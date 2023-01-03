Best front load washing machines on amazon

Is In-Built heating feature important for washing clothes?
This in-built heating feature has a good effect on the clothes as warm washing can help keep the clothes coloring and stuff intact. This feature is usually available in front load machines.
Summary:
Choosing the right washing machine for the house is important as it decides the life of the clothes. The right washing machine must have a good energy-saving rating, simple-to-use features and a good look for the bathroom or washing area. The washing machine should have settings for different types of clothes so that it can be used for multiple types. Earlier this appliance, used to be available only from Indian brands, but now many imported brands are available on Amazon for purchase.
Best front load washing machines for you
1. IFB 6 KG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
This machine is stainless steel and has an 800 rpm motor for fast washing. It has 8 different washing programs and its 2D wash technology provides an express wash. It comes with an in-built Aqua Energie Water Softner which helps to keep the clothes clean and elongates their life. Its energy saving rating is complete 5 stars which means it will save a lot of money on electricity bills.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
2. Samsung 6 KG Fully Automatic
Samsung is a brand that has always delivered best in class products and this washing machine is not any different. The washing machine comes with an in-built inverter and a 5 star energy rating. It has a total of 10 wash programs and a 1000 rpm high speed motor for a faster drying experience. Samsung provides a 2 year warranty with a 20 year warranty on the DIT motor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Bosch 6 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic
This washing machine is best for a couple or a small family and the 6 KG capacity is enough. This is a fully automatic washing machine with an in-built heater. It has a 1000 RPM rotator which is best for fast drying and heavy washing. It has a 5 star energy rating and a hygiene wash system for 99% bacteria reduction. It has 15 wash programs and a 240 volt motor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. LG 6 KG Fully Automatic
LG is the highest selling appliance manufacturer of India and this washing machine is one of its best products. This machine is fully automatic and has a 1000 RPM motor for fast washing and drying. It has 10 wash programs and 6 motions for a multi cleaning experience. It has an in-built heater and a waterproof touch panel. It also has a child lock for safety.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
5. IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic
This is a washing machine that is loaded with features and has a large capacity of 7 KG. This machine has an in-built dual steam system for clothes and also a hard water wash feature. It has an energy rating of 5 stars and a 1000 RPM motor. It has 10 wash programs and a stainless steel drum.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Electrolux 7.5 KG Fully Automatic
This machine has a good load capacity of 7.5 KG with a 40 degree vapor wash technology. It has 15 wash programs and a large door for access ease. It has an eco inverter which helps to save money, energy and saves the environment. It also has a 5 star energy rating.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic
This washing machine has a 7 KG load and an in-built heater for washing clothes with warmer water. It has a 1200 RPM motor with a touch control and a 5 star energy saving rating. It has a special design vario drum and an Anti-Vibration side panel with an antibacterial drum feature.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic
This fully automatic machine provides premium features at a very reasonable price and is the most affordable option in this list. It has a 7 KG load with a 1200 RPM motor and 16 wash programs. It has an in-built heater and a honeycomb drum design for better washing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic
This washing machine comes with a large 8 KG drum load capacity which is enough for a family with 5 members. It has a 1400 RPM motor and also comes with a compatibility with Alexa for voice command. It has 16 wash programs and a smart diagnosis feature with one touch. It has a 5 star overall energy saving rating and an in-built heater for clothes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
10. Samsung 7 KG Fully Automatic
This machine is a good capacity basic washing machine which can easily be used by a family of 4 people. It has a 1400 RPM motor with a 5 star energy rating. Samsung provides a 3 years product warranty with a 10 year warranty on the motor.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3 Best features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|IFB 6KG Fully Automatic
|6 KG load
|800 rpm motor
|5 star energy rating
|Samsung 6KG Fully Automatic
|6 KG load
|1000 RPM
|5 star energy rating
|Bosch 6 KG Fully Automatic
|6 KG load
|1000 RPM Motor
|In built heater
|LG 6 KG Fully Automatic
|6 KG load
|1000 RPM Motor
|In built heater
|IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic
|7 KG Load
|1000 RPM Motor
|Dual steam system
|Electrolux 7.5 KG Fully Automatic
|7.5 KG Load
|1200 RPM Motor
|15 wash modes
|Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic
|7 KG Load
|1200 RPM Motor
|In-Built Heater
|iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic
|7 KG Load
|1200 RPM Motor
|Honeycomb drum design
|Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic
|8 KG
|1400 RPM motor
|Alexa compatible
|Samsung 7 KG Fully Automatic
|7 KG Load
|1400 RPM motor
|12 wash programs
Best value for money product
If you see all the features of the washing machine in the list, it is quite visible that iFFalcon 7 KG Fully automatic machine is the best value for money product as it offers an RPM speed of 1200 and also a honeycomb drum design. This product also comes with an energy efficient motor and the company provides a 5 year warranty on the motor.
Best overall product
If the overall product is considered then Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic is the machine with the most features. If you want a machine that has a 8 KG Load and a 1400 RPM motor then this is the one for you. It is also a digitally advanced appliance with WIFI connectivity and an Alexa compatible Feature. It has 16 washing programs and a 5 star energy saving rating.
How to choose the best front load washing machine on amazon?
To choose the right washing machine for your house, you must check the Load requirements whether you need a 6 KG load or an 8 KG Load. You must also check the energy rating as it will affect your future electricity bills so only choose 5 Star rating products. You must also check the wash programs available in the machine depending on your washing needs and a front load washing machine must have an in-built heating feature.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|IFB 6 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 25,500
|2.
|Samsung 6 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 22,490
|3.
|Bosch 6 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 27,490
|4.
|LG 6 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 23,690
|5.
|IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 29,490
|6.
|Electrolux Fully Automatic
|Rs. 33,990
|7.
|Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 37,990
|8.
|iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 16,090
|9.
|Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic
|Rs. 38,499
|10.
|Samsung 7 KG Fully Automati
|Rs. 44,500
If you have a family of 4 people then you can choose the 6-7 KG Load size washing machine so that all your clothes can be washed in only a couple of rounds in a day. It is also advisable to use a 8 KG model if the family size is bigger to save time and energy.
The energy saving star rating is essential for determining how much electricity consumption will be there by the appliance. It is always advised to choose a product which has a 5 star rating for most energy saving.
The RPM speed of a motor in a machine determines how fast the rotator will go and how fastly the clothes can be washed. It also determines how fast the clothes can be dried without taking them out and drying them.
Yes, the Panasonic 8 KG Fully automatic machine comes with WIFI connectivity and it is alexa compatible which can be accessed from any part of the house.