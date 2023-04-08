Get 61% off on best kitchen grinder machine this Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Do you like cooking elaborate meals with a mix of multiple, tasty and aromatic spices? The Indian cuisine utilizes a number of spices and pastes to get the proper colour, aroma and taste of the food. Some spices are available in ready to consume packets, but multiple houses use their own traditional and secret mixes of spices to get the best outcome of their cooking. Whether it is dry grinding or wet grinding, investing in a kitchen grinder machine is important to get the right texture of the spices.
The Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale offers huge discounts on home appliances. We tried making the process of getting a kitchen grinder machine easier by listing the best options available on the Amazon sale. The sale is currently live and will continue till April 9. Let's check out the list of the best kitchen grinder machines and see which one fits your kitchen.
INALSA Mixer Grinder 750Watt
This Inalsa mixer grinder comes with a powerful 750Watt power. The motor has high torque that can generate more power, resulting in better grinding. You get uniquely designed stainless steel blades for efficient grinding, along with 3 multipurpose jars. The ABS body provides sturdiness and helps to withstand heavy grinding applications, which makes this appliance long-lasting and durable. You can run the motor for 30 minutes straight in six 5-minute cycles. You also get a discount of 61%.
Lifelong Power Pro
The Lifelong Power Pro is a powerful with a dedicated liquidizing, wet grinding, and chutney jars. You can do multiple experiments with your cooking with this kitchen grinder machine. The mixer has three blades at the bottom that grinds all your ingredients to a smooth paste or powder. The 1800RPM of the grinder ensures even and consisting grinding. You might encounter a burning smell initially, but that is completely normal. You get a 48% discount on the grinder.
Butterfly Smart Wet Grinder
Butterfly is a famous kitchen appliance brand in India, and the Smart Wet Grinder is a promising product. You get multiple functionalities with this kitchen grinder machine. The 4-way grinding makes every paste or powder fine without effecting the taste or the consistency. You also get a coconut scrapper attachment with the grinder that opens more arenas of cooking. You can get a discount of 32% during the sale.
Prestige IRIS Plus
The Prestige Iris Plus is a stylish looking grinder that comes with a powerful 750W motor. The stainless steel blades are super efficient for any grinding. The ergonomic design and sturdy handles make it easier to use. You get 3 stainless steel jars with this grinder. The quality of the jars look good, and they also look elegant. You also get a transparent juicer jar with sieve. Get this kitchen grinder machine for 50% off.
Bajaj Rex
The Bajaj Rex 500W grinder is ideal for small houses, and household of 2–3 people. The 3-speed control operations allow you to take charge of your grinding, and get the best result. You get 3 sturdy stainless steel jars with the grinder that make it a complete package for small kitchens. The design of the product is elegant, and the stainless steel blades can handle wet grinding, dry grinding, and chutneys. Get a 35% discount on this product.
