Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Best Windows laptops in India: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 20, 2022 15:28 IST
Summary:

Suitable for a wide range of activities, Windows laptops are the most popular choice. Be it specialised or routine tasks, Windows laptops spell ease and convenience in terms of laptop use.

Windows laptops are popular for a reason; they spell ease of use and convenience.

Windows is the most widely used operating system around the world. Its user-friendly design, compatibility with a large range of software and tools make it the top choice of consumers.There’s a large variety of Windows laptops available in India and choosing the perfect one can be a daunting task. Our exclusive buying guide about the Best Windows Laptops in India will help you make a well-informed decision to suit your needs.

Top 10 Windows Laptops in India

1. Hp 14S-dy2506TU

This thin and portable Windows laptop has a micro-edge display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It has 8Gb Ram and 256Gb SSD. It has some amazing features like Anti-Glare IPS display andbuilt-in Alexa.

Specifications

● Size: 14”

● Battery backup: Up to 8 hours

● RAM: 8 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 256 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i3 11th Gen

● Weight: 1.46 Kg

  
Anti-Glare IPS  displayLaptop heats up quickly  after routine use. 
Alexa built-inMaterial used in the body feels cheap.
Lightweight 
Expandable storage 
Budget buy 
Hp 14S 11Th Gen Intel Core I3- 8Gb Ram/256Gb Ssd 14 Inches Fhd,Micro-Edge,Anti-Glare,IPS Display/Uhd Graphics/ Windows 11 Home/ Ms Office/ Alexa Built-in/ 1.46Kg/ Natural Silver - 14S-Dy2506Tu
24% off
36,990 48,933
Buy now

2. Mi Notebook Pro

The Mi Notebook Pro is a top rated Windows laptop system powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor. It is a thin and light laptop with a screen size of 14’’ and weight of 1.4 kgs. It has some great features like an Anti-Glare display, fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.

Specifications

● Size: 14”

● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours

● RAM: 8 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i5 11th gen

● Weight: 1.4 Kg

ProsCons
Stereo speakers with DTS audio app for crisp soundNo camera shutter for privacy
Metal body for extra sturdinessLack of an SD card reader
100% sRGB wide colour display with QHD+ resolution 
Extra-large touchpad with multitouch and gesture support 
Fingerprint for extra security 
Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14 inches(35.56 cms) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/1.4 Kg)
19% off
56,999 69,999
Buy now

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

This thin and lightweight Windows laptop from Lenovo has a 15.6 inch screen, 17.99 mm thickness and an approximate weight of 1.6 kg. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard.

Specifications

● Size: 15.6”

● Battery backup: Upto 8 hours

● RAM: 4 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i5 11th gen

● Weight: 1.6 Kg

ProsCons
Lightweight with 15.6” screenLow battery backup 
Sleek with Narrow Bezels and 17.9mm thicknessAbysmal Lenovo after-sales service
Aluminium built (sturdy)Hinges are delicate and prone to breakage
Full size numerical keyboardSound quality is not up to the mark
IPS Anti-Glare display 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG01H9IN
43% off
58,290 101,390
Buy now

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

This budget-friendly Windows laptop from Lenovo is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has a screen size of 14''. It is a thin & light laptop with an Anti-Glare display. It offers a decent battery life of up to 10 hours.

Specifications

● Size: 14”

● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours

● RAM: 4 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 256 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600

● Processor: Celeron N4020

● Weight: 1.5 Kg

ProsCons
Windows 11 Pre-LoadedNo fan for cooling
MS Office Pre-InstalledLimited Storage
Budget friendly 
10 hours battery life 
Dolby Audio 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron N4020 14'' (35.56cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.5Kg), 81WH007KIN
59% off
28,500 69,000
Buy now

5. HP 15S

One of the top-rated Windows laptops is the HP-15S laptop powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It has an Anti-Glare display and built-in Alexa. It has an impressive HP True Vision 720p HD camera, integrated dual array digital microphones and dual audio speakers.The keyboard is a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Specifications

● Size: 15.6”

● Battery backup: Up 6 hours

● RAM: 8 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i3 11th gen

● Weight: 1.75 Kg

ProsCons
Anti-Glare ScreenLow Battery backup
Alexa built-inDisplay doesn’t feel UHD
Full-size keyboard with numeric keypadLaptop [1] freezes frequently
Large 15.6” displayMaterial used in body feels cheap
HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD , HD,Anti-Glare Display/UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Alexa-Built in/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.75 Kg,-15s-dy3501TU)
36% off
43,900 69,000
Buy now

6. Acer Swift 3

Optimised for multitasking and productivity, the Acer Swift 3 is a one of the best Windows laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor and two M.2 SSD slots. It comes with dual heat pipes, Acer TwinAir fans and an air inlet keyboard to keep it cool during heavy usage. Portability and a fast-charging battery make it ideal for travellers. Acer’s BlueLightShield technology helps protect your eyes. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction and DTS audio give you a better video call experience than ever before.

