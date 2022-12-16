Best USHA water storage & instant geysers

Best USHA geysers

In India, Usha is a well-known brand which initially gained popularity with its sewing machines. However, in this article, we will discuss the best Usha geysers. These appliances have received widespread attention and are still among the top-selling items because of their reasonable pricing and range. The company has geysers from 3L to 25L tank capacities. Since the company sells multiple geysers with identical tank capacities, deciding which one to purchase may take time and effort. We have therefore put together this list of the top Usha geysers in India to help you out. 1. Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater Fulfil your water heating requirements with an efficient and energy-saving geyser by USHA. The underlying Whirlflow technology ensures quick heating with minimal power consumption, thus maximising energy saving. It has three tank capacities, giving you various choices depending on your usage. Specifications: BEE Star Rating: 5

5 Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (Product)

Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (Product) SS316 Heating Element

Rust prevention on inlet/outlet pipe with Liquid Enamel Coating

Whirlflow Technology

Performance-based Heattech

Pros Co ns 20% faster heating Third-party Installation Service 5-star BEE rating Short pipes can make life difficult if the water source is far Safety features, such as Temperature sensor, Dry heating protection, IPX4 rating for weatherproofing Reported noise issues while heating

2. Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote One of the best USHA Geysers, which offers quick heating using advanced tech, comes with many safety features. The Aqueraa DG Water Heater by USHA has two tank capacities- 25L and 15L. Some salient features include Anti-bacterial sterilisation technology, Performance-based heat technology, and Whirflow technology. Specifications : BEE Star Rating: 5

5 Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)

Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product) SS316 Heating Element

ELCB- Protection against electric shocks & earth leakages

Anti-bacterial Sterilisation

Whirlflow Technology

Performance-based Heattech

Digital Display for temperature setting, mode selection, self-diagnosis from error codes

Remote Control

Pros Cons Warranty on Tank & Element Third-party Installation Service Energy-efficient After-sales Service Whirlflow & Performance-based Heattech

3. Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater Another USHA water geyser with a contemporary design and high-quality safety features offering quick water heating. The USHA Misty water heater is a 2000-watt machine feasible in kitchens and bathrooms. It has multiple tank capacities to give you a more comprehensive selection of options. Specifications BEE Star Rating: 5

Warranty: Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)

Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product) Copper heating element

Whirflow Technology

Inner Tank Material- Stainless Steel coated with Glass-lined Enamel

Stainless Steel coated with Glass-lined Enamel Outer Body- ABS Plastic

ABS Plastic Five Safety Features for protection against leakages, shocks, and dry heating

for protection against leakages, shocks, and dry heating Can withstand pressure up to 8 bar

Pros Cons Energy-efficient & faster heating technology Faulty accessories can be disappointing Warranty on tank & element After-sales Service Anti-corrosive materials

4. USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater Instant water heating solution by USHA, the Instano Instant 3-Litre geyser, can make life easy for you. The water heater comes with beautiful looks and has weatherproof & leak-proof features. Its pressure-withstanding capacity makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. Specifications: Capacity: 3 litres

3 litres Warranty: Two years (Product) and ten years (Tank)

Two years (Product) and ten years (Tank) Power: 3000 watts

3000 watts Protection against overheating

Anti-corrosive Materials

Magnesium anode rod for protection against hard water

Leak-proof Tank

Can withstand pressure up to 6.5 bar

Pros Cons Single tank with leak-proof technology Extra installation & fitting charges Instant heating Not suitable for a large family Thermostat, Thermal cutoff, and Brass Fusible plug for safety

5. Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater The best USHA geysers have stylish designs, excellent build materials and safety features, and the USHA Misty Pro water heater has all of that. The geyser has anti-corrosive, rust-proof materials for increased durability. It offers silent, efficient, and faster heating because of the copper heating element and the Whirlflow technology. The water heater has a magnesium anode to enhance the heating element's life even in hard water. On top of it, the USHA Misty Pro has a glass-line coating and liquid enamel advantage to extend the product's life. Specifications BEE Star Rating: 5

5 Warranty: Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)

Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product) Protection against hard water

Whirlflow technology

Six safety features

CopperPro for silent & efficient heating

Multiple tank capacities

Pros Cons Corrosion-free materials After-sales Service Faster & silent heating Installation charges may apply Safety features for advanced protection against leakage, electric shocks, weather, and scaling Energy-efficient

7. Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater The USHA Aqua Horizon is one of the best geysers for your daily needs because of its quality design & features. Although it sets up horizontally, its diameter of 310 mm makes it look less bulky and acquires less space. The water heater has anti-corrosive properties owing to its superior build materials, thus ensuring a long life. Also, the heating technology ensures you get silent, efficient, and faster heating without compromising safety. Overall, the Aqua Hozrion Water Heater is one of the best bets available. Specifications: BEE Star Rating: 3

3 Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)

Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product) SS316 Heating Element

Diameter: 310mm (about 1.02 ft)

