Get perfect water heater for your home: Top 8 picks

Are you tired of running out of hot water in the middle of the showers and having to shower with cold water? It is time to upgrade your water heater for a futuristic one! But with the number of options in the market, you might find it difficult to find one. In this blog, we will share our top picks of the best heater available in the market. From energy efficiency to faster heating, there is one for everyone. Get ready to say goodbye to cold showers and hello to luxurious hot showers. Let's dive in! Product list 1. AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 This water heater on Amazon from AO Smith is a very futuristic looking one. The design itself can match the splendour of any shower room. With a 4-star energy rating, you are assured that your energy bills will not take a big hit. It also gets a wireless remote with which you can control the heater. The digital display is bright enough to read at any time. The glass-coated heat element is very durable and will be reliable. Moreover, it also has a smart timer mode. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions: 39.5 x 37 x 40.8 Cm

Wattage: 2000 Watts Pros Cons Remote control None Futuristic design

2. Usha Aquerra Dg Water Heater With Remote This latest water heater from Usha is a modern-looking one that can serve every purpose you need. It has a big LED display for you to read from wherever you are in the bathroom. It also has features like preset timer functions and more. The remote allows you to turn it on & off and also control the temperatures of the water heater. This is one of the safest water heaters. It has safety features like dry heating protection, temperature sensor, weatherproofing and more. Specifications: Capacity: 25 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 45.5 x 45.5 x 40.4 Cm

BEE Star Rating: 5 Star Pros Cons Remote control None Safety features

3. V-Guard Calino DG Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display This is a top-of-the-line electric water heater from V-Guard. It offers all the features you expect from a high-end premium water heater. This stylish water heater features a big LED display in the front and a wireless remote control. The remote is easy to operate and can be controlled from anywhere in the bathroom. The 5-star rating shows that your energy bill is not increased by much. Overall this is a value-for-money product. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 32.3 x 38.5 x 38.5 Cm

Energy rating: 5 stars Pros Cons Remote control convenience None Great design

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater The Bajaj New Shakti Neo water heater is a great choice for those looking for an energy-efficient temperature-controlled water heater. The 15 litres of water capacity is perfect for small to medium families. The temperature control features ensure you have the right water temperature for a pleasant shower in the mornings. The water heater has good looks and will blend into any bathroom and enhance its characteristics. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions: 33.5 x 31.5 x 46.1 Cm

Wattage: 2000 Watts Pros Cons Energy efficient No remote control Temperature control

5. AO Smith HSE-SGS-025 This product is for people who are looking for an energy-efficient water heater. It can provide 33% faster heating while being one of the most efficient heaters in the market. The anode rod is also long-lasting. The tank has a long warranty of 7 years, so you have peace of mind. To prevent corrosion, the heater has been blue diamond glass lined. There will not be any scale formation on the heating element as it is glass coated for durability. Specifications: Capacity: 25 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.4 x 44.4 x 38.3 Cm

Wattage: 3000 Watts Pros Cons Durable No remote control Energy efficient

6. Racold Eterno Pro 5 Star Water Heater This Italian-designed water heater is for people who are looking to add a classy look to their bathrooms with great energy efficiency. It has a 5-star rating which is achieved using its smart bath logic, which will use its intelligent functions to save up to 30% of electricity. It has a deflector which will ensure a proper and slow mix of hot and cold water. This heater ensures safety with cutouts and safety valves. The tank also is titanium enamel coated to be functioning at its best. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 31 x 31 x 56.5 Cm

Energy rating: 5 stars Pros Cons Design No display Smart bath logic

7. V-Guard Divino 5-Star Water Heater The V-Guard Divino is a durable water heater with a 5-star energy rating. The heating element is long-lasting and highly efficient. The tank is leak proof and corrosion-resistant which means it needs very low maintenance. The water will definitely be pungent-free as the heater is antiscalant and anti-corrosive. With only 35 minutes of heating time, it puts itself ahead of many other water heaters in the market. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Cm

Weight: 9.8 kg Pros Cons Fast heating No remote control Temperature control

8. V-Guard Calino Water Heater The Calino water heater from V-Guard is one of the best water heater out there. Built with a 100% ABS body, it is very durable. Adding to that is the IPX4 rating which ensures safety. It comes with 2 indicators on the front to indicate heat and power. The temperature control knob offers good feedback and will feel premium. The 4 layered safety protection keeps the users safe. You will also get a warranty for this product in order to give you peace of mind. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 31.7 x 38.5 x 38.5 Cm

Energy rating: 5 stars Pros Cons Premium looks and feel No LED display Energy rating

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015 Futuristic design Wireless remote control Smart timer mode Usha Aquerra Dg Water Heater With Remote Safety features (dry heating protection, temperature sensor, weatherproofing, etc.) Wireless remote control 5-star BEE energy rating V-Guard Calino DG Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display Stylish design with a big LED display Wireless remote control convenience 5-star energy rating Bajaj New Shakti Neo Water Heater Energy-efficient Temperature control Good looks that can blend in with any bathroom AO Smith HSE-SGS-025 Energy-efficient Durable with blue diamond glass lining Long-lasting anode rod and tank warranty Racold Eterno Pro 5 Star Water Heater Italian-designed classy look Smart bath logic for energy efficiency Deflector for proper mixing of hot and cold water V-Guard Divino 5-Star Water Heater Leakproof and corrosion-resistant tank Anti-scalant and anti-corrosive for pungent-free water Fast heating in only 35 minutes V-Guard Calino Water Heater Stylish design Temperature control Fast heating.