Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Best 1 TB external hard disk: Buying guide 

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 19, 2022 13:23 IST
Summary:

If you need to keep a backup of your essential files and documents or your internal hard disk is full, this article has a list of top 10 best external hard disks you can purchase.

1TB external hard disk can store huge chunk of data.

Have you ever encountered a situation where your internal hard disk is full? Or, probably you need to keep a backup of your essential files and documents on a separate hard disk? If so, this article is for you. Purchasing a poor-quality hard disk can lead to data loss. Here, we will discuss some of the best 1 TB external hard disks, their specifications, features, and price. So, without further ado, let's jump straight into that.

Best 1 TB External Hard Disk

Here is a list of our best 1 TB external hard disks with the latest specifications and modern features you will not find in any other external hard disks.

1. Seagate One Touch 1 TB External Hard disk

If you want optimum storage, sturdy design, slim, handy, and one of the best 1 TB external hard disks with data protection features, this hard disk will solve your purpose. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services. This hard disk is compatible with desktops, laptops, and tablets with USB support.

  • Brand name - Seagate
  • Price - INR 4,199
  • Weight – 148 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It comes with three years of data recovery service.It comes with a limited warranty, and you cannot extend it.
It comes in 8 to 9 different colour shades and styles. 
Users can store videos, photos, files, movies, and more with hardware encrypted password protection. 
It also comes with a 4-month Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) Photography membership plan & a 1-year subscription to Mylio Create as complimentary. 
cellpic
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection – Black, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY1000400)
15% off
4,249 4,999
Buy now

2. Western Digital WD 1 TB USB 3.0

It is another best 1 TB external hard disk with an auto-backup feature. It backups your data automatically whenever you connect it to the internet. It comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection feature with a slim and sturdy look.

  • Brand name - Western Digital WD
  • Price - INR 4,199
  • Weight – 119.92 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops, Desktops, PS4, Xbox
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It is compatible with PS4 and Xbox.It is expensive compared to its features.
It comes in 4 to 5 different colour shades. 
It supports auto-backup with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. 
Compatible with USB 2.0 
cellpic
Western Digital WD 1TB USB 3.0 My Passport Portable External Hard Drive Compatible with PC, PS4 & Xbox (Black) -WDBYVG0010BBK-WESN
48% off
4,199 8,120
Buy now

3. Toshiba Canvio Basics 1 TB Portable External HDD

This hard disk is fast and can store your data easily. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware that runs on USB 2.0. It also has a built-in internal shock sensor to protect your data from getting damaged.

  • Brand name - Toshiba
  • Price - INR 3,899
  • Weight – 149 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It comes with a matt-finish compact casing.It often makes a vibrating sound.
Compatible with USB 2.0 
It has a built-in internal shock sensor to protect your data from accidental falling. 
cellpic
Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD - USB 3.2 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac, 3 Years Warranty, External Hard Drive - Black
30% off
3,899 5,600
Buy now

4. Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1 TB

It is another top-notch and best 1 TB external hard disk that leverages USB 3.1 and renders a data transfer rate of up to 5Gbps. It uses military-grade shock absorption chassis that prevents data loss when it bumps or shocks.

  • Brand name - Toshiba
  • Price - INR 4,849
  • Weight – 226.8 grams
  • Size – 5.3 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It also comes with a 256-bit AES for encrypting files and folders.It is slightly heavier compared to its other competitors.
It also offers an advanced 3-stage shock protection system with an anti-shock rubber. 
It is compliant with SuperSpeed USB 3.1. 
cellpic
Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive (Gray)
39% off
4,849 7,999
Buy now

5. A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive

A-DATA HD770G is a stylish-looking hard disk that is waterproof and dustproof. Its content remains safe and comes with shock-resistant capability. It is another best 1 TB external hard disk. On its top, you can see chamfered rims and two light-beam RGB strips.

  • Brand name – A-DATA
  • Price - INR 4,749
  • Weight – 340.2 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It is waterproof and dustproof.It is slightly heavier compared to its other competitors.
It also offers shock protection so that users can go hiking, diving, or biking. 
It transfers data at a blazing fast speed. 
cellpic
A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Red
44% off
4,495 7,999
Buy now

6. Toshiba Canvio Advance 1 TB Portable External HDD

It is another best 1 TB external hard disk by Toshiba. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware that runs on USB 2.0. It has a data transfer rate of 5 Gbps. It also delivers automatic data backup and security software that you can download.

  • Brand name - Toshiba
  • Price - INR 3,799
  • Weight – 149 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It comes with a matt-finish compact casing.It often makes a vibrating sound.
It comes in 5 to 6 different colour shades and styles. 
It can work on USB 3.2 Gen1 and is backward compatible. 
cellpic
Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDD, USB3.0 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac. 3 Years Warranty. External Hard Drive - Red
41% off
4,250 7,150
Buy now

7. Lenovo Portable 1 TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD

If you want a pocket-fitting, sturdy, high-speed, and stylish hard disk, you can buy this one. It is one of the best 1 TB external hard disks that delivers anti-static resistance (up to 8 KV). Its soft underbelly and shock-proof body make it durable and protect it from accidents and damage.

