellent anti-glare frosted glass matte finish keeping your phone looking brand new and minimises fingerprint marks.

Specification:

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5 on, Android updates of 3 years, and more

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
AMOLED displayHybrid card slot for storage expansion
Cameras offer good-quality photosNo headphone jack
Long battery life 
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
4 (24,880)
26,999 31,999
Buy now

5. Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G is known for experiencing extreme performance with 5nm architecture 8100 density, LPDDR5 for an extremely smooth experience, and UFS 3.1 experiences extreme productivity with Liquidcool 2.0 cooler to keep it highly cool. It has a 144HZ Liquid FFS display with a high7 stage refresh rate. It has a big 5080 mAh battery with 67W Turbocharge, a full day's charge in 15 minutes.

Specification:

Brand - Redmi

Model Name - K50i 5G

Network Service Provider - available for All Carriers

OS - MIUI 13

Cellular Technology - 5G

ProsCons
Great gaming performancePlastic build
Smooth displayLow display brightness
3.5mm port & IR blaster 
Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display
4 (7,267)
23,999 31,999
Buy now

6. MI 11X Pro 5G

Mi 11 X Pro 5G has a highly aesthetic design that is lightweight and compact, can hold it comfortably for hours, and has a flat screen, reducing accidental touch with corning Gorilla Glass 5 to keep your device safe. Moreover, display mate A+'s highest screen technology certification is one of the best in class. It belongs to the top of the display regarding colour accuracy, resolution, brightness, and much more.

Specifications:

Brand: MI

Model Name: Mi 11X Pro

Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers

OS: MIUI 12, Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
Crisp display, stereo speakersGets hot while charging
IP53 ratingPromotional content in MIUI
Good cameras 
MI 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera | 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 6 Month Free Screen Replacement for Prime
4 (4,565)
36,999 47,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi is raising the profile of its mainstream Redmi Note series with specifications that grab attention. Redmi note 10 pro has an impressive 6.67 inches full HD,120HZ HDR 10, super Amolded display that is bright, crisp, and vibrant with an embedded front camera. This phone has a 108-megapixel camera. Its 5-megapixel tele macro camera is even more exciting and allows you some creative framing. This phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G SoC processor and up to 8GB of RAM with 128 GB storage, a 5020 mAh battery, and a 33W charger.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Great macro cameraAverage low-light camera performance
Attractive design, IP53 ratingSpammy software at launch time
Fast charging 
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -108MP Quad Camera | 120Hz Super Amoled Display
4.1 (46,339)
19,999 22,999
Buy now

8. Redmi Note 11S

Redmi note 11S comes with a 108 MP Expert pro-grade main camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens, and 16MP front camera. It comes with a 90 Hz FHD (1080 x 2400) Amolded display of 16.33 centimetres. It has a MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor with up to 2.05 GHz clock speed with Liquidcool Technology. It has a large battery of 5000 mAh, a 33W pro fast charge, and Type C connectivity. It has a memory storage of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512 GB.

Specification:

Brand - Redmi

Model Name - Redmi Note 11S

Network Service Provider - Available for All Carriers

OS - MIUI 13

Cellular Technology - LTE

ProsCons
90Hz refresh rate screenNo 5G connectivity
RAM extension up to 11GBNo dust and water resistance
108MP AI Quad cameraNo NFC
5000 mAh battery 
Redmi Note 11S (Space Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
4.1 (4,601)
15,499 20,999
Buy now

9. Mi 10i

Mi 10i is available in three variants, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.is has a 108-megapixel primary camera, 5G. It has a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 G .it has some near touches, including a 3.5 mm audio jack, notification LED and stereo speakers. It has a battery of 4820 mAh along with a 33W fast charger in a box-type C USB that supports PD charging protocol.

Specification:

Brand: MI

Model Name: Mi 10i

Network Service Provider: available for All Carriers

Os: Android

Cellular Technology: 5G

ProsCons
3.5mm audio socket, notification LEDCamera quality needs improvement
Perfect battery lifeBulky and heavy
Good value for money 
Mi 10i 5G (Atlantic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- 108MP Quad Camera | Snapdragon 750G Processor
4.2 (35,658)
24,990 27,999
Buy now

10 Mi 11X 5G

Mi 11X 5G comes with processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G with Kryo 585 Octa-core 7 nm process upto 3.2 GHz clock speed, Liuidcool technology. The display is a 120 Hz high refresh rate FHD (1080x2400) Amolded Dot display,16.9 centimetres. It has a 48 MP Triple rear camera with 8MP Ultra wide and 5 MP super macro, and 20 MP front camera. The 4520 mAh large battery with a 33W fast charger in the box and Type C connectivity.

