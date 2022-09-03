Best Micromax mobile phones under 6000 available

Micromax mobile phones

Micromax mobile phones have gained popularity in India. With the price of mobile phones and other electronic devices becoming affordable, Micromax mobile is a great option. This article will discuss the best Micromax mobile phones under a budget of Rs. 6000. 1. Micromax X412 The Micromax X412 is a phone fitted with a 1.77-inch display, 32MB of RAM, and 32MB of storage. It features a simple operating system that allows users to use their devices easily and supports GSM networks. It comes with an inbuilt microphone for conversation mode and has an excellent standby time. Specifications: Display - 1.77-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Connectivity - GSM;2G

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 800 mAh

Resolution - 128 X 160 pixels

OS - Symbian 9.1

Pros Cons Dual Sim Less phonebook memory. Good Pixel resolution No internet. Great standby time.

2. Micromax X512 The X512 is a sleek and stylish handset with a simple interface. The mobile phone also sports a 1.8" display with 128 x 160 pixels resolution. Specifications: Display - 1.8-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Connectivity - GPRS

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 1750 mAh

Resolution - 128 x 160 pixels

OS - SPREADTRUM

Camera - 0.3 MP

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup. No FM. Expandable memory up to 8 GB. Dual Sim.

3. Micromax X378 Built with a unique design and a 1.77" display, the X378 is an affordable phone choice for every budget. It comes with a simple dialling keypad and a music player. You can enjoy hands-free calling with the integrated microphone or use the built-in digital camera to snap a picture. Specifications: Display - 1.77-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Connectivity - GSM

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 800 mAh

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

OS - SPREADTRUM

Camera - 0.3 MP

Pros Cons Dual sim. No front camera. Nice design. Good battery backup.

4. Micromax J22 The J22 is pocket-friendly and packs a massive battery to help you stay connected wherever you go. The dual sim card slots allow you to keep multiple numbers in one device without compromising on quality call experience or signal strength. Specifications: Display - 2.4-inches

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

Storage - 32 MB

Connectivity - 2G

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 1000mAh

OS - SPREADTRUM

Pros Cons Dual sim No camera Excellent battery life Radio SD card supported

5. Micromax X818 With all the features to make your life easier, the X818 smartphone is sure to be a favourite. The X818 has a wireless FM radio and a power-saving mode feature. Its 2.8-inch screen has a 240 x 320 pixels resolution and also comes with an onboard digital camera. Specifications: Display - 2.8-inches

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

Storage - 32 MB

RAM - 1 GB

Battery - 1450 mAh

Pros Cons Power Saving Mode No front camera Great battery backup Wireless FM Radio

6. Micromax X809 Look for a mobile phone for premium performance and great value with the Micromax X809. The X809 features a display with a resolution of 240 × 320 pixels, which makes it easy for you to experience gorgeous visuals without the strain on your eyes. More importantly, it is endowed with powerful features such as Power Saving Mode, Super Battery Mode, Anti Theft, and many more. Specifications: Display - 2.4-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Connectivity - 2G

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 1000mAh

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

OS - SPREADTRUM

Camera - 1 MP

Pros Cons Great battery backup No front camera Dual sim Good design

7. Micromax X513 plus Intuitive and easy to operate, X513 Plus is the most popular phone in India. X513 plus is a mobile phone with the best user experience. It runs on SPREADTRUM and comes with 32GB of internal storage. It has a built-in digital camera and FM radio. Specifications: Display - 1.7-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Technology - 2G

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 1750 mAh

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

OS - SPREADTRUM

Camera - 0.3 MP

Pros Cons FM Radio No front camera Good battery capacity Auto Call Recording

8. Micromax X743 The Micromax X743 is a good option as it performs well too. The camera quality is not excellent, but it has features like a call recorder, FM radio, and torchlight. The built-in music player supports MP3 format, which is a huge bonus. Specifications: Display - 2.4-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Technology - 2G

