Best 4.5 inch mobiles: Complete buyer’s guide

Whether you're looking for an affordable or high-end device, this guide can help you choose a mobile per your needs. As mobile phones have become an essential part of a present living, endless models of different sizes, colours, and other features have been made. However, not every phone is perfect. For instance, phones with long screens don't get inside normal pockets. This is where small phones shine as a solution, not too big, not too small, the sweet spot. To make a choice easier, this buying guide has been made for you to make a choice easier. The list of 10 best 4.5-inch mobile phones is sorted below. List of 10 Best 4.5 Inch Mobile phones 1. Vivo Y11 (Blue) Below 4.5-inch phones are almost keypad phones. However, there are a few Touch-screen phones also. Vivo Y11 is one of them. With an excellent 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP selfie camera, this phone features almost all necessary features such as Email, FM radio and a video player. In case you want a touch screen phone under 4.5 inches, Vivo Y11 can be an ideal pick. Brand: Vivo

Colour: Blue

Casmera: 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP selfie camera

OS - Android 4.4.4 (KitKat)

Battery: 1700 mAH

Display features: Wireless

Weight: 124G

Other features - Music player, Video player, radio and camera

Pros Cons Necessary features like Email, FM radio, GPS, and Music players are available. Available in only one colour Selfie camera Limited storage. Powerful 1700 mAh battery

2. Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White) How can we miss Samsung when talking about phones. Galaxy Ace GT-s5830 of Samsung has been made to our list. With Gingerbread OS and 3G connectivity, this phone also features a solid 5 MP camera making it ideal for people who love to click photos. Brand: Samsung

Colour: Blue

OS - Android (Gingerbread)

RAM - 278 MB

Product dimensions - 1 x 1 x 1 cm

Weight - 1 Kilogram

Network connectivity - 2G and 3G

SIM slot - Single Sim slot

Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and Radio

Pros Cons Solid 5 MP camera Quite heavy, about 1 kilogram Bluetooth, LCD display and radio Limited storage. 3G connectivity No 4G connectivity

3. Micromax Ninja 4.0 A87 (Black) Micromax Ninja is a stylish phone with several essential features. It is 4 inches long and features a Qualcomm MSM processor for fast functioning. Moreover, a strong battery and 3G connectivity enhance this phone even more and make it an ideal pick. If you want a normal phone for you or your father just for calling, this phone is a great option. Brand: Micromax

Colour: Black

camera: 2 MP

Processor: Qualcomm MSM7227A processor

Battery: 1400 mAH

Connectivity: 2G and 3G

Weight: 300 gram

SIM: Dual Sim slot

Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and Radio

Pros Cons Presence of camera, Bluetooth, and radio. Less RAM Available in different colours It has no RAM present. LCD display and strong battery

4. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB, FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold Motorola is another brand that has plenty of nice devices available under the 4.5-inch mobile category. Motorola a10 is the one among them which offers dual sim, FM radio, and other exciting features. Moreover, that's not all, it is also available in different colours and also has expandable memory. Brand: Motorola

Colour: Rose Gold

Dimensions: ‎11.8 x 5 x 1.5 cm

Screen technology: Wireless

Weight: 82g.

RAM - 32 GB

Network connectivity - 2G and 3G

SIM slot - Dual sim

Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and wireless Radio

Pros Cons Budget-friendly No android OS Available in different joyful colours No 4G connectivity Excellent Ram as compared to other devices on list

5. Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Due to its exceptional strength and compatibility, the Nokia 225 G mobile phone shines out among the other 4.5-inch mobile phones. You may use this phone's fundamental features with just one SIM slot. It is also compatible with 4G network connectivity which is a real highlight of the device. Brand: Nokia

OS – Series 30+

RAM – 64 MB

Product dimensions – 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm

Weight – 91 Grams

Network connectivity – 2G, 3G and 4G

SIM slots – Two

Battery power rating – 1150 mAH

Other features – Bluetooth, Rear camera, Video player and radio

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design Available in only one colour Presence of video player. Limited storage. Comes with a dual sim

6. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB, camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold One of the most popular options on the list is the Motorola A70. 32 GB storage capacity is the real highlight of this device. Moreover, it is one of many Motorola products that has been able to capture the hearts of many thanks to characteristics like a long-lasting battery, lighting, and signature durability. Brand: Motorola

RAM – 32 GB

Screen - 2.4 Inch

Battery: 1750 mAH

Product dimensions – ‎12.7 x 5.3 x 1.3 cm

Weight – 90 Grams

Network connectivity – 2G and 3G

SIM slots – Two

Display technology: Wireless

Other features – Bluetooth, Rear camera, Video player and radio

Pros Cons Great battery life Small screen size Solid Storage Space No 4g Connectivity Lasting battery Keypad phone.

7. Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Black) After different options, here is another Samsung device which is on our list of best 4.5-inch mobile phones. With a 2-inch screen, powerful battery backup and dual SIM features, this phone can be said as one of the best bargains owing to its reasonable price. Brand: Samsung

OS – Samsung Proprietary

RAM – 16 MB

Network connectivity – 2G

SIM slots – Two

Colour – Black

Other features – Bluetooth, Rear camera, Video player and radio

Pros Cons Great battery life No touch screen Bluetooth, Rear camera, and Video Player No 3G connectivity Less RAM size

8. Samsung Guru Music2 (SM-315) The most recent model, the Samsung Guru Music2 Dual SIM Keypad Phone, has a number of intriguing features. If you're looking for mobile phones under 4.5 inches, this phone is a wise purchase because it has a long battery life, radio, Bluetooth and some pre-loaded games as well. Brand: Samsung

Storage 1GB

Network connectivity – 2G

SIM slots – Two

Colour - Black

Other features – Bluetooth, Radio, Music player and torch

Pros Cons It provides you with a huge display with a 2-inch screen. Limited storage space. The operating system is fully functional and has a tonne of functions. RAM is absent. Lightweight and fashionable body.

9. Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) Nokia 105 Single phone is another phone on the list. With a 1.8-inch display, the keypad is also fully functional and very much responsive. The phone can be an ideal pick as it offers way too more features than the value of the device. Brand: Nokia

Colour: Blue

Model Name: 105

Ram: 4 MB

Sim Card Slot: One

Display: 1.8 inches

OS: Series 30+

Battery Power Rating: 800

Cellular Technology: 2G

Other features: Wireless radio,

Pros Cons Presence of a torch and wireless radio Absence of Android OS. Straightforward and sturdy design Limited space for memory storage. Bluetooth present. No 3G and 4G connectivity

10. Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black) Another popular Nokia release that is under 4.5 inches in height is the Nokia 110. The phone is equipped with all fundamental and cutting-edge functions to keep you engaged. In addition,This phone is fantastic to have because it has a 1.77-inch touchscreen and flexible storage that can hold up to 32 GB. OS - Nokia Series 30+

Storage: 1 GB

Product dimensions - 11.5 x 1.4 x 5 cm; 75 Grams

Colour - Black

Weight - 75 g

Pros Cons Dual Sim Available in only one colour Extensive storage space of 1 GB and powerful battery Limited storage. camera, torch, music player and

Price of best 4.5 inch mobiles at a glance:

Product Price Vivo Y11 ₹ 10,500.00 Samsung Galaxy Ace ₹ 9,200 Micromax Ninja ₹ 7,999.00 Motorola a10 ₹ 1,630.00 Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM ₹ 4,399 Motorola a70 ₹ 2,320.00 Samsung Metro 313 ₹ 2,849.00 Samsung Guru Music2 ₹ 2499 Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) ₹ 2999 Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black) ₹ 1,949