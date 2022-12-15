Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Best HP hard drives: Now save your data securely

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 20:13 IST
Summary:

The HP hard drives are very popular for their durability. They help you store your data securely. Check this article for the list of best HP hard drives here.

product info
HP hard drives are known for their good quality.

Using a laptop or PC device requires ample storage, which is impossible without an external hard drive. In the last several years, HP hard drives have seen a great increase in development. It will be possible for you to store files away from your computer if you have the best external hard drive. Aside from serving as a storage device for files, you can use this external hard drive to play games by connecting to a gaming console.

This article lists the best HP hard drives that help you store more of your precious data securely. Find their specifications and pros and cons in this article to choose the best option. Let us have a look at the best HP hard drives.

1. HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB Sata Hard Disk

The HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB SATA Hard Disk offers next-generation technologies, increasing system cooling airflow, bandwidth, and overall data integrity. You can enhance data transfer speeds to 6GB per second by doubling your interface speed compared to SATA 3.0-GB/s HDs. Allow your hard disc to handle several writes or reads at once by using Native Command Queuing.

Specifications:

Included components: HP SATA hard drive; appropriate SATA cable for the drive; installation guide

Hard disk size: 1TB

Hard disk rotational speed: 7200 RPM

Hard disk interface: Solid state

Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches

Hard disk description: Hybrid drive

Digital storage capacity: 1TB

ProsCons
Data transfer rates up to 6GB per secondIt cannot be used for a laptop
Several write or read commands at the same time 
Built-in SMART IV technology 
cellpic
HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB Sata Hard Disk
67% off 3,212 9,751
Buy now

2. HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive

SAS Enterprise and Midline hard drives from HP offer high-performance options for hosting highly transactional programs. The HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive offers a 6GB/sec SAS interface, which can either be a non-hot or hot plug. A few of the most important factors engineered in this hard drive are data integrity, dependability and performance. With the enterprise-class, you can have high availability data storage, which is where the SAS interface is. There is a HOT SWAP on this HP HDD.

Specifications:

Item weight: 0.4 Pounds

Hard disk size: 1TB

Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 1TB

Connectivity technology: SATA

Cache size: 32

ProsCons
6GB/sec high-performanceNone to mention
HOT SWAP 
SAS interface 
cellpic
HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive
45,927.27
Buy now

3. HP 600GB 6G SAS 10K RPM SFF (2.5-inch) Dual Port Hard Drive

Buy this HP 600GB HDD hard disc to increase productivity. It is a fantastic option for various workloads, from small businesses to huge enterprises. This hard drive's spindle speed is 10,000 RPM, and the data transmission rate is 6GB per second. It includes a serial-connected SCSI (SAS) interface.

Specifications:

Item weight: 725g

Hard disk size: 600GB

Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 600GB

Data transfer rate: 6GB per second

Connectivity technology: SCSI

Cache Size: 16

ProsCons
6GB per second high-speedNone to mention
SCSI connectivity 
10,000 RPM speed 
cellpic
HP 600GB 6G SAS 10K RPM SFF (2.5-inch) Dual Port Hard Drive
66% off 8,500 24,800
Buy now

4. HP E Enterprise Hard Drive – Hot-Swap (718160-B21)

High-performance computing, big data analytics, database applications and transaction processing are all excellent uses for HPE Server Enterprise Hard Drives.

The 2.5 inches, 6GB per second external data transfer rate HPE 718160-B21 Enterprise Hard Drive gives the form factor. It has a 1.2TB capacity and a spindle speed of up to 10,000 RPM. This SAS-6GB-per-second interface-based Small Form Factor hard drive offers a 30-day warranty.

Specifications:

Item weight: 0.3kg

Hard disk size: 1228.8GB

Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 1.2TB

Data transfer rate: 600MbPS

Connectivity technology: eSATA

Colour: Multicolour

ProsCons
eSATA connectivityNone to mention
600 Megabits per second speed 
10,000 RPM spindle speed 
cellpic
HP E Enterprise Hard Drive - Hot-Swap (718160-B21)
Check Price on Amazon

5. HP 653954-001 – 653954-001 HP 1TB 7.2K 6G SFF SAS SC Hard Drive

With a form factor of 2.5 inches, this HP 653954-001 model is compatible with laptops and desktops. Its hard disk size and cache size are 1TB. Moreover, its data transfer rate is about 6000MB per second. The digital storage capacity is 1024GB.

