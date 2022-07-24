Story Saved
Amazon Prime Sale: Get off of up to 80% on headphones from top brands

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 24, 2022 18:13 IST
Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Here's a list of top 10 wireless headphones from different brands. The list includes various headphones options with features like long battery backup, quick-charging, lightweight, Bluetooth, Aux cable, voice assistant, etc.

product info
Amazon Prime Sale 2022: If you are lucky, you can heavy discount of headphones from top brands like boAt as well.

With plenty of options and brands out there, finding suitable wireless headphones from available options on Amazon headphone sale is a challenging and tedious task.

So, we've gone through our research and made our list of top 10 wireless headphones available on the Amazon Sale.

1. boAt Rockerz 400

boAt Rockerz 400 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Rockerz 400 comes with up to 8 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, soft padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in black/blue, grey/green, and carbon black color.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 8 hours
  • Charging Duration: 2 hours
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 meters
  • Weight: 124 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Noise cancellation and voice assistant Average battery life
Very lightweight 
Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones With Mic With Upto 8 Hours Playback & Soft Padded Ear Cushions(Black/Blue)
70% off
899 2,990
Buy now

2. boAt Rockerz 450

boAt Rockerz 450 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Rockerz 450 comes with up to 15 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in aqua blue, hazel beige, and luscious black colors.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 15 hours
  • Charging Duration: 2 hours
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 meters
  • Weight: 168 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivityModerate cost
Good battery backup 
Lightweight 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)
71% off
1,167 3,990
Buy now

3. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510

Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 are wireless Bluetooth-on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 comes with up to 72 hours of audio playback with quick charge, deep bass, dual equalizer, 36 mm drivers, comfort cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, red, and black colors.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 72 hours
  • Charging Duration:less than 3 hours
  • Battery:Lithium Polymer
  • Drivers:36 mm
  • Bluetooth:v5.0
  • Range:10 metres
  • Weight:220 grams
  • Controls:Integrated
  • Connectivity:Bluetooth
ProsCons
Long battery backupOnly wireless connectivity
Integrated controls with voice assistantSlightly heavy
cellpic
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510, 72 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Black)
53% off
1,899 3,999
Buy now

4. JBL T460BT by Harman

JBL T460BT by Harman are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. T460BT by Harman comes with up to 11 hours of audio playback, 32 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, white, and black colours.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 11 hours
  • Charging Duration: less than 3 hours
  • Drivers: 32 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 metres
  • Weight: 300 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth
ProsCons
Fast ChargingHeavy weight
Integrated call & music controlsOnly Bluetooth connectivity
cellpic
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass, Portable, Lightweight & Flat Foldable, Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)
23% off
2,699 3,499
Buy now

5. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder

Zebronics Zeb-Thunder is wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb-Thunder comes with up to 9 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual modes. They are currently available in blue, blue with red, red, brown, teal green, sea green, and black colours.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 9 hours
  • Charging Duration: 1.5 hours
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v4.2
  • Range: 10 metres
  • Weight: 270 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Dual connectivityAverage battery life
Integrated controlsSlightly heavy 
FM and microSD playback 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless BT Headphone Comes with 40mm Drivers, AUX Connectivity, Built in FM, Call Function, 9Hrs* Playback time and Supports Micro SD Card(Sea Green)
57% off
599 1,399
Buy now

6. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO

Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO are wireless Bluetooth-on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb-Thunder PRO comes with up to 21 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, deep bass, padded ear cushions, microSD, USB Type-C, and a voice assistant. They are currently available in blue and black colours.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 21 hours
  • Charging Duration: 1 hour
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 metres
  • Weight: 200 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Long battery backupModerate weight
microSD slot 
Fast charging  
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone with BTv5.0, Up to 21 Hours Playback, 40mm Drivers with Deep Bass, Wired Mode, USB-C Type Charging(Black)
47% off
999 1,899
Buy now

7. Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155

Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Beatle 5155 comes with up to 8 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls, microSD, and dual connectivity. They are currently available in only black colour.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 8 hours
  • Charging Duration: 2.5 hours
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 metres
  • Weight: 429 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivityAverage battery life
microSD slotHeavyweight
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones With Mic (Black)
50% off
1,098 2,199
Buy now

