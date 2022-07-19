Story Saved
Best cooling pads for laptops to prevent overheating

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 19, 2022 15:27 IST
Summary:

Cooling pads prevent overheating of laptops, and therefore super effective. Read on to see our top picks in the category. 

product info
Cooling pads are a must-buy, for they protect the battery and life of laptops.

Overheating is a common problem in laptops when you use them for extended hours for work, gaming, or entertainment.

Unregulated temperature due to prolonged use of a laptop may result in reduced working life and damage to the battery and other parts. The in-built fan can dissipate heat up to a specific limit. However, it can fail when the temperature gets abruptly high. To offset the heat, you can use cooling pads for laptops.

If you are finding it challenging to choose one, do not worry. This article will list the best cooling pads available to help you take care of your laptop.

1. Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Dual Fan Cooling Pad

It is hard to look past the Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 laptop cooling pad if you are in the market. With the two 120mm built-in structures, this USB-powered cooling is ideal for your laptop as it can prevent overheating. The structure of this laptop cooler is such that it enables optimised airflow without making much noise. Also, the sturdy built and retractable stand ensures you do not have problems using your laptop for a lengthy period. It has a blue LED light to indicate the fans' status while in use-an efficient product overall due to its design and super-silent operation.

Key Specifications

  • MRP: 599
  • Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch laptop
  • No. of Fans: 2
  • Fan Speed: 1300RPM ± 10%
  • Air Flow: 75 CFM ± 15%
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • LED or RGB Light: Yes, only blue
  • Power Consumption: DC 5V, 350mA
  • Retractable Stand: Yes
  • Weight: 620g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
ProsCons
Sturdy buildYou can't control the fan speed.
 Ergonomic DesignMay not feel comfortable with the 17-inch laptops.
Silent Operation 
Ideal for a 15-inch laptop 
Dual USB Port & Retractable Stand 
Zebronics, ZEB-NC3300 USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad with Dual Fan, Dual USB Port and Blue LED Lights
40% off
599 999
Buy now

2. Lapcare DCX-A101 Dual Fan Cooling Pad

The Lapcare cooling pad has two high-capacity fans to regulate the temperature and boost the working life of your laptop. The dual fan technology makes it an efficient bet to dissipate the heat from beneath your laptop.

It optimises air flow and acts as a perfect stand for your laptop. Also, the fans are super-silent, so your mind remains focused on the task.

Key Specifications

  • MRP: 799
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 10 x 5 x 10 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch laptop
  • No. of Fans: 2 (12.5cm)
  • Fan speed: 1000 RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • LED or RGB Light: Yes, Blue
  • Height Adjustment: Yes, 5-Step
  • Weight: 300g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
ProsCons
Stylish designYou can't control the fan speed
Weight load up to 10kgMay not feel comfortable with the 17-inch laptops.
5 inclination angle options 
Super-silent operation 
High durability due to honeycomb metal sheet 

3. Dyazo MC Radiator Dual Fan Laptop Cooling Pad

Dyazo MC Radiator cooling pad has two robust built-in fans to regulate temperature through the optimum airflow. The multipurpose cooling pad can also serve as a laptop stand. It has four inclination angle options to ensure you always feel comfortable while working on your laptop. The fans are super quiet, so your attention won't divert to any extra noise.

Key Specifications:

  • MRP: 849
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 34 x 25 x 3 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch laptop
  • No. of Fans: 2 (12.5cm)
  • Fan speed: 1000 RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • LED or RGB Light: Yes, Blue
  • Height Adjustment: Yes, 4 adjustment levels
  • Weight: 740g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
ProsCons
Makes very low noiseThe plastic body below the mesh doesn't feel sturdy enough.
High durability due to metal mesh surfaceNot ideal for more than 15-inch laptops.
No plastic burning smell 
Ergonomic design 
4 height adjustment levels 
Dyazo MC Radiator Laptop Cooling Pad / Stand / Cooler with Two Fans Compatible for MacBook Air Pro, HP, Lenovo, Dell & Other 11.6 , 13.3 , 15.6 Inch Notebook (Black)
35% off
849 1,299
Buy now

4. Zinq Five Fan Laptop Cooling Pad

The Zinq Cool Slate is a stylish-looking laptop cooler with dual height adjustment levels and USB ports. It uses five fans for deep cooling but remains super quiet while in operation. Overall, it has all the necessary features to be the first choice if you are looking for a highly efficient laptop cooling pad.

