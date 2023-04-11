Story Saved
Buyer's guide: Top 8 4G keypad mobiles in 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 11, 2023 19:55 IST
Summary:

This article looks at 8 of the best 4G keypad mobiles you can purchase. It also will inform you on what to consider while choosing one.

4G keypad mobiles are meant for those of us who wants simple functioning.

Most people consider the smartphone the best to use, but statistics have shown that there are more keyboard mobile users than smartphone users in the world. The keypad mobiles have basic apps that are more focused on the normal things that one does with a mobile which is to make or receive a call as well as send a message. The keypad mobile has not been left out in terms of technology as they also have the 4G connectivity as smartphones. There are several reasons why you should consider purchasing the keypad mobile, which includes, device cost, radiation concerns, durability as well as being a 4G feature phone. However, a first-time buyer may be confused about which 4G button phones to purchase.

This article is thus going to do a comparative analysis of the best 4G keypad mobiles as well as focusing on the ones with the best prices.

1. Nokia 8210 4G Volte

The Nokia 8210 4G Volte is one of the best keypad mobiles in the market now. It is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 1450mAh which guarantees you hours of talk time and weeks of standby mode. It has a memory storage of 128 MB to allow you to download music from the internet for entertainment. It has a screen size of 2.8 inches which provides you with a good display.

Specification

  • Operating system: S 30+
  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, USB
  • Sim type: Dual
  • Resolution: 0.3 megapixels
  • Special features: Mp3, Radio, classic snake game.
  • Weight: 79g
  • RAM: 0.05 GB
  • Dimensions: 12.7 x 5.3 x 1.1 cm
ProsCons
Good screen displayThe camera is not clear
Good sound quality 
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue
3.4 (2,247)
3.4 (2,247)
3,899 5,299
Buy now

2. Nokia 215 4G

The Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM is a basic feature phone with 4G connectivity. It is designed to be an inexpensive and reliable device for people who require a basic phone with 4G connectivity. It's a reasonable option for those who want to remain connected to the internet and make calls and send messages without the hassle of using a smartphone.

Specifications

  • Display: 2.4-inch color display
  • Battery: 1150mAh removable battery
  • SIM: Dual-SIM (Mini-SIM)
  • RAM: 64MB
  • Camera: VGA rear camera with flash
  • OS: Series 30+
  • Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G
  • Storage: 64MB internal storage, expandable up to 32GB via microSD card
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack
ProsCons
Good call qualityNot a long lasting battery
(Renewed) Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Black
3.4 (265)
3.4 (265)
2,760 3,599
Buy now

3. BlackZone ULTRA 4G

BlackZone ULTRA 4G, 1.8 inch is an incredible Feature Phone with vibration and 2 JIO SIM support. This phone has a 2 MP Digital Rear Camera with LED Torchlight that permits you to take outstanding images. With Features like Bluetooth, FM Radio, Dual Sim, Inbuilt Memory, Games, Music Player, Internet Browsing, Video Recording and Playback, Expandable Memory upto 64GB, this Handset is a must own phone for everyone. It is a feature studded Mobile Phone at an affordable price.

Specifications.

  • Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE
  • Single Core, 1 GHz Processor
  • 48 MB RAM, 48 MB inbuilt
  • 2500 mAh Battery
  • 1.8 inches, 480 x 640 px Display
  • 2 MP Rear Camera
  • Memory Card Supported, upto 48 GB
  • Bluetooth
ProsCons
Fast chargingNo Long Lasting Battery
Good Camera Quality  
IKALL K88 Pro 4G Feature Phone, 1800 mAh Battery, Vibration, Support JIO Sim (2.4 Inch Display, Dual Sim, 4G Volte Enabled) (Black)
3 (26)
3 (26)
1,899 2,699
Buy now

4. Snexian Rock 4G

Snexian Rock 4G is the best mobile for you if you are looking for a phone with the best speed and 4G connectivity. This device has a good clear call quality and makes the most out of social media and multiplayer gaming. The device has a battery that has a capacity of 2500 mAh to provide you with long hours of call time and days of standby. It's worth noting that its features and specs are quite basic compared to more popular feature phones in the market.

Specifications:

  • Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) color display
  • Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G
  • SIM: Dual-SIM (Mini-SIM)
  • Storage: 512MB internal storage
  • Camera: 2MP rear camera with flash, VGA front camera
  • Battery: 1500mAh removable battery
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack
ProsCons
Comfortable gripLow Storage
Long-lasting battery  
Good sound quality 
Snexian Rock 4G (Purple) Dual Sim Phone
2,499 2,999
Buy now

5. IKALL K20 Pro 4G

IKALL K20 Pro 4G is the next one that stands on the list. This device has the best sound quality, making it the best for the elderly. It has a battery capacity of 2200 mAh which gives you more hours of talk time on a full charge. It allows for an expansion of external memory of up to 64 GB. It can store up to 200 contacts as well as support 12 regional languages. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with basic features and an affordable price tag.

