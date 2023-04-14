Story Saved
7 mini projectors for easy portability

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 14, 2023 12:10 IST
Summary:

Finding a compact, portable mini projector is something you might be interested in. Check out our ranking of the top 7 portable projectors.

product info
A mini projector portable and easy to use.

A portable mini projector can be a game-changer in the fast-paced world we live in today. A portable mini projector can be a great investment, whether you're a business professional who needs to deliver a presentation on the spot or a movie enthusiast trying to create a cinematic experience while on the go. These mini projectors are ideal for a range of applications because they are portable, small, and simple to set up. We'll look at the finest 7 mini projectors for simple portability in this list, which ranges from extremely small options to slightly bigger versions that still provide outstanding portability.

Product list

1. WZATCO Pixel | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p with Full HD 1080P Support | 2000 Lumens (200 ANSI) | 176" Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with TV Stick, PC, PS4

A highly portable LED projector with native 720p resolution and full HD 1080p capability is the WZATCO Pixel. It is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use with to its 2000 Lumens (200 ANSI) brightness, which produces vivid and clear images.

This mini projector can create a 176-inch wide image, which makes it perfect for presentations or movie nights. It can be used in a variety of ways because it is compatible with a wide range of gadgets, including TV sticks, Computers, and PS4. The WZATCO Pixel is a fantastic alternative to take into consideration whether you're looking for a projector for your home or when travelling.

Specifications:

  • Brand: WZATCO
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Tablet
  • Special Feature: Native 720P and 1080P Supported, Portable Cinema, 50000+ Hours Lamp life, 30% Brighter, LTPS Display Native 720P and 1080P Supported, Portable Cinema, 50000+ Hours Lamp life, 30% Brighter, LTPS Display
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Screen Resolution: 1280 x 720
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 1080p Full HD Pixels

Pros

Cons

Portable and easy to carry

Limited color accuracy

cellpic 35% off
WZATCO Pixel | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p with Full HD 1080P Support | 2000 Lumens (200 ANSI) | 176" Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with TV Stick, PC, PS4
4.2 (562)
4.2 (562)
35% off
6,490 9,990
Buy now

2. Boss S35 | 1980 x 1080 Full HD 4000 Lumens Display | Contrast Ratio 4000:1 | 60,000 Hours Life | Semi-Android | Home/Office/Educational Institute Purpose Projector

The Boss S35 is a mini projector, smaller version of the larger Boss S35 projector that yet offers the same remarkable features. Even in well-lit areas, the mini projector's full HD resolution of 1980 x 1080 and brightness of 4000 lumens produce sharp, clear images. A 4000:1 contrast ratio guarantees brilliant colours and deep blacks, creating an immersive viewing experience.

The Boss S35 mini projector has a long bulb life of 60,000 hours, which makes it run for many years without needing frequent lamp replacements. This is one of its main features. You can access well-known apps and stream information from the internet thanks to the semi-Android function, which makes it a fantastic device.

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices: Projector, Cellular Phones
  • Connector Type: Light Powered
  • Brand: 4K PROJECTOR
  • Warranty Type: Limited
  • Item Package Quantity: 1

Pros

Cons

High-quality display

Limited connectivity options

cellpic 78% off
Boss S35 | 1980 x 1080 Full HD 4000 Lumens Display | Contrast Ratio 4000:1 | 60,000 Hours Life | Semi-Android | Home/Office/Educational Institute Purpose Projector
3.7 (53)
3.7 (53)
78% off
10,999 49,999
Buy now

3. Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor Entertainment

The Portable mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector is a small, portable projector that works well for presentations at work and other indoor and outdoor venues. This miniature projector makes use of an LED light source, which produces an image that is both crisp and brilliant while using less energy than conventional bulbs.