Specifications:

Brand - Mi 11X, RAM 8GB 128GB ROM

Model Name - Mi 11X

Network Service Provider -Available for All Carriers

OS - Android 11 - MiUI 12.5

Cellular Technology - 5G

ProsCons
Excellent display quality, stereo speakersSome ads and spam in MIUI
Useful macro cameraGet hot when charging
IP53 rating, understated design 
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor
4.1 (31,586)
29,999 34,999
Buy now

Top 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 12 ProIt comes with a 50MP Sony IMX camera featureIn display fingerprint sensorUltra Night photo
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone120W Xiaomi HyperCharge 100% Charge in 17 minsDual Stereo Speakers Sound By Harman Kardon108MP Triple Camera Setup 50+ Director Modes
Mi 10Exceptional cooling Vapor Chamber + 6 Stack Graphite Layer + Graphene Up to 10.5°C cooler16.94cm 3D Curved E3 AMOLED Display 90Hz Refresh Rate &180Hz Touch Sampling30W Wireless Charging + 30W wire charging 10W Reverse Charging
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GBattery & Charging 4250mAh battery (type) USB-C Supports 33W fast charging 33W fast charger in the boxProcessor Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 778G 5GDisplay HDR10+Refresh rate: 60/90Hz Touch sampling rate: 240Hz
Redmi K50i 5GProcessor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895ZDisplay 144Hz 16.76cm(6.6) Liquid FFS DisplayCooling system Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 Super Big VC + 7 layers of graphite
MI 11X Pro 5GProcessor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU: Qualcomm®️ Kryo™ 680, 5nm power-efficientDisplay Flat displayFHD+ 6.67“ AMOLED Dot Display Refresh rate: up to 120HzTouch sampling rate: up to 360 Hz HDR10+Battery & Charging 4520mAh (Typ) battery 33W In-box charger/USB-C
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxProcessor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-coreDisplayAMOLED Dot display 120Hz high refresh rate FHD(1080x2400) Memory, Storage 6GB RAM | 128GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot
Redmi Note 11S6.43'AMOLED DotDisplay with Refresh rate: 90HZStorage and RAM 8GB+128GB LPDDR4X, UFS2.2 Expandable storage up to 1TBProcessor MediaTek Helio  G96CPU:Octa-core CPU, up to2.05GHz
Mi 10iProcessor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G Advanced Qualcomm Kryo™570 cores Octa-core processor, up to 2.2 GHzBattery and Charging 4820 mAh (type) Dual Split charging 33W fast charger in-box USB Type-C reversible connector portDisplay 16.9 centimetres 6.67-inch FHD, Full-screen dot display with AdaptiveSync 120Hz refresh rate
Mi 11X 5GDisplay 6.67” AMOLED Dot Display FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Refresh rate: 120HzQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 CPU: Qualcomm®️ Kryo™ 585, 7nm manufacturing process,octa-core CPU, up to 3.2GHzBattery & Charging 4520mAh (Typ) battery 33W fast charging

Best overall product

Choosing the best product from the list is challenging as all the products are loaded with the latest features and are budget-friendly, but if forced to choose any one item, the Redmi K50i 5G wins the race. It comes with a 144HZ Liquid FFS display with a high7 stage refresh rate. Processor Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895Z with the Cooling system of Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 Super Big VC and many more features make it the best smartphone on the list.

Best value for money

With a suggestion, the Redmi note 10 pro max offers a variety of features under the 20k price range. So if you are looking for a smartphone with a great visual experience, robust storage, humongous battery, and a massive camera with certain specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and up to 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, then this mobile is a good choice for you.

How to find the perfect smartphone?

Everyone wants to buy smartphones within their budget range. Then it would be best to spend time searching for product offers and discounts. So many smartphone brands are available in the market that you need clarification about what to pick. Firstly decide the budget you want to invest before choosing a perfect smartphone. as mobile phones come in all models and designs. Then choose the features you want on your smartphone. You also need to check the review section.

Prices of the best Redmi Smartphones at a glance;

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 12 ProRS.54999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G HyperphoneRS.40999
Mi 10RS.54999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GRS.26999
Redmi K50i 5GRS.22999 
MI 11X Pro 5GRS.36999
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxRS.19999 
Redmi Note 11SRS.15499
Mi 10iRS.23999
Mi 11X 5GRS. 29999

Summary

Redmi mobile phones are cheap and loaded with advanced features. If you want to buy a Redmi smartphone, this list will help you choose your desirable mobile phone according to your budget and needs. In the above list, we mentioned Redmi smartphones, which have different features and prices.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Mobiles Gadgets
FAQs

How do I choose a perfect smartphone

How much RAM is suitable for a phone?

What is an essential part of a smartphone?

