24 GB RAM laptops: High on memory and storage

Working on laptops with 24 GB RAM ensures fast speed and efficiency.

To stay updated and compatible with latest software and system requirements, laptop users need to upgrade or purchase their device with latest technology and developments. Nowadays, for optimum performance with heavy business tasks and pro-gaming, laptops with high memory and storage are non-negotiable. There are many brands that develop such laptops with 24 GB RAM for multitasking, latest gaming, and quick computer operations. Dell, Lenovo, HP, and Asus are such brands that offer users with 24GB RAM laptops bundled with high-performance hardware available at best prices online. 1. Dell Vostro 7500 Premium Business Laptop The backlit keyboard's keys are illuminated to make them visible in complete darkness or low light. You may wirelessly send documents, pictures, and other data by connecting the HP Quickdrop App to your smartphone. It has Bang & Olufsen audio technology, which produces sound that is sharp, and clear. Specifications Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: 4 hours

4 hours Battery: ‎Lithium Ion 43 Wh Battery

‎Lithium Ion 43 Wh Battery RAM: 24 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM

24 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz

Pros Cons Slim and lightweight body Average display resolution Good storage space and speed Lower screen size Backlit keyboard Low battery life

2. Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop The greatest hardware was created by engineers using their knowledge of battery location, I/O layout, thermals, and motherboard architecture to handle greater and faster RAM, PCIe SSD storage, and more. Specifications: Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 X 1080

1920 X 1080 Battery Life: 5 hours

5 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery

‎1 Lithium Ion battery RAM: 24GB DDR4 SDRAM ‎2666 MHz

24GB DDR4 SDRAM ‎2666 MHz Storage: 1 TB HDD + 512 GB PCIE SSD

1 TB HDD + 512 GB PCIE SSD Graphics: ‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB

‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB Processor: 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H

9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Processor Speed: Up to 4.5 GHz

Pros Cons High-performance memory and processor Average battery life Dedicated graphics with more memory Dual (HDD+SSD) storage

3. 2019 HP 17.3” Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 2500U The battery can be charged up to 50% faster with HP Fast Charge in only 45 minutes. With the built-in optical drive, you can both create and view DVDs. Integrated digital microphone and front-facing HP TrueVision HD webcam for video calling and recording. Specification: Size: 17.3 Inches

17.3 Inches Resolution: 1600x900

1600x900 Battery Life: Up to 7 hours

Up to 7 hours Battery: 1 Lithium-Ion 41Wh Battery

1 Lithium-Ion 41Wh Battery RAM: 24GB DDR4 SDRAM

24GB DDR4 SDRAM Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD

1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon RX Vega

‎AMD Radeon RX Vega Processor: AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 2500U

AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 2500U Processor Speed: up to 3.6GHz

Pros Cons Large Touchscreen display Average display resolution DVD optical drive Heavy weight Hybrid storage for more space

4. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Business Laptop ThinkShutter, a physical cover to cover the webcam when not in use, is included with the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 laptop. With the separate TPM 2.0 chip, it also encrypts your sensitive data. To make sure it can resist the roughest situations, durability is tested against 12 military-grade specifications and more than 200 quality checks. Specifications: Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 45 Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 45 Wh battery RAM: 24 GB (8 + 16) DDR4 RAM

24 GB (8 + 16) DDR4 RAM Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon HD

‎AMD Radeon HD Processor: AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 4700U

AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 4700U Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Pros Cons Long battery life Integrated graphics only High-performance processor More memory and storage

5.2021 ASUS TUF Dash 15 RTX 3070 Thunderbolt 4 is incredibly flexible and connects to the newest gadgets. With Type-C USB Charging, the battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes and can play video for up to 16.6 hours. Under the bottom panel, the SO-DIMM and SSD slots are conveniently accessible for do-it-yourself system upgrades. Specifications: Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: Up to 16 hours

Up to 16 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 76Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 76Wh battery RAM: 24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SO-DIMM)

24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe SSD Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Processor: 11th Gen Intel i7-11370H 4-Core

11th Gen Intel i7-11370H 4-Core Processor Speed: 3.3 GHz

Pros Cons Dedicated graphics and great cooling system No web camera Backlit keyboard Heavy weight High-display refresh rate High-performance hardware

6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming & Entertainment Laptop ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 has a wide touchpad for simple navigation and a flexible 180° ErgoLift hinge for more flexible and easier viewing. Fast-moving action is balanced with rich, vivid images on a QHD 165 Hz/3 ms display. Your CPU stays cool thanks to liquid metal thermal compound. To increase long-term stability, a self-cleaning thermal module removes dust. Specifications: Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Battery Life: 8.5 hours