This mini projector's HDMI port makes it simple to connect it to a variety of gadgets, such as cellphones, computers, and game consoles. Because it supports a wide range of multimedia formats, playing movies, TV shows, and games is simple. The projector is a perfect choice for camping excursions, backyard movie evenings, and other outdoor activities because it can be utilised for outdoor entertainment.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Generic
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Tabletop Mount
  • Screen Resolution: 320 x 240
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 30.5 x 22.9 x 5.1 Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount
  • Colour: Multi-coloured
  • Wattage: 24 Watts

Pros

Cons

Multiple connectivity options

Limited resolution

cellpic 57% off
Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor Entertainment
2.6 (29)
2.6 (29)
57% off
2,999 6,999
Buy now

4. Willen 600 Lumens 1080 P Mini Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor

Designed for usage in a range of contexts, such as home entertainment, outdoor activities, and business presentations, the Willen 600 Lumens 1080 P Mini Portable Mini Projector is a small and adaptable projector. This tiny projector produces crisp, clear images with a brightness of 600 lumens and a resolution of 1080P, making it perfect for presentations, gaming, and movie nights.

You can connect a variety of devices to the Willen tiny projector, including laptops, game consoles, and cellphones, thanks to its numerous connecting choices, which include HDMI, USB, and AV inputs. Also, it supports a number of multimedia file formats, making it simple to play games, TV shows, and movies.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Willen
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Outdoor
  • Special Feature: Speakers
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Screen Resolution: 854 x 480
  • Form Factor: Portable

Pros

Cons


High-quality display

Limited brightness

cellpic 40% off
Willen 600 Lumens 1080 P Mini Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor
2.6 (49)
2.6 (49)
40% off
2,999 4,999
Buy now

5. Conbre RR7 UC68S WiFi Mini Projector 1200 Lumen Full HD 1080P and 130" Supported, Portable Wireless Mirroring Projector for iOS/Android/TV Stick/PS4/PC Home & Outdoor (Black)

Conbre's RR7 UC68S WiFi Mini Projector is a portable projector that can be used both inside and outside. This tiny projector produces sharp, bright images up to 130" in size and supports full HD 1080P, making it perfect for movie nights, gaming, and presentations.

You may wirelessly link your iOS or Android device, TV stick, PS4, or PC to the Conbre RR7 UC68S WiFi Mini Projector thanks to its built-in WiFi. Moreover, wireless mirroring is supported, making it simple to stream content from a computer or mobile device.

This mini projector is made to be easily portable, making it perfect for people who are constantly on the move. It is small and light, and it comes with a carrying bag for convenience. It also has a long lamp life of up to 50,000 hours, ensuring prolonged use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Conbre
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Tabletop
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 1080p Full HD Pixels
  • Display Type: DLP
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 20.1 x 15.3 x 6.7 Centimeters
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount
  • Mounting Hardware: User Manual, Remote Control, Power Cable, 3-in-1 AV

Pros

Cons

Wireless connectivity

Limited sound quality

cellpic 46% off
Conbre RR7 UC68S WiFi Mini Projector 1200 Lumen Full HD 1080P and 130" Supported, Portable Wireless Mirroring Projector for iOS/Android/TV Stick/PS4/PC Home & Outdoor (Black)
4.3 (17)
4.3 (17)
46% off
7,499 13,999
Buy now

6. ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable Projector | JBL Speaker | HDMI | Auto Keystone |Built-in Battery |100" Projection Image 854 x 480 | 100 Lumen

The ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable Projector is a small, lightweight projector with portability in mind. It is perfect for usage in a range of contexts, including home entertainment, professional presentations, and outdoor events, thanks to its integrated JBL speaker and HDMI connectivity.

A 100" image with a resolution of 854 × 480 and a brightness of 100 lumens can be projected by the projector. Moreover, it has automatic keystone correction, which guarantees that the projected image will always be square and free of distortion. You may use the M1 Mini even if there isn't a power outlet nearby thanks to its internal battery, which offers a playback time of up to 2.5 hours.

Specifications:

  • Brand: ViewSonic
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Home
  • Connector Type: USB, HDMI
  • Screen Resolution: 854 x 480
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 854x480 Pixels
  • Display Type: DLP
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 10.4 x 2.8 x 10.9 Centimeters
  • Form Factor: Portable, Pocket
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount, Ceiling Mount
  • Mounting Hardware USB A to Micro USB Cable: 1 (1m), Swappable plate: 3, M1 Mini, Remote Control: 1, Quick Start Guide

Pros

Cons

Auto Keystone Correction

Short Lamp Life

cellpic 20% off
ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable Projector | JBL Speaker | HDMI | Auto Keystone |Built-in Battery |100" Projection Image 854 x 480 | 100 Lumen
3.8 (2,340)
3.8 (2,340)
20% off
23,300 29,000
Buy now

7. LCD Mini Projector Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector Support 1080P USB SD Card VGA AV Home Cinema TV Laptop Game

Compact and portable, the LCD Mini Projector Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector is made for usage in homes. It supports a range of multimedia inputs, including USB, SD card, VGA, and AV, and can project high-quality images and videos up to 1080p resolution.

