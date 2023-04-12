7 best sound quality earphones in mid-range

Life without earphones is hard to imagine and hence one needs to keep looking for good quality options.

For people who want earphones that strike a balance between budget and quality, mid-range models are a popular option. These earphones frequently come with several features and technologies that can improve your music experience without costing a fortune. Mid-range earbuds are ideal for accepting calls while listening to music or podcasts since they have good sound quality, excellent bass response, and clear vocals. Mid-range earphones are a perfect choice for individuals who seek a high-quality audio experience without spending a lot of money, whether you're a casual listener or a music enthusiast. Mid-range earbuds frequently offer a variety of design alternatives to meet your unique style and comfort preferences in addition to balancing quality and budget. With features like noise cancellation, a microphone for calls, and in-line controls for simple volume adjustments and playback control, they may come in a range of sizes, styles, and materials. 1. boAt Bassheads 102 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic These headphones are perfect for music lovers who desire an immersive audio experience because they are made to produce strong bass and crisp vocals. The tremendous bass response that these earphones are known for is multiplied by 8 mm dynamic drivers, which are present in the boAt Bassheads 102. Moreover, they include a noise-cancelling microphone that enables background noise-free call-taking. These earphones' sleek, sophisticated style in charcoal black makes them an excellent addition to any ensemble. Moreover, the earphones are angled for comfort, and the cord is tangle-free for simple use. Specifications Brand: boAt

Model Name: Bassheads

Colour: Charcoal Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: 3.5 mm Jack

Pros Cons Strong bass response small soundstage

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in-ear wired earphones with Mic are a terrific choice for anyone searching for a pair of high-quality and reasonably priced earbuds. These earphones are ideal for music enthusiasts who want to listen to their favourite tunes or take calls while on the go because of their strong bass, crystal-clear vocals, and noise-cancelling microphone. These headphones are ideal for music enthusiasts and audiophiles because they are made to produce crystal-clear audio with rich bass and distinct vocals. With 10mm drivers, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro earbuds can create powerful bass appropriate for music genres like EDM, hip-hop, and rock. They also have a noise-cancelling microphone so you can take calls without being interrupted by outside noise. Specifications Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model Name: Zeb-Bro

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons Noise-cancelling microphone cable quality is not very lasting

3. boAt BassHeads 100 Wired Headphones with Mic For those seeking a fashionable, high-quality earphone set that offers strong bass and crystal-clear audio, the boAt BassHeads 100 in-Ear Wired Headphones are a popular option. These earbuds have a sleek, contemporary black style that makes them an excellent complement to any outfit. The boAt BassHeads 100 earbuds have 10mm drivers, which can produce strong bass that is ideal for music genres including rock, hip-hop, and EDM. They also have a noise-cancelling microphone so you can take calls without being interrupted by outside sounds. The earphones are made with comfort in mind; they have a lightweight design and soft earbuds that comfortably fit into your ears. They also include a cord that is tangle-free to enable hassle-free use. Specifications Brand: boAt

Model Name: BassHeads 100

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons Clear audio quality Slightly recessed mids

4. PTron Pride Lite in-Ear Wired Earphones The PTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) are a set of in-ear wired earphones with a microphone intended to deliver crisp stereo sound with solid bass. These earbuds are appropriate for music fans who value strong bass and crystal-clear audio because they have a 10mm driver and a noise-cancelling feature. The earphones are compatible with a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, thanks to their 1.2m tangle-free cable and 3.5mm aux jack. These earphones' fashionable blue colour adds to their allure, making them a desirable option for those who want to look good while listening to music. Specifications Brand: pTron

Model Name: Pride Lite

Colour: Blue

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons Noise cancelling feature Durability

5. Ambrane Wired Ear Earphones with an in-line Mic for Clear Calling. The Ambrane Wired in Ear Earphones with in-line Mic is a set of earphones created to provide clear calling and high-quality sound. The 14mm dynamic drivers in these earbuds deliver enhanced bass and crystal-clear audio for a rich musical experience. The in-line microphone on the earbuds also allows for crystal-clear calling, making them ideal for consumers who frequently use their headphones for phone calls. You can easily control music playback, change the volume, and take or end calls using the multi-functional controller. The earbuds contain a 3.5mm connector that works with most gadgets, and the Stringz 38 Lite version's green hue provides a fashionable appearance. Specifications Brand: Ambrane

Model Name: Stringz 38 Lite

Colour: Green

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity technologies: Wired

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons Clear Calling Design

6. Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones The in-ear wired earphones from Boult Audio BassBuds X1 are made to deliver high-quality music with powerful bass and crisp vocals. These earphones provide a potent and engaging listening experience thanks to a 10mm additional bass driver. You may take calls while using the earbuds because they come with a microphone. The sleek black style makes them a trendy accessory that can complement any outfit. The earphones include ear tips in several sizes to provide a snug and comfortable fit for every user. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: Bassbuds

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: Wired

Pros Cons HD Sound Quality No volume control

7. boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic For those seeking earbuds with excellent sound quality and a secure fit, the boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic in Spirit Lime is a chic and reasonably priced solution. These earbuds have 10mm drivers that produce rich audio and strong bass, making them ideal for music enthusiasts. The earphones also have an in-line microphone so you can make and receive calls while you're out and about without pulling out your phone. These earphones come with numerous ear tips in various sizes to ensure an ergonomic fit into the ears of the user. The flat cable design helps to minimise tangling. The boAt Bassheads 242 earphones are an excellent option for individuals who desire both, thanks to their distinctive and eye-catching Spirit Lime colour. Specifications Brand: boAt

Model Name: Bassheads 242

Colour: Spirit Lime

Headphones form factor: In-Ear

Connector Type: 3.5 mm Jack

Pros Cons Water-resistant Limited noise isolation

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Bassheads 102 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Charcoal Black) 3.5 mm angled jack 1-year warranty Weight is 12 grams ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic Lightweight Comfortable design Powerful bass response boAt BassHeads 100 Wired Headphones with Mic (Black) "Hawk" inspired earphones Earphone delivers a punchy, rhythmic response 1-year warranty PTron Pride Lite Wired Earphones with Mic 3.5mm aux jack HD mic with an in-line remote control Stylish, metallic look Ambrane Wired Ear Earphones with in-line Mic for Clear Calling, 14mm Dynamic Drivers for BoostedBass, 3.5mm Jack, Multi-Functional Controller (Stringz 38 Lite, Green) Boosted Bass 1.2m cable length Multi-functional Controller Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones with 10mm Extra Bass Driver and HD Sound with Mic (Black) Ergonomically designed drivers Lightweight, comfortable & premium metallic finish Built-in Mic boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Spirit Lime) 1-year warranty IPX 4 Water and Sweat Resistance 10 mm dynamic drivers