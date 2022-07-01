Story Saved
24 GB RAM laptops: High on memory and storage

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 12:55 IST
Summary:

24 GB RAM laptops have high memory and storage, latest features and gaming accessories. The article discusses features and specifications of some high performance laptops with 24 GB RAM.

product info
Working on laptops with 24 GB RAM ensures fast speed and efficiency.

To stay updated and compatible with latest software and system requirements, laptop users need to upgrade or purchase their device with latest technology and developments.

Nowadays, for optimum performance with heavy business tasks and pro-gaming, laptops with high memory and storage are non-negotiable. There are many brands that develop such laptops with 24 GB RAM for multitasking, latest gaming, and quick computer operations. Dell, Lenovo, HP, and Asus are such brands that offer users with 24GB RAM laptops bundled with high-performance hardware available at best prices online.

1. Dell Vostro 7500 Premium Business Laptop

The backlit keyboard's keys are illuminated to make them visible in complete darkness or low light. You may wirelessly send documents, pictures, and other data by connecting the HP Quickdrop App to your smartphone. It has Bang & Olufsen audio technology, which produces sound that is sharp, and clear.

Specifications

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:4 hours
  • Battery:‎Lithium Ion 43 Wh Battery
  • RAM:24 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM
  • Storage:1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Graphics:‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7
  • Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz
 Pros Cons
 Slim and lightweight body Average display resolution
 Good storage space and speed Lower screen size
 Backlit keyboard Low battery life
Newest Dell Business Laptop Vostro 7500, 15.6" FHD IPS Backlit Display, i7-10750H, GTX 1650 Ti, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Webcam, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, WiFi 6, Win 10 Pro
54% off
170,375 369,600
Buy now

2. Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop

The greatest hardware was created by engineers using their knowledge of battery location, I/O layout, thermals, and motherboard architecture to handle greater and faster RAM, PCIe SSD storage, and more.

Specifications:

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 X 1080
  • Battery Life:5 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion battery
  • RAM:24GB DDR4 SDRAM ‎2666 MHz
  • Storage:1 TB HDD + 512 GB PCIE SSD
  • Graphics:‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB
  • Processor: 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H
  • Processor Speed: Up to 4.5 GHz
 Pros Cons
 High-performance memory and processor Average battery life
 Dedicated graphics with more memory 
 Dual (HDD+SSD) storage 
Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop Computer, 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Up to 4.5GHz, 24GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, 512GB PCIE SSD, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, 802.11ac WiFi, Windows 10 Home
53% off
163,958 349,738
Buy now

3. 2019 HP 17.3” Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

The battery can be charged up to 50% faster with HP Fast Charge in only 45 minutes. With the built-in optical drive, you can both create and view DVDs.

Integrated digital microphone and front-facing HP TrueVision HD webcam for video calling and recording.

Specification:

  • Size: 17.3 Inches
  • Resolution: 1600x900
  • Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
  • Battery:1 Lithium-Ion 41Wh Battery
  • RAM: 24GB DDR4 SDRAM
  • Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Graphics:‎AMD Radeon RX Vega
  • Processor: AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 2500U
  • Processor Speed: up to 3.6GHz
 Pros Cons
 Large Touchscreen displayAverage display resolution
 DVD optical drive Heavy weight
 Hybrid storage for more space 
2019 HP Laptop Computer, AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 2500U up to 3.6GHz, 24GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD, 17.3" Touchscreen, DVDRW, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.1, HDMI, Windows 10 Home
42% off
211,633 366,304
Buy now

4. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Business Laptop

ThinkShutter, a physical cover to cover the webcam when not in use, is included with the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 laptop. With the separate TPM 2.0 chip, it also encrypts your sensitive data. To make sure it can resist the roughest situations, durability is tested against 12 military-grade specifications and more than 200 quality checks.

Specifications:

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:Up to 12 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 45 Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB (8 + 16) DDR4 RAM
  • Storage:1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon HD
  • Processor:AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
 Pros Cons
Long battery life Integrated graphics only
High-performance processor 
 More memory and storage 
2021 Newest Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 15.6" FHD 1080p Business Laptop (AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 4700U (Beats i7-10710u), 24GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD) Wi-Fi 6, Webcam, Windows 10 Pro + IST HDMI Cable
54% off
148,070 320,309
Buy now

5.2021 ASUS TUF Dash 15 RTX 3070

Thunderbolt 4 is incredibly flexible and connects to the newest gadgets. With Type-C USB Charging, the battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes and can play video for up to 16.6 hours. Under the bottom panel, the SO-DIMM and SSD slots are conveniently accessible for do-it-yourself system upgrades.

