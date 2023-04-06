10 laser projectors for a wider colour gamut

Check out the list of top 10 favourite home cinema laser projectors. The list includes budget-friendly 4k projector prices in India with top-notch features.
Laser projectors can assure you better colour accuracy.
The quality and level of home theatre experiences are also upgrading with the enhancement in technology. Among other innovative technologies, the laser projector is one of the latest advancements providing a 4K dynamic experience that is quite unbeatable. So if you are a movie buff or a gamer or want to enjoy immersive experiences, a 4K laser projector seems a worthy investment.
You will find a variety of laser projectors with affordable 4k projector prices in India, having incredible features and specifications. Various laser projectors focus on different aspects like unique colour vibrancy, good brightness, better sharpness, higher quality sound bars and affordable UST projectors. We will specifically focus on the best 4K home theatre laser projectors in high demand.
You need to check for the below-mentioned tips to weigh different sorts of laser projects price India and choose the right one with important factors, pros, cons and recommended products. You can freely compare the top 10 wide assortments of projectors:
Performance
Features
Price
Value
You can pick the best laser projector price in India by surfing online portals like Amazon. So, without further ado, read out the top 10 best 4K laser projectors for a wider colour gamut.
Product list
1. LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD
This is a compact and versatile product ideal for small spaces designed with a brightness of 1000 lumens and comes with a full HD resolution. It presents sharp and clear images that are even in brightly lit rooms. LG laser projector has an ultra-short throw lens to project relatively large images up to 100 inches from a short distance. Featuring built-in WiFi and WebOS makes streaming easy from popular apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also comes with a built-in speaker for clear audio.
This device is an ultra-bright laser projector that yields stunning 4K UHD picture quality with a contrast of 2200 lumens. To easily control your 4k laser projector, you have multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby.
This product is powered by Tizen to serve next-gen apps with super easy control and enjoy the exclusive projector-watching experience. You can seamlessly blend into your space due to its compact minimal design and ultra-short throw. This model has a 2.2-channel sound system that consists of a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers.
Specifications:
Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount
Dimensions: 34.3 x 53.1 x 13.2 cm
Weight: 9.1 kilograms
Wattage: 5 Watts
Pros
Cons
Ultra-bright laser technology
Too costly
4K resolution for good picture quality and contrast
3. Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector
If you want a high-performance yet affordable 4k projector price in India that delivers 4K resolution and 5000 lumens of brightness, this is the right pick. It comes with a laser light source giving up to 25,000 hours of lamp life. This model is designed with Android 9.0 TV support built-in WiFi and Bluetooth module for easy connectivity. Moreover, this piece features an English interface that can project up to 150 inches.
This is a 4k compact projector delivering a brightness of 2200 ANSI Lumens and 1080P resolution. Featuring auto keystone correction, autofocus, and auto obstacle avoidance helps you to easily set up and use this device. It has dual 8W Harman / Kardon speakers for reliable sound quality and operates on Android TV 10.0 with various connectivity options such as audio, optical, HDMI, USB, and LAN ports.
It is a laser projector specifically designed for home theatre usage featuring a powerful laser light source, 4K UHD resolution, and a few intelligent features like Thinq AI, Alexa built-in, and webOS Lite Smart TV. You can feasibly access popular streaming services including Netflix and VUDU. Posing an ultra-short throw design, it is a high-end 4K laser projector price in India within a short distance that can produce a large, vibrant image.
Specifications:
Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount
Brightness: 2700 Lumen
Wattage: 5 Watts
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
It is an ultra-portable Full HD 1080p LEDlaser projector that serves convenient entertainment with a shorter throw lens. This model can project up to 100 inches away from 8 feet 9 inches which seems an ideal option for a smaller area. It has built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers with 125% REC. You get 709 colour accuracy, and HDR content support with lifelike colours to enjoy a fuller and more immersive viewing experience. You can easily set it up with auto-focus and horizontal/vertical keystone correction.
This device is a DLP projector designed with a 4K resolution of over 3840 x 2160 pixels. The model supports a brightness of 2200 ANSI lumens and features dual 8W Harman/Kardon speakers to offer immense sound quality. It operates on Android TV 10.0 and serves a few intelligent screen adaptation functionalities like auto focus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance.