  • Brand name - Lenovo
  • Price – INR 7,000
  • Weight – 127 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops and Desktops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It is ultra-slim and provides safer storage.It is too expensive.
It transfers data at a blazing fast speed 
Its soft underbelly and shock-proof body make it durable and protect it from accidents and damage 
cellpic
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop | Lightweight Pocket Sized (129 GMS) | 7.6 x 11.8 x 1.28 cm | 2.5 inch formfactor | (GXB0Z91293) | Grey
Buy now

8. A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof External Hard Drive

This waterproof and 3-layer shock-protected A-DATA hard disk is one of the best 1 TB external hard disks. It comes with high durability and a stylish military look.

  • Brand name – A-DATA
  • Price - INR 4,558
  • Weight – 270 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops and desktops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It has a pro boasting 3-layer anti-shock technology to protect your hard drive from damages and accidents.It comes in a single design or look.
It transfers data at a blazing fast speed. 
It can resist accidental drops up to the altitude of 1.5 metres. 
cellpic
A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof External Hard Drive (1TB)
35% off
4,558 6,999
Buy now

9. LaCie Rugged Mini 1 TB External HDD

This hard disk delivers a blazing-fast data transfer speed and comes with a jacket-casing to prevent shocks and accidents. It comes with USB 3.0 but is also compatible with older hardware. You can also get a 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud (CC) membership as a complimentary.

  • Brand name – LaCie
  • Price - INR 7,599
  • Weight – 299 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops and desktops
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
This external hard drive offers all-terrain durability and protects the device from crush, drop, and water.It is too expensive.
The casing is sturdy and solid. 
It can withstand accidental drops and damages. 
cellpic
LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External HDD USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac, Drop Shock Dust Rain Resistant Portable Hard Drive with 1 Month Adobe CC All Apps Plan (LAC301558)
31% off
7,599 11,000
Buy now

10. Seagate Expansion 1 TB External HDD

It is another slim design, handy, and one of the best 1 TB external hard disks. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services.

  • Brand name - Seagate
  • Price - INR 3,999
  • Weight – 181.44 grams
  • Size – 2.5 inches
  • Connectivity – USB 3.0
  • Device compatibility – Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets
  • Warranty - 3 years warranty
ProsCons
It comes with three years of data recovery service.It comes with a limited warranty, and you cannot extend it.
It offers auto-recognition of Windows and Mac systems. 
It is slim and easy to carry. 
cellpic
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - 6.35 cm (2.5 Inch) USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400)
18% off
4,099 4,999
Buy now

Price of best 1 TB external hard disk at a glance:

ProductPrice
Seagate One Touch 1 TB External HDD4,199
Western Digital WD 1 TB USB 3.04,199
Toshiba Canvio Basics 1 TB Portable External HDD3,899
Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB4,849
A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - Red4,749
Toshiba Canvio Advance 1 TB Portable External HDD3,799
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD7,000
A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-Grade Shockproof Waterproof4,558
LaCie Rugged Mini 1 TB External HDD7,599
Seagate Expansion 1 TB External HDD3,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

Productfeature 1 feature 2feature 3
Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection3-years of data recovery service8 to 9 different colour shadesPassword protection
Western Digital WD 1TB USB 3.0Compatible with PS4 and Xbox4 to 5 different colour shadesSupports auto-backup
Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDDMatt-finish compact casingCompatible with USB 2.0Internal shock sensor
Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet256-bit AES for encrypting files and folders3-stage shock protection systemCompliant with SuperSpeed USB 3.1
A-DATA HD770G 1 TB Portable External Hard Drive - RedWaterproofDustproofBlazing fast speed
Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB Portable External HDDMatt-finish compact casing5 to 6 different colour shadesBackward compatible
Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDDUltra-slim Blazing fast speedShock-proof body
A-DATA HD710M Pro 1 TB Military-GradeBoasting 3-layer anti-shock technologyBlazing fast speedResist accidental drops
LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External HDDDurableSolid buildResist accidental drops
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDDData recovery serviceAuto-recognition of OSSlim

Best value for money

Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD with Password Protection is the best 1 TB external hard disk that gives the best value for money as it offers a sturdy design, is slim, and is handy. It can run on any operating system (Windows and Mac) and comes with three years of data recovery services.

Which is the best (overall)?

Western Digital WD 1TB USB 3.0 is the best overall because of its auto-backup feature, slim and sturdy look, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and password protection feature.

How to find the perfect and best 1 TB external hard disk?

For grabbing the best 1 TB external hard disk, one can browse e-commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. One can use these mobile apps to order such laptops online. Users can also visit your nearest computer store and computer distributors.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given a list of the best 1 TB external hard disk and their specifications, price, and stunning features. Choose the one which is the best for you!

FAQs –

Is 1 TB hard disk enough to store data?

Owning a 1 TB external hard drive will be enough because it provides you with plenty of storage capacity. You can store movies, games, videos, etc.

Which hard disk is the best for the laptop?

Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD is one of the best as it provides password protection and data recovery services. It has a fast data transfer rate and runs on any laptop operating system (Windows and Mac).

What is the data transfer rate in HDD?

The data transfer rate in HDD is the rate at which your hard disk can deliver or store data. We prefer this measuring technique in Mbps or Gbps to gauge the speed of the hard disk.

Why is shock protection in external hard disks necessary?

It might happen that we dropped the hard disk, or it slipped from our hand. In those scenarios, the hard disk will not get damaged.

What data transfer rate should one consider while buying an external hard disk?

A speed from 200 Mbps to 5 Gbps or higher is considered good.

electronics FOR LESS