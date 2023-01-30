Sign out
Budget-conscious? here's a list of top 10 affordable washing machines

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 18:49 IST

Summary:

Discover the best budget-friendly washing machines on the market! Our top 10 list includes affordable options that don't sacrifice quality or performance. Perfect for those looking to save money without compromising on clean clothes.

Affordable washing machine

Introduction

Looking for a new washing machine but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the top 10 affordable washing machines on the market today. With a wide range of options and price points, these affordable washing machines offer great value for your money without compromising on performance or features. Whether you're looking for a basic model or something with more advanced features, you'll find a great option on our list of the best affordable washing machines. So if you're in the market for a new washing machine but don't want to spend a fortune, check out our list of the top 10 affordable washing machine brands today.

Product List

1. Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a budget-friendly option that offers great value for your money. It has a 5-star energy rating, which means it is energy efficient and can help you save on electricity bills. This washing machine has a 7kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households. It features a fully-automatic top loading design and has a variety of wash programs to choose from, ensuring a thorough cleaning for all your laundry needs.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 7 Kg
  • Controls TypeFully Automatic
  • Brand Onida
  • Special Feature Anti-Rust Body, One Touch Operation & Crystal Drum Technology
  • Cycle Options Heavy, Spin, Quick Wash, Saree & Normal
  • Product Dimensions 56.3D x 54.7W x 92H Cm

ProsCons
5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs.Top loading design may be less convenient for some users.
Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use. 

2. Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 star semi-automatic top loading washing machine

The Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a cost-effective option for those looking for a reliable and efficient washing machine. This model comes with a 5-star energy rating, which makes it energy efficient and helps in saving electricity bills. The washing machine has a 6.5 kg capacity and features a semi-automatic top-loading design. It comes with a variety of wash programs and settings to choose from. The machine also features a Lint filter and a rust-free body, making it durable and long-lasting.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 6.5 Kg
  • Controls Type Semi-Automatic
  • Brand Panasonic
  • Special Feature Lint filter and rust-free body
  • Material Plastic
  • Product Dimensions 76 x 44 x 89 Cm

ProsCons
Affordable price point compared to other similar models.Semi-automatic operation may require more manual effort compared to fully automatic models.
Top loading design allows for easy loading and unloading of laundry. 

3. Godrej 6 kg 5 star fully-automatic top loading washing machine

The Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a good choice for people who are looking for a washing machine that is easy on their pocket. It is also good for small families or people who have limited space. It has a 5-star rating which means it uses less electricity, helping you save money on your electricity bill. The design is easy to use, and it can hold up to 6 kg of clothes. It's a good option for people who want a budget-friendly, energy-efficient washing machine.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 6 Kg
  • Controls Type Fully Automatic
  • Brand Godrej
  • Special Feature Turbo 6 Pulsator, Tub Clean Feature and toughened glass lid & Customised Control Panel
  • Product Dimensions 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 Cm

ProsCons
5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs.Smaller capacity (6 kg) may not be suitable for larger households.
Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use. 

4. Samsung 8.5 kg semi-automatic 5 star top loading washing machine

The Samsung 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine is a good choice for people who are looking for a budget-friendly option. It is a semi-automatic washing machine, which means that it has two separate tubs - one for washing and one for drying - which can save some costs compared to fully-automatic washing machines. It also has a 5-star energy rating which means it is energy efficient and can save you money on your electricity bill.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 8.5 Kg
  • Controls Type Semi-Automatic
  • Brand Samsung
  • Special Feature Rust Proof Body and Magic Filter
  • Product Dimensions 52 x 82 x 100 Cm

ProsCons
Top loading design allows for easy loading and unloading of laundry.Semi-automatic operation may require more manual effort compared to fully automatic models.
8.5 kg capacity, suitable for large-sized households. 

5. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 star royal plus fully-automatic top loading washing machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an affordable option for those looking for a fully-automatic washing machine with a moderate capacity. The 5-star energy rating means it is energy efficient, which can help save money on electricity costs. The model also comes with additional features like royal plus, which might be considered added value on top of the budget-friendly price.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 7.5 Kg
  • Controls Type Fully Automatic
  • Brand Whirlpool
  • Special Feature Express Wash, Power Scrub Technology, Hard Water Wash Technology & Smart lint filter
  • Product Dimensions 56 x 54 x 98.5 Cm

ProsCons
7.5 kg capacity, suitable for medium-sized households.Top loading design may be less convenient for some users as loading/unload big items is harder.
Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use. 