Specifications

  • Display: 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display
  • Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G
  • SIM: Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM)
  • Processor: Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card
  • Camera: 5MP rear camera with flash, 2MP front camera
  • Battery: 2200mAh removable battery
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
ProsCons
Long-lasting battery Outdated Processor
Good camera quality 
IKALL K20 Pro 4G Feature Phone with Call Recording and King Voice (2.4 inch, Dual Sim) (Blue)
5 (1)
5 (1)
1,899 2,699
Buy now

6. Mini Keypad Mobile

Mini Keypad mobile is ideal for those who like small mobiles that can be stuffed anywhere with ease. The size of this device is smaller than that of a lighter as it has a height of 67.8mm and a width of 27.8mm. It comes with an on-call change your voice function that enables you to change your voice from a male to a female voice or a children's voice.

Specifications

  • Operating system: Symbian 9.1
  • Sim type: Dual
  • Weight: 150g
  • RAM: 32MB
ProsCons
LightweightSmall thus can be misplaced 
Low radiation  
Mini Keypad Mobile Dual sim 4G with Voice Changer Dark RED Color
3.7 (6)
3.7 (6)
2,375 3,999
Buy now

7. IKALL K29 Pro

The phone has a candy bar design and comes in black color. It has a textured back panel for better grip and a physical keypad for dialing and messaging. The IKALL K29 Pro comes with a 1450mAh removable battery that provides a standby time of up to 12 days and talk time of up to 8 hours. The phone also comes with 32MB of internal storage, which allows the users to store media files and documents on their phone. The device also has a basic internet browser that allows users to browse the web and access their favorite sites.

Specifications

  • Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) color display
  • Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G
  • SIM: Dual-SIM (Mini-SIM)
  • Storage: 32MB internal storage, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card
  • RAM: 32MB
  • Camera: 0.3MP rear camera with flash, VGA front camera
  • Battery: 1450mAh removable battery
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack
ProsCons
Expandable storageLow resolution
Internet browserLimited Storage
IKALL K29 Pro 4G Feature Phone with Call Recording, Big Speaker and King Voice (2.4 inch, Dual Sim) (Black)
5 (2)
5 (2)
1,899 2,699
Buy now

8. Nokia 6310 Dual Sim

If one fancies a mobile phone with fast charging and a guarantee of a long talk time, then the Nokia 6310 is the phone for you. It comes with a good screen with a display size of 2.8 inches with zoomed-in menusIt has a newly redesigned keypad that is easy to use.

Specifications

  • Cellular network: 4G
  • Connectivity technologies: Gsm 2G
  • Operating system: Nokia series 30+
  • Sim type: Dual
ProsCons
Long lasting batteryMay have connectivity problems
Built-in torch 
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black
3.6 (2,068)
3.6 (2,068)
3,490 4,499
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia 8210Classic snake games27 day standby batteryCrystal clear voice
Nokia 215Removable batteryRear Camera with flashFM Radio
Blackzone Ultra 4GVibration modeDual SIMFM Radio
Snexian Rock 4GDual SIM2MP Rear CameraColor Display
IKall K20 Pro 4G5MP Rear CameraQud-core ProcessorBluetooth enabled
Mini Keypad MobileDual SIMBright displayLight Weighted
IKall K29 ProVGA Front Camera8 Hour TalktimeFM Radio
Nokia 6310Fast chargingLong lasting batteryBuilt-in flash

Best value for money

IKALL K20 Pro 4G is the best 4G keypad mobile as it is one of the best 4G feature phones with a retail price of Rs. 2699. The best thing about this device is that it has a high internet speed with a 4G network. It also has a 5MP Rear Camera. It is also equipped with a large battery with a power of 2200mAh that guarantees you a long battery life. The internal memory has a capacity of 16GB but allows you to expand it up to 64GB.

Best overall product

The buyer who wants to look out for the best overall 4g keypad mobile, this article suggests that you go for the Nokia 6310 Dual Sim. The device comes with good features such as WIFI, a display size of 2.8 inches. The device has zoomed-in menus for clear visuals as well as to have classic games that you can play to chase away boredom. The battery capacity of this phone enables you to enjoy a longer talk time of hours. Its operating system is that of the Nokia series 30+.

How to find the perfect 4G keypad mobile?

The article suggests that new buyers consider the purchase of the Nokia 6310 Dual Sim mobile as it has the best 4G features as well as having a moderate price, good reviews and is easy to use. Nevertheless, the buyer is advised to do his/ her own research on different products as the ones discussed in this article and compare their features as well as customer reviews before choosing the device to buy.

Product Price
Nokia 8210 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Big Display, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue ₹ 3,899
(Renewed) Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design – Black ₹ 2,760
IKALL K88 Pro 4G Feature Phone, 1800 mAh Battery, Vibration, Support JIO Sim (2.4 Inch Display, Dual Sim, 4G Volte Enabled) (Black) ₹ 1,899
Snexian Rock 4G (Purple) Dual Sim Phone ₹ 2,499
IKALL K20 Pro 4G Feature Phone with Call Recording and King Voice (2.4 inch, Dual Sim) (Blue) ₹ 1,899
Mini Keypad Mobile Dual sim 4G with Voice Changer Dark RED Color ₹ 2,375
IKALL K29 Pro 4G Feature Phone with Call Recording, Big Speaker and King Voice (2.4 inch, Dual Sim) (Black) ₹ 1,899
Nokia 6310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone with a 2.8” Screen, Wireless FM Radio and Rear Camera with Flash | Black ₹ 3,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

