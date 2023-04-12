Story Saved
Get perfect water heater for your home: Top 8 picks

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 12, 2023 12:46 IST
Summary:

Discover the top 8 picks for your perfect water heater. We've got you covered from tankless to traditional, electric to gas. Don't settle for cold showers.

product info
Water heaters are needed all year around, barring the April-May-June period, when the need goes down.

Are you tired of running out of hot water in the middle of the showers and having to shower with cold water? It is time to upgrade your water heater for a futuristic one! But with the number of options in the market, you might find it difficult to find one. In this blog, we will share our top picks of the best heater available in the market. From energy efficiency to faster heating, there is one for everyone.

Get ready to say goodbye to cold showers and hello to luxurious hot showers. Let's dive in!

Product list

1. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015

This water heater on Amazon from AO Smith is a very futuristic looking one. The design itself can match the splendour of any shower room. With a 4-star energy rating, you are assured that your energy bills will not take a big hit. It also gets a wireless remote with which you can control the heater. The digital display is bright enough to read at any time. The glass-coated heat element is very durable and will be reliable. Moreover, it also has a smart timer mode.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Item Dimensions: 39.5 x 37 x 40.8 Cm
  • Wattage: 2000 Watts
ProsCons
Remote controlNone
Futuristic design
cellpic 27% off
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater (Geyser) Silver - 4 Star
4.4 (837)
4.4 (837)
27% off
14,399 19,700
Buy now

2. Usha Aquerra Dg Water Heater With Remote

This latest water heater from Usha is a modern-looking one that can serve every purpose you need. It has a big LED display for you to read from wherever you are in the bathroom. It also has features like preset timer functions and more. The remote allows you to turn it on & off and also control the temperatures of the water heater. This is one of the safest water heaters. It has safety features like dry heating protection, temperature sensor, weatherproofing and more.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 45.5 x 45.5 x 40.4 Cm
  • BEE Star Rating: 5 Star
ProsCons
Remote controlNone
Safety features
cellpic 26% off
Usha Aquerra Dg 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater With Remote (White), Wall Mounting
4.1 (432)
4.1 (432)
26% off
11,999 16,195
Buy now

3. V-Guard Calino DG Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display

This is a top-of-the-line electric water heater from V-Guard. It offers all the features you expect from a high-end premium water heater. This stylish water heater features a big LED display in the front and a wireless remote control. The remote is easy to operate and can be controlled from anywhere in the bathroom. The 5-star rating shows that your energy bill is not increased by much. Overall this is a value-for-money product.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 32.3 x 38.5 x 38.5 Cm
  • Energy rating: 5 stars
ProsCons
Remote control convenienceNone
Great design
cellpic 8% off
V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White (15 Litre)
4.4 (1,931)
4.4 (1,931)
8% off
11,999 13,000
Buy now

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo water heater is a great choice for those looking for an energy-efficient temperature-controlled water heater. The 15 litres of water capacity is perfect for small to medium families. The temperature control features ensure you have the right water temperature for a pleasant shower in the mornings. The water heater has good looks and will blend into any bathroom and enhance its characteristics.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Item Dimensions: 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 Cm
  • Wattage: 2000 Watts
ProsCons
Energy efficientNo remote control
Temperature control
cellpic 58% off
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser 15 litres) 4 Star BEE Rated Heater For Water Heating with Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology, Glasslined Tank (White), 1 Yr Warranty
4.1 (13,359)
4.1 (13,359)
58% off
5,499 13,150
Buy now

5. AO Smith HSE-SGS-025

This product is for people who are looking for an energy-efficient water heater. It can provide 33% faster heating while being one of the most efficient heaters in the market. The anode rod is also long-lasting. The tank has a long warranty of 7 years, so you have peace of mind. To prevent corrosion, the heater has been blue diamond glass lined. There will not be any scale formation on the heating element as it is glass coated for durability.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 Cm
  • Wattage: 3000 Watts
ProsCons
DurableNo remote control
Energy efficient
cellpic 13% off
AO Smith HSE-SGS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater White Body Red Panel 4 Star
4 (88)
4 (88)
13% off
15,799 18,200
Buy now

