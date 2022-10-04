Story Saved
Realme 4G mobile phones: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 16:53 IST
As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 4G mobile phones.

Realme 4G mobile phones

New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. It is much easier to live a fulfilling life when you have a smartphone with the features you need. Our lives have become more and more dependent on smartphones.

Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones.

1. Realme C30

This phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a lake blue color, around 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C 31. Moreover, there is also a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP, as well as a 5MP front camera to be found on the device. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Specifications:

Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor

Screen size: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 2 GB

Rear camera: 8 MP

Front camera: 5 MP front

ProsCons
3.5 mm audio jackruns Android 11
micro SD card supportmediocre hardware
5000 mAh battery10 W charging
cellpic
Realme C30 (Lake Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
16% off 7,180 8,499
Buy now

2. Realme C30s

Realme has created a new pocket-friendly device with the device C 30s, which runs the Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor chipset. The phone is fueled by a UniSoc chipset, which is the first of its kind from the brand. The device has a blue color to match its design, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, an 8 MP primary camera, and a 5 MP front camera, and it is priced at only 7400.

Specifications:

Processor:Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 processor

Camera:8 MP

RAM:2 GB

Display:16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

Storage:32 GB

Front camera:5 MP front

Battery:5000mAh

ProsCons
HD+ resolutionMicro USB charging port
Huge display Average hardware performance 
Better rear cameraAverage front camera
cellpic
Realme C30s (Stripe Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
26% off 7,379 9,999
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display and comes with an attractive price tag making it one of the most competitively priced phones. The design of this wallet makes it a perfect accessory. As well as this, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for anyone to store all their photos and videos comfortably. There are several stunning colors available in this phone as well as a variety of sizes and shapes.

Specifications:

RAM: 2 GB

Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Display

Processor: SC9863A processor

Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1)

ROM: 32 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 8MP back camera

ProsCons
Ample storage spaceNot equipped with the latest OS
Sleek and stylish designLimited RAM storage
Available in many colorsHeating issues found
cellpic
realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Realme C20

In terms of value for money, the Realme C20 is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 8,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.


Specifications:

Screen size:16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display

Processor:MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

RAM: 2 GB

Rear camera:8 MP

Front camera:5 MP

Battery:5000mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
5000 mAh Lithium-ion batteryNo stereo speakers
3.5 audio jackAverage camera quality
Water splash resistantPlastic build
cellpic
realme C20 (32 GB) (2 GB RAM) (Cool Grey)
5% off 7,599 7,999
Buy now

5. Realme C11

A compelling smartphone, the Realme C11 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G35 Processor with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There are two cameras on its primary camera: a 13-megapixel one and a 2-megapixel one. as well as a 5-megapixel one for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.


Specifications:

RAM capacity: 2 GB

Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 processor

ROM storage: 32 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

Main camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display

ProsCons
Mediatek Helio G35 processorNo wireless charging
3.5mm audio connector supportDecent camera quality
5000 mAh Lithium-ion batteryPlastic made
cellpic
Realme C11 (Rich Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
17% off 7,499 8,999
Buy now

6. Realme C2

According to the specifications of the Realme C2, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market at the moment. Many features available on more expensive midrange flagship smartphones are also available on Realme C2 at a starting price of Rs. 7,399, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors.


Specifications:

Processor: MediaTek P22 octa core processor

Display: 15.494 centimetres (6.1-inch) HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, 282ppi pixel density

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 32GB

Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.0)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 13+2MP dual rear camera with bokeh mode, slow-mo video, chroma boost

ProsCons
5000 mAh big batteryDecent camera 
Great performanceAverage battery life
MediaTek P22 octa-core processorThe screen is not much bright
cellpic
Realme C2 (Diamond Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Realme C1

One of the most premium Realme smartphones on the market is the Realme C1, which has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There is one camera on the front of the Realme C1 (5MP) and two cameras on the back (13MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and a Lithium-ion battery with a 4230 mAh capacity. Despite its excellent camera quality and good performance, there are a few problems with the Realme C1.


Specifications:

RAM capacity: 2 GB

Main camera: 13MP + 2MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

ROM storage: 32 GB

Battery description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

Selfie camera: 5MP

Screen size: 15.748 cms (6.2-inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 271 PPI pixel density

ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor Decent camera
Large 4230 mAh Lithium-ion batteryNo wireless charging
Headphone Jack supportMultitasking is not smooth
cellpic
Realme C1 (Mirror Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme C 303.5 mm audio jack5000 mAh batterytriple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
Realme C 30sHuge display HD+ resolution2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity
Realme Narzo 50i 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacitymost competitively priced phonecomes in a simple and sleek design
Realme C20Water splash resistantperfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design3.5 audio jack support
Realme C11equipped with a cool Mediatek Helio G35 Processorthe phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged3.5mm audio connector support
Realme C2Comprise a good 13+2MP dual rear camera with bokeh mode, slow-mo video, chroma boost comes with a powerful MediaTek P22 octa-core processorprice of the phone increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors
Realme C1most premium Realme smartphones on the marketexcellent camera quality and good performanceEquipped with a 15.748 centimetres (6.2-inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution, 271 PPI pixel density

Best value for money

Realme Narzo 50i is the best smartphone you can invest in if you are tight on budget and searching for a budget-friendly smartphone under 7,500, so you can get the maximum value for the investment. After a discount of Rs. 1,500 was applied to the Amazon price, it was priced at Rs. 7,490. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable so that almost everyone can afford it.

Best overall product

Realme's plethora of phones makes it difficult to choose the best one. The Realme C 30 is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It supports 2GB RAM and allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB to store photos, videos, and other data.

How to find the perfect Realme 4G mobile phones?

There are several factors to consider when choosing a mobile device.

  • The hardware of the device you are considering needs to be compatible with the required specifications and features.
  • The RAM will determine how smoothly your device runs compared to other components, such as the processor, graphic processor, battery, and operating system.
  • It should be noted that most mobile phones will have at least 32 GB of storage on board for storing data and applications. When you have more memory, you can open a more significant number of apps simultaneously without slowing down your device. You can store an increasing number of photos or videos within your reach at any given time.

Price list of all products

Model namePrice
Realme C 30 6110
Realme C 30s 7499
Realme Narzo 50i  7490
Realme C20 7498
Realme C11 8999
Realme C2 7,399
Realme C1 7,499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Realme 4G mobile phones: Top picks

