IQOO mobile phones under 25,000: Buying guide

IQOO mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 have a decent display and features.

IQOO smartphones are the latest in a long line of Vivo smartphones, some of the most popular and well-known mobile phones in recent years. These smartphones are fast, sleek, beautiful, powerful and affordable. They're also some of the best value-for-money phones you can find on the market. However, this does depend on what you value most in a phone. 1. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G With regard to design, the iQoo Z5 is an improvement over the Z3. The rear panel of the previous model was soft, but now it has a frosted texture that does a great job of preventing fingerprints. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm Octa-Core Processor is upgraded for the Z5. The 6nm production method was used to create this upgraded CPU with a 2.4GHz maximum clock speed. It has an Adreno 642L GPU that is integrated and clocked at 750MHz. It has a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 64 MP AF main camera and 16 MP front camera. This device has features such as 4K video recordings at 60FPS and super night mode. This device has a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for ₹19,990. This phone's excellent build quality and crisp display make it a pleasure to use, and its battery will last all day. Specifications: Cellular Technology 5G • Model Name IQOO Z5 5G • Screen Size 6.67 inches • Connectivity technologies WiFi USB Type-C; Bluetooth 5.2, 6;3.5mm audio jack; • Network Service Provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Good camera Voice quality Good display Speaker quality Lightweight

2. iQOO Z6 5G The iQOO Z6 is perhaps the best budget phone available today in terms of value for money. The Z6 keeps the design solid and durable while incorporating superb elegance. It also includes Android 12, which is a significant bonus. A 5,000 mAh battery is available that supports 18W charging. The iQOO Z6's 6.58-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,408 x 1,080 resolution display. This phone comes in Dynamo Black colour with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It comes with a five-layered liquid cooling system. It has a 50 MP camera. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for just ₹16,999. This phone can easily handle your daily workload with a Snapdragon 695-6nm processor. The iQOO Z6 5G has an excellent build quality, a clear display, performance that can handle anything you can throw at it, and a battery that won't die before the end of the day. Specifications: Cellular Technology 5G • Model Name IQOO Z6 5G • Screen Size 6.58 inches • Connectivity technologies USB Type-C, Audio Jack: 3.5mm, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 • Network Service Provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery Charging speed No heating issues Poor camera quality Attractive display Good performance

3. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G The top-of-the-line device in the new series, the Z6 Pro 5G from iQoo, is the first device in the Z-series to sport the Pro badge, and offers substantially quicker 66W charging. The back panel and mid-frame of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G continue to be polycarbonate. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and compatibility with the standard satellite navigation systems are all available connectivity choices in this phone. The phone has a multi-SIM slot that can accommodate two 5G nano-SIMs with dual standby. There isn't a microSD card slot on the Z6 Pro 5G. This device comes in a Phantom Dusk colour and with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a 4,700 mAh battery. It comes with a triple camera comprising a 64 MP, an 8 MP wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera, with a display of 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate for smooth response. It comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G AND 1300 nits peak brightness. In addition, it is budget-friendly and comes for only ₹24,999. Specifications: Cellular technology 5G • Model name IQOO Z6 Pro 5G • Screen size 6.44 inches • Connectivity technologies USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 • Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Smooth usage Camera quality Good display No stereo speakers Turbocharging Nice Amoled screen

4. iQOO Z6 44W The IQOO Z6 44W is an AMOLED 6.44-inch model with a density of 409 PPI. The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 Octa-core CPU powers this smartphone. It has 128 GB of internal storage with options of 4 GB, 6 GB, or 8 GB of RAM. The Funtouch 12 OS with Android 12 powers the smartphone. The smartphone has a single 16 MP camera on the front and 2 MP macro plus 50 MP wide and 2 MP depth cameras on the back. The device's battery is a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 44W. It is available in various colours, including Lumina Blue and Raven Black. It provides 180Hz touch sampling rates on display. It comes with updated features at a price of ₹14,499. The iQOO Z6 44W offers a premium design, excellent screen and cameras, and outstanding performance. Specifications: Cellular technology LTE • Model name IQOO Z6 44W • Screen size 6.44 inches • Connectivity technologies USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 • Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Good display Speaker Good camera quality No ultrawide camera No network issues Good charging speed

Price of IQOO mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price iQOO vivo Z5 5G 19990 iQOO Z6 5G 16999 iQOO Z6 Pro 5G 24999 iQOO Z6 44W 14499

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Vivo Z5 5G Good camera quality 5G Light weight iQOO Z6 5G Long lasting battery No heating issues Best processor iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Storage Amoled screen Fast charging iQOO Z6 44W No network issues Good camera quality Good display

Best value for money The iQOO Z6 5G is the best budget phone in the market. It has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, a great processor speed, and long battery life, making it perfect for anyone who wants to make calls, send texts, and browse the internet without worrying about their phone dying halfway through the day. It has no issues with overheating, which is standard for some phones in this price range. It also looks good and feels very lightweight in your hand. This phone is perfect for anyone who wants to buy a good phone without breaking their budget. Best overall The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, with its Chromatic Blue colour, is stunning, and the 8 GB RAM along with the 128 GB storage makes it a powerful device. It's powered by the Qualcomm snapdragon 778G processor, which makes it fast and easy to use, and its 180 Hz Full HD display is beautiful. The 64 MP primary camera takes high-quality photos, and its 5000 mAh Battery keeps the phone running for hours. If you are looking for a device that has a great display, takes beautiful pictures, and is also easy to handle despite its large size, this phone is the best for your consideration. How to find the perfect iQOO Phone There are different brands, different models and different processors, each with its own set of positive and negative aspects. Before you begin shopping for the perfect IQOO phone, figure out what you want from your phone and how much you're willing to spend. Then, it's time to get serious about shopping. Before deciding which phone to buy, it's a good idea to list all your needs and wants. After you've created your list, do some research to find out what the best options are for you. An excellent place to start is Amazon; they have almost every brand you can think of and pretty much any model. The filters on Amazon make it easy to find precisely what you're looking for. Look at various models when you're in the market for a new product. Pick one that suits your needs best; be sure to compare prices and consider the discounts available.