310mm (about 1.02 ft) Build Material: ABS (Outer Body), Glass—line coating (Heating Element & Inner Body), Liquid Enamel Coating (Inlet/Outlet Pipe)

ABS (Outer Body), Glass—line coating (Heating Element & Inner Body), Liquid Enamel Coating (Inlet/Outlet Pipe) Safety features

Multiple Tank Capacities

Pros Cons Corrosion-free materials for extended product life After-sales Service Faster & silent heating Installation charges may apply Safety features for advanced protection against leakage, electric shocks, weather, and scaling

8. Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element Another option on the list of best USHA Geysers is the Aqua Swirl model. It looks modern, includes essential safety features, such as a thermostat and thermal cut-out to prevent overheating, and heats the water quickly without any noise. The water heater can work perfectly in any setting, for the kitchen, shower panels, or bathtubs. The tank comes in three sizes to serve your daily needs the way you like. Specifications: BEE Star Rating: 5

Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)

Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product) Build Material: ABS (Outer Body), Glass—line coating (Heating Element & Inner Body), Liquid Enamel Coating (Inlet/Outlet Pipe)

ABS (Outer Body), Glass—line coating (Heating Element & Inner Body), Liquid Enamel Coating (Inlet/Outlet Pipe) Magnesium Anode advantage against hard water

Superior PUF Insulation to prevent heat loss and enhance energy efficiency

Compact design

Five safety features

Pros Cons Anti-corrosive materials to extend the product life After-sales Service Safety features to ensure your peace of mind Installation charges may apply Faster & silent heating

9. Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater The instant water heater is one of the best USHA geysers for you if you want less time to get warm water from the geyser. The 3000-watt appliance comes with a 3-litre leak=proof tank and is equipped with a world-class Italian combistat to ensure safe operation. The geyser carries a stylish element to it so that it will enhance the appearance of your walls. Specifications Capacity: 3 litres

3 litres Power: 3000 Watts

3000 Watts Warranty: Ten years (Tank) and two years (Product)

Ten years (Tank) and two years (Product) Can withstand the high pressure of up to 6 bar

Compact design

Triple safety protection against overheating Italian Combistat

Pros Cons Suitable for high-rise buildings Not for large families Multiple colour options After-sales service Weatherproof and leak-proof design

10. Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L The conventional looks and large tank size make this one of the best USHA Geysers for a large family. The electric geyser by USHA contains metallic materials to heat water and store it for long durations. It minimises power consumption by heating quickly and allows you to save energy by reusing the stored water in its large tank. The geyser can easily cater to different needs, such as bathing via bucket, shower, or bathtub. Key Specifications Colour: Grey

Grey Capacity: 35 litres

35 litres Material: Metal

Metal Warranty: Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)

Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product) Vertical Installation

Pros Cons Ideal for families of up to 6 members After-sales service Suitable for bathing via bucket, bathtub, or shower Heating the full tank of water may take time Excellent warranty on tank & element Not ideal for instant water heating

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater Five safety features Compact design to acquire less space Three years warranty on the heating element Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote Anti-bacterial sterilisation technology ELCB for protection against electric shocks Warranty on tank & element Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater High pressure withstanding capacity, making it suitable for high- rise buildings Tank capacities ranging from 6L to 25L Three years warranty on the heating element USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater Triple protection against overheating High pressure withstanding capacity, making it suitable for high- rise buildings Heats water instantly Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater Six safety features CopperPro heating element for silent & efficient heating Three years warranty on the heating element Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater Slim design with just a 310 mm diameter Multiple tank capacities Three years warranty on the heating element Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element Five safety features Compact ABS Design Superior PUF Insulation to minimise heat loss and improve energy efficiency Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater High-wattage instant water heater Triple safety against overheating Compact design Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L Metallic material for quick heating Large tank capacity Three years warranty on the heating element

Best value for money The best USHA geyser in terms of value for money would be Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater. The water heater has a good range of features, from multiple tank capacities to suitability for high-rise buildings. It is energy-efficient and won't corrode due to the ABS body. Hence, you go for this if you are looking for an economical yet feature-rich product. Best overall The Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote would be the best bet based on overall product quality and design. The geyser looks modern and has everything from safety features to energy-efficiency heating. Its anti-bacterial sterilisation technology takes it one step ahead of others. The geyser has competitive pricing based on its features and design. How to find the best USHA geyser? Buying the best USHA geyser can be overwhelming due to the plethora of options available in the market. While the USHA Misty 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater offers the best value for money, the USHA Aquerra DG 5-Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote adds a modern touch to geysers. Every USHA geyser has built-in heating technology and safety features to provide an excellent experience. You can pick the right one depending on your requirements, family size, and budget. You can also check out the customer reviews to make an informed decision. Products price list

Product Price Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater ₹ 8,895 Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote ₹ 11,150 Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater ₹ 7,450 USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater ₹ 3,190 Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater ₹ 7,899 Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater ₹ 8,117 Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element ₹ 9,200 Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater ₹ 3,799 Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L ₹ 11,799