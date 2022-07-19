Best cooling pads for laptops to prevent overheating

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Overheating is a common problem in laptops when you use them for extended hours for work, gaming, or entertainment.
Unregulated temperature due to prolonged use of a laptop may result in reduced working life and damage to the battery and other parts. The in-built fan can dissipate heat up to a specific limit. However, it can fail when the temperature gets abruptly high. To offset the heat, you can use cooling pads for laptops.
If you are finding it challenging to choose one, do not worry. This article will list the best cooling pads available to help you take care of your laptop.
1. Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Dual Fan Cooling Pad
It is hard to look past the Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 laptop cooling pad if you are in the market. With the two 120mm built-in structures, this USB-powered cooling is ideal for your laptop as it can prevent overheating. The structure of this laptop cooler is such that it enables optimised airflow without making much noise. Also, the sturdy built and retractable stand ensures you do not have problems using your laptop for a lengthy period. It has a blue LED light to indicate the fans' status while in use-an efficient product overall due to its design and super-silent operation.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy build
|You can't control the fan speed.
|Ergonomic Design
|May not feel comfortable with the 17-inch laptops.
|Silent Operation
|Ideal for a 15-inch laptop
|Dual USB Port & Retractable Stand
2. Lapcare DCX-A101 Dual Fan Cooling Pad
The Lapcare cooling pad has two high-capacity fans to regulate the temperature and boost the working life of your laptop. The dual fan technology makes it an efficient bet to dissipate the heat from beneath your laptop.
It optimises air flow and acts as a perfect stand for your laptop. Also, the fans are super-silent, so your mind remains focused on the task.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design
|You can't control the fan speed
|Weight load up to 10kg
|May not feel comfortable with the 17-inch laptops.
|5 inclination angle options
|Super-silent operation
|High durability due to honeycomb metal sheet
3. Dyazo MC Radiator Dual Fan Laptop Cooling Pad
Dyazo MC Radiator cooling pad has two robust built-in fans to regulate temperature through the optimum airflow. The multipurpose cooling pad can also serve as a laptop stand. It has four inclination angle options to ensure you always feel comfortable while working on your laptop. The fans are super quiet, so your attention won't divert to any extra noise.
Key Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Makes very low noise
|The plastic body below the mesh doesn't feel sturdy enough.
|High durability due to metal mesh surface
|Not ideal for more than 15-inch laptops.
|No plastic burning smell
|Ergonomic design
|4 height adjustment levels
4. Zinq Five Fan Laptop Cooling Pad
The Zinq Cool Slate is a stylish-looking laptop cooler with dual height adjustment levels and USB ports. It uses five fans for deep cooling but remains super quiet while in operation. Overall, it has all the necessary features to be the first choice if you are looking for a highly efficient laptop cooling pad.
Key Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Super-silent operation
|Less height adjustment levels
|Hinged flap to prevent the laptop from sliding down
|No RGB Lighting at this price point
|Ergonomic design
|Five fans for effective cooling
|Fan speed adjustment
5. Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad
The Cosmic Byte Meteoroid takes care of your laptop's heating issues and comfort while working on it easily. With adjustable height and ergonomic viewing angle, you can efficiently work for long hours on your laptop without fatigue. Also, you can adjust the fan speed with the two-way adjustable buttons. The notebook cooler also boasts an attractive design making it a great addition to your collection.
