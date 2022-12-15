Best action cameras to buy now

Best action cameras

The best action cameras help you film adventurous videos with their simple and easy-to-use functionalities. Though small, they make tough video recording tools that can shoot breathtaking footage of all your daring escapades, like skydiving and surfing. These days, action cameras are not just limited to extreme sports and adventure; you can also use them for casual family holidays, home surveillance devices, and vehicle dash cameras. From premium models to affordable options, here are the ten best action cameras to shoot action-packed videos: 1. SJcam Legend SJ6 Action Camera The SJcam Legend SJ6 features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle 7G lens for up to 4K/24fps recording. This action camera also features a couple of LCD screens, measuring 24.4 mm and 5.08 mm. Its touch backdoor is water-resistant for up to 3 metres, and it even packs a 1000 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery. Specification Price: Rs. 10,890

Rs. 10,890 Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi

USB, Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 16 MP

16 MP Video Capture Resolution: 16 MP

16 MP Product Dimensions: 5.9 x 4.1 x 2.11 centimetres

5.9 x 4.1 x 2.11 centimetres Weight: 84.9 g

Pros Cons Stabilised 4K capture Outdated mini USB charging port Compact Restricted raw image conversion assistance Comes with a waterproof casing

2. GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera Featuring a large touchscreen at its rear side and a smaller one in front, the GoPro Hero 9 comes with a 23.6-megapixel sensor for superior quality videos up to 5K resolution. The SuperPhoto option in this action camera automatically chooses the best possible picture processing option to produce the perfect shot. Specification Price: Rs. 36,883

Rs. 36,883 Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Screen Size: 2.27 inches

2.27 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 20 MP

20 MP Video Capture Resolution: 5K

5K Product Dimensions: 2.9 x 4.8 x 6.6 centimetres

2.9 x 4.8 x 6.6 centimetres Weight: 131 g

Pros Cons Great price Redundant accessories Enhanced battery life Batteries are not backwards-compatible Useful front-facing screen Unresponsive touchscreen Rugged build quality Buggy voice controls

3. DJI Osmo Action Camera Get the DJI Osmo action camera if you want a device with a hyper-responsive display. The DJI packs a highly responsive display on its rear side and an intense screen in front for improved framing. Its 140-degree view field wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel CMOS sensor make for up to 4K HDR recordings. The camera also captures 8x slow-motion videos at 240 fps and 1080 pixels. Specification Price: Rs. 28,999

Rs. 28,999 Connector Type: USB

USB Screen Size: 2.25 inches

2.25 inches Display Type: OLED

OLED Optical Sensor Resolution: 12 MP

12 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.2 x 3.5 centimetres

6.5 x 4.2 x 3.5 centimetres Weight: 124.74 g

Pros Cons Screw-on filters No live streaming Waterproof and rugged build No GPS Superior stabilisation and video quality The mobile app requires improvement

4. SJcam SJ4000 Action Camera With a 12-megapixel sensor and wide-angle lens with a 170-degree view field, the SJcam SJ4000 is one of the best action cameras. It is perfect for recording all kinds of water activities, all thanks to its waterproof cover that can protect the device in up to 30 metres of water depth. Specification Price: Rs. 5, 990

Rs. 5, 990 Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi

USB, Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 3 MP

3 MP Video Capture Resolution: 1080p

1080p Product Dimensions: 23 x 6.2 x 16 centimetres

23 x 6.2 x 16 centimetres Weight: 557 g

Pros Cons Can use webcam Difficult to open the battery door Auto screen rotation No back or forward button Good price The delete button is missing

5. PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera This 16 MP 4K ultra HD camera will help you relive every adventurous moment whenever you like with its assortment of in-built features. The camera also has an underwater waterproof casing and 23 accessories that make it your perfect adventure and travel partner. Specification Price: Rs. 8, 299

Rs. 8, 299 Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 16 MP

16 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 28 x 21.59 x 17.78 centimetres

28 x 21.59 x 17.78 centimetres Weight: 58 g

Pros Cons Go-anywhere compact design Poor touch quality when wet Waterproof structure Battery life needs to improve Solid digital stabilisation Slow-motion video options available

6. DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera This modular form factor of this device reimagines the action camera genre with proper support for magnetic mounting. The DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo action camera is an innovative and modular device with impressive 4K video recording potential and a compact body. Its F2.8 lens offers a 155-degree FoV or field of view, and the new colour temperature sensor helps the camera adjust to shooting location changes quickly. Specification Price: Rs. 29, 990

Rs. 29, 990 Connector Type: USB

USB Screen Size: 1.76 inches

1.76 inches Display Type: Touchscreen

Touchscreen Optical Sensor Resolution: 12 MP

12 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 2.2 centimetres

3.9 x 3.9 x 2.2 centimetres Weight:56 g

Pros Cons Go-anywhere, tiny form factor High price Effective digital stabilisation Overheating issue Magnetic mount A charging port or card slot is not available on the main camera module

7. PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera Packing the latest and highly advanced chip, the Procus Viper is one of the best action cameras to record all kinds of adventurous activities in superior quality. The device comes with a waterproof casing ensuring safe underwater adventures. It also includes more than 12 accessories for the perfect motor vlogging experience and has refined capturing ability and incredible attributes. Specification Price: Rs. 4, 819

