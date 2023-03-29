Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 best AUN projectors to enjoy theatre-like experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 29, 2023 18:25 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Hoping to make your viewing experience more thrilling? Get the latest AUN projectors to expand your horizons. Check out the best 10 AUN Projectors in 2023.

product info
AUN projectors are a good option for people who love to watch content.

Projectors can be an excellent addition to your home. They can turn a dull space into a secured private theatre. To give you the cinematic experience you are craving, connect it to your television. AUN projectors are sturdy and promise excellent quality and a grand viewing experience. Here are the top 10 AUN projectors available for you to buy. These are listed as per their attributes, so be sure to check till the end. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

1. AUN AKEY8 Native Full HD Projector 1080p for Home

With a projection size of 40 to 200 inches, AUN AKEY8 projector has an ultra HD resolution quality. Autofocus and keystone correction are other features that make this model perfect for use. It is also compatible with USB, HDMI and other electronic devices, given the many ports available. A brighter and clearer picture is delivered with the advanced LED projection light.

Specifications

  • Item model number:AUN AKEY8 Projector Basic
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 110 watts
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 2 kg 500 g
ProsCons
Super High Color ReproductionNot an Android Smart Projector
cellpic 71% off
AUN AKEY8 Native Full hd Projector 1080p for Home, Projector for Home Compatible with TV Stick, Set Top Box, HDMI, VGA, USB, Laptop, Multi Media for Home Cinema
71% off
12,994 44,495
Buy now

2. AUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Supported Led Basic Version Projector

Providing flexible connections with other devices, the AUN AKEY6 is a fabulous addition to your home. You can watch your movies in full resolution and have a widescreen projection for the best of everyone. It also features a huge projection screen of 50’’ -300’’ distance from the projector. This feature helps in achieving big screen entertainment.

Specifications

  • Item model number:‎AUN AKEY6
  • Screen resolution: 4K, HD, 1080p
  • Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 170 watts
  • Item dimensions: 36 x 22 x 26 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 3 kg
ProsCons
Compatible with Multiple devicesNo voice assistant feature
cellpic 32% off
AUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Supported Android Version Projector, 6500 Lumen and Home Theatre 1080P for Compatible with TV Stick, Set Top Box, HDMI, USB, Laptop
3.9 (12)
3.9 (12)
32% off
20,500 29,999
Buy now

3. AUN W2 Pro Full HD Projector for Home 4K Android 9.0 LED Projector Full HD 1080p Native

The AUN W2 Pro projector aims for sharper details with its bigger screens. And that also makes every picture frame more vivid with deeper contrasts. Faster and more stable connections are made using the new Bluetooth 5.1 and Dolby speakers. The zoom feature and wireless screen interface work to the advantage of this model.

Specifications

  • Item model number:‎AUN W2 Pro Android Projector
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 1 kg 800 g
ProsCons
Wireless screen interface 
cellpic 60% off
AUN W2 Pro Full HD Projector for Home 4K Android 9.0 LED Projector Full HD 1080p Native | WiFi Bluetooth | 660 ANSI 6900 Lumens | Android Apps | Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support | HDMI, USB | Speaker and Remote Control
4 (1)
4 (1)
60% off
15,990 39,499
Buy now

4. AUN ET50A Projector Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSI

The AunET50A model provides a full-resolution HD screen with an easy-focus feature. It is highly compatible with all kinds of connecting/ media players. You can easily share your screen without connecting it to the projector. The 4-point keystone warping makes the image more consistent and precise. It also allows casting the screen and can be connected to speakers or headphones.

Specifications

  • Item model number:‎AUN ET50A Android Projector
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimeters
  • Item weight: 1 kg 800g
ProsCons
Easy focus featureNo in-built battery
cellpic 68% off
AUN ET50A Projector Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSI | 6900 LumensWiFi Bluetooth Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, HDMI USB Speaker and Remote Control (ET50A)
4.7 (4)
4.7 (4)
68% off
15,990 49,990
Buy now

5. AUN Automatic Projector, AUN Z3 Auto Focus

The AUN Z23 utilises active HDR technology for better detailing and viewing. It provides a more visualising and appealing performance. An irregularity related to the proportions on each side of the screen can be corrected using the 4-point keystone. The precision correction available gives the positioning of the screen a nice cut at the edges.