Specifications:

Sub-category: 7.2K

Hard disk size: 1TB

Generation: SAS SC

Form factor: 2.5 Inch

Digital storage capacity: 1024GB

Data transfer rate: 6000MB per second

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop

ProsCons
Hot-swapNone to mention
6000MB per second speed  
7200 RPM speed 
cellpic
HP 653954-001 - 653954-001 HP 1TB 7.2K 6G SFF SAS SC Hard Drive
Check Price on Amazon

6. HP 597609-002 450GB 10000RPM Dual Port SAS Hard Drive - Hot-Swap

The HP 597609-002 model has a hard drive size of 450GB. It has a HOT swap SAS hard drive. With a 6GB digital storage capacity, this hard drive will help you with all your requirements. Its form factor is a 2.5-inch SFF with an interface of 6GB per second. The spindle speed lies at 10,000 RPM and 600MB per second data transfer rate.

Specifications:

Hard disk size: 450GB

Digital storage capacity: 6GB

Data transfer rate: 6000MB per second

Brand: HP

ProsCons
10,000 RPM high-speedNone to mention
SAS 6GB per second high-speed 
SFF SAS Hot-plug 
cellpic
HP 597609-002 450GB 10000RPM Dual Port SAS Hard Drive - Hot-Swap
56% off 9,251 21,000
Buy now

7. HP 748385-003 600GB 15K 2.5 inch SAS 12 Gb/s 759548 EH0600JDYTL 759221-006 HPE Enterprise HDD Hard Drive

HP 748385-003 has an interface of SAS 12GB per second. It has a memory storage capacity of 600GB. Bundled with HPE SmartDrive Carrier, it takes the form factor of a 2.5-inch SFF with a hot plug. This HP hard drive is compatible with servers.

Specifications:

Write speed: 15k

Hard disk size: 600GB

Hard disk interface: Serial Attached SCSI

Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 600GB

Data transfer rate: 12GB per second

Compatible devices: Server

ProsCons
12GB per second speedNone to mention
15,000 RPM spindle speed 
Low power 
cellpic
HP 748385-003 600GB 15K 2.5 inch SAS 12 Gb/s 759548 EH0600JDYTL 759221-006 HPE Enterprise HDD Hard Drive
53% off 16,000 34,000
Buy now

8. HP 454146-b21 HP 1TB 3G 7.2K 3.5 SATA MDL Hard Drive

With a 3.5 inches hard disk form factor, you get a 1TB hard disk size and a 1TB cache size. It has a spindle speed of 7200 and a 3GB per second data transfer rate. Also, it comprises a G7 drive tray — SATA hard drive bundled with a drive tray — with a spindle speed of 7.2K RPM. This drive is bundled with HP SmartDrive Carrier.

Specifications:

Special feature: High quality

Hard disk size: 1TB

Hard disk form factor: 3.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 1TB

Connectivity technology: SATA

Cache Size: 1TB

Brand: HP

ProsCons
1TB Hot-plugNo-tag on the tray
7,200 RPM spindle speed 
3GB per second speed 
cellpic
HP 454146-b21 HP 1TB 3G 7.2K 3.5 SATA MDL Hard Drive
Check Price on Amazon

9. HP 652766-B21 3TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SAS DP SC 6G MDL Hard Drive

HP 652766-B21 has a form factor of 3.5 inches. The hard disk size and cache size are 3TB each. It is an HPE Midline with SAS 6GB per second. The data transfer rate is 600 Mbps.

Specifications:

Hard disk size: 3TB

Hard disk form factor: 3.5 Inches

Form factor: 3.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 3TB

Compatible devices: Desktop

Brand: HP

ProsCons
3TB large sizeNone to mention
7,200 RPM speed 
6GB per second speed 
cellpic
HP 652766-B21 3TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SAS DP SC 6G MDL Hard Drive
Check Price on Amazon

10. HP 72G 10K SAS 2.5'' SINGLE PORT

With a 2.5 inches form factor, it has a hard drive size of 72GB and a 72GB cache size. The HP 72G 10K SAS model has a data transfer rate of 300Mb per second.

