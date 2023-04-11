Buyer's guide: Top 8 4G keypad mobiles in 2023

4G keypad mobiles are meant for those of us who wants simple functioning.

Most people consider the smartphone the best to use, but statistics have shown that there are more keyboard mobile users than smartphone users in the world. The keypad mobiles have basic apps that are more focused on the normal things that one does with a mobile which is to make or receive a call as well as send a message. The keypad mobile has not been left out in terms of technology as they also have the 4G connectivity as smartphones. There are several reasons why you should consider purchasing the keypad mobile, which includes, device cost, radiation concerns, durability as well as being a 4G feature phone. However, a first-time buyer may be confused about which 4G button phones to purchase. This article is thus going to do a comparative analysis of the best 4G keypad mobiles as well as focusing on the ones with the best prices. 1. Nokia 8210 4G Volte The Nokia 8210 4G Volte is one of the best keypad mobiles in the market now. It is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 1450mAh which guarantees you hours of talk time and weeks of standby mode. It has a memory storage of 128 MB to allow you to download music from the internet for entertainment. It has a screen size of 2.8 inches which provides you with a good display. Specification Operating system: S 30+

Cellular technology: 4G

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, USB

Sim type: Dual

Resolution: 0.3 megapixels

Special features: Mp3, Radio, classic snake game.

Weight: 79g

RAM: 0.05 GB

Dimensions: 12.7 x 5.3 x 1.1 cm

Pros Cons Good screen display The camera is not clear Good sound quality

2. Nokia 215 4G The Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM is a basic feature phone with 4G connectivity. It is designed to be an inexpensive and reliable device for people who require a basic phone with 4G connectivity. It's a reasonable option for those who want to remain connected to the internet and make calls and send messages without the hassle of using a smartphone. Specifications Display: 2.4-inch color display

Battery: 1150mAh removable battery

SIM: Dual-SIM (Mini-SIM)

RAM: 64MB

Camera: VGA rear camera with flash

OS: Series 30+

Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G

Storage: 64MB internal storage, expandable up to 32GB via microSD card

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack

Pros Cons Good call quality Not a long lasting battery

3. BlackZone ULTRA 4G BlackZone ULTRA 4G, 1.8 inch is an incredible Feature Phone with vibration and 2 JIO SIM support. This phone has a 2 MP Digital Rear Camera with LED Torchlight that permits you to take outstanding images. With Features like Bluetooth, FM Radio, Dual Sim, Inbuilt Memory, Games, Music Player, Internet Browsing, Video Recording and Playback, Expandable Memory upto 64GB, this Handset is a must own phone for everyone. It is a feature studded Mobile Phone at an affordable price. Specifications. Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, VoLTE

Single Core, 1 GHz Processor

48 MB RAM, 48 MB inbuilt

2500 mAh Battery

1.8 inches, 480 x 640 px Display

2 MP Rear Camera

Memory Card Supported, upto 48 GB

Bluetooth

Pros Cons Fast charging No Long Lasting Battery Good Camera Quality

4. Snexian Rock 4G Snexian Rock 4G is the best mobile for you if you are looking for a phone with the best speed and 4G connectivity. This device has a good clear call quality and makes the most out of social media and multiplayer gaming. The device has a battery that has a capacity of 2500 mAh to provide you with long hours of call time and days of standby. It's worth noting that its features and specs are quite basic compared to more popular feature phones in the market. Specifications: Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) color display

Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G

SIM: Dual-SIM (Mini-SIM)

Storage: 512MB internal storage

Camera: 2MP rear camera with flash, VGA front camera

Battery: 1500mAh removable battery

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack

Pros Cons Comfortable grip Low Storage Long-lasting battery Good sound quality

5. IKALL K20 Pro 4G IKALL K20 Pro 4G is the next one that stands on the list. This device has the best sound quality, making it the best for the elderly. It has a battery capacity of 2200 mAh which gives you more hours of talk time on a full charge. It allows for an expansion of external memory of up to 64 GB. It can store up to 200 contacts as well as support 12 regional languages. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes with basic features and an affordable price tag. Specifications Display: 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display

Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G

SIM: Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM)

Processor: Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card

Camera: 5MP rear camera with flash, 2MP front camera

Battery: 2200mAh removable battery

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Outdated Processor Good camera quality

6. Mini Keypad Mobile Mini Keypad mobile is ideal for those who like small mobiles that can be stuffed anywhere with ease. The size of this device is smaller than that of a lighter as it has a height of 67.8mm and a width of 27.8mm. It comes with an on-call change your voice function that enables you to change your voice from a male to a female voice or a children's voice. Specifications Operating system: Symbian 9.1

Sim type: Dual

Weight: 150g

RAM: 32MB

Pros Cons Lightweight Small thus can be misplaced Low radiation

7. IKALL K29 Pro The phone has a candy bar design and comes in black color. It has a textured back panel for better grip and a physical keypad for dialing and messaging. The IKALL K29 Pro comes with a 1450mAh removable battery that provides a standby time of up to 12 days and talk time of up to 8 hours. The phone also comes with 32MB of internal storage, which allows the users to store media files and documents on their phone. The device also has a basic internet browser that allows users to browse the web and access their favorite sites. Specifications Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) color display

Network: 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G

SIM: Dual-SIM (Mini-SIM)

Storage: 32MB internal storage, expandable up to 64GB via microSD card

RAM: 32MB

Camera: 0.3MP rear camera with flash, VGA front camera

Battery: 1450mAh removable battery

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack

Pros Cons Expandable storage Low resolution Internet browser Limited Storage

8. Nokia 6310 Dual Sim If one fancies a mobile phone with fast charging and a guarantee of a long talk time, then the Nokia 6310 is the phone for you. It comes with a good screen with a display size of 2.8 inches with zoomed-in menusIt has a newly redesigned keypad that is easy to use. Specifications Cellular network: 4G

Connectivity technologies: Gsm 2G

Operating system: Nokia series 30+

Sim type: Dual

Pros Cons Long lasting battery May have connectivity problems Built-in torch

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 8210 Classic snake games 27 day standby battery Crystal clear voice Nokia 215 Removable battery Rear Camera with flash FM Radio Blackzone Ultra 4G Vibration mode Dual SIM FM Radio Snexian Rock 4G Dual SIM 2MP Rear Camera Color Display IKall K20 Pro 4G 5MP Rear Camera Qud-core Processor Bluetooth enabled Mini Keypad Mobile Dual SIM Bright display Light Weighted IKall K29 Pro VGA Front Camera 8 Hour Talktime FM Radio Nokia 6310 Fast charging Long lasting battery Built-in flash