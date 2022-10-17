Here are some incredible Nokia 3G mobile phones

Incredible Nokia 3G mobile phones

The top Nokia phones typically concentrate on giving customers a selection of options that are both inexpensive and moderately priced. Although Nokia does not produce as many new phones each year as some of its competitors do, the company still offers a significant number of models that are interesting and worth looking into. Because they are built to last, Nokia phones are an excellent choice for those who want to reduce their environmental impact. They go through product testing that is more rigorous than usual for the industry, and the software can withstand the test of time thanks to years of Android upgrades and security updates. In this article, we have listed a few top Nokia 3G mobile phones, although most have 4G compatibility, for you to choose the best one. 1. Nokia 5.4 (Dusk) The Nokia 5.4 has impressive camera quality and an upgraded speedy processor, making it possible to provide a truly remarkable user experience for those particularly interested in advanced technology. The device's 64GB of built-in storage and 4GB of RAM form a unique combination to help you excel in productivity. Specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

260 Quad-core processor

Lithium-Ion battery

WiFi Connectivity

Rear and front cameras

Colour: Dusk

Pros Cons Fast charging technology Non- Removable battery Seamless user experience Limited stock available

2. Nokia G21 Nokia G21 has everything you need in a decent smartphone, beginning with a triple camera configuration powered by a battery with a capacity of 5050 mAh and internal storage that you can expand. Users will be able to make use of a varied feature set on the Nokia G21, which is a low-cost option. In addition, Nokia has built a fingerprint sensor into the sides of the device you can use for performing rapid actions. Specifications: Face unlock, rear and front cameras,

IPS LCD-type bezel-less display

Octa-core Cortex

Li-Polymer battery

Unisoc T606 chipset

Colour- Nordic blue

Connectivity: WiFi

Pros Cons Bezel-less display Speaker is not that great Fingerprint sensor Slow charger Affordable

3. Nokia 3.1 Plus If you are searching for a device that is wide, powerful, and inexpensive all at the same time, Nokia 3.1 Plus is the perfect option to buy. The massive 6-inch display of the Nokia 3.1 Plus provides a superior viewing experience to all users. Plus, this Nokia handset features a die-cast robust metal frame and a back cover made of aluminium instead of plastic. Nokia's excellent build quality and three-step assembly design make its aluminium body shine like a diamond. Specifications: IPS LCD Display

Octa-core cortex processor

Lithium Polymer Battery

PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Mediatek hello P22

Battery- 3500 mAh

Colour- White

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Single speaker Impressive camera setup

4. NOKIA C01 Plus The Nokia C01 Plus features an appealing display that will provide you with realistic entertainment with its amazing features. This budget smartphone has 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage combo. You can click good pictures with its 5MP rear camera and selfies with its 2MP front camera. The device comes in blue and black colours. Specifications: Unisoc SC9863A chipset

Octa-core processor

Lithium-Ion battery

Multi-touch display

295ppi pixel density

dual Cortex A55 layout

Pros Cons Expandable memory No fingerprint sensor Capacitive touch screen

5. NOKIA G20 With its impressive features and intelligently assisted battery configuration, the Nokia G20 is poised to dominate the affordable smartphone market. You will be able to take pictures that are superior in every way, thanks to the four cameras that are mounted on the back of the smartphone. Specifications: Quad-camera configuration

PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Cortex A53,1.8GHz

Splashproof IPX2

Slimline design

Lithium-Ion battery

Pros Cons Expandable memory Relatively heavy Bezel-less display Face unlock

6. NOKIA C30 Considering the numerous features and capabilities, the Nokia C30 appears to be a powerful competitor and one of the best low-cost smartphones available among its rivals. Additionally, the manufacturer has put a sizable battery inside the product, claiming that a single charge would provide a standby time of up to three days. Specifications: Unisoc SC9863A chipset

Polycarbonate outer layer

1-year replacement guarantee

V-notch display

Octa-core Cortex A55 processor

Li-Polymer battery

WiFi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Face detection Non-removable battery Expandable memory Fingerprint sensor Vibrant IPS LCD display

7. NOKIA 4.2 The Nokia 4.2 is a handset that falls into the lower middle of the price range and features a bezel-less display with relatively thick chins and a notch on the top. It has a lovely design that anyone would be proud to show off, and the back panel is finished with glass all the way around. The device's processor is powerful enough to ensure that all duties are completed without a hitch. On the other hand, it does not have a display with a full high-definition resolution, which could be included on the feature sheet depending on the price. Specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon

Octa-core processor

IPS LCD

Adreno 505 GPU

Lithium Polymer batteries

Dual-Sim Nano+Nano

Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Good performance No HD display Multi-tasking

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 NOKIA 5.4 Quad-core processor Cinematic recording Android 11 NOKIA G21 Bezel-less display Unisoc T606 processor Side fingerprint, face unlock NOKIA 3.1 Plus Good battery backup- 3500 mah 6 inches wide screen HD Display Fast performance with Snapdragon 625 processor NOKIA C01 Plus HD+IPS Screen Multi-touch display Octa-core processor NOKIA G20 Mediatek G35 processor Android 11 AI Imaging modes NOKIA C30 Android 11 V-notch display Portrait camera support NOKIA 4.2 Good front and rear cameras Expandable memory Fingerprint sensor

Best value for money Nokia 3G mobile phone The Nokia G20 is the best value for money Nokia 3G mobile phone among those listed above because it has the most recent version of Android OS along with a powerful processor, battery backup, 4G support, and excellent camera quality. Although there are phones listed above that cost less than Nokia G20, their performance is not up to the mark. You may have all of the features, a good-quality display, and a camera at an affordable price. Therefore, you will realise that you are gaining more than what you pay for this phone. Which is the best overall Nokia 3G mobile phone? The Nokia G21 is the best overall Nokia 3G mobile phone on Amazon. This phone exudes sophistication, possesses a high-quality immersive display and cameras that use AI-powered imagery, and has a powerful processor. In addition, it contains all of the necessary qualities, including processor power, camera quality, amount of RAM, and battery life. Its storage capacity can be increased up to 512 GB, and its display has a refresh rate of 90 hertz. It excels in many different areas. Therefore, end consumers will find it to be of great value. How to find the best NOKIA 3G smartphone? We will help you out by letting you know vital aspects you must look at before you purchase a handset: Performance: A well-performing smartphone can switch between applications quickly and smoothly. A smartphone's processor power is proportional to its chipset. Display: We invest a lot of time using our phones for various purposes, including web surfing, watching movies, playing games, etc. Consequently, ensuring your phone screen size will provide you with an immersive experience is crucial. Battery: Those who are always on the go should prioritise purchasing a phone with extended battery life. Additionally, having a battery that lasts longer is a bonus for gamers. Internal storage: Ensuring you get adequate internal storage as per the data you want to store must be determined before purchasing the smartphone. Camera: These days, a smartphone's camera is the deciding factor for most buyers. This is due to the increasing demand for high-quality cameras that can be used for photography while you are travelling or on vacation. Price list of NOKIA 3G mobile phones (October 2022)

Pros Cons NOKIA 5.4 ₹ 11,999 NOKIA G21 ₹ 13,999 NOKIA 3.1 Plus ₹ 7,399 NOKIA C01 Plus ₹ 5,999 NOKIA G20 ₹ 12,840 NOKIA C30 ₹ 10,249 NOKIA 4.2 ₹ 9,499