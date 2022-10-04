Realme 4G mobile phones: Top picks

Is Realme service free?
Realme will provide free repair service if the product is within the warranty period. If a product fails due to a manufacturing defect, it will replace the product according to the company's standard policy guidelines.
Summary:
New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. It is much easier to live a fulfilling life when you have a smartphone with the features you need. Our lives have become more and more dependent on smartphones.
Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones.
1. Realme C30
This phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a lake blue color, around 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C 31. Moreover, there is also a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP, as well as a 5MP front camera to be found on the device. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Specifications:
Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor
Screen size: 6.5 inches IPS LCD
Battery: 5000 mAh
RAM: 2 GB
Rear camera: 8 MP
Front camera: 5 MP front
|Pros
|Cons
|3.5 mm audio jack
|runs Android 11
|micro SD card support
|mediocre hardware
|5000 mAh battery
|10 W charging
2. Realme C30s
Realme has created a new pocket-friendly device with the device C 30s, which runs the Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor chipset. The phone is fueled by a UniSoc chipset, which is the first of its kind from the brand. The device has a blue color to match its design, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, an 8 MP primary camera, and a 5 MP front camera, and it is priced at only ₹7400.
Specifications:
Processor:Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 processor
Camera:8 MP
RAM:2 GB
Display:16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
Storage:32 GB
Front camera:5 MP front
Battery:5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|HD+ resolution
|Micro USB charging port
|Huge display
|Average hardware performance
|Better rear camera
|Average front camera
3. Realme Narzo 50i
The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display and comes with an attractive price tag making it one of the most competitively priced phones. The design of this wallet makes it a perfect accessory. As well as this, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for anyone to store all their photos and videos comfortably. There are several stunning colors available in this phone as well as a variety of sizes and shapes.
Specifications:
RAM: 2 GB
Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Display
Processor: SC9863A processor
Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1)
ROM: 32 GB
Battery: 5000 mAh
Rear camera: 8MP back camera
|Pros
|Cons
|Ample storage space
|Not equipped with the latest OS
|Sleek and stylish design
|Limited RAM storage
|Available in many colors
|Heating issues found
4. Realme C20
In terms of value for money, the Realme C20 is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 8,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.
Specifications:
Screen size:16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display
Processor:MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
RAM: 2 GB
Rear camera:8 MP
Front camera:5 MP
Battery:5000mAH lithium-ion battery
|Pros
|Cons
|5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery
|No stereo speakers
|3.5 audio jack
|Average camera quality
|Water splash resistant
|Plastic build
5. Realme C11
A compelling smartphone, the Realme C11 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G35 Processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There are two cameras on its primary camera: a 13-megapixel one and a 2-megapixel one. as well as a 5-megapixel one for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.
Specifications:
RAM capacity: 2 GB
Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 processor
ROM storage: 32 GB
Battery description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion
Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display
|Pros
|Cons
|Mediatek Helio G35 processor
|No wireless charging
|3.5mm audio connector support
|Decent camera quality
|5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery
|Plastic made
6. Realme C2
According to the specifications of the Realme C2, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market at the moment. Many features available on more expensive midrange flagship smartphones are also available on Realme C2 at a starting price of Rs. 7,399, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors.
Specifications:
Processor: MediaTek P22 octa core processor
Display: 15.494 centimetres (6.1-inch) HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, 282ppi pixel density
RAM: 2GB
ROM: 32GB
Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.0)
Battery: 5000 mAh
Rear camera: 13+2MP dual rear camera with bokeh mode, slow-mo video, chroma boost
|Pros
|Cons
|5000 mAh big battery
|Decent camera
|Great performance
|Average battery life
|MediaTek P22 octa-core processor
|The screen is not much bright
7. Realme C1
One of the most premium Realme smartphones on the market is the Realme C1, which has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There is one camera on the front of the Realme C1 (5MP) and two cameras on the back (13MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and a Lithium-ion battery with a 4230 mAh capacity. Despite its excellent camera quality and good performance, there are a few problems with the Realme C1.
Specifications:
RAM capacity: 2 GB
Main camera: 13MP + 2MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
ROM storage: 32 GB
Battery description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion
Selfie camera: 5MP
Screen size: 15.748 cms (6.2-inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 271 PPI pixel density
|Pros
|Cons
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
|Decent camera
|Large 4230 mAh Lithium-ion battery
|No wireless charging
|Headphone Jack support
|Multitasking is not smooth
Realme Narzo 50i is the best smartphone you can invest in if you are tight on budget and searching for a budget-friendly smartphone under ₹7,500, so you can get the maximum value for the investment. After a discount of Rs. 1,500 was applied to the Amazon price, it was priced at Rs. 7,490. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable so that almost everyone can afford it.
Realme's plethora of phones makes it difficult to choose the best one. The Realme C 30 is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It supports 2GB RAM and allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB to store photos, videos, and other data.
There are several factors to consider when choosing a mobile device.
|Model name
|Price
|Realme C 30
|₹6110
|Realme C 30s
|₹7499
|Realme Narzo 50i
|₹7490
|Realme C20
|₹7498
|Realme C11
|₹8999
|Realme C2
|₹7,399
|Realme C1
|₹7,499
An average user of a Realme mobile phone will be able to get a full day of usage from its battery, if not more. There is no doubt that the battery life will be affected by the type of battery setup of the Realme smartphone you are using.
Realme smartphones are indeed capable of playing games. A modest amount of RAM and ROM storage is available in higher-range Realme smartphones that can support heavy gaming.
As a result of the data privacy concerns raised by the company and the banned apps which come with its devices, Realme has issued a press release regarding those concerns. During the statement posted by the company's CEO on Twitter, Madhav Sheth, Madhav Sheth assures the company's users that they have never disclosed any of their data to any third party.
The phones from Realme offer great value for money regarding their price. A common feature of many smartphones, especially in the chipset category, is that they include features that are hard to come by for the price. A low-cost phone from any brand has a slicker (both literally and figuratively) appearance than a similar phone from another brand.