Specifications:

Hard disk size: 72GB

Hard disk form factor: 2.5 Inches

Form factor: 2.5 Inches

Digital storage capacity: 72GB

Data transfer rate: 300 Megabits per second

Cache size: 72GB

Brand: HP

ProsCons
10,000 RPM speedNone to mention
3GB per second speed 
SAS interface 
cellpic
HP 72G 10K SAS 2.5'' SINGLE PORT
Check Price on Amazon

Price of HP hard drives at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB Sata Hard Disk 3,213
HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive 26,243
HP 600GB 6G SAS 10K RPM SFF (2.5-inch) Dual Port Hard Drive 8,500
HP E Enterprise Hard Drive - Hot-Swap (718160-B21) 23,300
HP 653954-001 - 653954-001 HP 1TB 7.2K 6G SFF SAS SC Hard Drive 51,060
HP 597609-002 450GB 10000RPM Dual Port SAS Hard Drive - Hot-Swap 9,251
HP 748385-003 600GB 15K 2.5 inch SAS 12 Gb/s 759548 EH0600JDYTL 759221-006 HPE Enterprise HDD Hard Drive 16,000
HP 454146-b21 HP 1TB 3G 7.2K 3.5 SATA MDL Hard Drive 28,390
HP 652766-B21 3TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SAS DP SC 6G MDL Hard Drive 17,820
HP 72G 10K SAS 2.5'' SINGLE PORT 3,900

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 7200RPM QK555A 1TB Sata Hard DiskData transfer rates up to 6GB per secondSeveral write or read commands at the same timeBuilt-in SMART IV technology
HP 1TB SAS Hard Drive6GB/sec high performanceHOT SWAPSAS interface
HP 600GB 6G SAS 10K RPM SFF (2.5-inch) Dual Port Hard Drive6 Gigabits per second high speedSCSI connectivity10,000 RPM speed
HP E Enterprise Hard Drive - Hot-Swap (718160-B21)eSATA connectivity600 Megabits per second speed10,000 RPM spindle speed
HP 653954-001 - 653954-001 HP 1TB 7.2K 6G SFF SAS SC Hard DriveHot-Swap6000 Megabytes per second speed7200 RPM speed
hp 597609-002 450GB 10000RPM Dual Port SAS Hard Drive10,000 RPM high speedSAS 6 Gbps high speedSFF SAS Hot-plug
HP 748385-003 600GB HPE Enterprise HDD Hard Drive12 Gigabytes per second speed15,000 RPM spindle speedLow power
HP 454146-b21 HP 1TB 3G 7.2K 3.5 SATA MDL Hard Drive/3.5-4/28,3901TB Hot-plug7,200 RPM spindle speed3 Gbps speed
HP 652766-B21 3TB 7200 RPM 3.5" SAS DP SC 6G MDL Hard Drive3TB large size7,200 RPM speed6 Gbps speed
HP 72G 10K SAS 2.5'' SINGLE PORT10,000 RPM speed3 Gbps speedSAS interface

Best value for money

HP 72G 10K is the best value for money HP hard drive. With the cache and hard drive size of 75GB, this will save a lot of money. It offers the best features as the rest on the list at an affordable cost.

Best overall

HP 7200RPM QK555A is one of the best hard drives you can rely on. It has SATA 3.0-Gb/s hard drives doubling your interface speed with an enhanced data transfer speed.

How to find the best HP hard drives

One of the main things to consider while choosing an HP hard drive is to determine its storage capacity, transfer speed, and RPM rate per the requirements. The second thing is to decide whether or not it has the latest features such as Native Command Queuing, SAS interface, Form Factor, etc. And after figuring them out, you should consider the build quality and value for money of the hard drive.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best HP hard drives

What is a good RPM for hp hard drives?

What are the transfer rates in HP hard drives?

What are the SFF and LFF in HP hard drives?

What is called an enterprise hard drive?

What is the price range for HP hard drives?