6. Racold Eterno Pro 5 Star Water Heater

This Italian-designed water heater is for people who are looking to add a classy look to their bathrooms with great energy efficiency. It has a 5-star rating which is achieved using its smart bath logic, which will use its intelligent functions to save up to 30% of electricity. It has a deflector which will ensure a proper and slow mix of hot and cold water. This heater ensures safety with cutouts and safety valves. The tank also is titanium enamel coated to be functioning at its best.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 31 x 31 x 56.5 Cm
  • Energy rating: 5 stars
ProsCons
DesignNo display
Smart bath logic
cellpic 44% off
Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
4.2 (3,440)
4.2 (3,440)
44% off
8,499 15,249
Buy now

7. V-Guard Divino 5-Star Water Heater

The V-Guard Divino is a durable water heater with a 5-star energy rating. The heating element is long-lasting and highly efficient. The tank is leak proof and corrosion-resistant which means it needs very low maintenance. The water will definitely be pungent-free as the heater is antiscalant and anti-corrosive. With only 35 minutes of heating time, it puts itself ahead of many other water heaters in the market.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Cm
  • Weight: 9.8 kg
ProsCons
Fast heatingNo remote control
Temperature control
cellpic 21% off
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
4.4 (6,680)
4.4 (6,680)
21% off
6,699 8,500
Buy now

8. V-Guard Calino Water Heater

The Calino water heater from V-Guard is one of the best water heater out there. Built with a 100% ABS body, it is very durable. Adding to that is the IPX4 rating which ensures safety. It comes with 2 indicators on the front to indicate heat and power. The temperature control knob offers good feedback and will feel premium. The 4 layered safety protection keeps the users safe. You will also get a warranty for this product in order to give you peace of mind.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Item Dimensions LxWxH: 31.7 x 38.5 x 38.5 Cm
  • Energy rating: 5 stars
ProsCons
Premium looks and feelNo LED display
Energy rating
cellpic 11% off
V-Guard Calino 15L Storage 5 Star Water Heater, 100% ABS Body with IPX4 Rating; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White
4.4 (1,931)
4.4 (1,931)
11% off
10,449 11,700
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015Futuristic designWireless remote controlSmart timer mode
Usha Aquerra Dg Water Heater With RemoteSafety features (dry heating protection, temperature sensor, weatherproofing, etc.)Wireless remote control5-star BEE energy rating
V-Guard Calino DG Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital DisplayStylish design with a big LED displayWireless remote control convenience5-star energy rating
Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water HeaterEnergy-efficientTemperature controlGood looks that can blend in with any bathroom
AO Smith HSE-SGS-025Energy-efficientDurable with blue diamond glass liningLong-lasting anode rod and tank warranty
Racold Eterno Pro 5 Star Water HeaterItalian-designed classy lookSmart bath logic for energy efficiencyDeflector for proper mixing of hot and cold water
V-Guard Divino 5-Star Water HeaterLeakproof and corrosion-resistant tankAnti-scalant and anti-corrosive for pungent-free waterFast heating in only 35 minutes
V-Guard Calino Water Heater Stylish designTemperature controlFast heating.

Best overall product

The best overall product is the AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015. It is the best product you can buy in the market today for all the features like the futuristic looks, remote control, and more. The customer service provided by AO Smith is good, and you can rely on the company as it is trustworthy.

Best value for money

The V-Guard Calino DG Water Heater is the best value-for-money product. It offers a host of features like an LED display, remote control and more. With a 5-star energy rating, it is very efficient. The heating time is also very less.

How to find the perfect water heater?

Consider the following in order to find the perfect water heater.

  1. Determine your hot water needs
  2. Determine the type of water heater you need
  3. Consider energy efficiency based on the energy rating
  4. Check for safety features like multi-layer protection and safety valves
  5. Read reviews and compare brands to find the one for you
  6. Consult with a dealer and make a purchase.
Product Price
AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Litre Vertical Digital Display Remote Controlled Water Heater (Geyser) Silver - 4 Star ₹ 14,399
Usha Aquerra Dg 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater With Remote (White), Wall Mounting ₹ 11,999
V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White (15 Litre) ₹ 11,999
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser 15 litres) 4 Star BEE Rated Heater For Water Heating with Titanium Armour, Swirl Flow Technology, Glasslined Tank (White), 1 Yr Warranty ₹ 5,499
AO Smith HSE-SGS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater White Body Red Panel 4 Star ₹ 15,799
Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes ₹ 8,499
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White ₹ 6,699
V-Guard Calino 15L Storage 5 Star Water Heater, 100% ABS Body with IPX4 Rating; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White ₹ 10,449

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

