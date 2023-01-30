Budget-conscious? here's a list of top 10 affordable washing machines By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 31, 2023





Summary: Discover the best budget-friendly washing machines on the market! Our top 10 list includes affordable options that don't sacrifice quality or performance. Perfect for those looking to save money without compromising on clean clothes.

Introduction Looking for a new washing machine but don't want to break the bank? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the top 10 affordable washing machines on the market today. With a wide range of options and price points, these affordable washing machines offer great value for your money without compromising on performance or features. Whether you're looking for a basic model or something with more advanced features, you'll find a great option on our list of the best affordable washing machines. So if you're in the market for a new washing machine but don't want to spend a fortune, check out our list of the top 10 affordable washing machine brands today. Product List 1. Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a budget-friendly option that offers great value for your money. It has a 5-star energy rating, which means it is energy efficient and can help you save on electricity bills. This washing machine has a 7kg capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households. It features a fully-automatic top loading design and has a variety of wash programs to choose from, ensuring a thorough cleaning for all your laundry needs. Specifications: Capacity 7 Kg

Controls TypeFully Automatic

Brand Onida

Special Feature Anti-Rust Body, One Touch Operation & Crystal Drum Technology

Cycle Options Heavy, Spin, Quick Wash, Saree & Normal

Product Dimensions 56.3D x 54.7W x 92H Cm

Pros Cons 5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs. Top loading design may be less convenient for some users. Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use.

2. Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 star semi-automatic top loading washing machine The Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a cost-effective option for those looking for a reliable and efficient washing machine. This model comes with a 5-star energy rating, which makes it energy efficient and helps in saving electricity bills. The washing machine has a 6.5 kg capacity and features a semi-automatic top-loading design. It comes with a variety of wash programs and settings to choose from. The machine also features a Lint filter and a rust-free body, making it durable and long-lasting. Specifications: Capacity 6.5 Kg

Controls Type Semi-Automatic

Brand Panasonic

Special Feature Lint filter and rust-free body

Material Plastic

Product Dimensions 76 x 44 x 89 Cm

Pros Cons Affordable price point compared to other similar models. Semi-automatic operation may require more manual effort compared to fully automatic models. Top loading design allows for easy loading and unloading of laundry.

3. Godrej 6 kg 5 star fully-automatic top loading washing machine The Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a good choice for people who are looking for a washing machine that is easy on their pocket. It is also good for small families or people who have limited space. It has a 5-star rating which means it uses less electricity, helping you save money on your electricity bill. The design is easy to use, and it can hold up to 6 kg of clothes. It's a good option for people who want a budget-friendly, energy-efficient washing machine. Specifications: Capacity 6 Kg

Controls Type Fully Automatic

Brand Godrej

Special Feature Turbo 6 Pulsator, Tub Clean Feature and toughened glass lid & Customised Control Panel

Product Dimensions 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 Cm

Pros Cons 5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs. Smaller capacity (6 kg) may not be suitable for larger households. Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use.

4. Samsung 8.5 kg semi-automatic 5 star top loading washing machine The Samsung 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine is a good choice for people who are looking for a budget-friendly option. It is a semi-automatic washing machine, which means that it has two separate tubs - one for washing and one for drying - which can save some costs compared to fully-automatic washing machines. It also has a 5-star energy rating which means it is energy efficient and can save you money on your electricity bill. Specifications: Capacity 8.5 Kg

Controls Type Semi-Automatic

Brand Samsung

Special Feature Rust Proof Body and Magic Filter

Product Dimensions 52 x 82 x 100 Cm

Pros Cons Top loading design allows for easy loading and unloading of laundry. Semi-automatic operation may require more manual effort compared to fully automatic models. 8.5 kg capacity, suitable for large-sized households.

5. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 star royal plus fully-automatic top loading washing machine The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an affordable option for those looking for a fully-automatic washing machine with a moderate capacity. The 5-star energy rating means it is energy efficient, which can help save money on electricity costs. The model also comes with additional features like royal plus, which might be considered added value on top of the budget-friendly price. Specifications: Capacity 7.5 Kg

Controls Type Fully Automatic

Brand Whirlpool

Special Feature Express Wash, Power Scrub Technology, Hard Water Wash Technology & Smart lint filter

Product Dimensions 56 x 54 x 98.5 Cm

Pros Cons 7.5 kg capacity, suitable for medium-sized households. Top loading design may be less convenient for some users as loading/unload big items is harder. Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use.

6. LG 7 kg 5 star inverter fully-automatic top loading washing machine (t70Sksf1Z, middle free silver, turbodrum) The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a fully-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features a 5-star energy rating, making it energy efficient and potentially saving on electricity costs. The top-loading design makes it easy to use, and the 7 kg capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized households. The model also comes with inverter technology and a turbo drum feature, providing efficient cleaning performance with less wear and tear on clothes. Specifications: Capacity 7 Kg

Controls Type Fully Automatic

Brand LG

Special Feature Inverter

Product Dimensions 54 x 54 x 91 Cm

Pros Cons 5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs. Higher price compared to other similar models. Inverter technology for efficient and low noise operation

7. Samsung 6.5 kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine The Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is an attractive and affordable option for those looking for a fully-automatic washing machine with a moderate capacity. The 6.5 kg capacity is suitable for smaller households or those with limited space. The top-loading design makes it easy to use, and it comes equipped with various features such as different wash programs, spin speeds, and water levels. Specifications: Capacity 6.5 Kg

Controls Type Fully Automatic

Brand Samsung

Special Feature Auto restart, Water level selector, Child lock safety & Power Filtration with magic lint filter

Product Dimensions 56.8 x 54 x 90.6 Cm

Pros Cons Wide variety of wash options and features. Smaller capacity (6.5 kg) may not be suitable for larger households. Affordable price point compared to other similar models.

