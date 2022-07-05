Story Saved
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Best 4.5 inch mobiles: Complete buyer’s guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 12:41 IST
Big phones cause stress on hands and small phones constantly get slipped from hands and pockets. However, 4.5-inch mobiles are the best solution to all these problems.

Size of this phone is one of its most attractive features.

Whether you're looking for an affordable or high-end device, this guide can help you choose a mobile per your needs. As mobile phones have become an essential part of a present living, endless models of different sizes, colours, and other features have been made. However, not every phone is perfect. For instance, phones with long screens don't get inside normal pockets. This is where small phones shine as a solution, not too big, not too small, the sweet spot. To make a choice easier, this buying guide has been made for you to make a choice easier. The list of 10 best 4.5-inch mobile phones is sorted below.

List of 10 Best 4.5 Inch Mobile phones

1. Vivo Y11 (Blue)

Below 4.5-inch phones are almost keypad phones. However, there are a few Touch-screen phones also. Vivo Y11 is one of them. With an excellent 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP selfie camera, this phone features almost all necessary features such as Email, FM radio and a video player. In case you want a touch screen phone under 4.5 inches, Vivo Y11 can be an ideal pick.

  • Brand: Vivo
  • Colour: Blue
  • Casmera: 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP selfie camera
  • OS - Android 4.4.4 (KitKat)
  • Battery: 1700 mAH
  • Display features: Wireless
  • Weight: 124G
  • Other features - Music player, Video player, radio and camera
ProsCons
Necessary features like Email, FM radio, GPS, and Music players are available.Available in only one colour 
Selfie cameraLimited storage. 
Powerful 1700 mAh battery  
cellpic
Vivo Y11 (Blue)
30% off
10,500 15,000
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White)

How can we miss Samsung when talking about phones. Galaxy Ace GT-s5830 of Samsung has been made to our list. With Gingerbread OS and 3G connectivity, this phone also features a solid 5 MP camera making it ideal for people who love to click photos.

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Colour: Blue
  • OS - Android (Gingerbread)
  • RAM - 278 MB
  • Product dimensions - 1 x 1 x 1 cm
  • Weight - 1 Kilogram
  • Network connectivity - 2G and 3G
  • SIM slot - Single Sim slot
  • Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and Radio
ProsCons
Solid 5 MP cameraQuite heavy, about 1 kilogram
Bluetooth, LCD display and radio Limited storage. 
3G connectivityNo 4G connectivity
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Ace GT-S5830 (Pure White)
9,200
Buy now

3. Micromax Ninja 4.0 A87 (Black)

Micromax Ninja is a stylish phone with several essential features. It is 4 inches long and features a Qualcomm MSM processor for fast functioning. Moreover, a strong battery and 3G connectivity enhance this phone even more and make it an ideal pick. If you want a normal phone for you or your father just for calling, this phone is a great option.

  • Brand: Micromax
  • Colour: Black
  • camera: 2 MP
  • Processor: Qualcomm MSM7227A processor
  • Battery: 1400 mAH
  • Connectivity: 2G and 3G
  • Weight: 300 gram
  • SIM: Dual Sim slot
  • Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and Radio
ProsCons
Presence of camera, Bluetooth, and radio. Less RAM
Available in different coloursIt has no RAM present.
LCD display and strong battery 

4. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB, FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold

Motorola is another brand that has plenty of nice devices available under the 4.5-inch mobile category. Motorola a10 is the one among them which offers dual sim, FM radio, and other exciting features. Moreover, that's not all, it is also available in different colours and also has expandable memory.

  • Brand: Motorola
  • Colour: Rose Gold
  • Dimensions: ‎11.8 x 5 x 1.5 cm
  • Screen technology: Wireless
  • Weight: 82g.
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Network connectivity - 2G and 3G
  • SIM slot - Dual sim
  • Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and wireless Radio
ProsCons
Budget-friendlyNo android OS
Available in different joyful coloursNo 4G connectivity
Excellent Ram as compared to other devices on list 
cellpic
Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
17% off
1,349 1,630
Buy now

5. Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM

Due to its exceptional strength and compatibility, the Nokia 225 G mobile phone shines out among the other 4.5-inch mobile phones. You may use this phone's fundamental features with just one SIM slot. It is also compatible with 4G network connectivity which is a real highlight of the device.