Key Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Six high-speed fans
|Not ideal for 17-inch Laptops
|Super-silent at 28 DB Noise level
|Expensive
|12 RGB Modes
|4 Fan Speed Modes
|LED Screen & Control Panel (exclusive in the RGB LED Unit)
6. Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad
It is one of the best cooling pads available. The Tukzer laptop cooling pad has six fans that can work together and even separately, as in 3 fans can work at once. It is built stylishly and can be set at a 28-degree ergonomic angle for comfortable all-day usage. Also, the red LED light can lift the gaming mood.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Super-silent at 25 DBA Noise Level
|Less height adjustment levels as compared to peers
|28-degree comfortable ergonomic angle
|Fan speed controller
|Anti-slip Mat and Bezel
|Nylon-braided USB Cable
7. Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad
The Proffisy Aluminum is a decent laptop cooling pad with one big fan that can run at variable speeds. It is built with aluminium alloy to resist wear & tear and give firm support to notebooks. The laptop cooler dissipates heat from the laptop effectively. It ensures your device has a long life due to fewer overheating problems. Also, it has got seven height adjustment levels to serve as the perfect laptop stand.
Key Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic design with seven adjustable angles
|No LED or RGB Light
|Super-silent at 20 DB Noise Level
|Expensive
|One big fan for strong wind flow
|Not ideal for 17-inch Laptops
|Aluminium material pad
|Anti-skid Bezel & Metal bracket
8. DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Laptop Cooling Pad
The DEEPCOOL multi-core X6 cooling pad for laptops is a multi-functional unit with adjustable fan speeds and viewing angles. It has a butterfly design that looks elegant & compact and houses 2 large fans at the top and 2 smaller fans at the bottom. The laptop cooler also has four fan modes to suit your various needs. It also has a hydro-bearing hub to reduce the noise while in use.
Key Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant butterfly design & Sturdy build
|No LED or RGB Light
|Adjustable support
|Expensive
|Super-silent at 24 DB Noise Level
|Not ideal for 17-inch Laptops
|Effective cooling
|Four different fan operating modes
|Product
|Price
|Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Dual Fan Cooling Pad
|₹599
|Lapcare DCX-A101 Dual Fan Cooling Pad
|₹799
|Dyazo MC Radiator Dual Fan Laptop Cooling Pad
|₹849
|Zinq Five Fan Laptop Cooling Pad
|₹1199
|Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad
|₹1425
|Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad
|₹1699
|Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad
|₹2299
|DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Laptop Cooling Pad
|₹3200
Best 3 important features for consumers
While the feature list is never short, these three are the underlying attributes of cooling pads for laptops:
Best value for money
Among the listed cooling pads for laptops, the one which can give the best ROI is the Dyazo MC Radiator. It is a dual-fan cooling pad with high fan speed and elegant aesthetics. The metal mesh surface adds to its sturdy design, and the fan speed would reach 1000 RPM for effective cooling.
Best overall
The best cooling pad for laptops from this list would be the Profissy Aluminium Laptop Cooling Pad. It has an aluminium body that provides a firm surface for placing the device. The fan is high-capacity and super quiet, making it perfect for dissipating heat during prolonged use. Moreover, it has seven height adjustment levels to serve as the laptop stand.
How to find the perfect cooling pads for laptops?
FAQs
Do I need a cooling pad?
It depends on your conditions, such as how long you use your laptop. Is it old? How frequently does it overheat? Is the laptop fan not working properly? These are a few instances where you can buy a cooling pad as an instant solution.
How much should I pay for a cooling pad for laptops?
It depends on your usage and requirement. However, we would suggest fixing a budget and searching for the cooling pads as various units are available from different manufacturers. Compare their features and prices for better decision-making.
Do laptop cooling pads increase a laptop’s battery life?
Not necessarily. A laptop battery has a fixed lifecycle (i.e., the number of times you charge it from 0-100 %). When a laptop overheats, the battery drains fast, and you plug in the charger frequently. However, a laptop cooling pad will dissipate the heat and prevent the laptop from overheating.
Is it necessary to buy a laptop cooling pad with multiple height adjustment levels?
Again, it depends on your requirement. Multiple viewing angles mean you can use your laptop on the stand for long hours without stressing your body and eyes. However, if you are not an extensive user, you can get a cooling pad with only a few adjustment levels.
Where can I find a good cooling pad?
Online marketplace such as Amazon has a robust collection of cooling pads for laptops. You can explore a variety of units, compare them, and buy.