8. Godrej 6.2 kg fully-automatic top loading washing machine The Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a good choice for people who are looking for an affordable option. It has a 6.2 kg capacity which is good for small households or those with limited space. The fully-automatic design makes it easy to use. It comes with various features, such as different wash programs, spin speeds, and water levels, that help users customize the wash cycle according to their needs. Specifications: Capacity 6.2 Kg

Controls Type Fully Automatic

Brand Godrej

Special Feature 5 wash program, Active Soak, Acu-wash Drum & Child lock

Product Dimensions 56.5 x 56.5 x 91 Cm

Pros Cons Fully automatic operation, allowing for easy and convenient use. Smaller capacity (6.2 kg) may not be suitable for larger households. Wide variety of wash options and features.

9. LG 7 kg 5 star semi-automatic top loading washing machine The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a cost-effective option for individuals searching for a washing machine with a moderate capacity. It has a semi-automatic design, which means it has two separate drums - one for washing and another for drying - which can save on costs compared to fully-automatic washing machines. The top-loading design makes it easy to operate, and it comes with various washing programs and spin speed options that allow you to customise. Specifications: Capacity 7 Kg

Controls Type Semi-Automatic

Brand LG

Special Feature Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology & Rust Free Plastic Base

Product Dimensions 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 Cm

Pros Cons 5 star energy rating, making it energy efficient and reducing electricity costs. Higher price compared to other similar models. 7 kg capacity, suitable for medium-sized households.

10. Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 star semi-automatic top loading washing machine The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a great option for those looking for an affordable and reliable washing machine. With a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine is energy efficient and can help you save on electricity bills. The 7.5kg capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized households. This washing machine features a semi-automatic top-loading design, which is easy to use, and also has multiple wash programs to choose from to cater to different types of laundry. Specifications: Capacity 7.5 Kg

Controls Type Semi-Automatic

Brand Whirlpool

Special Feature Express wash, LED Digital Display & Hard Water Wash Technology

Product Dimensions 79 x 49 x 95 Cm

Pros Cons Wide variety of wash options and features. May have less durability compared to fully automatic models. 7.5 kg capacity, suitable for medium-sized households.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-automatic operation 5 star energy rating 7 kg capacity Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 5 star energy rating 6.5 kg capacity Semi-automatic operation Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-automatic operation 5 star energy rating 6 kg capacity Samsung 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine Semi-automatic operation 5 star energy rating 8.5 kg capacity Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-automatic operation 5 star energy rating 7.5 kg capacity LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-automatic operation Inverter technology for energy efficiency Inverter technology for energy efficiency Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Durable build Affordable price point Wide variety of wash options and features Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Fully-automatic operation Affordable price point Wide variety of wash options and features LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity 5 star energy rating Wide variety of wash options and features Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Semi-automatic operation Durable build Durable build

Best overall product It is difficult to determine the "best overall" product as it largely depends on personal preferences and needs. However, based on features and specifications, one product that stands out is the LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It has a 5-star energy rating, 7 kg capacity, and inverter technology for energy efficiency. The inverter technology adjusts the speed and power of the motor according to the load, which can help save on energy costs. Best value for money Based on features and price, one product that offers the best value for money is the Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It has an affordable price point while still offering a wide variety of wash options and features, such as a 6.2 kg capacity. It is also durable and suitable for different types of laundry. Additionally, the Godrej brand is known for its durable and long-lasting home appliances. How to find the perfect Affordable Washing Machine? Here are a few tips to help you find an affordable washing machine: Compare prices

Check for sales and discounts

Consider refurbished or used machines

Look for energy-efficient models

Consider the size and features

Read reviews By following these tips, you will be able to find an affordable washing machine that meets your needs and budget. Product price list

Product Name Price Onida 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 14790 Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 9290 Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 13690 Samsung 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic 5 Star Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 13390 Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 17740 LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 17990 Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 14590 Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 12990 LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 11980 Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 11490

FAQs What is the average price of an affordable washing machine? The average price of an affordable washing machine can vary between $300 and $800. Can I find a good quality washing machine at a lower price? Yes, it is possible to find a good quality washing machine at a lower price by looking for refurbished or used machines or opting for a basic model with fewer features. How can I ensure that I am getting a good deal on a washing machine? Research different brands, and models, compare prices and check for sales and discounts to ensure you're getting a good deal on a washing machine. Are energy-efficient washing machines more expensive? Energy-efficient washing machines can be more expensive than traditional washing machines but will save you money on energy bills in the long run. Is it worth it to buy a larger capacity washing machine? Consider the size of your household and how often you need to do laundry when deciding on the capacity of your washing machine. View More