Specifications

  • Item model number:‎AUN Z3 Auto Focus Projector Android
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 150 watts
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x10 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 4 kg
ProsCons
Wide compatibilityLow light life
cellpic 58% off
AUN Automatic Projector, AUN Z3 Auto Focus + Auto Keystone +6D Digital Correction Android 9.0 Projector for Home 4K Support Electronic Focus 9,000 Lumens Dual WiFi Bluetooth Built in Apps Wireless Display
5 (1)
5 (1)
58% off
20,999 49,990
Buy now

6. AUN X1 Full HD Projector for Home 4k

This model comes with one of the higher brightness qualities of 7000 lumens. The projector gives an excellent high-resolution viewing experience. With a quad-core processor in the CPU circuit, the AUN X1 projector gives the users a visualising performance. Several ports are also available for enhanced sound and Bluetooth connections. Wider compatibility with different input devices makes it even more appealing.

Specifications

  • Item model number: X1 Projector Android 9
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 60 watts
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 10 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 2 kg
ProsCons
Eye protection designHeats up quickly
cellpic 64% off
AUN X1 Full HD Projector for Home 4k Google Certified Widevine L1 Certified Voice Control Remote 7000 Lumens Android 9.0 Dolby Audio 2.4G/5G WiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Supports 8K decoding with Projector Bag
3.7 (24)
3.7 (24)
64% off
17,990 49,495
Buy now

7. AUN ET50S Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K

The AUN ET50S projector has a high brightness of 9000 lumens and an aspect ratio of 16:9. This makes all those TV shows and movies a delight to watch. It also has the latest 5G wi-fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 that supports external speakers. Along with all this is the beautiful, immersive experience this model gives.

Specifications

  • Item model number: AUN ET50S Android Projector
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 170 watts
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 4 kg
ProsCons
Powerful processor 
cellpic 60% off
AUN ET50S Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSI | 6900 Lumens WiFi Bluetooth Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, HDMI USB Speaker and Remote Control (ET50S)
4.7 (4)
4.7 (4)
60% off
15,990 39,499
Buy now

8. AUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4Kprojector

The AUN KP1 model is compatible with Android 11 and supports Netflix with just one click. It is powered by the Amolgic S805X2 and includes a built-in voice assistant for easy access to the library. Chromecast can be used to easily cast photos and videos from other devices, aka phones, laptops and more, to the television. USB portals on the projector are 2 in number.

Specifications

  • Item model number:‎AUN KP1 Projector Android
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 170 watts
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 4 kg
ProsCons
Built-in Voice assistantWide angle view is not great
cellpic 39% off
AUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4K Google Certified Android TV Projector | Netflix Certified Android 11.0 WiFi, Bluetooth, Chromecast Builtin | Native 1080p Full HD | 14000 Lux 900 ANSI Lumens
3.8 (14)
3.8 (14)
39% off
30,490 49,990
Buy now

9. AUN LS870 Auto Focus Automatic projector

The AUN LS870 projector includes a special feature known as Auto focus and auto keystone that help solve issues due to image distortion. It also has the advantage of sound positioning as it is equipped with a dual 5W for a whole immersion experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 and next-generation wi-fi technology, it provides lag-free watching.

Specifications

  • Item model number: AUN LS870 Android Projector Auto Focus
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display technology: LED
  • Wattage: 150 watts
  • Item dimensions: 25 x 20 x 6 Centimetres
  • Item weight: 2 kg
ProsCons
Auto focusNot Android 11 equipped.
cellpic 51% off
AUN Automatic Projector, AUN LS870 Auto Focus + Auto Keystone +6D Digital Correction Android 9 Projector for Home 4K 10,000 Lumens Dual WiFi Bluetooth Built in Apps Wireless Display LS 870 Projector
3.8 (14)
3.8 (14)
51% off
24,499 49,990
Buy now

10. AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 Android Version 8500 Lumen 4k Full HD Projector

With 1000 Lumens Brightness, H.265, and a rich interface with HDMI, the AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 is perfect for the home cinema experience. An optional Android 9.0 can relate to its new upgraded version of 1 GB RAM and 16 GB memory. It can take part in the wireless display miracast and has a lamp life of 50,000 hours.

Specifications

  • Item model number: ‎‎AKEY7 MAX PROJECTOR
  • Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Connector Type: VGA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
  • Wattage: 50-watt hours
  • Item dimensions: 33 x 22 x 26 Centimeters
  • Item weight: 3 kg
ProsCons
Shocking sound qualityAuto disconnect of screen mirroring 
cellpic 58% off
AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 Android Version 8500 Lumen, 300inch Display, 3D Ready 4k Full HD Projector 1920x1080P 1GB RAM/16GB ROM WiFi Bluetooth Mira cast Home Theatre White LED Projector
3.8 (14)
3.8 (14)
58% off
20,990 49,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AUN AKEY8 Native Full HD  Projector 1080p for HomeSuper High Color Reproductionadvanced LED projection lightRich interface connections
AUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Supported Led Basic Version ProjectorPortableCompatible with Multiple devicesVersatile
AUN W2 Pro Full HD Projector for Home 4K Android 9.0 LED Projector Full HD 1080p Native wireless screen interfaceBetter picture quality2.4G Wifi Support
AUN ET50A Projector Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSIEasy focusScreen mirroringWarping aroura the edges
AUN Automatic Projector, AUN Z3 Auto FocusWide compatibilityUnparalleled BrightnessBluetooth 5.0
AUN X1 Full HD Projector for Home 4keye protection design7000 lumens brightnessDolby Digital Sound
AUN ET50S Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4KPowerful processorBrighter coloursAuto focus
AUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4K projectorAndroid 11 compatibleHolographic projectionFlexible multimedia
AUN LS870 Auto Focus Automatic projectorAuto focus4-point keystonelag-free viewing
AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 Android Version 8500 Lumen 4k Full HD ProjectorShocking sound qualityWireless miracast4K projection screen

Best overall product

Despite the various options available, the best overall product in our opinion would beAUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4Kprojector. Its Bluetooth activated and voice assistant support system makes for a convenient holographic projector home theatre edition. It also includes a unique KP1 technology that enables the projector to enter the full HD viewing mode.

Best value money

Amongst the above models, theAUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Projector is the best deal possible for the money paid. It has a resolution of 4K, thus promising a good binge session on your television. Wide screen projection and flexible connections to any device make this an excellent model for buyers. The super colour technology aids in providing you with the best viewing experience.

How to find the perfect AUN Projectors?

With so many great options, it becomes complicated to find one AUN Projector that has it all. Each has qualities/ characteristics that make them shine in a choice list. Look for a compatible operating system, Bluetooth connections, and ANSI rating. It is also suggested to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. Also, keep in mind the Wi-Fi capacity and the RAM storage.

Product Price
AUN AKEY8 Native Full hd Projector 1080p for Home, Projector for Home Compatible with TV Stick, Set Top Box, HDMI, VGA, USB, Laptop, Multi Media for Home Cinema ₹ 12,994
AUN AKEY6 Full HD 4K Supported Android Version Projector, 6500 Lumen and Home Theatre 1080P for Compatible with TV Stick, Set Top Box, HDMI, USB, Laptop ₹ 20,500
AUN W2 Pro Full HD Projector for Home 4K Android 9.0 LED Projector Full HD 1080p Native | WiFi Bluetooth | 660 ANSI 6900 Lumens | Android Apps | Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support | HDMI, USB | Speaker and Remote Control ₹ 15,990
AUN ET50A Projector Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSI | 6900 LumensWiFi Bluetooth Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, HDMI USB Speaker and Remote Control (ET50A) ₹ 15,990
AUN Automatic Projector, AUN Z3 Auto Focus + Auto Keystone +6D Digital Correction Android 9.0 Projector for Home 4K Support Electronic Focus 9,000 Lumens Dual WiFi Bluetooth Built in Apps Wireless Display ₹ 20,999
AUN X1 Full HD Projector for Home 4k Google Certified Widevine L1 Certified Voice Control Remote 7000 Lumens Android 9.0 Dolby Audio 2.4G/5G WiFi Bluetooth 5.0 Supports 8K decoding with Projector Bag ₹ 17,990
AUN ET50S Android 9.0 Smart LED Full HD 1080p Projector for Home 4K 660 ANSI | 6900 Lumens WiFi Bluetooth Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, HDMI USB Speaker and Remote Control (ET50S) ₹ 15,990
AUN KP1 Full HD LED Projector for Home 4K Google Certified Android TV Projector | Netflix Certified Android 11.0 WiFi, Bluetooth, Chromecast Builtin | Native 1080p Full HD | 14000 Lux 900 ANSI Lumens ₹ 30,490
AUN Automatic Projector, AUN LS870 Auto Focus + Auto Keystone +6D Digital Correction Android 9 Projector for Home 4K 10,000 Lumens Dual WiFi Bluetooth Built in Apps Wireless Display LS 870 Projector ₹ 24,499
AUN AKEY7 MAX 9.0 Android Version 8500 Lumen, 300inch Display, 3D Ready 4k Full HD Projector 1920x1080P 1GB RAM/16GB ROM WiFi Bluetooth Mira cast Home Theatre White LED Projector ₹ 20,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Computer Accessories
TOPICS
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Flip 4: Comparison of best foldable phones in 2023
Top 7 gaming smartphones for immersive experience
Save time and energy with 10 best high-quality dish washing machines
Top 10 laser projectors for a 4K dynamic experience: Buyer's guide
Ultimate guide to wireless Bluetooth speakers: Our top 10 picks

Best Aun Projectors of 2023

Is there any exchange policy?

What is the AUN contact number?

electronics FOR LESS