Rs. 4, 819 Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 16 MP

16 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 2.98 x 5.92 x 4.1 centimetres

2.98 x 5.92 x 4.1 centimetres Weight: 58 g

Pros Cons Up to 10 metres of Wi-Fi signals Indoor lighting sensitivity should improve Time-lapse recording 8x slow-motion recording

8. FitSpark Eagle i9 Action Camera Featuring 4K UHD recording up to 60 fps, the FitSpark Eagle i9 action camera is waterproof up to 40 metres and comes with a specialised water-resistant cover. The camera also features a 6-axis gyroscope that offers superior quality image stabilisation for smooth videos even when capturing high-speed subjects. This Wi-Fi-enabled action camera has a 1.3-inch LCD front screen and a 2-inch main LCD screen. Specification Price: Rs. 9, 999

Rs. 9, 999 Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 20 MP

20 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.6 x 4.35 centimetres

6.5 x 2.6 x 4.35 centimetres Weight: 66 g

Pros Cons 4K recording up to 60 fps The battery indicator is missing Energy efficient Comes with 18 mounting accessories

9. Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera Moving on with this list of the best action cameras, here's the Cason CS6, yet another dual-screen camera with 4K video shooting potentials at 30 frames per second. The camera packs a 170-degree wide-angle lens that lets you shoot stunning videos. Not to mention, its 6-axis gyro stabilisation with EIS works very well. One of the best things about this device is it comes along with several accessories to make your audio and video recording job easier. Specification Price: Rs. 9, 889

Rs. 9, 889 Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: Touchscreen

Touchscreen Optical Sensor Resolution: 16 MP

16 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 6 x 4 x 2.5 centimetres

6 x 4 x 2.5 centimetres Weight: 800 g

Pros Cons Durable Poor-quality camera lens Ability to capture slow-motion video Expensive Long battery life

10. AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera If you want the best alternative to a GoPro action camera within an affordable range, then the Akaso EK7000 sports action camera is for you. It may not have the same bells and whistles as the GoPro, but it is one of the best action cameras with simple menu architecture. The shutter button on the top of this camera starts and stops recording and can also be used to capture stunning images. Specification Price: Rs. 11, 269

Rs. 11, 269 Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Screen Size: 2 inches

2 inches Display Type: LCD

LCD Optical Sensor Resolution: 12 MP

12 MP Video Capture Resolution: 4K

4K Product Dimensions: 5.84 x 4.06 x 2.41 centimetres

5.84 x 4.06 x 2.41 centimetres Weight: 50 g

Pros Cons Responsive Wi-Fi remote Muffled audio in the case Comes with several accessories Image stabilisation is missing Burst photo and time-lapse functionalities Cannot change the field of view

Best 3 important features for onsumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SJcam Legend SJ6 LCD 16 MP 16 MP GoPro Hero 9 LCD 20 MP 5K DJI Osmo Action OLED 12 MP 4K SJcam SJ4000 LCD 3 MP 1080p PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera LCD 16 MP 4K DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera Touchscreen 12 MP 4K PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera LCD 16 MP 4K FitSpark Eagle i9 Action Camera LCD 20 MP 4K Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera Touchscreen 16 MP 4K AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera LCD 12 MP 4K

Best value for money If you are looking for better value, go for the DJI Osmo Action Camera. While it does not have excellent picture quality, it is robust, more affordable and powerful, with top-notch diving chops and a wider field of view. With some of the most valuable features and ease of use, it is the best value-for-money action camera at Rs. 28,999. Best overall GoPro boasts a strong record of action camera excellence, and the Hero 9 is no exception. Easily one of the most feature-packed models you can purchase right now, the camera offers an array of attributes for smooth and steady action capture. At Rs. 36, 883, you cannot expect a better action camera than this. How to find the best action cameras? Choosing the ideal action camera depends on your requirements and what you like to capture. Besides that, consider the following: Mounting Options: If you want to use the best action camera for more niche activities, it must have the proper attachment to fit your requirements. Some models go a step further and offer modular setups that let the users augment their shoots with accessories, like lights, 360-degree lenses and microphones.

If you want to use the best action camera for more niche activities, it must have the proper attachment to fit your requirements. Some models go a step further and offer modular setups that let the users augment their shoots with accessories, like lights, 360-degree lenses and microphones. Image Stabilisation: You will use an action camera on the go, so check its image stabilisation feature. Ensure the camera's image stabilisation smooths out camera shakes to deliver better shots. Remember that image stabilisation quality may vary from model to model; therefore, it is worth considering how smooth your video needs to be. A higher resolution sensor may help as digital image stabilisation often crops the frame to exclude movement. Best action cameras price list:

Product Price SJcam Legend SJ6 ₹ 10, 890 GoPro Hero 9 ₹ 36, 883 DJI Osmo Action ₹ 28, 999 SJcam SJ4000 ₹ 5, 990 PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera ₹ 8, 299 DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera ₹ 29, 990 PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera ₹ 4, 819 FitSpark Eagle i9 Action Camera Rs. 9, 999 Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera Rs. 9, 889 AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera Rs. 11, 269