Specifications

● Size: 14”

● Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixels

● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours

● RAM: 16 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen

● Weight: 1.2 Kg

ProsCons
QHD IPS displaySound below average
FHD Front camera with Acer’s TNR technology for imagery in low-lightBattery doesn’t last more than 6 hours
WiFi 6EPrice is on higher side
Thin and light Aluminium body 
Latest 12th Gen Intel processor 
Acer Swift 3 SF314-512 Intel EVO Thin & Light Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor/16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MS Office/1.2kg/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/14" Full IPS Display)
5% off
82,490 87,000
Buy now

7. LG Gram 16

Increase your productivity with the LG Gram 16 laptop, one of our top picks for Windows laptops in India. It comes with a 2K+IPS 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and a powerful Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 processor. It is a lightweight, thin laptop with a screen size of 16 inches and an expandable memory. Itsdurability is certified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability test that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.

Specifications

● Size: 16”

● Battery backup: Upto 16 hours

● RAM: 16 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i7 11th gen

● Weight: 1.19 Kg

ProsCons
2K IPS displayHeats up on even during routine use
3-year warrantySound quality not upto mark 
Magnesium alloy body 
Full-sized numerical keyboard 
2 SSD slots for storage expansion 
LG Gram 16 Intel Evo 11th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [16 GB RAM/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 / Iris Xe Graphics/ Thunderbolt 4, USC -C x 2 / 1.19 kg, Black/ 3Yr Warranty] 16Z90P
43% off
81,999 145,000
Buy now

8. Dell New Inspiron 7415

Give yourself the gift of smooth performance and amazing features when you choose the Dell New Inspiron 7415 as your next convertible 2-In-1 Windows Laptop Tablet. This Chromebookhas the AMD Ryzen R5 processor and 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The display is 14.0" FHD WVA Truelife Touchscreen display with a Dell Active Pen.

Specifications

● Size: 14”

● Battery backup: Up to 10 hours

● RAM: 8 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎AMD Graphics

● Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

● Weight: 1.5 Kg

ProsCons
360° Touch screenWeight is on higher side
Active Pen (Stylus)Camera quality can be better
Powerful Ryzen 5 processor 
Glass trackpad is super responsive 
Battery backup is fairly good 
Dell New Inspiron 7415 2In1 Laptop AMD Ryzen 5-5500U 14 Inches (35.56Cms) Touch Fhd 60Hz, 8Gb, 512Gb Ssd, Windows 11 + Mso'21, Pebble Green, Fpr + Backlit Kb & Active Pen (D560624Win9P), 1.56Kgs
28% off
67,490 93,461
Buy now

9. ASUS VivoBook Flip 14

A true gem among the Windows laptops in India, ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by Latest Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics (Optional) and the large-capacity PCIe SSD gives you super-fast data access. Weighing just 1.5 kg and with an ultrathin profile, theASUS VivoBook Flip 14 with a NanoEdge display provides an incredibly immersive viewing experience. Its sleek, compact design allows the 14-inch panel to fit into the 13-inch-class chassis and makes it extremely portable.

Specifications

● Size: 14”

● Battery backup: Up to 6 hours

● RAM: 8 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics

● Processor: Intel Core i3 11th gen

● Weight: 1.5 Kg

ProsCons
Touchscreen with 360° convertibleBacklit keyboard feels dim
Solid build quality 
Asus Pen works like a charm 
Harmon Kardon powered audio delivers crisp sound 
Thin bezels make it compact 
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (2020), 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD Touch, Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Office 2019/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics/Silver/1.5 kg), TP470EA-EC301TS
18% off
53,500 64,990
Buy now

10. Lenovo Legion 5

One of the best gaming Windows laptops out there, the Lenovo Legion 5 powered by the 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 - 5800H processor is optimised for high-quality gaming experiences and immersive visuals. The Nahimic Audio provides 3D Audio for Gamers to enable crystal-clear communication with teammates.