RAM - 32 MB

Battery - 1000 mAh

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

OS - SPREADTRUM

Camera - 0.3 MP

Pros Cons Wireless FM Limited phonebook memory Dual sim Torch Light

9. Micromax X708 The Micromax X708 has 1 GB RAM, which can easily hold multiple applications open. This phone has a battery life of more than 24 hrs on a full charge. Specifications: Display - 2.4-inches

Storage - 32 MB

Technology - 2G

RAM - 1 GB

Battery - 1450 mAh

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

OS - SPREADTRUM

Camera - 0.3 MP

Pros Cons Dual sim No front camera FM radio Auto Call Recording

10. Micromax X749 Micromax X749 is the perfect phone for you as it has everything from an affordable price to a large screen and a long battery life to make your daily life easier. The X749 is a dual sim phone with a 2.4-inch display and 512 MB of internal storage. It runs on Android Thereadx and has a 1 GHz processor for its performance. Its 1750 mAh battery can go up to 24 hrs even if you use it regularly. Specifications: Display - 2.4-inches

Storage - 512 MB.

Connectivity - GPRS

Technology - 2G

RAM - 512 MB

Battery - 1750 mAh

Resolution - 240 x 320 pixels

OS - Thereadx

Camera - 0.3 MP

Pros Cons Dual Sim Card Slot No front camera Torchlight Great battery backup

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax X412 Dual Sim Good Pixel resolution Great standby time Micromax X512 Excellent battery backup Expandable memory up to 8 GB Dual Sim Micromax X378 Dual Sim Nice design Good battery backup Micromax J22 Dual Sim Excellent battery life SD card supported Micromax X818 Power Saving Mode Great battery backup Wireless FM Radio Micromax X809 Great battery backup Dual Sim Good design Micromax X513 plus FM Radio Good battery capacity Auto Call Recording Micromax X743 Wireless FM Dual sim Torch Light Micromax X708 Dual Sim FM radio Auto Call Recording Micromax X749 Dual Sim Torchlight Great battery backup

Best value for money Micromax mobile phones under 6000 Micromax is among the most reliable brands out there. That said, we must make sure you choose the best value-for-money option. Micromax's X749 is a phone that will work with your lifestyle of choice. The handset has a long-lasting standby time with a 1750 mAh battery and is a dual sim phone under this price. It is a keypad Android phone that meets all your basic needs. This phone also offers a good display, camera, and storage which is good enough for people to store enough things and is expandable with an SD card. It also has Dual Sim Card Slots which support 2G connectivity. The mobile phone has a 2.4 inches TFT display, 512 MB RAM, and Thereadx OS. It also has a camera of 0.3 MP for clicking still pictures. Best overall Micromax mobile phones under 6000 If you are looking for the best overall mobile phone with all the features, theMicromax X818 is our favourite. It has a fantastic feature set and will serve you for years. It offers the best in terms of price, features, and performance. It has been gaining popularity because of its low price tag, stylish looks, and good battery backup. X818 has got an outstanding design that is sleek and trendy. It has everything, from a 1450 mAh battery and FM radio to a 2.8" display with a sharp resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. It also comes loaded with 1 GB RAM and 35 MB internal memory, which is expandable using a microSD card. How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under 6000? Finding the right mobile phone within a reasonable budget is not easy. But nowadays, buying a mobile phone that suits your needs and budget has become relatively easier. You should know the purpose of buying a mobile before purchasing it. Certain aspects of these mobile phones like the display size and resolution, operating system, storage, RAM, SIM slot, SDcard slot etc. should be considered. Price list:

S.No. Product Price 1 Micromax X412 ₹ 995 2 Micromax X512 ₹ 1195 3 Micromax X378 ₹ 945 4 Micromax J22 ₹ 1225 5 Micromax X818 ₹ 1468 6 Micromax X809 ₹ 1495 7 Micromax X513 plus ₹ 1190 8 Micromax X743 ₹ 1490 9 Micromax X708 ₹ 1275 10 Micromax X749 ₹ 1599