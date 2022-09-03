Story Saved
Best Micromax mobile phones under 6000 available

  Published on Sep 03, 2022 18:28 IST
Summary:

Today, mobiles have become an integral part of our lives, for communication or entertainment. Find below the best Micromax mobile phones you can buy for less than Rs. 6000 in India.

Micromax mobile phones 

Micromax mobile phones have gained popularity in India. With the price of mobile phones and other electronic devices becoming affordable, Micromax mobile is a great option. This article will discuss the best Micromax mobile phones under a budget of Rs. 6000.

1. Micromax X412

The Micromax X412 is a phone fitted with a 1.77-inch display, 32MB of RAM, and 32MB of storage. It features a simple operating system that allows users to use their devices easily and supports GSM networks. It comes with an inbuilt microphone for conversation mode and has an excellent standby time.

Specifications:

  • Display - 1.77-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Connectivity - GSM;2G
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 800 mAh
  • Resolution - 128 X 160 pixels
  • OS - Symbian 9.1
ProsCons
Dual SimLess phonebook memory.
Good Pixel resolutionNo internet.
Great standby time. 
Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording, 800mAh)
2. Micromax X512

The X512 is a sleek and stylish handset with a simple interface. The mobile phone also sports a 1.8" display with 128 x 160 pixels resolution.

Specifications:

  • Display - 1.8-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Connectivity - GPRS
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 1750 mAh
  • Resolution - 128 x 160 pixels
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
  • Camera - 0.3 MP

ProsCons
Excellent battery backup.No FM.
Expandable memory up to 8 GB. 
Dual Sim. 
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)
3. Micromax X378

Built with a unique design and a 1.77" display, the X378 is an affordable phone choice for every budget. It comes with a simple dialling keypad and a music player. You can enjoy hands-free calling with the integrated microphone or use the built-in digital camera to snap a picture.

Specifications:

  • Display - 1.77-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Connectivity - GSM
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 800 mAh
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
  • Camera - 0.3 MP
ProsCons
Dual sim.No front camera.
Nice design. 
Good battery backup. 
Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black
4. Micromax J22

The J22 is pocket-friendly and packs a massive battery to help you stay connected wherever you go. The dual sim card slots allow you to keep multiple numbers in one device without compromising on quality call experience or signal strength.

Specifications:

  • Display - 2.4-inches
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Connectivity - 2G
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 1000mAh
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
ProsCons
Dual simNo camera
Excellent battery life 
Radio 
SD card supported 
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
5. Micromax X818

With all the features to make your life easier, the X818 smartphone is sure to be a favourite. The X818 has a wireless FM radio and a power-saving mode feature. Its 2.8-inch screen has a 240 x 320 pixels resolution and also comes with an onboard digital camera.

Specifications:

  • Display - 2.8-inches
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • RAM - 1 GB
  • Battery - 1450 mAh

ProsCons
Power Saving ModeNo front camera
Great battery backup 
Wireless FM Radio 
Micromax X818 Blue
6. Micromax X809

Look for a mobile phone for premium performance and great value with the Micromax X809. The X809 features a display with a resolution of 240 × 320 pixels, which makes it easy for you to experience gorgeous visuals without the strain on your eyes. More importantly, it is endowed with powerful features such as Power Saving Mode, Super Battery Mode, Anti Theft, and many more.

Specifications:

  • Display - 2.4-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Connectivity - 2G
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 1000mAh
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
  • Camera - 1 MP
ProsCons
Great battery backupNo front camera
Dual sim 
Good design 
  
Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft, 1000mAh)
7. Micromax X513 plus

Intuitive and easy to operate, X513 Plus is the most popular phone in India.

X513 plus is a mobile phone with the best user experience. It runs on SPREADTRUM and comes with 32GB of internal storage. It has a built-in digital camera and FM radio.

Specifications:

  • Display - 1.7-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Technology - 2G
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 1750 mAh
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
  • Camera - 0.3 MP
ProsCons
FM RadioNo front camera
Good battery capacity 
Auto Call Recording 
Micromax X513+ Purple
8. Micromax X743

The Micromax X743 is a good option as it performs well too. The camera quality is not excellent, but it has features like a call recorder, FM radio, and torchlight.

