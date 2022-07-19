Best cooling pads for laptops to prevent overheating

Cooling pads are a must-buy, for they protect the battery and life of laptops.

Overheating is a common problem in laptops when you use them for extended hours for work, gaming, or entertainment. Unregulated temperature due to prolonged use of a laptop may result in reduced working life and damage to the battery and other parts. The in-built fan can dissipate heat up to a specific limit. However, it can fail when the temperature gets abruptly high. To offset the heat, you can use cooling pads for laptops. If you are finding it challenging to choose one, do not worry. This article will list the best cooling pads available to help you take care of your laptop. 1. Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Dual Fan Cooling Pad It is hard to look past the Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 laptop cooling pad if you are in the market. With the two 120mm built-in structures, this USB-powered cooling is ideal for your laptop as it can prevent overheating. The structure of this laptop cooler is such that it enables optimised airflow without making much noise. Also, the sturdy built and retractable stand ensures you do not have problems using your laptop for a lengthy period. It has a blue LED light to indicate the fans' status while in use-an efficient product overall due to its design and super-silent operation. Key Specifications MRP: ₹ 599

599 Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch laptop

No. of Fans: 2

Fan Speed: 1300RPM ± 10%

Air Flow: 75 CFM ± 15%

No. of USB Ports: 2

LED or RGB Light: Yes, only blue

Power Consumption: DC 5V, 350mA

Retractable Stand: Yes

Weight: 620g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Sturdy build You can't control the fan speed. Ergonomic Design May not feel comfortable with the 17-inch laptops. Silent Operation Ideal for a 15-inch laptop Dual USB Port & Retractable Stand

2. Lapcare DCX-A101 Dual Fan Cooling Pad The Lapcare cooling pad has two high-capacity fans to regulate the temperature and boost the working life of your laptop. The dual fan technology makes it an efficient bet to dissipate the heat from beneath your laptop. It optimises air flow and acts as a perfect stand for your laptop. Also, the fans are super-silent, so your mind remains focused on the task. Key Specifications MRP: ₹ 799

799 Dimensions (LxWxH): 10 x 5 x 10 Centimetres

Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch laptop

No. of Fans: 2 (12.5cm)

Fan speed: 1000 RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

LED or RGB Light: Yes, Blue

Height Adjustment: Yes, 5-Step

Weight: 300g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Stylish design You can't control the fan speed Weight load up to 10kg May not feel comfortable with the 17-inch laptops. 5 inclination angle options Super-silent operation High durability due to honeycomb metal sheet

3. Dyazo MC Radiator Dual Fan Laptop Cooling Pad Dyazo MC Radiator cooling pad has two robust built-in fans to regulate temperature through the optimum airflow. The multipurpose cooling pad can also serve as a laptop stand. It has four inclination angle options to ensure you always feel comfortable while working on your laptop. The fans are super quiet, so your attention won't divert to any extra noise. Key Specifications: MRP: ₹ 849

849 Dimensions (LxWxH): 34 x 25 x 3 Centimetres

Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch laptop

No. of Fans: 2 (12.5cm)

Fan speed: 1000 RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

LED or RGB Light: Yes, Blue

Height Adjustment: Yes, 4 adjustment levels

Weight: 740g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Makes very low noise The plastic body below the mesh doesn't feel sturdy enough. High durability due to metal mesh surface Not ideal for more than 15-inch laptops. No plastic burning smell Ergonomic design 4 height adjustment levels

4. Zinq Five Fan Laptop Cooling Pad The Zinq Cool Slate is a stylish-looking laptop cooler with dual height adjustment levels and USB ports. It uses five fans for deep cooling but remains super quiet while in operation. Overall, it has all the necessary features to be the first choice if you are looking for a highly efficient laptop cooling pad. Key Specifications: MRP: ₹ 1199

1199 Dimensions (LxWxH): 41 x 29 x 2 Centimetres

Compatible Size: Up to 17-inch Laptops

No. of Fans: 5 (4 Large & 1 Extra large)

Fan Speed: Over 1100 RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

LED or RGB Light: Yes, Red

Height Adjustment: Yes, 2 Adjustment Levels

Weight: 860g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Super-silent operation Less height adjustment levels Hinged flap to prevent the laptop from sliding down No RGB Lighting at this price point Ergonomic design Five fans for effective cooling Fan speed adjustment

5. Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad The Cosmic Byte Meteoroid takes care of your laptop's heating issues and comfort while working on it easily. With adjustable height and ergonomic viewing angle, you can efficiently work for long hours on your laptop without fatigue. Also, you can adjust the fan speed with the two-way adjustable buttons. The notebook cooler also boasts an attractive design making it a great addition to your collection. Key Specifications: MRP: ₹ 1425 (No LED)

1425 (No LED) Dimensions (LxWxH): 42.6 x 28 x 1.5 Centimetres

Compatible Size: Up to 17-inch Laptops

No. of Fans: 6 (with 4 Fan Modes in the RGB LED unit)

Fan Speed: 2900+ RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

LED or RGB Light: Yes, 12 Optional Modes

Weight: 840g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Six high-speed fans Not ideal for 17-inch Laptops Super-silent at 28 DB Noise level Expensive 12 RGB Modes 4 Fan Speed Modes LED Screen & Control Panel (exclusive in the RGB LED Unit)

6. Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad It is one of the best cooling pads available. The Tukzer laptop cooling pad has six fans that can work together and even separately, as in 3 fans can work at once. It is built stylishly and can be set at a 28-degree ergonomic angle for comfortable all-day usage. Also, the red LED light can lift the gaming mood. Key Specifications MRP: ₹ 1699

1699 Dimensions (LxWxH): 42.6 x 28 x 3.7 Centimetres

Compatible Size: 10-to-17-inch laptops

No. of Fans: 6 (3 Big, 2 Medium, 1 Small)

Fan Speed: Big- 1900土 10% RPM, Medium- 2200土 10% RPM, Small- 2600土 10% RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

LED or RGB Light: Yes, Red

Height Adjustment: Yes, 2 Adjustment Levels

Weight: 840g

Warranty: 6 Month

Pros Cons Super-silent at 25 DBA Noise Level Less height adjustment levels as compared to peers 28-degree comfortable ergonomic angle Fan speed controller Anti-slip Mat and Bezel Nylon-braided USB Cable

7. Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad The Proffisy Aluminum is a decent laptop cooling pad with one big fan that can run at variable speeds. It is built with aluminium alloy to resist wear & tear and give firm support to notebooks. The laptop cooler dissipates heat from the laptop effectively. It ensures your device has a long life due to fewer overheating problems. Also, it has got seven height adjustment levels to serve as the perfect laptop stand. Key Specifications: MRP: ₹ 2299

2299 Dimensions (LxWxH): 25.5 x 35 x 2.6 Centimetres

Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch Laptops

No of Fan(s): 1 (160mm)

Fan Speed: Adjustable between 1000-1400 RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

Height Adjustment: Yes, 7 Adjustment levels

Weight: 790g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Ergonomic design with seven adjustable angles No LED or RGB Light Super-silent at 20 DB Noise Level Expensive One big fan for strong wind flow Not ideal for 17-inch Laptops Aluminium material pad Anti-skid Bezel & Metal bracket

8. DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Laptop Cooling Pad The DEEPCOOL multi-core X6 cooling pad for laptops is a multi-functional unit with adjustable fan speeds and viewing angles. It has a butterfly design that looks elegant & compact and houses 2 large fans at the top and 2 smaller fans at the bottom. The laptop cooler also has four fan modes to suit your various needs. It also has a hydro-bearing hub to reduce the noise while in use. Key Specifications: MRP: ₹ 3200

3200 Dimensions (LxWxH): 41.9 x 5.1 x 32.3 Centimetres

Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch Laptops

No. of Fans: 4 (Two Large, Two Small & With four fan modes)

Fan Speed: 120mm Fan @ 1000RPM & 100mm Fan @1300RPM

No. of USB Ports: 2

Height Adjustment: Yes, 2 viewing angles

Weight: 908g

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Elegant butterfly design & Sturdy build No LED or RGB Light Adjustable support Expensive Super-silent at 24 DB Noise Level Not ideal for 17-inch Laptops Effective cooling Four different fan operating modes

Price of best cooling pads for laptops at a glacne:

Product Price Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Dual Fan Cooling Pad ₹ 599 Lapcare DCX-A101 Dual Fan Cooling Pad ₹ 799 Dyazo MC Radiator Dual Fan Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 849 Zinq Five Fan Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 1199 Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 1425 Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 1699 Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 2299 DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Laptop Cooling Pad ₹ 3200