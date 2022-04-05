Chrome OS laptops: Enjoy simple and fast computing experience

Life without a laptop is hard to imagine in today's world. What used to be an exclusive preserve of few top-notch business professionals till some years back, has become an everyday device to be used by a vast number of people. While there are many factors to consider while purchasing a laptop like price, size and weight, a technical feature that buyers must ask about is the kind of operating system (OS) that the laptop runs on. Usually, laptops today come with some pre-loaded software or run on specific OS. In this copy, we shall talk about Chrome OS laptops.

An operating system is required to manage and operate a computing device like smartphones, tablets and computers. Even if you are unfamiliar or know very little about computers, there is a chance that you may have heard of Windows OS. It is the most widely used operating system. However, there are other options too such as Chrome operating system.

Product Price HP Chromebook 14 ₹ 25,690.00 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook ₹ 21,600.00 ASUS Chromebook ₹ 23,999.00 Acer Chromebook 315 ₹ 37,395.00

Why should one use one such operating system? Many believe they are easy to use and are relatively cheap compared to Windows or Mac OS-based laptops. We have curated a list of some such laptops that are Chrome OS-based and you must give it a look too.

HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron N4020-4GB SDRAM/64GB eMMC + 256GB Expandable Storage 14inch(35.6 cm) Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop

This Chromebook is well suited for use by business professionals and those who use it for personal reasons. Weighing 1.46 kg, this is a lightweight device and is easy to handle. Powered by Chrome OS with automatic software updates, you are always protected from virus attacks. It boots in less than 10 seconds, stays fast throughout the day and will not slow down over time.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency, 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores)

2) Screen size: 14 inches

3) Resolution ‎1366 x 768 (HD ready)

4) RAM: 4 GB

5) Hard drive: ‎64 GB

6) Average battery life (in hours): ‎12 hours

B08C5W6PL2

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' FHD Laptop

This Chromebook can be used for personal use and by students and business professionals. At 1.4 kg in weight, it is light and thin and is easy to carry around. It is Platinum Grey in colour, which makes it look rather attractive.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 | speed: 1.1 GHz (base) - 2.8 GHz (max) | 2 cores | 4MB cache

2) Screen size: 14 inches

3) RAM: 4 GB

4) Hard drive: ‎64 GB

5) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

6) Average battery life (in hours): ‎10 hours

B09LVP7KZG

ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core - (4 GB/64 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS) C523NA-BR0300 Thin and Light Laptop

This ASUS Chromebook is best for personal use purposes. At a weight of 1.43 kg, this is also a light and thin laptop and therefore easy to handle. It also comes with anti-glare screens which makes working on a laptop easy on the eye.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Celeron Dual Core N3350 (1.1 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 2.4 GHz)

2) Screen size: 39.62 cm

3) RAM: 4 GB

4) Hard drive: ‎64 GB

5) Resolution ‎HD: 1366 X 768 pixels

6) Average battery Life (in hours): ‎6 hours

B09H6CCHTB

Acer Chromebook 315

This Chromebook is ideal for multimedia and business professionals and those who use a laptop for personal use. Among its special features include a webcam feature. This Chromebook runs on Chrome OS - an operating system by Google. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. Internet connection is required. All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download and convert Microsoft Office files in Google docs, sheets and slides.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Celeron N4000

2) Screen size: 15.6 inches

3) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

4) RAM: 4 GB

5) Hard drive size: ‎32 GB

6) Average battery life (in hours): ‎5 hours

B0858HRLQJ