Specifications:

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:Up to 16 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 76Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SO-DIMM)
  • Storage:1TB PCIe SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel i7-11370H 4-Core
  • Processor Speed: 3.3 GHz
 Pros Cons
Dedicated graphics and great cooling system No web camera
 Backlit keyboard Heavy weight
 High-display refresh rate 
High-performance hardware 

6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming & Entertainment Laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 has a wide touchpad for simple navigation and a flexible 180° ErgoLift hinge for more flexible and easier viewing. Fast-moving action is balanced with rich, vivid images on a QHD 165 Hz/3 ms display.

Your CPU stays cool thanks to liquid metal thermal compound. To increase long-term stability, a self-cleaning thermal module removes dust.

Specifications:

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:2560 x 1440
  • Battery Life:8.5 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 90 Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SODIMM)
  • Storage:1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6
  • Processor:5th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • Processor Speed: 3.0 GHz
 Pros Cons
 High-performance hardwareMore thickness
Dedicated graphics processor Heavy weight
 More memory and storage 
 High-resolution display 

7. ASUS VivoBook 15 S513 Home and Entertainment Laptop

By offering a bigger screen in a smaller frame, the new VivoBook series offers a roomy and immersive viewing experience. While the HDD may be used to store massive amounts of data like movies, music libraries, and photo albums, the SSD delivers incredibly rapid response and programme loading times.

Specifications:

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:Up to 11 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 42 Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB DDR4 RAM (8 GB Onboard + 16 GB SODIMM)
  • Storage:1 TB m.2 SATA SSD
  • Graphics:AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Processor:4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Processor Speed: 2 GHz
ProsCons
Long battery lifeIntegrated graphics only
Good overall performance 
Thin and light-weight 
More and high-speed storage 

8. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop

The 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU enhances performance for mobility in the handy thin and light ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1. You can use it as a tent, tablet, laptop, and stand with the bundled smart pen thanks to its 360-degree hinge. The double SSD option and adequate RAM enable multitasking and responsiveness.

Specifications:

  • Size:14 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:8 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 60 Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB DDR4-3200 (8 GB soldered + 16 GB SO-DIMM)
  • Storage:1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x 4 NVMe
  • Graphics:Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Processor:11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 Quad-Core
  • Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
 Pros Cons
Touchscreen with smart pen Integrated graphics only
 Backlit keyboard and webcam shutter Lower screen size
 High-performance with good battery life 
 Power button with fingerprint reader 
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop with 14.0" FHD IPS Touchscreen, Intel 11th Gen i7-1165G7 Processor, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Fingerprint Reader, Pen, Backlit Keyboard, WiFi 6, and Windows 10 Pro
40% off
144,999 239,999
Buy now

9. 2021 HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop

HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop comes with wide vents that maximise airflow, distinctive backlit LED lighting, and complementary accents make up the bold, distinctive design. You can start and load games quickly with PCIe SSD, and you can store more with extra dual storage, which combines PCIe SSD with conventional HDD.

Specifications:

  • Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:5 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 52 Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage:1 TB HDD + 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GDDR5
  • Processor:9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H Processor
  • Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz
 Pros Cons
Dedicated high memory GPUAverage battery life
 Better cooling system Heavy weight
 Backlit keyboard 
 Hybrid storage for more space 

10. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Because of its adaptability and durable construction, HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop is well-known. It pays close attention to the little things that set them apart from other companies, such superior trackpads and ergonomic keyboards.

Specifications:

  • Size:14 inches
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080
  • Battery Life:8.5 hours
  • Battery:‎1 Lithium Ion 45 Wh battery
  • RAM:24 GB 3200Mhz DDR4 Memory
  • Storage:512 Solid State Drive (SSD)
  • Graphics:Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Processor:11th Gen‎ Intel i5-1155G7 Quad-core Processor
  • Processor Speed: 2.5 GHz
 Pros Cons
 Dedicated graphics processor More thickness and heavy weight
High-graphics memory Average battery life
 Long battery lifeLess USB port
Ethernet connectivity port  

Best 3 features of 24 GM RAM laptops:

