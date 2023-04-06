8 best Bluetooth speakers under 2000: Buying guide

Whether it's for a pool party, an adventure getaway or just some home ambience, Bluetooth speakers are ideal.

What would pool parties, night outs and gaming nights be without some music to set the mood? Bluetooth speakers add an extra layer of fun to any social gathering. For the audiophile who desires good-quality sound on a budget, finding an ideal Bluetooth speaker shouldn't be too difficult. Keeping in mind the latest tech trends, this concise list will give you insights into picking the perfect Bluetooth speakers for you. If you're looking for affordable Bluetooth speakers, this is the right place. Let’s go through 10 of the best in the market right now. Product list 1. boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth speaker The boAt Stone 620 is a capable Bluetooth speaker in the Rs. 2000 price range. It has all the functions and features that the average user needs. The speaker offers 10 hours of playback time with USB type C charging for fast charging. Its TWS function lets you sync two boAt stone 620s together for synchronized audio output. It even has an eye-catching design as well. This is the ideal device for your living room since its soundbar design makes it more convenient to take along with you while travelling. Audio output – 12-Watt Stereo output

Colour –Black

Bluetooth version – 5.0

Dimensions - 19 x 7 x 7 cm Pros Cons 12W audio output is punchy and clear. US Type C enables fast charging Incompatible with FM radio

2. JBL Go 2 JBL is among the foremost trusted brands when it comes to audio devices. The JBL Go 2 wireless Bluetooth speaker is an excellent pick if you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker. It provides 5 hrs of playtime with 3W stereo audio output. However, one of the best features is the waterproof IPX rating of 7. This makes the device ideal for pool parties or beachside music. A 3W stereo audio output may be a bit quieter in this segment but keep in mind that this device is designed with portability and audio quality as its focus. Audio output – 3-Watt Stereo output

Colour –Blue

Bluetooth version – 5.0

Dimensions - ‎8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 cm Pros Cons IPX 7 is a fantastic feature in this price range. Very portable Low playtime.

3. Portronics SoundDrum POR 547 Portronics SoundDrum POR 547 offers punchy 10W stereo audio output with a dual 5W driver setup. The dual drivers are particularly excellent since it provides the best stereo sound in this segment. Bluetooth 4.2 is good enough. However, the only thing this device needs to catch up on is Bluetooth 5.0. With that feature, SoundDrum would have been the perfect pick in this segment. It also has an FM radio, a pen drive slot and an aux cable port. Audio output – 10-Watt Stereo output

Colour – Blue

Bluetooth version – 4.2

Dimensions - ‎8 x 9.5 x 8 cm Pros Cons 10-watt sound with dual drivers offers sublime music quality. Many audio modes include FM radio, USB, pen drive, and Bluetooth. 6 to 7 hours of playtime The auto-turn-off feature kicks in too early.

4. Microtone Float 5 The Microtone Float 5 is an excellent option if you're looking for anaffordable Bluetooth speaker. With 8-12 hours of playtime, it ticks all the right boxes for a budget Bluetooth speaker. With Bluetooth 5.1, connectivity becomes relatively easy. Multiple devices can easily be connected to the same audio device. The audio quality is bass rich and provides punchy beats, especially when playing electronic music. Audio output – 10-Watt Stereo output

Colour –Black

Dimensions - 6 x 6 x 17 cm Pros Cons 10-watt sound is standard for this price range. Bluetooth 5.1 is a great addition. No water resistance

5. boAt Stone 352 boAt Stone 352 is a much more compact version of the boAt 620 Bluetooth speakers. It may be small, but it packs a punch. It features 10W RMS Stereo sound, which is slightly better in quality than most other speakers at this price point. The IPSX 7 rating is impressive as well. TWS and 12hr playtime are just the cherries on top. The boAt 352 is a much more compact version of the boAt 620. The design mantra was to make this device as portable as possible. Audio output – 10-Watt Stereo output

Colour –Raging Black

Bluetooth version – 5.1

Dimensions - 9 x 9 x 11 cm Pros Cons 10-watt sound and IPX 7 make the device stand out. Powerful battery and USB type C charging means more playtime and less charging. The design could have been better.

6. TELLUR Callisto Bluetooth speakers The TELLUR Callisto is one of the latest Bluetooth speakers under 2000. What makes the speaker great is its compact design. It almost fits in the palm of your hand. Its compact structure means its audio output isn't the loudest. This is an excellent pick for a lightweight, portable travel speaker. The compact size is made possible by small audio drivers. 3-watt speakers, to be precise. A great pick if you like music on the go. Audio output – 3-Watt Stereo output

Colour – Red

Water resistance – available

Playtime – 4 hrs

Bluetooth version – 4.2

Charging type – USB charging Pros Cons Compact, lightweight design,Unique and attractive design in this price range. Weak audio output

7. Portronics Pure Sound Pro 4 Portronics pure sound pro is the ideal home Bluetooth speaker. Its soundbar design makes it a great addition to your living room. The speaker has a powerful 16-watt stereo audio output ideal for excellent movie-watching experiences. The robust driver is exceptionally power-hungry. But since the product is designed for home usage, keeping it charged should be fine. All in all, a great home speaker. It could have been even better if it also had a USB-type C setting. Audio output – 16-Watt Stereo output

Colour – Black

Water resistance – unavailable

Playtime – 4 hrs

Bluetooth version – 5.0

Charging type – Micro USB charging Pros Cons Powerful bass and superb audio quality. Purpose-made design for household use. 4 hr playtime is poor in this segment.

8. Acoosta Bold 850 The Acoosta bold’s party trick is its IPX 8 rating. The product is 100% waterproof. Along with excellent waterproofing, the product has the most durable build quality. Rubber shielding on the corners and edges protects against accidental falls. This is the ideal speaker for those who take their music along on adventures. The build quality is unparalleled at this Bluetooth speaker price. Moreover, the 12hrs of battery life is quite amazing in this segment. Audio output – 10-Watt Stereo output

Colour – Black Grey

Water resistance – IPX 8

Playtime – 12 hrs

Bluetooth version – unavailable

Charging type – Micro USB charging Pros Cons Fool-proof build quality. Waterproof design. Not compatible with FM radio.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth speaker It has loud audio output with 12W audio. 10 hrs of continuous playtime USB Type C Charging JBL Go 2 Compact and portable build Eye-catching design Water-resistant Portronics SoundDrum POR 547 It has Punchy, bass-rich audio. 6-7 hrs playtime Twin 5W speaker layout Microtone Float 5 Loud audio with 10W stereo output. 8-12 hrs of continuous playtime Bluetooth 5.1 boAt Stone 352 Powerful audio output 12 hrs of continuous playtime Water-resistant TELLUR Callisto Bluetooth speakers Portable design Eye-catching, angular design USB 4.2 Portronics Pure Sound Pro 4 Compelling audio output. The best in this segment Soundar design for home audio Bluetooth 5.0 Acoosta Bold 850 Loud audio From its 10W speakers Waterproof Playtime of up to 12 hours max.