Best Windows laptops in India: Buying guide

Windows laptops are popular for a reason; they spell ease of use and convenience.

This thin and portable Windows laptop has a micro-edge display and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It has 8Gb Ram and 256Gb SSD. It has some amazing features like Anti-Glare IPS display andbuilt-in Alexa.

Windows is the most widely used operating system around the world. Its user-friendly design, compatibility with a large range of software and tools make it the top choice of consumers.There’s a large variety of Windows laptops available in India and choosing the perfect one can be a daunting task. Our exclusive buying guide about the Best Windows Laptops in India will help you make a well-informed decision to suit your needs.

The Mi Notebook Pro is a top rated Windows laptop system powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor. It is a thin and light laptop with a screen size of 14’’ and weight of 1.4 kgs. It has some great features like an Anti-Glare display, fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.

This thin and lightweight Windows laptop from Lenovo has a 15.6 inch screen, 17.99 mm thickness and an approximate weight of 1.6 kg. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor. It has a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard.

This budget-friendly Windows laptop from Lenovo is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has a screen size of 14''. It is a thin & light laptop with an Anti-Glare display. It offers a decent battery life of up to 10 hours.

One of the top-rated Windows laptops is the HP-15S laptop powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It has an Anti-Glare display and built-in Alexa. It has an impressive HP True Vision 720p HD camera, integrated dual array digital microphones and dual audio speakers.The keyboard is a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad.

Optimised for multitasking and productivity, the Acer Swift 3 is a one of the best Windows laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor and two M.2 SSD slots. It comes with dual heat pipes, Acer TwinAir fans and an air inlet keyboard to keep it cool during heavy usage. Portability and a fast-charging battery make it ideal for travellers. Acer’s BlueLightShield technology helps protect your eyes. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction and DTS audio give you a better video call experience than ever before.

Increase your productivity with the LG Gram 16 laptop, one of our top picks for Windows laptops in India. It comes with a 2K+IPS 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and a powerful Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 processor. It is a lightweight, thin laptop with a screen size of 16 inches and an expandable memory. Itsdurability is certified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability test that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.

Give yourself the gift of smooth performance and amazing features when you choose the Dell New Inspiron 7415 as your next convertible 2-In-1 Windows Laptop Tablet. This Chromebookhas the AMD Ryzen R5 processor and 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The display is 14.0" FHD WVA Truelife Touchscreen display with a Dell Active Pen.

A true gem among the Windows laptops in India, ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by Latest Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics (Optional) and the large-capacity PCIe SSD gives you super-fast data access. Weighing just 1.5 kg and with an ultrathin profile, theASUS VivoBook Flip 14 with a NanoEdge display provides an incredibly immersive viewing experience. Its sleek, compact design allows the 14-inch panel to fit into the 13-inch-class chassis and makes it extremely portable.

One of the best gaming Windows laptops out there, the Lenovo Legion 5 powered by the 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 - 5800H processor is optimised for high-quality gaming experiences and immersive visuals. The Nahimic Audio provides 3D Audio for Gamers to enable crystal-clear communication with teammates.

Price of best windows laptops at a glance:

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Windows powered laptops:

Best budget buy

Great features like anti-glare IPS display, built-in Alexa and expandable storage at an attractive price of Rs. 38990 make HP 14S-dy2506TU a great Windows laptop option to use for routine computing needs. The SSD type storage makes the system faster and helps the user get a better experience on a budget.

Best overall buy

With spectacular features like a superb display, solid build quality and a glass trackpad that works like a charm, Dell New Inspiron 7415 2in1 is one of the top Windows laptop options to buy. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and the internal NVME SSD hard drive make it a solid workhorse that can handle multitasking with ease. It has a decent battery backup that lasts up to 10 hours and the convertible touchscreen with active pen (stylus) helps it perform dual functions of a laptop as well as tablet, making it the best overall buy option at a deal price of Rs. 70400.

How to find the best windows laptop in India?

Are you looking for a laptop with the most user-friendly operating system?

Windows laptops are the perfect solution! Whatever be your need, be it designing, gaming, officework or entertainment, there is a broad range of Windows laptops from different OEMs to choose from. With their detailed product descriptions, specifications and customer reviews, leading e-commerce websites like Amazon help guide the buying journey of a consumer from exploration to purchase as well as provide great deals that are hard to miss.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

1. What is the price range of Windows laptops in India?

Since Windows OS is supported by a relatively larger number of OEMs as well as is suited for a variety of tasks, Windows laptop models are available at different price ranges. Prices differ from model to model and are as low as under Rs. 20,000 as well as over ₹1,00,000 for high-end laptops.

2. What if you buy a laptop that does not have Windows? Can you install one?

Yes, even if you buy a laptop that does not have Windows preinstalled, you can always purchase and install the compatible version of Windows later on.

3. Which is the latest version of Windows OS?

Released in October 2021, Windows 11 OS is the latest version of the OS from Microsoft which promises a revamped design premised on ease of use and flexibility along with improved security and accessibility.

4. What are the top features to look out for in a new Windows laptop today?

High resolution and graphic cards are often the top priority for users like gamers and graphic designers. SSD storage that makes your PC quicker and a convertible touchscreen that gives you the experience of both a laptop and a tablet are also new-age features to look out for.

5. Which one is a better choice for a Windows gaming laptop- AMD or Intel?

AMD is a better processor for work that involves hyperthreading and graphics, like designing or gaming.