8.5 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 90 Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 90 Wh battery RAM: 24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SODIMM)

24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SODIMM) Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD

1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

5th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Processor Speed: 3.0 GHz

Pros Cons High-performance hardware More thickness Dedicated graphics processor Heavy weight More memory and storage High-resolution display

7. ASUS VivoBook 15 S513 Home and Entertainment Laptop By offering a bigger screen in a smaller frame, the new VivoBook series offers a roomy and immersive viewing experience. While the HDD may be used to store massive amounts of data like movies, music libraries, and photo albums, the SSD delivers incredibly rapid response and programme loading times. Specifications: Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: Up to 11 hours

Up to 11 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 42 Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 42 Wh battery RAM: 24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SODIMM)

24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SODIMM) Storage: 1 TB m.2 SATA SSD

1 TB m.2 SATA SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Processor Speed: 2 GHz

Pros Cons Long battery life Integrated graphics only Good overall performance Thin and light-weight More and high-speed storage

8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop The 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU enhances performance for mobility in the handy thin and light ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1. You can use it as a tent, tablet, laptop, and stand with the bundled smart pen thanks to its 360-degree hinge. The double SSD option and adequate RAM enable multitasking and responsiveness. Specifications: Size: 14 inches

14 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 60 Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 60 Wh battery RAM: 24 GB DDR4-3200 (8 GB soldered + 16 GB SO-DIMM)

24 GB DDR4-3200 (8 GB soldered + 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage: 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe

1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 Quad-Core

11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 Quad-Core Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz

Pros Cons Touchscreen with smart pen Integrated graphics only Backlit keyboard and webcam shutter Lower screen size High-performance with good battery life Power button with fingerprint reader

9. 2021 HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop comes with wide vents that maximise airflow, distinctive backlit LED lighting, and complementary accents make up the bold, distinctive design. You can start and load games quickly with PCIe SSD, and you can store more with extra dual storage, which combines PCIe SSD with conventional HDD. Specifications: Size: 15.6 inches

15.6 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: 5 hours

5 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 52 Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 52 Wh battery RAM: 24 GB DDR4 RAM

24 GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 1 TB HDD + 512 GB SSD

1 TB HDD + 512 GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR5

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR5 Processor: 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor

9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons Dedicated high memory GPU Average battery life Better cooling system Heavy weight Backlit keyboard Hybrid storage for more space

10. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop Because of its adaptability and durable construction, HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop is well-known. It pays close attention to the little things that set them apart from other companies, such superior trackpads and ergonomic keyboards. Specifications: Size: 14 inches

14 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Battery Life: 8.5 hours

8.5 hours Battery: ‎1 Lithium Ion 45 Wh battery

‎1 Lithium Ion 45 Wh battery RAM: 24 GB 3200Mhz DDR4 Memory

24 GB 3200Mhz DDR4 Memory Storage: 512 Solid State Drive (SSD)

512 Solid State Drive (SSD) Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: 11th Gen‎ Intel i5-1155G7 Quad-core Processor

11th Gen‎ Intel i5-1155G7 Quad-core Processor Processor Speed: 2.5 GHz

Pros Cons Dedicated graphics processor More thickness and heavy weight High-graphics memory Average battery life Long battery life Less USB port Ethernet connectivity port

Best 3 features of 24 GM RAM laptops:

Dell Vostro 7500 Lenovo Legion Y540 2019 HP AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Lenovo ThinkPad E15 2021 ASUS 15 RTX 3070 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 ASUS VivoBook 15 S513 Lenovo ThinkBook 2021 HP Pavilion HP Pavilion x360 Battery gets charged upto 50% in 30 minutes Higher and faster memory with PCIe SSD storage Battery gets charged up to 50% in just 45 minutes Important data encryption with the discrete TPM 2.0 chip Lightning fast IPS-level panel up to 240 Hz/3 ms with 100% s RGB and adaptive-sync A versatile 180°ErgoLift hinge The thin-bezel NanoEdge display 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Bold, standout design Sustainable, post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics Bang and Olufsen audio technology Convenient array of ports and connectors Touchscreen display Durability with stands the harshest environments. Fully charged battery lasts up to 16.6 hours for video playback A high-capacity 90 Wh battery with Type-C charging support Built-in fingerprint sensor 360-degree hinge, wide vents to maximise airflow HP Fast Charge 5 compact design and a long battery backup Automated performance, cooling, and power control settings HP TrueVision HD Webcam IR camera for face login4 fan outlets with 83-blade fans for cooling Integrated superfast Wi-Fi 6 Exceptional heat dissipation via an 8 mm heat pipe 0%-80% charge in just an hour PCIe SSD for swift start up and load games Smooth display as putting pen to paper