  • Brand: Nokia
  • OS – Series 30+
  • RAM – 64 MB
  • Product dimensions – 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm
  • Weight – 91 Grams
  • Network connectivity – 2G, 3G and 4G
  • SIM slots – Two
  • Battery power rating – 1150 mAH
  • Other features – Bluetooth, Rear camera, Video player and radio
ProsCons
Sleek and sturdy design Available in only one colour 
Presence of video player. Limited storage. 
Comes with a dual sim  
cellpic
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black Colour
18% off
3,599 4,399
Buy now

6. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB, camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold

One of the most popular options on the list is the Motorola A70. 32 GB storage capacity is the real highlight of this device. Moreover, it is one of many Motorola products that has been able to capture the hearts of many thanks to characteristics like a long-lasting battery, lighting, and signature durability.

  • Brand: Motorola
  • RAM – 32 GB
  • Screen - 2.4 Inch
  • Battery: 1750 mAH
  • Product dimensions – ‎12.7 x 5.3 x 1.3 cm
  • Weight – 90 Grams
  • Network connectivity – 2G and 3G
  • SIM slots – Two
  • Display technology: Wireless
  • Other features – Bluetooth, Rear camera, Video player and radio
ProsCons
Great battery lifeSmall screen size
Solid Storage SpaceNo 4g Connectivity
Lasting batteryKeypad phone.
cellpic
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,Camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
20% off
1,849 2,320
Buy now

7. Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Black)

After different options, here is another Samsung device which is on our list of best 4.5-inch mobile phones. With a 2-inch screen, powerful battery backup and dual SIM features, this phone can be said as one of the best bargains owing to its reasonable price.

  • Brand: Samsung
  • OS – Samsung Proprietary
  • RAM – 16 MB
  • Network connectivity – 2G
  • SIM slots – Two
  • Colour – Black
  • Other features – Bluetooth, Rear camera, Video player and radio
ProsCons
Great battery lifeNo touch screen
Bluetooth, Rear camera, and Video PlayerNo 3G connectivity
 Less RAM size
cellpic
Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Black)
3% off
2,750 2,849
Buy now

8. Samsung Guru Music2 (SM-315)

The most recent model, the Samsung Guru Music2 Dual SIM Keypad Phone, has a number of intriguing features. If you're looking for mobile phones under 4.5 inches, this phone is a wise purchase because it has a long battery life, radio, Bluetooth and some pre-loaded games as well.

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Storage 1GB
  • Network connectivity – 2G
  • SIM slots – Two
  • Colour - Black
  • Other features – Bluetooth, Radio, Music player and torch
ProsCons
It provides you with a huge display with a 2-inch screen.Limited storage space.
The operating system is fully functional and has a tonne of functions.RAM is absent.

Lightweight and fashionable body.

 
cellpic
SAMSUNG GURU MUSIC2 (SM315) (SM-315) (Gold)
8% off
2,299 2,499
Buy now

9. Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)

Nokia 105 Single phone is another phone on the list. With a 1.8-inch display, the keypad is also fully functional and very much responsive. The phone can be an ideal pick as it offers way too more features than the value of the device.

  • Brand: Nokia
  • Colour: Blue
  • Model Name: 105
  • Ram: 4 MB
  • Sim Card Slot: One
  • Display: 1.8 inches
  • OS: Series 30+
  • Battery Power Rating: 800
  • Cellular Technology: 2G
  • Other features: Wireless radio,
ProsCons
Presence of a torch and wireless radioAbsence of Android OS. 
Straightforward and sturdy design Limited space for memory storage. 
Bluetooth present. No 3G and 4G connectivity
cellpic
Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)
16% off
1,349 1,599
Buy now

10. Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)

Another popular Nokia release that is under 4.5 inches in height is the Nokia 110. The phone is equipped with all fundamental and cutting-edge functions to keep you engaged. In addition,This phone is fantastic to have because it has a 1.77-inch touchscreen and flexible storage that can hold up to 32 GB.