The built-in music player supports MP3 format, which is a huge bonus.

Specifications:

  • Display - 2.4-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Technology - 2G
  • RAM - 32 MB
  • Battery - 1000 mAh
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
  • Camera - 0.3 MP
ProsCons
Wireless FMLimited phonebook memory
Dual sim 
Torch Light 
Micromax X743 (Black+ Red)
9. Micromax X708

The Micromax X708 has 1 GB RAM, which can easily hold multiple applications open. This phone has a battery life of more than 24 hrs on a full charge.

Specifications:

  • Display - 2.4-inches
  • Storage - 32 MB
  • Technology - 2G
  • RAM - 1 GB
  • Battery - 1450 mAh
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • OS - SPREADTRUM
  • Camera - 0.3 MP
ProsCons
Dual simNo front camera
FM radio 
Auto Call Recording 
Micromax X708 Black+Blue
10. Micromax X749

Micromax X749 is the perfect phone for you as it has everything from an affordable price to a large screen and a long battery life to make your daily life easier.

The X749 is a dual sim phone with a 2.4-inch display and 512 MB of internal storage. It runs on Android Thereadx and has a 1 GHz processor for its performance. Its 1750 mAh battery can go up to 24 hrs even if you use it regularly.

Specifications:

  • Display - 2.4-inches
  • Storage - 512 MB.
  • Connectivity - GPRS
  • Technology - 2G
  • RAM - 512 MB
  • Battery - 1750 mAh
  • Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels
  • OS - Thereadx
  • Camera - 0.3 MP
ProsCons
Dual Sim Card SlotNo front camera
Torchlight 
Great battery backup 
Micromax Dual Sim X749
Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax X412Dual SimGood Pixel resolutionGreat standby time
Micromax X512Excellent battery backupExpandable memory up to 8 GBDual Sim
Micromax X378Dual SimNice designGood battery backup
Micromax J22Dual SimExcellent battery lifeSD card supported
Micromax X818Power Saving ModeGreat battery backupWireless FM Radio
Micromax X809Great battery backupDual SimGood design
Micromax X513 plusFM RadioGood battery capacityAuto Call Recording
Micromax X743Wireless FMDual simTorch Light
Micromax X708Dual SimFM radioAuto Call Recording
Micromax X749Dual SimTorchlightGreat battery backup

Best value for money Micromax mobile phones under 6000

Micromax is among the most reliable brands out there. That said, we must make sure you choose the best value-for-money option. Micromax's X749 is a phone that will work with your lifestyle of choice. The handset has a long-lasting standby time with a 1750 mAh battery and is a dual sim phone under this price. It is a keypad Android phone that meets all your basic needs.

This phone also offers a good display, camera, and storage which is good enough for people to store enough things and is expandable with an SD card. It also has Dual Sim Card Slots which support 2G connectivity. The mobile phone has a 2.4 inches TFT display, 512 MB RAM, and Thereadx OS. It also has a camera of 0.3 MP for clicking still pictures.

Best overall Micromax mobile phones under 6000

If you are looking for the best overall mobile phone with all the features, theMicromax X818 is our favourite. It has a fantastic feature set and will serve you for years. It offers the best in terms of price, features, and performance.

It has been gaining popularity because of its low price tag, stylish looks, and good battery backup. X818 has got an outstanding design that is sleek and trendy. It has everything, from a 1450 mAh battery and FM radio to a 2.8" display with a sharp resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. It also comes loaded with 1 GB RAM and 35 MB internal memory, which is expandable using a microSD card.

How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under 6000?

Finding the right mobile phone within a reasonable budget is not easy. But nowadays, buying a mobile phone that suits your needs and budget has become relatively easier.

You should know the purpose of buying a mobile before purchasing it. Certain aspects of these mobile phones like the display size and resolution, operating system, storage, RAM, SIM slot, SDcard slot etc. should be considered.

Price list:

S.No.ProductPrice
1Micromax X412 995
2Micromax X512 1195
3Micromax X378 945
4Micromax J22 1225
5Micromax X818 1468
6Micromax X809 1495
7Micromax X513 plus 1190
8Micromax X743 1490
9Micromax X708 1275
10Micromax X749 1599