6. LG 7 kg 5 star inverter fully-automatic top loading washing machine (t70Sksf1Z, middle free silver, turbodrum)

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a fully-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a 5-star energy rating, making it energy efficient and potentially saving on electricity costs. The top-loading design makes it easy to use, and the 7 kg capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized households. The model also comes with inverter technology and a turbo drum feature, providing efficient cleaning performance with less wear and tear on clothes.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 7 Kg
  • Controls Type Fully Automatic
  • Brand LG
  • Special Feature Inverter
  • Product Dimensions 54 x 54 x 91 Cm

ProsCons
5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs.Higher price compared to other similar models.
Inverter technology for efficient and low noise operation 

7. Samsung 6.5 kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine

The Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an attractive and affordable option for those looking for a fully-automatic washing machine with a moderate capacity. The 6.5 kg capacity is suitable for smaller households or those with limited space. The top-loading design makes it easy to use, and it comes equipped with various features such as different wash programs, spin speeds, and water levels.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 6.5 Kg
  • Controls Type Fully Automatic
  • Brand Samsung
  • Special Feature Auto restart, Water level selector, Child lock safety & Power Filtration with magic lint filter
  • Product Dimensions 56.8 x 54 x 90.6 Cm

ProsCons
Wide variety of wash options and features.Smaller capacity (6.5 kg) may not be suitable for larger households.
Affordable price point compared to other similar models. 

8. Godrej 6.2 kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine

The Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a good choice for people who are looking for an affordable option. It has a 6.2 kg capacity which is good for small households or those with limited space. The fully-automatic design makes it easy to use. It comes with various features, such as different wash programs, spin speeds, and water levels, that help users customize the wash cycle according to their needs.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 6.2 Kg
  • Controls Type Fully Automatic
  • Brand Godrej
  • Special Feature 5 wash program, Active Soak, Acu-wash Drum & Child lock
  • Product Dimensions 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 Cm

ProsCons
Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use.Smaller capacity (6.2 kg) may not be suitable for larger households.
Wide variety of wash options and features. 

9. LG 7 kg 5 star semi-automatic top loading washing machine

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a cost-effective option for individuals searching for a washing machine with a moderate capacity. It has a semi-automatic design, which means it has two separate drums - one for washing and another for drying - which can save on costs compared to fully-automatic washing machines. The top-loading design makes it easy to operate, and it comes with various washing programs and spin speed options that allow you to customise.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 7 Kg
  • Controls Type Semi-Automatic
  • Brand LG
  • Special Feature Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology & Rust Free Plastic Base
  • Product Dimensions 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 Cm

ProsCons
5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs.Higher price compared to other similar models.
7 kg capacity, suitable for medium-sized households. 

10. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 star semi-automatic top loading washing machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a great option for those looking for an affordable and reliable washing machine. With a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine is energy efficient and can help you save on electricity bills. The 7.5kg capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized households. This washing machine features a semi-automatic top-loading design, which is easy to use, and also has multiple wash programs to choose from to cater to different types of laundry.

Specifications:

  • Capacity 7.5 Kg
  • Controls Type Semi-Automatic
  • Brand Whirlpool
  • Special Feature Express wash, LED Digital Display & Hard Water Wash Technology
  • Product Dimensions 79 x 49 x 95 Cm

ProsCons
Wide variety of wash options and features.May have less durability compared to fully automatic models.
7.5 kg capacity, suitable for medium-sized households. 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineFully-automatic operation5 star energy rating7 kg capacity
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine5 star energy rating6.5 kg capacitySemi-automatic operation
Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineFully-automatic operation5 star energy rating6 kg capacity
Samsung 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic 5 Star Top Loading Washing MachineSemi-automatic operation5 star energy rating8.5 kg capacity
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineFully-automatic operation5 star energy rating7.5 kg capacity
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineFully-automatic operationInverter technology for energy efficiencyInverter technology for energy efficiency
Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineDurable buildAffordable price pointWide variety of wash options and features
Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineFully-automatic operationAffordable price pointWide variety of wash options and features
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine7 kg capacity5 star energy ratingWide variety of wash options and features
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineSemi-automatic operationDurable buildDurable build

Best overall product

It is difficult to determine the "best overall" product as it largely depends on personal preferences and needs. However, based on features and specifications, one product that stands out is the LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It has a 5-star energy rating, 7 kg capacity, and inverter technology for energy efficiency. The inverter technology adjusts the speed and power of the motor according to the load, which can help save on energy costs.

Best value for money

Based on features and price, one product that offers the best value for money is the Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It has an affordable price point while still offering a wide variety of wash options and features, such as a 6.2 kg capacity. It is also durable and suitable for different types of laundry. Additionally, the Godrej brand is known for its durable and long-lasting home appliances.

How to find the perfect Affordable Washing Machine?

Here are a few tips to help you find an affordable washing machine:

  • Compare prices
  • Check for sales and discounts
  • Consider refurbished or used machines
  • Look for energy-efficient models
  • Consider the size and features
  • Read reviews

By following these tips, you will be able to find an affordable washing machine that meets your needs and budget.

Product price list

Product NamePrice
Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 14790
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 9290
Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 13690
Samsung 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic 5 Star Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 13390
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 17740
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 17990
Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 14590
Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 12990
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 11980
Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs. 11490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

What is the average price of an affordable washing machine?

The average price of an affordable washing machine can vary between $300 and $800.

Can I find a good quality washing machine at a lower price?

 Yes, it is possible to find a good quality washing machine at a lower price by looking for refurbished or used machines or opting for a basic model with fewer features.

How can I ensure that I am getting a good deal on a washing machine?

Research different brands, and models, compare prices and check for sales and discounts to ensure you're getting a good deal on a washing machine.

