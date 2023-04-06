10 laser projectors for a wider colour gamut

Laser projectors can assure you better colour accuracy.

The quality and level of home theatre experiences are also upgrading with the enhancement in technology. Among other innovative technologies, the laser projector is one of the latest advancements providing a 4K dynamic experience that is quite unbeatable. So if you are a movie buff or a gamer or want to enjoy immersive experiences, a 4K laser projector seems a worthy investment. You will find a variety of laser projectors with affordable 4k projector prices in India, having incredible features and specifications. Various laser projectors focus on different aspects like unique colour vibrancy, good brightness, better sharpness, higher quality sound bars and affordable UST projectors. We will specifically focus on the best 4K home theatre laser projectors in high demand. You need to check for the below-mentioned tips to weigh different sorts of laser projects price India and choose the right one with important factors, pros, cons and recommended products. You can freely compare the top 10 wide assortments of projectors: Performance

Features

Price

Value You can pick the best laser projector price in India by surfing online portals like Amazon. So, without further ado, read out the top 10 best 4K laser projectors for a wider colour gamut. Product list 1. LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD This is a compact and versatile product ideal for small spaces designed with a brightness of 1000 lumens and comes with a full HD resolution. It presents sharp and clear images that are even in brightly lit rooms. LG laser projector has an ultra-short throw lens to project relatively large images up to 100 inches from a short distance. Featuring built-in WiFi and WebOS makes streaming easy from popular apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also comes with a built-in speaker for clear audio. Specifications: Display Technology: DLP

Colour: White

Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

Contrast Ratio: 150,000:1

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, WiFi

Dimensions: 12.6 x 6.8 x 3.7 inches

Weight: 1.9 kg

Wattage: 6 Watts Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Lacks zoom function Full HD resolution

2. SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector This device is an ultra-bright laser projector that yields stunning 4K UHD picture quality with a contrast of 2200 lumens. To easily control your 4k laser projector, you have multiple voice assistants including Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby. This product is powered by Tizen to serve next-gen apps with super easy control and enjoy the exclusive projector-watching experience. You can seamlessly blend into your space due to its compact minimal design and ultra-short throw. This model has a 2.2-channel sound system that consists of a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers. Specifications: Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

Dimensions: 34.3 x 53.1 x 13.2 cm

Weight: 9.1 kilograms

Wattage: 5 Watts Pros Cons Ultra-bright laser technology Too costly 4K resolution for good picture quality and contrast

3. Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector If you want a high-performance yet affordable 4k projector price in India that delivers 4K resolution and 5000 lumens of brightness, this is the right pick. It comes with a laser light source giving up to 25,000 hours of lamp life. This model is designed with Android 9.0 TV support built-in WiFi and Bluetooth module for easy connectivity. Moreover, this piece features an English interface that can project up to 150 inches. Specifications: Colour: Black

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount

Dimensions: 41 x 29.1 x 8.8 cm

Maximum Screen Size: 150 inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Wattage: 15 Watts Pros Cons High resolution and brightness Heavier than other portable projectors Long-lasting laser light source

4. XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K This is a 4k compact projector delivering a brightness of 2200 ANSI Lumens and 1080P resolution. Featuring auto keystone correction, autofocus, and auto obstacle avoidance helps you to easily set up and use this device. It has dual 8W Harman / Kardon speakers for reliable sound quality and operates on Android TV 10.0 with various connectivity options such as audio, optical, HDMI, USB, and LAN ports. Specifications: Colour: New

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Display Resolution Maximum: 1920x 1080 Pixels

Dimensions: 20.8 x 21.8 x 13.6 cm

Wattage: 8 Watts Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Lacks the anti-reflective facet Compact size and lightweight

5. LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD It is a laser projector specifically designed for home theatre usage featuring a powerful laser light source, 4K UHD resolution, and a few intelligent features like Thinq AI, Alexa built-in, and webOS Lite Smart TV. You can feasibly access popular streaming services including Netflix and VUDU. Posing an ultra-short throw design, it is a high-end 4K laser projector price in India within a short distance that can produce a large, vibrant image. Specifications: Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

Brightness: 2700 Lumen

Wattage: 5 Watts

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth

Dimensions: 26.8 x 5.0 x 13.7 inches

Weight: 26.5 pounds Pros Cons Ultra short throw design The screen size is small High 4K UHD resolution

6. ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector It is an ultra-portable Full HD 1080p LED laser projector that serves convenient entertainment with a shorter throw lens. This model can project up to 100 inches away from 8 feet 9 inches which seems an ideal option for a smaller area. It has built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers with 125% REC. You get 709 colour accuracy, and HDR content support with lifelike colours to enjoy a fuller and more immersive viewing experience. You can easily set it up with auto-focus and horizontal/vertical keystone correction. Specifications: Connector Type: HDMI

LED Lumens: 1000

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw Ratio: 1.23

Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dimensions: 18.3 x 18.3 x 5.3 cm

Built-in Storage: 16GB Pros Cons Ultra-portable and easy to set up Limited built-in storage Shorter throw lens

7. XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector This device is a DLP projector designed with a 4K resolution of over 3840 x 2160 pixels. The model supports a brightness of 2200 ANSI lumens and features dual 8W Harman/Kardon speakers to offer immense sound quality. It operates on Android TV 10.0 and serves a few intelligent screen adaptation functionalities like auto focus, auto keystone correction, and auto obstacle avoidance. Specifications: Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Display Resolution Maximum: 3840 x2160 Pixels

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Colour: New

Wattage: 8 Watts

Dimensions: 20.6 x 21.6 x 13.5 cm

Mounting Type: Floor Mount Pros Cons High-quality 4K resolution Limited connectivity options Compact and lightweight design

8. BenQ TK700STi It is an ideal laser projector for gaming, though you can also use it for TV and movies. This model is a bit pricey for a projector with minimal specifications featuring a 4K laser projector at 60Hz with a supreme 16ms response time. Designed with DLP Technology and 96% REC 709 with 1.07+ billion colours from a 30-bit panel gives you a realistic experience. Though, if you want up to 120 inches of crystal-clear and bright viewing or gaming experience this will be a new benchmark. Specifications: Connector Type: HDMI

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Brightness: 3,000 lumens

Dimensions: 24.6 x 31.2 x 11 cm

Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount Pros Cons 16ms input lag is brilliant Fiddly onboard buttons 4K at 60Hz for premium gaming

9. Samsung The Freestyle This model offers a bundle of entertainment, giving you the smart TV experience with support for all of your favourite streaming services. Designed with a powerful 360° built-in speaker, backed smart assistant support, along with mobile mirroring functionality makes it an ideal choice for a mandate laser projector. Best in approachability as being a new product, the Samsung Freestyle device is out of a box device with a triumph of design and engineering. Specifications: Weight: 1.8 pounds

Throw Distance: 2.61 Feet

Dimensions: 9.4 x 10.2 x 17 cm

Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount

Wattage: 5 Watts Pros Cons The handy suite of built-in apps Sluggish navigation Impressive auto adjustment

10. XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector It is a portable laser projector that offers sharp and bright images designed with a DLP 0.33" DMD display chip and 1920 x 1080 resolution panel. This model comes with dual 3W Harman/Kardon speakers for immense sound quality supporting Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. It operates on the Android TV 10.0 OS and delivers auto focus and keystone correction functionalities to easily use the panel. Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless/Wifi/Bluetooth/HDMI/USB 2.0/Headphone

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Dimensions: 19.2 x 19.4 x 4.8 cm

Mounting Type: Tripod Mount Pros Cons Portable and lightweight design Offer a limited number of ports Delivers sharp and bright images

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG HF65LG 1000 Lumen Full HD Compact and lightweight design Full HD resolution Ultra-short throw lens to project large images SAMSUNG 120" The Premiere Projector Ultra-bright laser technology Multiple voice assistants support 4K resolution for good picture quality and contrast Mijia Mi MIJIA Real 4K Global Ver. Laser Projector Long-lasting laser light source Can project up to 150 inches High resolution and brightness Xgimi Horizon 1080p FHD Projector 4K Compact size and lightweight Multiple connectivity options Autofocus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance features LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD High 4K UHD resolution Alexa built-in, Thinq AI, and webOS Lite Smart TV Powerful laser light source ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector Ultra-portable and easy to set up Shorter throw lens Built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector High-quality 4K resolution Intelligent screen adaptation features Compact and lightweight design BenQ TK700STi 16ms input lag is perfect 4K at 60Hz for premium gaming High frame rate HDR gaming experience Samsung The Freestyle Great portability with decent brightness The handy suite of built-in apps Impressive auto adjustment Xgimi Elfin Mini Projector Portable and lightweight design Delivers sharp and bright images Supports Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity