8 best Bluetooth speakers under 2000: Buying guide

Can you connect two different Bluetooth speakers?
It is possible if the speakers have the TWS feature and are Bluetooth 5.0 capable.
What would pool parties, night outs and gaming nights be without some music to set the mood? Bluetooth speakers add an extra layer of fun to any social gathering. For the audiophile who desires good-quality sound on a budget, finding an ideal Bluetooth speaker shouldn't be too difficult.
Keeping in mind the latest tech trends, this concise list will give you insights into picking the perfect Bluetooth speakers for you.
If you're looking for affordable Bluetooth speakers, this is the right place. Let’s go through 10 of the best in the market right now.
1. boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth speaker
The boAt Stone 620 is a capable Bluetooth speaker in the Rs. 2000 price range. It has all the functions and features that the average user needs. The speaker offers 10 hours of playback time with USB type C charging for fast charging. Its TWS function lets you sync two boAt stone 620s together for synchronized audio output. It even has an eye-catching design as well. This is the ideal device for your living room since its soundbar design makes it more convenient to take along with you while travelling.
Pros
Cons
12W audio output is punchy and clear. US Type C enables fast charging
Incompatible with FM radio
2. JBL Go 2
JBL is among the foremost trusted brands when it comes to audio devices. The JBL Go 2 wireless Bluetooth speaker is an excellent pick if you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker. It provides 5 hrs of playtime with 3W stereo audio output. However, one of the best features is the waterproof IPX rating of 7. This makes the device ideal for pool parties or beachside music. A 3W stereo audio output may be a bit quieter in this segment but keep in mind that this device is designed with portability and audio quality as its focus.
Pros
Cons
IPX 7 is a fantastic feature in this price range. Very portable
Low playtime.
3. Portronics SoundDrum POR 547
Portronics SoundDrum POR 547 offers punchy 10W stereo audio output with a dual 5W driver setup. The dual drivers are particularly excellent since it provides the best stereo sound in this segment. Bluetooth 4.2 is good enough. However, the only thing this device needs to catch up on is Bluetooth 5.0. With that feature, SoundDrum would have been the perfect pick in this segment. It also has an FM radio, a pen drive slot and an aux cable port.
Pros
Cons
10-watt sound with dual drivers offers sublime music quality. Many audio modes include FM radio, USB, pen drive, and Bluetooth. 6 to 7 hours of playtime
The auto-turn-off feature kicks in too early.
4. Microtone Float 5
The Microtone Float 5 is an excellent option if you're looking for anaffordable Bluetooth speaker. With 8-12 hours of playtime, it ticks all the right boxes for a budget Bluetooth speaker. With Bluetooth 5.1, connectivity becomes relatively easy. Multiple devices can easily be connected to the same audio device. The audio quality is bass rich and provides punchy beats, especially when playing electronic music.
Pros
Cons
10-watt sound is standard for this price range. Bluetooth 5.1 is a great addition.
No water resistance
5. boAt Stone 352
boAt Stone 352 is a much more compact version of the boAt 620 Bluetooth speakers. It may be small, but it packs a punch. It features 10W RMS Stereo sound, which is slightly better in quality than most other speakers at this price point. The IPSX 7 rating is impressive as well. TWS and 12hr playtime are just the cherries on top. The boAt 352 is a much more compact version of the boAt 620. The design mantra was to make this device as portable as possible.
Pros
Cons
10-watt sound and IPX 7 make the device stand out. Powerful battery and USB type C charging means more playtime and less charging.
The design could have been better.
6. TELLUR Callisto Bluetooth speakers
The TELLUR Callisto is one of the latest Bluetooth speakers under 2000. What makes the speaker great is its compact design. It almost fits in the palm of your hand. Its compact structure means its audio output isn't the loudest. This is an excellent pick for a lightweight, portable travel speaker. The compact size is made possible by small audio drivers. 3-watt speakers, to be precise. A great pick if you like music on the go.
Pros
Cons
Compact, lightweight design,Unique and attractive design in this price range.
Weak audio output
7. Portronics Pure Sound Pro 4
Portronics pure sound pro is the ideal home Bluetooth speaker. Its soundbar design makes it a great addition to your living room. The speaker has a powerful 16-watt stereo audio output ideal for excellent movie-watching experiences. The robust driver is exceptionally power-hungry. But since the product is designed for home usage, keeping it charged should be fine. All in all, a great home speaker. It could have been even better if it also had a USB-type C setting.
Pros
Cons
Powerful bass and superb audio quality. Purpose-made design for household use.
4 hr playtime is poor in this segment.
8. Acoosta Bold 850
The Acoosta bold’s party trick is its IPX 8 rating. The product is 100% waterproof. Along with excellent waterproofing, the product has the most durable build quality. Rubber shielding on the corners and edges protects against accidental falls. This is the ideal speaker for those who take their music along on adventures. The build quality is unparalleled at this Bluetooth speaker price. Moreover, the 12hrs of battery life is quite amazing in this segment.
Pros
Cons
Fool-proof build quality.
Waterproof design.
Not compatible with FM radio.
Best value for money
boAt Stone 352 is by far the best pick for value. It has that 10-watt speaker system and an IPX rating of 7, all packed into a very portable package. Add to it USB type C charging and an attractive looking design. The quality of the product shines through. It can be used anywhere since it's compact enough to carry around and loud enough to enjoy movie-watching at home.
Best overall product
boAt Stone 620 takes this prize. It has a powerful audio output, Bluetooth 5.0 and a relatively decent IPX rating. The USB type C charging also makes for fast charging capabilities. Its soundbar design leans heavily towards home usage. This is where the product shines. It makes for a great home cinema experience with good-quality sound. The very definition of the best Bluetooth speaker under Rs. 2000.
How to find the perfect bluetooth speakers
Bluetooth speakers come in different shapes and sizes. But more importantly, they can cost anywhere from a couple of hundred rupees to ludicrous amounts in the tens of thousands.
Connectivity, audio quality, build quality, charging type, frequency response and drivers make a Bluetooth speakers what they are. Let’s look at what you need to remember when buying a Bluetooth speaker.
|Product
|Price
|boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, 10HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, IPX4, Multi-Compatibility Mode(Black)
|₹ 1,999
|JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Blue)
|₹ 1,999
|Portronics SoundDrum Wireless POR-547 Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo Speaker with FM, USB Music (Blue)
|Microtone Float 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker 8-12 Hours Playback with Bluetooth v5.0,USB,AUX,TF Card, TWS,Connect+ & Built in Mic
|₹ 1,999
|boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS Stereo Sound, IPX7 Water Resistance, TWS Feature, Up to 12H Total Playtime, Multi-Compatibility Modes(Raging Black)
|TELLUR Callisto Bluetooth Speaker, FM Radio, Hands-Free Calls, MicroSD, USB, (Red)
|₹ 1,232
|Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 16W Soundbar for Mobile, Laptop/PC with in-Built Radio FM, USB Pendrive & Aux Slot(Black)
|₹ 2,149
|ACOOSTA BOLD 850, IPX8 100% Waterproof, Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (10 watt) with Loud Bass, Shockproof & Dustproof with Built in Mic, Aux & Upto 12hrs of Playtime (2500 mAh) - (Black-Gray)
|₹ 1,899
Yes. The Bluetooth 5.0 or better versions allow you to connect multiple devices to the same speaker.
The IPX rating of the product determines water resistance. The higher the rating, the better the water resistance.
Check the driver of the speaker. The larger the drivers, the louder and punchier the bass.
With Bluetooth 4.2, the range is 10m. However, Bluetooth 5.0 and higher offer a higher range of connectivity.