Thursday, Apr 06, 2023
Get top 10 LED TV panels in 2023: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 06, 2023 13:02 IST
Summary:

Discover ultimate protection for your TV with HT's top-rated LED panels. Enjoy a great viewing experience.

LED panel keeps your TV from being exposed to dust.

Any home entertainment system's focal point is the LED TV panel, and picking the right one can significantly improve your viewing pleasure. Finding a place to begin can be difficult with so many options available. The best LED TV panel for you will depend on several variables, including screen size, display technology, resolution, and features. To assist you in finding the ideal LED TV panel to suit your needs and preferences, we will examine these factors in detail in this guide.

Product List

1.) Wooden Twist Big Tilfizyun TV Entertainment Unit Table with Set Top Box Stand:

This beautiful entertainment unit is made of high-quality wood and has a distinctive twist design that gives your decor a touch of sophistication. The set-top box stand and cable management system keep your cables and devices neatly organised and out of sight, and the roomy top surface easily supports large TV screens up to 55 inches.

Specifications

  1. Number of Shelves: 10
  2. Dimensions: 102 D * 31 W*13 H: in centimetres
  3. Weight: 9500 Grams

Pros

cons

It is colourful

It might be too bright for some people

Wooden Twist Big Tilfizyun TV Entertainment Unit Table with Set Top Box Stand (102 x 31 x 13 cm, Yellow)
2.8 (23)
2.8 (23)
2.) Furnsitre Wooden Wall Mounted TV Stand, Rack Cabinet for Set Top Box

The Furnsitre Wooden Wall Mounted TV Stand, and Rack Cabinet for Set Top Box is a versatile and stylish solution for your home entertainment needs. Made of high-quality wood, this wall-mounted TV stand features a sleek and modern design that complements any decor.

Specifications

  1. Number of shelves: 5
  2. Dimensions: 120 L * 21 B * 11 H : in centimetres
  3. Room type: Bed Room and Living Room

Pros

Cons

Adds flair to the room

 
Furnsitre Wooden Wall Mounted TV Stand, Rack Cabinet for Set Top Box, Accessories, Floating, Rectangular Shape Storage, Black & White, 120x11x21 Cms
3.) DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black:

The general black and white LED TV panel adds to the ambience of the room, and its best suited for people who want to keep it simple and yet want it to add to the beauty of the room.

Specifications:

  1. Number of shelves: 5
  2. Dimensions: 25 D * 132 W* 103 H: in centimetres
  3. Material: Engineered wood

Pros

Cone

Sturdy 

Style is out of date out of date

DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door
4.2 (252)
4.2 (252)
4. Kundi Engineered Wood Floating TV Stand Wall Mounted Media Console Entertainment Storage Shelf (White)

A classic style wall-mounted TV panel is suited to any room and will add to the room's ambience. It is sleek and best for people who just want a simple panel for their TV.

Specifications

  1. Number of shelves: 2
  2. Mounting type: Wall Mount
  3. Dimensions: 84 D * 80 W * 25 H

Pros

Cons

Stylish 

Only two shelves

5.) DAS Devin Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit/Set Top Box Stand for Up to 32" Screen- Black (Engineered Wood)

For gamers who don't like to be disturbed and want a gaming room with style has a certain panache. With its sleek and modern design, high-quality materials, and space-saving features, the DAS Devin Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit and Set Top Box Stand is a perfect addition to any small living room, bedroom, or apartment.

Specifications

  1. No. Of shelves: 5
  2. Dimensions: 30 D* 132 W * 100 H in centimetres
  3. Mounting type: Wall Mount

Pros

Cons

Spacious 

 
DAS Devin Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit/Set Top Box Stand for Up to 32" Screen- Black (Engineered Wood)
4 (1)
4 (1)
6.) ESTANTERIA Brownian Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelves Display Rack for Living Room and Bedroom.

For those who want to buy something but want a simple design so that it gels well with their living space. These types of TV panels blend well with the room's ambience and can be kept silent when compared to the room’s natural ambience.

Specifications:

  1. Number of shelves: 7
  2. Dimensions: 24 D * 15 W * 4 H
  3. Mounting type: Wall Mount

Pros

Cons

Ideal for storage 

It can be big for the small rooms

ESTANTERIA Brownian Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelves Display Rack for Living Room and Bedroom (Wenge Finish)
7.) Solimo Canna Engineered Wood Wall Mounted TV/Entertainment Unit (Walnut)

This sleek and stylish LED TV panel is for people who have a style that is obvious from the fact that they keep things and their living space 'simple'. Simplicity is the key to the design of this kind of TV panel.

Specification

  1. Number of Shelves: 3
  2. Dimensions: 23 D* 65 W* 15 H: in centimetres
  3. Mounting type: Wall Mount.

Pros

Cons

Elegant design

Only three shelves

Amazon Brand - Solimo Canna Engineered Wood Wall Mounted TV/Entertainment Unit (Walnut)
3.5 (10)
3.5 (10)
8.) ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelves Display Rack

For people who want their TV panel to be eye-catching and in the centre of their living space for those people we have a graphic design LED TV panel.