Key Specifications:

  • MRP: 1199
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 41 x 29 x 2 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: Up to 17-inch Laptops
  • No. of Fans: 5 (4 Large & 1 Extra large)
  • Fan Speed: Over 1100 RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • LED or RGB Light: Yes, Red
  • Height Adjustment: Yes, 2 Adjustment Levels
  • Weight: 860g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
ProsCons
Super-silent operationLess height adjustment levels
Hinged flap to prevent the laptop from sliding downNo RGB Lighting at this price point
Ergonomic design 
Five fans for effective cooling 
Fan speed adjustment 
Zinq Five Fan Cooling Pad and Laptop Stand with Dual Height Adjustment and Dual USB Port Extension (Black)
25% off
1,498 1,999
Buy now

5. Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad

The Cosmic Byte Meteoroid takes care of your laptop's heating issues and comfort while working on it easily. With adjustable height and ergonomic viewing angle, you can efficiently work for long hours on your laptop without fatigue. Also, you can adjust the fan speed with the two-way adjustable buttons. The notebook cooler also boasts an attractive design making it a great addition to your collection.

Key Specifications:

  • MRP: 1425 (No LED)
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 42.6 x 28 x 1.5 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: Up to 17-inch Laptops
  • No. of Fans: 6 (with 4 Fan Modes in the RGB LED unit)
  • Fan Speed: 2900+ RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • LED or RGB Light: Yes, 12 Optional Modes
  • Weight: 840g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
Pros Cons
Six high-speed fansNot ideal for 17-inch Laptops
Super-silent at 28 DB Noise levelExpensive
12 RGB Modes 
4 Fan Speed Modes 
LED Screen & Control Panel (exclusive in the RGB LED Unit) 
Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad with 6 Fan Upto 17 inch laptops (Black/Blue)
17% off
1,499 1,799
Buy now

6. Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad

It is one of the best cooling pads available. The Tukzer laptop cooling pad has six fans that can work together and even separately, as in 3 fans can work at once. It is built stylishly and can be set at a 28-degree ergonomic angle for comfortable all-day usage. Also, the red LED light can lift the gaming mood.

Key Specifications

  • MRP: 1699
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 42.6 x 28 x 3.7 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: 10-to-17-inch laptops
  • No. of Fans: 6 (3 Big, 2 Medium, 1 Small)
  • Fan Speed: Big- 1900土 10% RPM, Medium- 2200土 10% RPM, Small- 2600土 10% RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • LED or RGB Light: Yes, Red
  • Height Adjustment: Yes, 2 Adjustment Levels
  • Weight: 840g
  • Warranty: 6 Month
ProsCons
Super-silent at 25 DBA Noise LevelLess height adjustment levels as compared to peers
28-degree comfortable ergonomic angle 
Fan speed controller 
Anti-slip Mat and Bezel 
Nylon-braided USB Cable 
Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad, Portable Slim Quiet USB Powered Gaming Cooler Stand Chill Mat| 6-Red-LED Fans| Dual-USB-Port | 2-Viewing Angles |10-to-17-inch laptops, Cp5
53% off
1,699 3,599
Buy now

7. Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad

The Proffisy Aluminum is a decent laptop cooling pad with one big fan that can run at variable speeds. It is built with aluminium alloy to resist wear & tear and give firm support to notebooks. The laptop cooler dissipates heat from the laptop effectively. It ensures your device has a long life due to fewer overheating problems. Also, it has got seven height adjustment levels to serve as the perfect laptop stand.

Key Specifications:

  • MRP: 2299
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 25.5 x 35 x 2.6 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch Laptops
  • No of Fan(s): 1 (160mm)
  • Fan Speed: Adjustable between 1000-1400 RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • Height Adjustment: Yes, 7 Adjustment levels
  • Weight: 790g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
ProsCons
Ergonomic design with seven adjustable anglesNo LED or RGB Light
Super-silent at 20 DB Noise LevelExpensive
One big fan for strong wind flowNot ideal for 17-inch Laptops
Aluminium material pad 
Anti-skid Bezel & Metal bracket 
Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad with One Big Quiet Cooling Fan, Laptop Cooler Stand with 7 Height Adjustable, Notebook Cooler pad for Laptop 15.6 14 13 12 Inch Two USB Ports (Black)
64% off
1,999 5,499
Buy now

8. DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Laptop Cooling Pad

The DEEPCOOL multi-core X6 cooling pad for laptops is a multi-functional unit with adjustable fan speeds and viewing angles. It has a butterfly design that looks elegant & compact and houses 2 large fans at the top and 2 smaller fans at the bottom. The laptop cooler also has four fan modes to suit your various needs. It also has a hydro-bearing hub to reduce the noise while in use.