Specifications

● Best Price: 137606

● Size: 15.6”

● Battery backup: Upto 8 hours

● RAM: 16 GB DDR4

● Storage Type: SSD

● Storage: 512 GB

● Graphics: Nvidia 6GB RTX 3060

● Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

● Weight: 2.4 Kg

ProsCons
165 Hz refresh rate with 100% sRGBBattery backup is quite low for heavy gaming.
RGB keyboardMediocre camera quality
6 GB Graphic card for gamers and designersLaptop along with charger brick is quite heavy
1 Year accidental damage protection 
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/2TB SSD/6GB NVIDIA RTX 3060/165Hz/Windows 11/Office 2021/RGB Backlit/3months Game Pass/Phantom Blue/2.4Kg), 82JU010NIN
25% off
137,000 181,890
Buy now

Price of best windows laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Hp 14S-dy2506TURs. 48933
Mi Notebook ProRs. 69999
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5Rs. 101390 
Lenovo IdeaPad 3Rs. 40490
HP 15SRs. 50196
Acer Swift 3Rs. 89999
LG Gram 16Rs. 145000
Dell New Inspiron 7415Rs. 93461
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14Rs. 64990
Lenovo Legion 5Rs. 181890

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Windows powered laptops:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
HP 14S-dy2506TUAnti Glare IPS displayExpandable storageLightweight
Mi Notebook ProDTS audio100% sRGB displayMetal body
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5Aluminium bodyFull size numerical keyboardi5 11th gen processor
Lenovo IdeaPad 3Dolby AudioAffordableMS Office Pre-Installed
HP 15SAlexa built inFull size numerical keyboard8 GB RAM
Acer Swift 3QHD IPS displayWiFi 6Ei5 12th gen processor
LG Gram 162K IPS display3-year warranty2 M.2 SSD slots for storage expansion
Dell New Inspiron 7415 2in1360° Touch screenActive Pen (Stylus)Powerful Ryzen 5 processor
ASUS Vivo Book Flip 14Touchscreen with 360° convertibleAsus Pen(Stylus)Harmon Kardon powered audio
Lenovo Legion 5165 Hz refresh rate with 100% sRGBzsx6GB dedicated Graphic card1 Year accidental damage protection

Best budget buy

Great features like anti-glare IPS display, built-in Alexa and expandable storage at an attractive price of Rs. 38990 make HP 14S-dy2506TU a great Windows laptop option to use for routine computing needs. The SSD type storage makes the system faster and helps the user get a better experience on a budget.

Best overall buy

With spectacular features like a superb display, solid build quality and a glass trackpad that works like a charm, Dell New Inspiron 7415 2in1 is one of the top Windows laptop options to buy. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and the internal NVME SSD hard drive make it a solid workhorse that can handle multitasking with ease. It has a decent battery backup that lasts up to 10 hours and the convertible touchscreen with active pen (stylus) helps it perform dual functions of a laptop as well as tablet, making it the best overall buy option at a deal price of Rs. 70400.

How to find the best windows laptop in India?

Are you looking for a laptop with the most user-friendly operating system?

Windows laptops are the perfect solution! Whatever be your need, be it designing, gaming, officework or entertainment, there is a broad range of Windows laptops from different OEMs to choose from. With their detailed product descriptions, specifications and customer reviews, leading e-commerce websites like Amazon help guide the buying journey of a consumer from exploration to purchase as well as provide great deals that are hard to miss.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. What is the price range of Windows laptops in India?

Since Windows OS is supported by a relatively larger number of OEMs as well as is suited for a variety of tasks, Windows laptop models are available at different price ranges. Prices differ from model to model and are as low as under Rs. 20,000 as well as over 1,00,000 for high-end laptops.

2. What if you buy a laptop that does not have Windows? Can you install one?

Yes, even if you buy a laptop that does not have Windows preinstalled, you can always purchase and install the compatible version of Windows later on.

3. Which is the latest version of Windows OS?

Released in October 2021, Windows 11 OS is the latest version of the OS from Microsoft which promises a revamped design premised on ease of use and flexibility along with improved security and accessibility.

4. What are the top features to look out for in a new Windows laptop today?

High resolution and graphic cards are often the top priority for users like gamers and graphic designers. SSD storage that makes your PC quicker and a convertible touchscreen that gives you the experience of both a laptop and a tablet are also new-age features to look out for.

5. Which one is a better choice for a Windows gaming laptop- AMD or Intel?

AMD is a better processor for work that involves hyperthreading and graphics, like designing or gaming.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