Dell Vostro 7500 Lenovo Legion Y5402019 HP AMD Ryzen 5 2500ULenovo ThinkPad E152021 ASUS 15 RTX 3070ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15ASUS VivoBook 15 S513Lenovo ThinkBook2021 HP PavilionHP Pavilion x360 
Battery gets charged upto 50% in 30 minutesHigher and faster memory with PCIe SSD storageBattery gets charged up to 50% in just 45 minutesImportant data encryption with the discrete TPM 2.0 chipLightning fast IPS-level panel up to 240 Hz/3 ms with 100% s RGB and adaptive-syncA versatile 180°ErgoLift hingeThe thin-bezel NanoEdge display11th Gen Intel Core i7 processorBold, standout designSustainable, post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics
Bang and Olufsen audio technologyConvenient array of ports and connectorsTouchscreen displayDurability with stands the harshest environments.Fully charged battery lasts up to 16.6 hours for video playbackA high-capacity 90 Wh battery with Type-C charging supportBuilt-in fingerprint sensor360-degree hinge,wide vents to maximise airflowHP Fast Charge 5
compact design and a long battery backupAutomated performance, cooling, and power control settingsHP TrueVision HD WebcamIR camera for face login4 fan outlets with 83-blade fans for coolingIntegrated superfast Wi-Fi 6Exceptional heat dissipation via an 8 mm heat pipe0%-80% charge in just an hourPCIe SSD for swift start up and load gamesSmooth display as putting pen to paper

Best Budget

HP Pavilion x360 with 14” Touchscreen, Convertible body, and Smart pen has everything at the budget price. The 9th Gen Intel core i5 processor and Iris Xe Graphics give optimum performance for everyday workloads including normal gaming, multimedia playback, and business applications. The 24 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage can do multitasking with ease.

Best Overall

2021 ASUS TUF Dash contains 15.6” full HD display at 240 Hz refresh rate and has all Hardware capabilities needed for extreme performance at the best price. The latest 11th Gen Intel core i7 Quad-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 8 GB dedicated graphics processor can do all demanding tasks including hardcore gaming, videos and app development, and professional tasks smoothly. It has 24 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD storage to support these tasks with faster speeds. The tough military-grade body, up to 16 hours battery life with fast charging, and enhanced 83-blade fan with self-cleaning cooling system complements its hardware performance.

How to find the perfect 24 GB RAM laptop?

To keep up with the requirements of modern technology, 24 GB of RAM is the right amount for a laptop with a balance between the cost and modern computer operations. If you are going to play modern games or do video editing then focus on graphics memory, processing, display size, resolution, refresh rate, cooling, gaming controls, etc. If you are going to play moderate games or do general work or content creation, then focus on processor speed, multi-tasking, connectivity, light-weight, battery life, etc. Moreover, decide your budget range to narrow down your choice.

Price of oducts Price List

Dell Vostro 7500 Premium Business LaptopRs. 1,70,375
Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming LaptopRs. 1,63,958
2019 HP 17.3” Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 2500URs. 2,11,633
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Business LaptopRs. 1,48,070
2021 ASUS TUF Dash 15 RTX 3070Rs. 1,24,910.95
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming & Entertainment LaptopRs.1,80,054.74
ASUS VivoBook 15 S513 Home and Entertainment LaptopRs. 1,29,244.41
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 2-in-1 LaptopRs. 1,44,999
2021 HP Pavilion 15.6" FHD Gaming LaptopRs. 88,775.31
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen LaptopRs. 69,468

FAQ

  1. What does a 24 GB RAM laptop cost?
    A good 24 GB RAM laptop can cost about Rs. 1,45,000 on average, which also has high-performance graphics and processor, 512 GB storage, and 15.6 inches screen size.
  2. What makes a well performing laptop display?
    A gaming laptop requires 15.6 inches screen size, 120 to 144 Hz refresh rate, and 1920 x 1080 screen resolution. In addition, an IPS display, anti-glare, 144 or more ppi, etc.
  3. What are important features of a 24 GB high-end laptop?
    Apart from a 24 GB RAM, a high-end laptop requires high-speed memory and storage, high-performance graphics and processor, great cooling system, long battery life, comfortable keyboard and touchpad, connectivity ports, and faster charging.
  4. Which are better graphics, integrated or dedicated?
    If you’re an entry-level gamer, a laptop with integrated graphics is a great choice. But, if you’re an advanced gamer, high-end content creator who has no budget limitations, then dedicated graphics are perfect.
  5. Is battery life important for gaming?
    A decent laptop can have up to 8 hours of battery life. But in most cases, you will be using your laptop by plugging in to have the optimum performance while playing. Hence, you don’t need to focus much on battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