  • OS - Nokia Series 30+
  • Storage: 1 GB
  • Product dimensions - 11.5 x 1.4 x 5 cm; 75 Grams
  • Colour - Black
  • Weight - 75 g
ProsCons
Dual SimAvailable in only one colour 
Extensive storage space of 1 GB and powerful batteryLimited storage. 
camera, torch, music player and 
cellpic
Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)
13% off
1,699 1,949
Buy now

Price of best 4.5 inch mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo Y11 10,500.00
Samsung Galaxy Ace   9,200
Micromax Ninja 7,999.00
Motorola a10 1,630.00
Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM  4,399
Motorola a70 2,320.00
Samsung Metro 313 2,849.00
Samsung Guru Music2  2499
Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue) 2999
Nokia 110 Dual SIM (Black)  1,949

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

  1. Mobile phones with a screen size of 4.5 inches are both feature-rich and very affordable. It implies that you are no longer required to spend a fortune on these.
  2. Even after being so short, they give us access to essential features like calling, messaging, torch and gaming. Due to all this, it makes them an ideal deal and user-friendly.
  3. All phone users now favour 4.5-inch mobile phones because they offer an unrivalled user experience, ample storage, and reliable networks. To enhance your experience, these have speakers, radio FM, and Bluetooth integration.

Best Value for Money

One of the most current Nokia smartphones under 4.5-inches is the Nokia 105 Single SIM which is priced at just Rs.1700. In terms of features and characteristics, it's a great purchase and the best value for money on our list. This can be a terrific offer if you're looking for a high-quality mobile phone with amazing features like camera quality, RAM, storage, and so on.

Best Overall

Out of all the above, we can say that the Motorola a70 is the ideal pick. With massive storage space and 1750 mAh strong battery, the Motorola a70 is durable as well as promises a good user experience. If you're looking for a great calling and music phone, the Motorola a70 can be a great deal as it is not much pricey, and it is totally worth it as it has numerous great features within the return.

How to Find the Perfect4.5 Inch Mobile?

Here are some of the features you must look at before making any purchase of 4.5-inch mobile phones:

  • Your budget should allow for it.
  • Must have a camera if you love to click photos frequently
  • Avoid adopting the mobile-first look and feel without first evaluating its advantages.
  • Must have sufficient RAM
  • Battery power rating. 1750 is preferred.
  • Check additional features like Music player, FM radio, torch and so forth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are 4.5 Inch Mobiles better?

Investing in 4.5 Inch Mobiles is an ideal decision as they are pocket friendly and offer all essential features as well, such as FM radio, Bluetooth, Music player, camera and so forth. In addition, there are equal to no chances of dropping the phone as they fit in calm perfectly.

What are some ideal options for 4.5 Inch Mobiles?

Here are some -

  • Motorola a10
  • Samsung Guru Music
  • Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
  • Motorola a70
  • Samsung Metro 313
  • Samsung Guru Music2
  • Nokia 105 Single SIM (Blue)

What is the average price of 4.5 Inch Mobiles?

4.5 Inch Mobiles start from 1,000. However, they can go up to 10,000 and even more.

What are some features of the Motorola a10?

Some essential specifications of the Motorola a10 are as follows:

  • Dimensions: ‎11.8 x 5 x 1.5 cm
  • Screen technology: Wireless
  • Touch interface: Keypad
  • Weight: 82g.
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Network connectivity - 2G and 3G
  • SIM slot - Dual sim
  • Other features - LCD Display, Rear camera, Video player and wireless Radio

Which phone is best if I just want to do calling and messaging?

There are numerous options available for phones which are under 4.5 inches and pocket friendly. As the purpose is just calling and messaging, here is the list of phones which also offer other features as well alongside them.

  • Samsung Guru Music
  • Nokia 225 4G Dual SIM
  • Motorola a70
  • Samsung Metro 313

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

