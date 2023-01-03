Best front load washing machines on amazon

Top 10 front-load washing machines

Choosing the right washing machine for the house is important as it decides the life of the clothes. The right washing machine must have a good energy-saving rating, simple-to-use features and a good look for the bathroom or washing area. The washing machine should have settings for different types of clothes so that it can be used for multiple types. Earlier this appliance, used to be available only from Indian brands, but now many imported brands are available on Amazon for purchase. Best front load washing machines for you 1. IFB 6 KG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine This machine is stainless steel and has an 800 rpm motor for fast washing. It has 8 different washing programs and its 2D wash technology provides an express wash. It comes with an in-built Aqua Energie Water Softner which helps to keep the clothes clean and elongates their life. Its energy saving rating is complete 5 stars which means it will save a lot of money on electricity bills. Specification Fully automatic

4 year complete machine warranty, 10 year motor warranty

800 rpm high speed rotator

5 star energy saving rating

6 KG Capacity

8 different wash programs

Auto Tub Clean

Child Lock

Pros Cons 800 RPM motor Load capacity is lesser 8 wash programs 5 star energy rating

2. Samsung 6 KG Fully Automatic Samsung is a brand that has always delivered best in class products and this washing machine is not any different. The washing machine comes with an in-built inverter and a 5 star energy rating. It has a total of 10 wash programs and a 1000 rpm high speed motor for a faster drying experience. Samsung provides a 2 year warranty with a 20 year warranty on the DIT motor. Specifications 6 KG Load

Inbuilt inverter

5 star energy rating

2 year warranty, 20 year motor warranty

1000 rpm high speed motor

10 washing modes

Pros Cons 1000 RPM motor Overall warranty is just for 2 years 10 wash programs In-Built inverter

3. Bosch 6 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic This washing machine is best for a couple or a small family and the 6 KG capacity is enough. This is a fully automatic washing machine with an in-built heater. It has a 1000 RPM rotator which is best for fast drying and heavy washing. It has a 5 star energy rating and a hygiene wash system for 99% bacteria reduction. It has 15 wash programs and a 240 volt motor. Specifications 6 KG Load

5 star energy rating

in-built heater

1000 RPM drier

15 wash programs

Pros Cons 1000 RPM motor Overall warranty is just for 2 years 15 wash programs In-Built inverter

4. LG 6 KG Fully Automatic LG is the highest selling appliance manufacturer of India and this washing machine is one of its best products. This machine is fully automatic and has a 1000 RPM motor for fast washing and drying. It has 10 wash programs and 6 motions for a multi cleaning experience. It has an in-built heater and a waterproof touch panel. It also has a child lock for safety. Specification 6 KG Load

1000 RPM Motor

10 wash program

In-Built heater

5 star energy rating

2 year warranty on product and 10 year on motor

Pros Cons 1000 RPM motor Only 2 year warranty overall. 15 wash programs In-Built inverter

5. IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic This is a washing machine that is loaded with features and has a large capacity of 7 KG. This machine has an in-built dual steam system for clothes and also a hard water wash feature. It has an energy rating of 5 stars and a 1000 RPM motor. It has 10 wash programs and a stainless steel drum. Specifications 10 wash program

In-Built heater

5 star energy rating

4 year warranty on product and 10 year on motor

7 KG Load

1000 RPM motor

Pros Cons 1000 RPM motor A bit expensive 10 wash programs Dual steam system

6. Electrolux 7.5 KG Fully Automatic This machine has a good load capacity of 7.5 KG with a 40 degree vapor wash technology. It has 15 wash programs and a large door for access ease. It has an eco inverter which helps to save money, energy and saves the environment. It also has a 5 star energy rating. Specifications 15 wash program

40 degree vapor wash

5 star energy rating

2 year warranty on product and 10 year on motor

7.5 KG Load

1200 RPM motor

Pros Cons 1200 RPM motor Machine is larger in size. 15 wash programs 40 Degree Steam Wash

7. Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic This washing machine has a 7 KG load and an in-built heater for washing clothes with warmer water. It has a 1200 RPM motor with a touch control and a 5 star energy saving rating. It has a special design vario drum and an Anti-Vibration side panel with an antibacterial drum feature. Specifications 7 KG Load

