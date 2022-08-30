Ease of use is one of the strongest features of Micromax phones and is to be seen in phones in this price category too.

Most Micromax mobile phones are keypad based and extremely easy to use and operate. They are equipped with decent RAM, excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life. In addition, their sleek and sturdy design makes them durable. Here is our complete list of the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000. Best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000 1. Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen) The first on the list of best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000 is the Micromax J22 Purple. It is a keypad phone with a 2.4 inch wide display and dual sim. In addition, the phone is equipped with features such as FM radio, automatic call recording, bright torch and dual sim for an enhanced experience. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - 32 MB Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5.5 cm; 300 grams Batteries required - 1 Lithium Ion battery required Special features - Dual sim, radio

Pros Cons A keypad mobile Screen size is extremely small Decent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.

2. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue) Next on the list is the Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition. This phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery that stays by your side all day long after one charge. Besides this, features such as auto call recording and torch blink on call make it unique. Specifications: OS - SPREADTRUM RAM - 32 MB Product dimensions - 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 cm; 250 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required Item model number - X512 Connectivity technology - GPRS Special features - Dual Sim, radio, camera

Pros Cons 100 hours standby time The screen size is very small Excellent storage Does not have any smart features Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.

3. Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black Another excellent quality Micromax mobile phone is the Micromax X378. It is available in classic black colour. In addition, its simple and sturdy design makes it ideal for everyday use. The phone has features such as a digital camera and Bluetooth call recording, making it better than other phones. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - 32 GB Product dimensions - 13.5 x 14 x 3.5 cm; 120 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth Special features - Bluetooth, dual sim, radio, camera

Pros Cons Supports Bluetooth technology The screen size is extremely small Excellent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.

4. Micromax X708 Black+Blue Priced decently under ₹12,000, the Micromax X708 is another great phone to invest in if you are searching for budget-friendly phones. It comes in a unique black+blue colour that offers a stunning look. In addition, it is equipped with board features, including adequate sound quality, FM radio and power saving mode for limitless entertainment. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - 1 GB Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth Special features - Bluetooth, dual sim, radio, camera

Pros Cons Comes with a digital camera The screen size is extremely small Excellent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.

5. Micromax X412 (Black + Red) Micromax X412 is a small mobile phone with 1.77-inch screen size. The phone has 32MB internal memory and 800 mAh battery. In addition, the torch blink on call is designed to update you on every call. You can easily save up to 300 contacts in this phone. Specifications: OS - Spreadtrum RAM - ‎32 MB Product dimensions - 12 x 6.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required Item model number - x412 Connectivity technology - Edge

Pros Cons Comes in a unique red and black colour The sound quality is inadequate Excellent storage Long-lasting battery life

6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) X818 Maroon The Micromax in 1b comes in stunning blue colour. It features a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. It has a 6.52-inch wide HD display for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the camera quality is decent enough to capture photos with details. If you are looking for a wholesome experience, go for this one. Specifications: OS - Android 10 Go Edition RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC GPS - True Other display features - Wireless

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design Sound quality is inadequate Excellent storage Great connectivity technologies

7. Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Next on the list is a phone by Micromax called the Micromax in 2C. It comes in a unique brown colour and features 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. In addition, the 6.52-inch HD+ display and 8MP rear camera can capture every moment in detail. This can be a deal breaker if you’re looking for pocket-friendly phones that fit your budget. Specifications: OS - Android RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium ion battery required Item model number - E6533 Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design The sound quality is inadequate Supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Looks bulky and heavy Decent RAM size

8. Micromax X708 Black+Grey Another excellent phone by Micromax is the Micromax X708 Black+Grey. It is available in beautiful black and grey colour that offers a classic feel to this keypad phone. In addition, the 2.4-inch screen display ensures an excellent viewing experience. Specifications: OS - Spedtrum RAM - 1GB Product dimensions - ‎15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required Special features - Radio, camera

Pros Cons Sleek and sturdy design The sound quality is inadequate Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Looks bulky and heavy Decent RAM size

9. Micromax X818 Blue Designed to offer a wholesome experience, the Micromax X818 is a classy phone priced under ₹12,000. It comes with several features, including a decent battery, excellent display and a digital camera for an enhanced experience. In addition, the wireless FM radio makes sure you are entertained all day long. Specifications: OS - Spedtrum RAM - 1GB Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 Grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Special features - Radio, Camera

Pros Cons Simple interface Looks bulky and heavy Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Long-lasting battery life

10. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) The Micromax in 2C in silver colour is last in our list of the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000. It offers great storage of 3GB RAM and 32GB to store photos and videos. Besides this, the wide screen keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. Specifications: OS - Android RAM - 3GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons Comes with a full HD display Looks bulky and heavy Excellent camera quality Long-lasting battery life

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Micromax J22 Purple ₹ 1,599 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition ₹ 1,799 Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black ₹ 1,499 Micromax X708 Black+Blue ₹ 1,799 Micromax X412 (Black + Red) ₹ 1,499 Micromax in 1b ₹ 10,499 Micromax in 2C ₹ 10,499 Micromax X708 Black+Grey ₹ 1,799 Micromax X818 Blue ₹ 2,199 Micromax in 2C ₹ 10,499

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax J22 Purple A keypad mobile Decent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 100 hours standby time Excelent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black Supports bluetooth technology Excelent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth Micromax X708 Black+Blue Comes with a digital camera Excelent storage Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth Micromax X412 (Black + Red) Comes in a unique red and black colour Excelent storage Long-lasting battery life Micromax Micromax in 1b Long-lasting battery Sleek and sturdy design Simple interface Micromax in 2C Decent RAM size Excellent storage Simple interface Micromax X708 Black+Grey Sleek and sturdy design Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Decent RAM size Micromax X818 Blue Simple interface Comes with in-built FM radio and camera Long-lasting battery life Micromax in 2C Comes with a full HD display Excellent camera quality Long-lasting battery life

Best value for money Choosing one phone would be a tough call out of so many options. However, if you are considering phones based on their prices, the best one is the Micromax X818 Blue. This phone is priced decently at ₹1,468 only. Best overall There are several options when it comes to Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000. However, one phone which genuinely stands out for us is the Micromax in 1b. It comes with an array of features such as a powerful processor, widescreen display and excellent camera quality for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the all-day battery keeps your phone going for a longer time. This phone is priced at ₹8,499 only. How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000? When you are looking for a Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000, keep these things in mind: Make sure the phone is lightweight, sturdy, and durable. The phone should have a good battery backup. The phone should have the latest OS on it. The phone should be budget-friendly. The ROM storage should be sufficient. Do not just focus on its looks alone.