8. MI Super Bass

MI Super Bass are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Super Bass comes with up to 20 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and dual connectivity. They are currently available in only black/red color.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 20 hours
  • Charging Duration: 2 hours
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 meters
  • Weight: 150 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivitySlightly costlier
Light weight 
Long battery backup 
cellpic
MI Super Bass Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black and Red)
18% off
1,798 2,199
Buy now

9. Sony WH-CH510

Sony WH-CH510 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. WH-CH510 comes with up to 35 hours of audio playback, 30 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, integrated controls and USB Type-C. They are currently available in blue and white colours.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 35 hours
  • Charging Duration: 2 hours
  • Drivers: 30 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 metres
  • Weight: 132 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth
ProsCons
Long battery backupOnly Bluetooth connectivity
Very lightweightCostlier
cellpic
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)
43% off
2,835 4,990
Buy now

10. Zebronics Zeb Duke 101

Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 are wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones with an inbuilt mic. Zeb Duke 101 comes with up to 12 hours of audio playback, 40 mm drivers, padded ear cushions, a microSD card slot, and built-in FM. They are currently available in red and grey colours.

Specifications

  • Battery Backup: up to 12 hours
  • Charging Duration: 1.5 hours
  • Drivers: 40 mm
  • Bluetooth: v5.0
  • Range: 10 metres
  • Weight: 184 grams
  • Controls: Integrated
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux cable
ProsCons
Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivityAverage battery backup
microSD slot & built-in FM 
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 Wireless Headphone with Mic, Supporting Bluetooth 5.0, AUX Input Wired Mode, mSD Card Slot, Dual Pairing, On Ear & FM,12 hrs Play Back time, Media/Call Controls (Black)
47% off
999 1,899
Buy now

Price of headphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
boAt Rockerz 400Rs. 899 
boAt Rockerz 450Rs. 999
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510Rs. 1,399
JBL T460BT by HarmanRs. 2399
Zebronics Zeb-ThunderRs. 499
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRORs. 899
Zinq Technologies Beatle 5155Rs. 628
MI Super BassRs. 1,599
Sony WH-CH510Rs. 2,835
Zebronics Zeb Duke 101Rs. 949

Best 3 Features

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
boAt Rockerz 400 8 hrs Playback100% charge in 2 hoursFeather light
boAt Rockerz 45015 hrs PlaybackAdaptive earcupsVoice Assistant
Infinity (JBL) Glide 51072 hrs PlaybackDual equaliserDeep Bass
JBL T460BT by Harman11 hrs PlaybackPure bassFlat-Foldable
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder9 hrs PlaybackDual PairingCall Function
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO21 hrs PlaybackBluetooth & Aux cable1 hour to full charge
Zinq Technologies Beatle 515510 hrs Playback10 Mtr range2.5 hrs to full charge
MI Super Bass20 hrs PlaybackBluetooth 5.0Pressure-less ear muff
Sony WH-CH51035 hrs Playback2 hrs to full chargeSwivel design
Zebronics Zeb Duke 10112 hrs PlaybackDual Pairing1.5 hours to full charge

Best value for money

MI Super Bass is the best value for money headphones with a mic, giving 20 hours long audio playback time and 40 mm large drivers at Rs. 1,599. It has both Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity and is 150 g lightweight, and it gets fully charged in just 2 hours.

Best overall

Zebronics Zeb Duke 101 is the best overall headphones with a mic, microSD slot, and built-in FM radio. Duke 101 gets fully charged in just 1.5 hours and has Bluetooth and Aux cable connectivity. It is lightweight with only 184 g and has 12 hours of audio playback time. And it comes at a reasonable price of Rs. 949.

How to find the best Product?

To choose the best headphones to meet your needs, consider the main features you care about most.

Look for a long playback duration and quick charging time if you use it during travel or where charging isn’t frequently available. In this case, you may not need Aux cable connectivity.

If you use headphones for long durations, then select lightweight and comfortable cushioned headphones.

You can consider headphones with a microSD slot and built-in FM radio if you don’t want to use it with a device all the time.

Moreover, apart from all these features, look for the budget you have to spend on them. You’ll find the best choice of headphones considering the above factors.

FAQ

1. What does the driver size in headphones mean?

The driver size is the size of the speaker that converts the electrical signal to an audio signal to produce sound. A larger driver can produce louder sound and high bass but can lack treble sound production.

2. What is Aux connectivity in headphones?

Aux are wired connectors that are used to connect wireless headphones to the PC, smartphone, tablet, or TV’s headphone jack to be used as wired headphones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