1200 RPM motor

In-Built Heater

Anti-Vibration Side panel

5 star energy rating

Easy operation panel design

Pros Cons 1200 RPM motor Machine is larger in size. Anti-Vibration Side panel 5 star energy rating

8. iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic This fully automatic machine provides premium features at a very reasonable price and is the most affordable option in this list. It has a 7 KG load with a 1200 RPM motor and 16 wash programs. It has an in-built heater and a honeycomb drum design for better washing. Specifications 7 KG Load

12000 RM motor

Energy efficient

Honeycomb Drum design

16 wash programs

1 year overall warranty, 5 years on motor

Pros Cons 1200 RPM motor No energy rating available 7 KG load size Honeycomb Drum design

9. Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic This washing machine comes with a large 8 KG drum load capacity which is enough for a family with 5 members. It has a 1400 RPM motor and also comes with a compatibility with Alexa for voice command. It has 16 wash programs and a smart diagnosis feature with one touch. It has a 5 star overall energy saving rating and an in-built heater for clothes. Specifications Wifi washing machine with Alexa compatibility

8 KG load capacity

In-built heater

1400 RPM motor

16 wash programs

5 star energy ratings

Smart Diagnosis feature

2 year overall warranty and 10 year on motor

Pros Cons 1400 RPM motor A bulky design 8 KG load size Alexa Support

10. Samsung 7 KG Fully Automatic This machine is a good capacity basic washing machine which can easily be used by a family of 4 people. It has a 1400 RPM motor with a 5 star energy rating. Samsung provides a 3 years product warranty with a 10 year warranty on the motor. Specifications 7 KG Load size

1400 RPM motor

5 star energy saving rating

3 year warranty on product and 10 year warranty on motor

12 wash programs

DIT smart tech technology

Pros Cons 1400 RPM motor Less features available at this price range 7 KG load size 12 wash programs

3 Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 6KG Fully Automatic 6 KG load 800 rpm motor 5 star energy rating Samsung 6KG Fully Automatic 6 KG load 1000 RPM 5 star energy rating Bosch 6 KG Fully Automatic 6 KG load 1000 RPM Motor In built heater LG 6 KG Fully Automatic 6 KG load 1000 RPM Motor In built heater IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic 7 KG Load 1000 RPM Motor Dual steam system Electrolux 7.5 KG Fully Automatic 7.5 KG Load 1200 RPM Motor 15 wash modes Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic 7 KG Load 1200 RPM Motor In-Built Heater iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic 7 KG Load 1200 RPM Motor Honeycomb drum design Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic 8 KG 1400 RPM motor Alexa compatible Samsung 7 KG Fully Automatic 7 KG Load 1400 RPM motor 12 wash programs

Best value for money product If you see all the features of the washing machine in the list, it is quite visible that iFFalcon 7 KG Fully automatic machine is the best value for money product as it offers an RPM speed of 1200 and also a honeycomb drum design. This product also comes with an energy efficient motor and the company provides a 5 year warranty on the motor. Best overall product If the overall product is considered then Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic is the machine with the most features. If you want a machine that has a 8 KG Load and a 1400 RPM motor then this is the one for you. It is also a digitally advanced appliance with WIFI connectivity and an Alexa compatible Feature. It has 16 washing programs and a 5 star energy saving rating. How to choose the best front load washing machine on amazon? To choose the right washing machine for your house, you must check the Load requirements whether you need a 6 KG load or an 8 KG Load. You must also check the energy rating as it will affect your future electricity bills so only choose 5 Star rating products. You must also check the wash programs available in the machine depending on your washing needs and a front load washing machine must have an in-built heating feature. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. IFB 6 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 25,500 2. Samsung 6 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 22,490 3. Bosch 6 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 27,490 4. LG 6 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 23,690 5. IFB 7 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 29,490 6. Electrolux Fully Automatic Rs. 33,990 7. Bosch 7 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 37,990 8. iFFalcon 7 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 16,090 9. Panasonic 8 KG Fully Automatic Rs. 38,499 10. Samsung 7 KG Fully Automati Rs. 44,500