Specifications

  1. Number of Shelves: 6
  2. Dimensions: 20.3 D* 137.1 W* 91.9 H: in centimetres
  3. Mounting type: Wall Mount.

Pros

Cons

Abstract graphic style 

 
ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelves Display Rack (Wenge)
3.8 (147)
3.8 (147)
9.) BLUEWUD Reyloye Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit

For people who want a TV that is not the focus of the room and still contributes to the ambience of the room for them, there is a wall-mounted TV panel.

Specifications

  1. Number of Shelves: 1
  2. Dimensions: 10 D* 160 W* 10 H: in centimetres
  3. Mount type: wall Mount

Pros 

Cons

Elegant design 

Only one shelf

BLUEWUD Reyloye Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit,Wenge & White, Large,for Upto 60"
3.9 (62)
3.9 (62)
10.) BLUEWUD Aero Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit

For people who want a TV panel but want it to be minimalist and just right for their room, we have the kind of panel you have in mind.

Specifications

  1. Number of Shelves: 1
  2. Dimensions: 11.8 D* 42.7 W * 4.3 H in centimetres.
  3. Mounting type: Wall Mount

Pros

Cons

Elegant design 

Only one shelf

BLUEWUD Aero Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit Wenge, Large, for Upto 50"
4 (342)
4 (342)
Three of the best Features

Products FeatureDimensionsNumber of Shelves
Wooden Twist Big Tilfizyun TV Entertainment Unit Table with Set Top Box StandFor people who like their panel colourful

 102 D * 31 W*13 H: in centimeters

Number of Shelves: 10
Furnsitre Wooden Wall Mounted TV Stand, Rack Cabinet for Set Top Box For people with certain panache120 L * 21 B * 11 H : in centimetresNumber of shelves: 5
DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit BlackSimple style panels for people who like simplicity25 D * 132 W* 103 H : in centimetresNumber of shelves: 5

Kundi Engineered Wood Floating TV Stand Wall Mounted Media Console Entertainment Storage Shelf (White)

For people who like classic things and have a certain taste84 D * 80 W * 25 H: in centimetres

Number of Shelves: 2

DAS Devin Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit/Set Top Box Stand for Up to 32" Screen- Black (Engineered Wood)For your gaming room, we have panels

30 D* 132 W * 100 H in centimetres

Number of shelves: 5
ESTANTERIA Brownian Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment UnitFor people who want to keep their room simple yet functional24 D * 15 W * 4 H

Number of Shelves: 7

Solimo Canna Engineered Wood Wall Mounted TV/Entertainment Unit (Walnut)For people who want to save space and yet expect the panel to be stylish23 D* 65 W* 15 H: in centimetres 

Number of Shelves: 3

ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment UnitFor people who want the TV to be the highlight of the room20.3 D* 137.1 W* 91.9  H: in centimetres

Number of Shelves: 6

BLUEWUD Reyloye Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall UnitSimple wall-mounted TV is the best value for the money10 D* 160 W* 10 H : in centimetres

Number of Shelves: 1

BLUEWUD Aero Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit

For people who want to keep it minimalistic

11.8 D* 42.7 W * 4.3 H in centimetres.

Number of Shelves: 1

Best overall product

The best overall product has to be ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit, a TV panel with abstract graphics as you can tell, it is the best design available on the market as it suits many people and is pleasing to the eye. However, if one is a gamer one can choose to have a different style suited for them.

Best value for money

The best product, which is value for money, is Solimo Canna Engineered Wood Wall Mounted TV/Entertainment Unit (Walnut) with a sleek and style design. Many people go for this because it is value for money and exquisite.

How to find the Perfect panel?

Finding the perfect TV panel largely depends on your personal preferences and needs. Here are some factors to consider when selecting a TV panel:

Screen Size

Display Technology

Resolution

Price

Product Price
Wooden Twist Big Tilfizyun TV Entertainment Unit Table with Set Top Box Stand (102 x 31 x 13 cm, Yellow)
Furnsitre Wooden Wall Mounted TV Stand, Rack Cabinet for Set Top Box, Accessories, Floating, Rectangular Shape Storage, Black & White, 120x11x21 Cms ₹ 2,499
DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door ₹ 3,789
DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door ₹ 3,789
DAS Devin Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit/Set Top Box Stand for Up to 32" Screen- Black (Engineered Wood) ₹ 5,499
ESTANTERIA Brownian Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelves Display Rack for Living Room and Bedroom (Wenge Finish) ₹ 2,499
Amazon Brand - Solimo Canna Engineered Wood Wall Mounted TV/Entertainment Unit (Walnut) ₹ 899
ESTANTERIA Black Stack Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Entertainment Unit with Set Top Box Stand and Wall Shelves Display Rack (Wenge) ₹ 2,199
BLUEWUD Reyloye Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit,Wenge & White, Large,for Upto 60" ₹ 5,699
BLUEWUD Aero Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit Wenge, Large, for Upto 50" ₹ 1,899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
Home Appliances
