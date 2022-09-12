Buyer's guide: Here are 8 best 22-inch TVs

22-inch TVs make viewing pleasurable.

A 22-inch TV is one that has a diagonal measurement of 22-inches from corner to corner. These televisions display images using a cathode ray tube (CRT) and consume less power. Furthermore, the picture quality of a 22-inch TV is superior to that of a smaller television, it provides more viewing area, fits almost any size room, and can be easily hung on a wall. If you are looking for a TV that offers the benefits listed above, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have prepared a list of the eight best 22-inch TVs, along with a price list, to assist you in selecting your perfect 22-inch TV. 8 Best 22-inch TV 1. Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor The Samsung LS22A334NHWXXL 22-inch TV has an excellent rating of 4.4 on Amazon. This LED monitor has a unique VA Panel technology that delivers an amazing 3000:1 contrast ratio. This LED TV offers a broader and clearer picture from 178 degrees all around, as well as necessary connectivity to other devices via HDMI and D-sub ports. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Display Technology: LED Screen Size: 22-inches (54.5 cm) Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: D-Sub Port, HDMI Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: 2 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Incredibly stylish and slim design It is a TN panel, which is quite similar to an IPS panel. 178 Degrees Viewing Angle No height & angle adjustment Eye comfort technology

2. BenQ 22-Inch, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor The BenQ GW2283 frameless monitor is a classic blend of elegance and features that can instantly enhance your virtual adventures with its IPS 8-bit Display and Ultra Slim Bezels. Its Brightness Intelligence technology assists the monitor in adapting to the visual brilliance of the material and optimising image clarity correspondingly. Specifications: Brand: BenQ Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches (54.5 cm) Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: VGA Support, HDMI Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: ‎2 kg 900 g

Pros Cons Elegant minimalist design Eyecare feature is a little too aggressive. Smart Cable Management Display becomes too bright for the ambient lighting. Flicker-Free technology The stand is not adjustable.

3. LG-22MP68VQ LED 22-inch IPS Monitor The LG-22MP68VQ 22-Inch TV is jam-packed with features like Black Stabiliser, a 75 Hz refresh rate, and delivers excellent performance. It has AMD Freesync technology making it ideal for gamers, photo and video editors, web developers, and professionals, especially those on a tight budget looking for a good monitor. Specifications: Brand: LG Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: VGA, DVI, HDMI port Refresh Rate: 75 Hz Weight: ‎2 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Thin bezels for 3 sides No height adjustment Sharper image and video quality Monitor movement is restricted on one side only. Excellent colour reproduction

4. ViewSonic VA2223H 22-inch Monitor The ViewSonic VA2223-H is a budget-friendly Full HD monitor that is packed with great features. The exclusive ViewMode feature, which offers simple configurations that maximise screen performance for a variety of applications, is one of the main highlights of this 22-inch TV. Specifications: Brand: ViewSonic Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: ‎2 kg 100 g5.

Pros Cons Eco-Mode feature for low energy consumption Average display quality Suitable for both business and home use. Low viewing angles 250 Nits Brightness

5. LG22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor The LG 22Mk600M 22-inch TV provides amazing detail and clarity with Full HD 1080p resolution and IPS technology. It also has Radeon FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabiliser, and a 75 Hz refresh rate, which allows for smoother motion and reduced lag in fast, demanding games. Specifications: Brand: LG Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port Refresh Rate: 75 Hz Weight: ‎2 kg 700 g

Pros Cons Ultra-thin bezel on 3 sides No horizontal & vertical tilt option Anti-glare screen technology The output quality of the headset is poor. On-screen control

6. BenQ Gw2280 Full HD 22-inch TV The BenQ GW2280 22-inch TV can keep you occupied for hours, whether you use it for studies, work, or entertainment. It comes equipped with the high contrast of up to 3000:1 which results in images with optimum colour depth and definition. With a viewing angle of up to 178°/178°, the VA panels in this TV produce real colours and sharp details. Specifications: Brand: BenQ Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: ‎3 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Ideal for home, office, and normal usage A little on the heavy side. 178 degrees wide viewing angle The speaker quality is poor Ultra-Slim Bezel

7. Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL FHD 22-inch TV The Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL 22-inch TV features an FHD LED IPS panel with wide vertical & horizontal viewing angles for vibrant colour and clarity all around. It has a 3-sided bezel-less structure, and it comes with VGA and HDMI connectivity. Discover a simple and easy design at an affordable price. Specifications: Brand: LG Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches Resolution: ‎FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port Refresh Rate: 75 Hz Weight: ‎2 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Elegant & slim design The price is higher when compared to other TVs with comparable specifications. 178-degree viewing angle The bottom of the stand is slightly lifted. Vivid and clear display

8. Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV The Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV is a high-quality product from Frontech that is packed with awesome features. This TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 5 milliseconds, which reduces latency and provides a smoother performance. Specifications: Brand: Frontech Display Technology: LED Backlit Display Screen Size: 22-inches Resolution: ‎FHD 1680 x 1050 pixels Connector Type: VGA, HDMI port Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: ‎3 kg 960 g

Pros Cons Wide Screen LED Monitor Somewhat on the heavier side. Buit-in Speaker Height not adjustable Sleek Design

Price of TVs at a glance:

Product Price Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor ₹ 9,399/- BenQ 22-Inch, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor ₹ 10,250/- LG-22MP68VQ LED 22-inch IPS Monitor ₹ 10,199/- ViewSonic VA2223H 22-inch Monitor ₹ 8,999/- LG 22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor ₹ 10,499/- BenQ Gw2280 Full HD 22-inch TV ₹ 9,990/- Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL FHD 22-inch TV ₹ 12,094/- Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV ₹ 7,800/-

Best 3 important features of 22-inch TV to know The best 3 features of 12 MP front camera phones are as follows:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Screen Resolution Refresh Rate Weight Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 60 Hz 2 kg 500 g BenQ 22-Inch, IPS, Bezel-Less Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 60 Hz 2 kg 900 g LG-22MP68VQ LED 22-inch IPS Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75 Hz 2 kg 900 g ViewSonic VA2223H 22-inch Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 60 Hz 2 kg 100 g LG 22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75 Hz 2 kg 700 g BenQ Gw2280 Full HD 22-inch TV 1920 x 1080 Pixels 60 Hz 3 kg 500 g Samsung LF22T350FHWXXL FHD 22-inch TV 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75 Hz 2 kg 800 g Frontech FT-1991 HD 22-inch TV 1680 x 1050 Pixels 60 Hz 3 kg 960 g

Best 22-inch TV value for money The Samsung A Series-LS22A334NHWXXL LED Monitor is an exceptional choice for those looking for a budget 22-inch TV. It has numerous features that distinguish it from other TVs in its price range. This monitor allows you to view the entire on-screen content regardless of where you are in the room. It provides bright and crisp images with a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees. Best overall 22-inch TV The LG 22Mk600M 22-inch Full HD IPS Monitor is the best overall 22-inch TV that can be used for any purpose, including gaming and production. This LG monitor has a plethora of features and connectivity options, as well as a high frequency and refresh rate, and it also includes anti-glare technology. Its high resolution and large colour palette of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 16.7 million colours will provide you with the best image quality for your production needs. The best feature of this monitor is that it comes with free "On-screen control software," which can be used to control the monitor settings. How to find the perfect 22-inch TV? To find an ideal 22-inch TV, there are some important points that you need to keep in mind. To begin, consider the following key specifications of your 22-inch TV: 1920 x 1080 pixels is the resolution. The refresh rate must be equal to or greater than 75 hertz. The viewing angle should be no less than 170 degrees. Tilt angle - Should range from -5 to 22 degrees. Display connectors include HDMI, VGA, and DVI, as well as anti-glare technology. Next, narrow down the 22-inch TVs that meet your key specifications. Examine various online e-commerce stores to get a sense of your filtered-out options. Compare prices and features from brand to brand using accurate information from official websites. Check out the deals and discounts as well. Finally, choose the one that is most appropriate, satisfying, and ideal for you.