The projector is a flexible alternative for home entertainment because it works with the majority of computers, gaming systems, and TVs. Presentations and other instructional uses are also possible for it. The projector is a wonderful choice for those who are new to utilising projectors because it is simple to put up and use.

Specifications:

  • Brand: KANAK
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Tablet
  • Connector Type: VGA, USB
  • Screen Resolution: 480 x 272
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 15.2 x 10.2 x 5.1 Centimeters
  • Form Factor: Portable
  • Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

Pros

Cons

Affordable

Low brightness

cellpic 44% off
LCD Mini Projector Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector Support 1080P USB SD Card VGA AV Home Cinema TV Laptop Game
2.6 (9)
2.6 (9)
44% off
2,799 4,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
WZATCO PixelNative 720p resolution with Full HD 1080P support2000 Lumens (200 ANSI) brightnessLarge screen size
Boss S35Full HD 1080p resolutionHigh brightness and contrast ratioLong lamp life and semi-Android system
Portable Mini Projector ColorPortability projectionMulti-functionalHigh-quality projection
Willen 600 LumensHigh resolution and brightnessCompact and portable designMultiple connectivity options
Conbre RR7 UC68SWireless mirroringHigh resolution and brightnessPortable and versatile
ViewSonic M1Built-in batteryJBL speakerCompact and portable
LCD Mini Projector MultimediaHigh-resolution displayVersatile connectivityPortable design

Best overall product

For those looking for a small projector with good image quality, the Willen 600 Lumens 1080P Mini Portable Mini Projector appears to be the ideal choice. It is perfect for a variety of uses, including viewing movies, playing games, and giving presentations, thanks to its 600 lumen brightness and 1080P resolution. It also offers a variety of connecting options, including as HDMI, USB, and SD card, making it simple to connect to other devices. It is portable and simple to use both inside and outside because to its small size and low weight.

Best value for money

The ViewSonic M1 Small Portable Projector is the best value for money because it boasts a number of features that set it apart from other projectors in its price range, the ViewSonic M1 Small Portable Projector offers excellent value for the money.

First, the integrated battery

Second, the JBL speaker produces sound that is of a high calibre.

Last but not least, the ViewSonic M1 Small Portable Projector offers a variety of connecting choices, including HDMI, USB Type-C, and microSD

How to find the perfect mini projectors?

The following elements should be taken into account while looking for the ideal mini projector for your requirements:

  • Purpose
  • Image Quality
  • Portability
  • Connectivity
  • Sound Quality
  • Brand and Warranty
  • Price

You can pick the ideal tiny projector that satisfies your needs and offers the best value for your money by taking these things into account.

Product Price
WZATCO Pixel | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p with Full HD 1080P Support | 2000 Lumens (200 ANSI) | 176" Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with TV Stick, PC, PS4 ₹ 6,490
Boss S35 | 1980 x 1080 Full HD 4000 Lumens Display | Contrast Ratio 4000:1 | 60,000 Hours Life | Semi-Android | Home/Office/Educational Institute Purpose Projector ₹ 10,999
Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor Entertainment ₹ 2,999
Willen 600 Lumens 1080 P Mini Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor ₹ 2,999
Conbre RR7 UC68S WiFi Mini Projector 1200 Lumen Full HD 1080P and 130" Supported, Portable Wireless Mirroring Projector for iOS/Android/TV Stick/PS4/PC Home & Outdoor (Black) ₹ 7,499
ViewSonic M1 Mini Portable Projector | JBL Speaker | HDMI | Auto Keystone |Built-in Battery |100" Projection Image 854 x 480 | 100 Lumen ₹ 23,300
LCD Mini Projector Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector Support 1080P USB SD Card VGA AV Home Cinema TV Laptop Game ₹ 2,799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Computer Accessories Home Appliances
Computer Accessories Home Appliances
Mini projectors for easy portability