Key Specifications:

  • MRP: 3200
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 41.9 x 5.1 x 32.3 Centimetres
  • Compatible Size: Up to 15.6-inch Laptops
  • No. of Fans: 4 (Two Large, Two Small & With four fan modes)
  • Fan Speed: 120mm Fan @ 1000RPM & 100mm Fan @1300RPM
  • No. of USB Ports: 2
  • Height Adjustment: Yes, 2 viewing angles
  • Weight: 908g
  • Warranty: 1 Year
ProsCons
Elegant butterfly design & Sturdy buildNo LED or RGB Light
Adjustable supportExpensive
Super-silent at 24 DB Noise LevelNot ideal for 17-inch Laptops
Effective cooling 
Four different fan operating modes 
DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Notebook/Laptop Cooler | Four Fans | 2 USB Ports | Compatible with 39.63cm (15.6") notebooks and Below - DP-N422-MCX6
9% off
3,200 3,500
Buy now

Price of best cooling pads for laptops at a glacne:

ProductPrice
Zebronics ZEB-NC3300 Dual Fan Cooling Pad 599
Lapcare DCX-A101 Dual Fan Cooling Pad 799
Dyazo MC Radiator Dual Fan Laptop Cooling Pad 849
Zinq Five Fan Laptop Cooling Pad 1199
Cosmic Byte Meteoroid Laptop Cooling Pad 1425
Tukzer Laptop Cooling Pad 1699
Proffisy Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad 2299
DEEPCOOL Multi Core X6 Laptop Cooling Pad 3200

Best 3 important features for consumers

While the feature list is never short, these three are the underlying attributes of cooling pads for laptops:

  • Fan Placement and Speed: A cooling pad is all about the fan and its speed. Hence, it must have the correct structure placement and operate at high RPM to dissipate heat effectively. The fan must cope with the generated heat if you use your laptop extensively for long hours.
  • Compatibility: The cooling pads must be ideal for laptops of different screen sizes to cater to a larger audience. If you buy a laptop cooling pad, you want your laptop to sit comfortably on the stand without worrying about the screen size.
  • Height Adjustment: The viewing angle becomes all-important as it can cause muscle fatigue when you use your laptop for prolonged hours. However, the cooling pads for laptops come with ergonomic design and adjustment levels to give you comfort and ease of convenience. You prefer a good viewing angle while gaming if you are a gamer.

Best value for money

Among the listed cooling pads for laptops, the one which can give the best ROI is the Dyazo MC Radiator. It is a dual-fan cooling pad with high fan speed and elegant aesthetics. The metal mesh surface adds to its sturdy design, and the fan speed would reach 1000 RPM for effective cooling.

Best overall

The best cooling pad for laptops from this list would be the Profissy Aluminium Laptop Cooling Pad. It has an aluminium body that provides a firm surface for placing the device. The fan is high-capacity and super quiet, making it perfect for dissipating heat during prolonged use. Moreover, it has seven height adjustment levels to serve as the laptop stand.

How to find the perfect cooling pads for laptops?

  • Quality: You should choose a cooling pad that reduces the laptop temperature quickly and efficiently. Check the efficiency rating based on which you can decide. A laptop cooler with multiple fans and decent RPM can be your pick.
  • Compatibility: If you have a 17-inch laptop, you can't go for smaller cooling pads. Double-check the cooler's dimensions and fan placement to pick the right one for your device.
  • Portability: If you need to carry your laptop's cooling pad, look for the one that is lightweight and compact for easy portability. Like your laptop, your cooling pad must also be easy to carry.

FAQs

Do I need a cooling pad?

It depends on your conditions, such as how long you use your laptop. Is it old? How frequently does it overheat? Is the laptop fan not working properly? These are a few instances where you can buy a cooling pad as an instant solution.

How much should I pay for a cooling pad for laptops?

It depends on your usage and requirement. However, we would suggest fixing a budget and searching for the cooling pads as various units are available from different manufacturers. Compare their features and prices for better decision-making.

Do laptop cooling pads increase a laptop’s battery life?

Not necessarily. A laptop battery has a fixed lifecycle (i.e., the number of times you charge it from 0-100 %). When a laptop overheats, the battery drains fast, and you plug in the charger frequently. However, a laptop cooling pad will dissipate the heat and prevent the laptop from overheating.

Is it necessary to buy a laptop cooling pad with multiple height adjustment levels?

Again, it depends on your requirement. Multiple viewing angles mean you can use your laptop on the stand for long hours without stressing your body and eyes. However, if you are not an extensive user, you can get a cooling pad with only a few adjustment levels.

Where can I find a good cooling pad?

Online marketplace such as Amazon has a robust collection of cooling pads for laptops. You can explore a variety of units, compare them, and buy.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

