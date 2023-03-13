Here are 10 best laptop keyboards for ergonomic usability

A laptop keyboard ensures you enjoy a compact design and great efficiency.

A keyboard is a computer peripheral device that is used to input text, numbers, and commands into a computer or other electronic device. It is typically a flat board with a set of keys, which are arranged in a specific pattern for efficient and ergonomic typing. Keyboards can come in a variety of sizes and shapes, with different types of keys, including QWERTY, AZERTY, and Dvorak layouts. Most keyboards also include special keys such as function keys, media keys, and navigation keys. While traditional keyboards have been around for decades, there are now various types of keyboards available, such as ergonomic keyboards, mechanical keyboards, and virtual keyboards. 1. Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard for Windows, Apple iOS, Apple TV Android or Chrome, Bluetooth, Compact Space-Saving Design, PC/Mac/Laptop/Smartphone/Tablet (Dark Grey) The Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is a versatile and compact keyboard designed to work seamlessly across a range of devices including Windows, Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Chrome. With its Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard allows you to switch between three different devices with the touch of a button, making it an ideal choice for those who need to work across multiple devices. Specifications Dimensions: Height: 124 mm (4.9 inches) Width: 279 mm (10.9 inches)

Pros Cons Multi-device compatibility: The Logitech K380 keyboard is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows, Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Chrome OS. This allows users to switch between devices easily, making it a versatile option for those who work on multiple devices. Limited number of function keys: The keyboard lacks dedicated function keys that are commonly found on traditional keyboards, which can be a drawback for users who frequently use these keys

2. HP 150 Wired Keyboard, Quick, Comfy and Ergonomically Design, 12Fn Shortcut Keys, Plug and Play USB Connection and LED Indicator(664R5AA) The HP 150 Wired Keyboard is a reliable and user-friendly keyboard designed for those who value speed, comfort, and ergonomics. Its sleek and minimalist design makes it a great addition to any workspace, and its features are sure to make typing a breeze.One of the standout features of the HP 150 Wired Keyboard is its 12 function shortcut keys. These keys provide quick access to frequently used functions, such as volume control, media playback, and email. This saves you time and effort, making it easier to get work done quickly and efficiently. Specifications Dimensions: 17.28 x 5.67 x 0.98 inches (438.8 x 144.1 x 25mm) Weight: 1.16 pounds (526g)

Pros Cons Quick and Comfortable Typing: The HP 150 Wired Keyboard features a comfortable and responsive typing experience, allowing you to type quickly and accurately. Wired Connection: Some users may prefer a wireless keyboard, and the wired connection of the HP 150 may be limiting in terms of mobility or desk setup.

3. Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard with Super Quite Plunger Keys with Spill-Resistant – Black The Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard is a reliable and versatile input device that offers a comfortable and efficient typing experience. The keyboard features a sleek and professional design with a classic black finish that makes it a perfect fit for any workspace. Specifications The keyboard has a compact and slim design with a black matte finish. It has a standard 104-key layout, including a numeric keypad and multimedia keys. The keys are flat and have a low profile, and the keyboard has an ergonomic tilt for comfortable typing.

Pros Cons Super Quiet Plunger Keys: The keys on this keyboard have a quiet, tactile feedback that makes typing comfortable and efficient. Non-Adjustable Height: The keyboard does not have adjustable feet or height, which may be uncomfortable for some users depending on their typing position.

4. Quantum QHM-7406 Full-Sized Keyboard with ( ₹) Rupee Symbol, Hotkeys and 3-pieces LED function for Desktop/Laptop/Smart TV Spill-Resistant Wired USB Keyboard with 10 million keystrokes lifespan (Black) The Quantum QHM-7406 Full-Sized Keyboard is a versatile and durable keyboard that is designed to enhance your typing experience. This keyboard is perfect for desktops, laptops, and smart TVs, and it comes with a range of features that make it a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and high-performing keyboard. Specifications Design: The keyboard has a full-sized layout with 104 keys and comes in black color. Rupee Symbol: The keyboard features a dedicated key for the Indian Rupee symbol, making it easier for users in India to type this symbol quickly.

Pros Cons Rupee symbol: The Quantum QHM-7406 keyboard includes a dedicated Rupee symbol key for use in Indian financial transactions. Wired: This keyboard is a wired model, which means it may be less convenient to use than a wireless keyboard.

5. ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard with 96 UV Coated Keys, Slim & Compact, for PC/Mac The Quantum QHM-7406 Spill-Resistant Wired Keyboard is a reliable and durable option for anyone looking for a keyboard to use with their computer. With its sleek design and spill-resistant feature, this keyboard is perfect for those who want to enjoy a comfortable and worry-free typing experience. Specifications Compatibility: PC/Mac Interface: USB 2.0 Key type: UV Coated keys

Pros Cons Slim and compact design: The Zebronics ZEB-K04 keyboard has a compact design, making it easy to carry and store. It also saves space on your desk. No backlit keys: The keyboard does not have backlit keys, which can make it difficult to type in low light conditions.

6. ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard with 96 UV Coated Keys, Slim & Compact, for PC/Mac The HP 150 Wired Keyboard is a high-performance keyboard designed to provide quick and comfortable typing experience. This keyboard comes with a sleek and ergonomically designed body that is perfect for extended typing sessions. The HP 150 keyboard is equipped with 12 functional shortcut keys that allow you to perform specific functions with a single keystroke. These shortcut keys can be used to access your favorite applications, media controls, and other functions without having to navigate through multiple menus. Specifications 96 UV coated keys Slim and compact design USB wired connection

Pros Cons Slim and compact design: The ZEB-K04 is designed to be slim and compact, which can be convenient if you have limited desk space or if you need a keyboard that is easy to transport. Limited key functionality: Because the keyboard is compact, some of the keys are smaller or may be combined with other keys to save space. This can make it more difficult to type quickly or accurately, particularly if you are used to a full-sized keyboard.

7. Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard with Super Quite Plunger Keys with Spill-Resistant – Black The Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard is a high-quality keyboard that offers a range of features designed to make typing and computing tasks easier and more efficient. This keyboard has a sleek, black design that will look great on any desk, and is also spill-resistant, meaning that accidental spills won't cause damage to the keyboard. Specifications Keyboard Type:Wired USB Keyboard Compatibility:Compatible with Microsoft Windows operating systems Key Switches:Super quiet plunger keys

Pros Cons Super quite plunger keys make for a quiet typing experience, which can be important in shared workspaces or other situations where noise might be a concern No backlighting, which can make it difficult to type in low light environments.

8. Quantum QHM-7406 Full-Sized Keyboard with ( ₹) Rupee Symbol, Hotkeys and 3-pieces LED function for Desktop/Laptop/Smart TV Spill-Resistant Wired USB Keyboard with 10 million keystrokes lifespan (Black) The Quantum QHM-7406 Full-Sized Keyboard is a high-quality wired USB keyboard that is designed to be used with desktops, laptops, and smart TVs. This keyboard is ideal for users who are looking for a durable and long-lasting keyboard with a variety of features to enhance their typing experience. Specifications Dimensions:Length: 44.3 cm Width: 15.2 cm Height: 2.8 cm

Pros Cons The keyboard features spill-resistant design, which means it can resist accidental spills and splashes of liquids, preventing damage to the keyboard. The LED backlighting is not adjustable, which may not be suitable for users who prefer to customize their keyboard lighting

9. ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard with 96 UV Coated Keys, Slim & Compact, for PC/Mac The ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard is a compact and lightweight keyboard designed for use with PCs and Macs. With its slim profile and 96 UV coated keys, this keyboard is both stylish and practical, making it a great choice for anyone who values aesthetics and functionality. Specifications Dimensions: The keyboard measures 297 x 140 x 25mm, making it a slim and compact keyboard that is ideal for small workspaces or for use while traveling. Keys: The ZEB-K04 keyboard features 96 keys that are UV-coated for durability and protection against wear and tear. The keys are also spill-resistant, making the keyboard suitable for use in messy environments. Connectivity: The keyboard connects to your computer or laptop via USB, ensuring a stable and reliable connection.

Pros Cons Compact design: The keyboard is slim and compact, making it easy to carry around and use in smaller spaces. Non-backlit keys: The keyboard does not have backlit keys, which can make it difficult to use in low-light conditions.

10. HP 150 Wired Keyboard, Quick, Comfy and Ergonomically Design, 12Fn Shortcut Keys, Plug and Play USB Connection and LED Indicator(664R5AA) The HP 150 Wired Keyboard is a high-quality and reliable keyboard designed for fast and efficient typing. With its quick, comfy, and ergonomically-friendly design, this keyboard is perfect for both work and play. One of the standout features of the HP 150 Wired Keyboard is its 12 function shortcut keys. These keys allow you to easily access common functions, such as volume control, media playback, and calculator, without having to navigate through menus or use additional software. This makes the HP 150 Wired Keyboard an ideal choice for anyone who values productivity and efficiency. Specifications Dimensions: 17.32 x 5.2 x 0.98 inches (W x D x H) Weight: 1.07 lbs Cable length: 6 feet

Pros Cons Quick and comfortable typing: The HP 150 Wired Keyboard has a responsive and smooth key mechanism, making typing quick and comfortable. Wired connection: The keyboard is wired, which can be limiting in terms of mobility and can create clutter on a desk.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard for Windows, Apple iOS, Apple TV Android or Chrome, Bluetooth, Compact Space-Saving Design, PC/Mac/Laptop/Smartphone/Tablet (Dark Grey) Multi device compatibility Bluetooth connectivity Compact and lightweight HP 150 Wired Keyboard, Quick, Comfy and Ergonomically Design, 12Fn Shortcut Keys, Plug and Play USB Connection and LED Indicator(664R5AA) Quick and comfortable typing Ergonomic design Plug and play USB connection Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard with Super Quite Plunger Keys with Spill-Resistant – Black Affordable Soft touch palm rest Multimedia keys Quantum QHM-7406 Full-Sized Keyboard with ( ₹ ) Rupee Symbol, Hotkeys and 3-pieces LED function for Desktop/Laptop/Smart TV Spill-Resistant Wired USB Keyboard with 10 million keystrokes lifespan (Black) Rupee symbol support Hotkeys Spill resistant design ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard with 96 UV Coated Keys, Slim & Compact, for PC/Mac Slim and compact design UV coated keys Affordable price ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard with 96 UV Coated Keys, Slim & Compact, for PC/Mac Easy to use Compatibility Quiet typing Dell KB216 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard with Super Quite Plunger Keys with Spill-Resistant – Black Quiet operation Multimedia keys Affordable price Quantum QHM-7406 Full-Sized Keyboard with ( ₹ ) Rupee Symbol, Hotkeys and 3-pieces LED function for Desktop/Laptop/Smart TV Spill-Resistant Wired USB Keyboard with 10 million keystrokes lifespan (Black) Hotkeys LED backlighting Durable ZEBRONICS ZEB-K04 Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard with 96 UV Coated Keys, Slim & Compact, for PC/Mac Slim and perfect design Plug and play set up Easy to use HP 150 Wired Keyboard, Quick, Comfy and Ergonomically Design, 12Fn Shortcut Keys, Plug and Play USB Connection and LED Indicator(664R5AA) Quick and efficient Comfortable and ergonomic 12 Fn shortcut keys