It is an ideal laser projector for gaming, though you can also use it for TV and movies. This model is a bit pricey for a projector with minimal specifications featuring a 4K laser projector at 60Hz with a supreme 16ms response time.
Designed with DLP Technology and 96% REC 709 with 1.07+ billion colours from a 30-bit panel gives you a realistic experience. Though, if you want up to 120 inches of crystal-clear and bright viewing or gaming experience this will be a new benchmark.
This model offers a bundle of entertainment, giving you the smart TV experience with support for all of your favourite streaming services. Designed with a powerful 360° built-in speaker, backed smart assistant support, along with mobile mirroring functionality makes it an ideal choice for a mandate laser projector. Best in approachability as being a new product, the Samsung Freestyle device is out of a box device with a triumph of design and engineering.
It is a portable laser projector that offers sharp and bright images designed with a DLP 0.33" DMD display chip and 1920 x 1080 resolution panel. This model comes with dual 3W Harman/Kardon speakers for immense sound quality supporting Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. It operates on the Android TV 10.0 OS and delivers auto focus and keystone correction functionalities to easily use the panel.
4K resolution for good picture quality and contrast
Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector
Long-lasting laser light source
Can project up to 150 inches
High resolution and brightness
Xgimi Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K
Compact size and lightweight
Multiple connectivity options
Autofocus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance features
LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD
High 4K UHD resolution
Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV
Powerful laser light source
ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector
Ultra-portable and easy to set up
Shorter throw lens
Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector
High-quality 4K resolution
Intelligent screen adaptation features
Compact and lightweight design
BenQ TK700STi
16ms input lag is perfect
4K at 60Hz for premium gaming
High frame rate HDR gaming experience
Samsung The Freestyle
Great portability with decent brightness
The handy suite of built-in apps
Impressive auto adjustment
Xgimi Elfin Mini Projector
Portable and lightweight design
Delivers sharp and bright images
Supports Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity
Best overall product
Considering the reliable set of features, performance, and good user reviews, we recommend the best overall product as LG HU85LA among all the4K laser projectors that delivers a 4K dynamic experience. This device comes with an ultra-short throw making it an ideal option for ones with limited space. Moreover, it has a built-in WebOS smart TV platform for you to feasibly access your favourite streaming services/apps with a flow. It is designed with TruMotion technology to reduce motion blur and improve the overall picture quality.
Value for money
The XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector is your value-for-money laser projector that is ideally suited for movies, gaming, and Android TV. It is carefully designed with a set of powerful speakers serving exceptional functionalities like autofocus and an auto keystone to give it a bonus point. Moreover, it comes with a superb throw ratio and is designed with screen adaptation technology displayed at a reasonable listed price rate.
How to find a perfect laser projector for a wider colour gamut?
If you want to find a perfect laser projector, you need to go through a variety of factors, specs, pros, and cons of the product and your personal preferences. Initially, set the parameters you are looking for such as high brightness, more flexibility or types of connectivity. Once decided, start the research on several brands like Samsung, LG, etc., serving accuracy, consistency and affordability perspectives.
You can thoroughly read this content that will help you stay focused only on the best options and models currently available at a4K laser projector price in India. And lastly, get on your budget and go for the relevant EMI option on online portals like Amazon to buy the best pick to purchase some pocket-friendly deals.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
To choose any laser projector check for the factors like your room size, ambient lighting, intended use, needed resolution and brightness, and finally budget. Pick a laser projector with a reliable contrast ratio, throw distance, and wider colour gamut. Moreover, consider some additional functionalities like built-in speakers, intelligent TV capabilities, and available connectivity options. You can also read some online reviews and ratings for confirmation.
Which is more expensive- laser projectors or traditional projectors?
Laser projectors are actually more expensive as compared to traditional lamp-based projectors. As they have the high-end cost of the laser diodes utilized as the light source. Also, they provide longer lifespans, good brightness levels, and immense colour accuracy, which makes a laser projector a worthwhile investment.
How long do laser projectors last?
Laser projectors are intentionally designed to last longer and costlier than traditional lamp-based projectors. Hence, it has an average lifespan of 20,000 - 30,000 hours, though this aspect might depend on factors like product usage, device maintenance, and environmental conditions.