Most Micromax mobile phones are keypad based and extremely easy to use and operate. They are equipped with decent RAM, excellent camera quality and long-lasting battery life. In addition, their sleek and sturdy design makes them durable. Here is our complete list of the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000.
Best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000
1. Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
The first on the list of best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000 is the Micromax J22 Purple. It is a keypad phone with a 2.4 inch wide display and dual sim. In addition, the phone is equipped with features such as FM radio, automatic call recording, bright torch and dual sim for an enhanced experience.
Specifications:
OS - Spreadtrum
RAM - 32 MB
Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5.5 cm; 300 grams
Batteries required - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
Special features - Dual sim, radio
|Pros
|Cons
|A keypad mobile
|Screen size is extremely small
|Decent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.
2. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)
Next on the list is the Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition. This phone comes with a 1750 mAh battery that stays by your side all day long after one charge. Besides this, features such as auto call recording and torch blink on call make it unique.
Specifications:
OS - SPREADTRUM
RAM - 32 MB
Product dimensions - 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 cm; 250 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
Item model number - X512
Connectivity technology - GPRS
Special features - Dual Sim, radio, camera
|Pros
|Cons
|100 hours standby time
|The screen size is very small
|Excellent storage
|Does not have any smart features
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording.
3. Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black
Another excellent quality Micromax mobile phone is the Micromax X378. It is available in classic black colour. In addition, its simple and sturdy design makes it ideal for everyday use. The phone has features such as a digital camera and Bluetooth call recording, making it better than other phones.
Specifications:
OS - Spreadtrum
RAM - 32 GB
Product dimensions - 13.5 x 14 x 3.5 cm; 120 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth
Special features - Bluetooth, dual sim, radio, camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports Bluetooth technology
|The screen size is extremely small
|Excellent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.
4. Micromax X708 Black+Blue
Priced decently under ₹12,000, the Micromax X708 is another great phone to invest in if you are searching for budget-friendly phones. It comes in a unique black+blue colour that offers a stunning look. In addition, it is equipped with board features, including adequate sound quality, FM radio and power saving mode for limitless entertainment.
Specifications:
OS - Spreadtrum
RAM - 1 GB
Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth
Special features - Bluetooth, dual sim, radio, camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a digital camera
|The screen size is extremely small
|Excellent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth.
5. Micromax X412 (Black + Red)
Micromax X412 is a small mobile phone with 1.77-inch screen size. The phone has 32MB internal memory and 800 mAh battery. In addition, the torch blink on call is designed to update you on every call. You can easily save up to 300 contacts in this phone.
Specifications:
OS - Spreadtrum
RAM - 32 MB
Product dimensions - 12 x 6.5 x 5 cm; 250 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
Item model number - x412
Connectivity technology - Edge
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in a unique red and black colour
|The sound quality is inadequate
|Excellent storage
|Long-lasting battery life
6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) X818 Maroon
The Micromax in 1b comes in stunning blue colour. It features a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. It has a 6.52-inch wide HD display for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the camera quality is decent enough to capture photos with details. If you are looking for a wholesome experience, go for this one.
Specifications:
OS - Android 10 Go Edition
RAM - 4GB
Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 188 Grams
Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC
GPS - True
Other display features - Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Sound quality is inadequate
|Excellent storage
|Great connectivity technologies
7. Micromax in 2C (Brown, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Next on the list is a phone by Micromax called the Micromax in 2C. It comes in a unique brown colour and features 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. In addition, the 6.52-inch HD+ display and 8MP rear camera can capture every moment in detail. This can be a deal breaker if you’re looking for pocket-friendly phones that fit your budget.
Specifications:
OS - Android
RAM - 3GB
Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required
Item model number - E6533
Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|The sound quality is inadequate
|Supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB
|Looks bulky and heavy
|Decent RAM size
8. Micromax X708 Black+Grey
Another excellent phone by Micromax is the Micromax X708 Black+Grey. It is available in beautiful black and grey colour that offers a classic feel to this keypad phone. In addition, the 2.4-inch screen display ensures an excellent viewing experience.
Specifications:
OS - Spedtrum
RAM - 1GB
Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium ion battery required
Special features - Radio, camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and sturdy design
|The sound quality is inadequate
|Comes with in-built FM radio and camera
|Looks bulky and heavy
|Decent RAM size
9. Micromax X818 Blue
Designed to offer a wholesome experience, the Micromax X818 is a classy phone priced under ₹12,000. It comes with several features, including a decent battery, excellent display and a digital camera for an enhanced experience. In addition, the wireless FM radio makes sure you are entertained all day long.
Specifications:
OS - Spedtrum
RAM - 1GB
Product dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm; 300 Grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
Special features - Radio, Camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple interface
|Looks bulky and heavy
|Comes with in-built FM radio and camera
|Long-lasting battery life
10. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
The Micromax in 2C in silver colour is last in our list of the best Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000. It offers great storage of 3GB RAM and 32GB to store photos and videos. Besides this, the wide screen keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk.
Specifications:
OS - Android
RAM - 3GB
Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a full HD display
|Looks bulky and heavy
|Excellent camera quality
|Long-lasting battery life
|Product
|Price
|Micromax J22 Purple
|₹1,599
|Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
|₹1,799
|Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black
|₹1,499
|Micromax X708 Black+Blue
|₹1,799
|Micromax X412 (Black + Red)
|₹1,499
|Micromax in 1b
|₹10,499
|Micromax in 2C
|₹10,499
|Micromax X708 Black+Grey
|₹1,799
|Micromax X818 Blue
|₹2,199
|Micromax in 2C
|₹10,499
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Micromax J22 Purple
|A keypad mobile
|Decent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording
|Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
|100 hours standby time
|Excelent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and automatic call recording
|Micromax X378 Dual SIM, Black
|Supports bluetooth technology
|Excelent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth
|Micromax X708 Black+Blue
|Comes with a digital camera
|Excelent storage
|Comes with FM radio, dual sim and Bluetooth
|Micromax X412 (Black + Red)
|Comes in a unique red and black colour
|Excelent storage
|Long-lasting battery life
|Micromax Micromax in 1b
|Long-lasting battery
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Simple interface
|Micromax in 2C
|Decent RAM size
|Excellent storage
|Simple interface
|Micromax X708 Black+Grey
|Sleek and sturdy design
|Comes with in-built FM radio and camera
|Decent RAM size
|Micromax X818 Blue
|Simple interface
|Comes with in-built FM radio and camera
|Long-lasting battery life
|Micromax in 2C
|Comes with a full HD display
|Excellent camera quality
|Long-lasting battery life
Best value for money
Choosing one phone would be a tough call out of so many options. However, if you are considering phones based on their prices, the best one is the Micromax X818 Blue. This phone is priced decently at ₹1,468 only.
Best overall
There are several options when it comes to Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000. However, one phone which genuinely stands out for us is the Micromax in 1b. It comes with an array of features such as a powerful processor, widescreen display and excellent camera quality for an enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the all-day battery keeps your phone going for a longer time. This phone is priced at ₹8,499 only.
How to find the perfect Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000?
When you are looking for a Micromax mobile phones under ₹12,000, keep these things in mind:
Make sure the phone is lightweight, sturdy, and durable.
The phone should have a good battery backup.
The phone should have the latest OS on it.
The phone should be budget-friendly.
The ROM storage should be sufficient.
Do not just focus on its looks alone.
