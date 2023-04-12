Streamlined and sleek: Top 10 slim laptops of 2023

What makes people prefer slim laptops?
Thin laptops are popular due to their portable and stylish design, making them easy to use and carry around.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When desktop computers were originally introduced, many different technical tasks that were impossible to complete manually became more accessible to everyone. Yet there were drawbacks. The strong and hefty make of these models somehow limited its portability. The market's dynamics changed with the introduction of laptops or portable computers, which can be transported easily and offer computer compatibility. As a result, it became a well-liked option for those with typical consumption patterns. However, when these were first introduced, they had sturdy body designs, and today's consumers are much more interested in new developments in lightweight and ultra-light designs. As a result, businesses began to create brand-new slender body designs to follow the trends. Many issues on various fronts were resolved, and you no longer need to carry those heavyweight models.
As a result, we've compiled a list of the top 10 laptops under 60000 with the best features and affordable prices. To experience the comfort of its slim form, choose the best ultra thin laptop that best meets your needs.
1. Infinix X1 Slim Series
One of the slim laptops that will undoubtedly improve your life and productivity is the Infinix X1 Slim Series. This ultra-thin laptop has a high-quality metal body that adds elegance to the overall design and provides good portability. This laptop retains a 65 W USB Type-C fast charger that guarantees up to 60% charging in 55 minutes, thus excusing you from the concern of frequently plugging in to your charging port. It is designed to be a lightweight and affordable laptop suitable for everyday users. It comes with a decent processor, good battery life, and a compact design.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
The laptop has a reliable backup battery
Limited RAM and Storage
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
The Lenovo IdeaPad ultra slim laptop 3 is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday use. It features a sleek, reliable, seamless body design. At this price point, the 8 GB memory and 512 GB storage you receive deliver premium performance. is designed to be a lightweight and affordable laptop for students, professionals, and everyday users. The laptop comes with a powerful AMD or Intel processor, which ensures smooth and lag-free performance. Its display provides a clear and sharp viewing experience with good color accuracy. The laptop can last up to 6 hours on a single charge, which is decent for a budget laptop.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Good performance
Limited graphics
3. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra
The Xiaomi Notebook Ultra is a slim and lightweight laptop with high-end features. It is designed to be a premium and high-end laptop with powerful specifications. It comes with a fast processor, high-speed storage, and good graphics options, making it suitable for demanding tasks such as video editing and gaming. It also has a long battery life, multiple connectivity options, and a sleek design. However, its powerful performance, long battery life, and sleek design make it a good option for users who need a high-performance laptop for demanding tasks.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
The laptop works well for multiple tasks
Limited upgradability
4. Samsung Galaxy Book2
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is designed to be a portable and versatile laptop suitable for on-the-go productivity. It comes with a good display, long battery life, and LTE connectivity. It has a high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen display that provides vibrant colors and sharp images. The laptop retains a large battery capacity that provides up to 20 hours of usage, making it suitable for all-day use. It is a good option for users who need a portable and versatile laptop for on-the-go productivity. It is also a good choice for users who need to stay connected while traveling.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Long battery life and Portable Design
Limited performance
5. ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14
The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 is a slim and ultra thin laptop laptop with a 14-inch FHD display and a powerful 11th generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor. This weightless laptop is designed for users who need a portable and powerful laptop for everyday use. It comes with a good display, fast processor, and ample storage. The display has good color accuracy and viewing angles. The laptop is lightweight and slim, making it easy to carry around. It also comes with fast charging support, allowing users to quickly charge the battery. A good option for users who require a laptop for productivity or entertainment.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Fast processor
No dedicated graphics card
Fast charging
6. RedmiBook Pro
The RedmiBook Pro is a 15.6-inch thin and light laptop that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 H Series processor. It is designed for users who need a portable and powerful laptop for work or entertainment. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with 100% sRGB, providing good color accuracy and viewing angles. It also has an NVIDIA MX450 graphics card with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM, providing good graphics performance for graphic-intensive tasks or games. However, Its powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, and good display make it a good choice for users who need a laptop for graphic-intensive tasks or gaming.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Powerful processor
The technical support might be improved.
Programming is best suited for a laptop.
7. Xiaomi NotebookPro
The Mi slim laptop offers a variety of characteristics, making it a distinctive option for users looking for a machine with respectable working skills and a reasonable price. This thin laptop features Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, a larger touchpad screen, backlit keyboard layouts, 2 x 2 stereo speakers, and sharp, detailed visual quality. In addition, it has an 11th-generation core CPU for smooth operation and is made of an aluminum alloy for enhanced grip and support.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Both the single-core and multi-core processors are remarkable.
No SD card reader is available.
Its battery life is decent.
8. LG Gram17
The processor is an i7-1260P from the 12th generation of Intel Core. Storage is 512 GB SSD M.2(2280) dual SSD slots, memory is 16 GB LPDDR5 dual channel, and the graphics card is Intel Iris SX Graphics. This ultra slim laptop has a 17-inch premium display. It is using Thunderbolt 4 power delivery AI for security and productivity with LG glance. Facial recognition is a feature of Microsoft 365. Ultra-portable form factor, LPDDR4 RAM memory are also provided.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
4th Gen NVME SSD
Charging and speaker quality are not good
9. Dell Vostro 3420
The Vostro 3420 has a Dell ComfortView display, a 3-sided border, and an Intel Core i3 processor. The laptop's Dell ComfortView software technology, which has received TÜV Rheinland certification, helps lower harmful blue light emissions to make extended screen time easier on your eyes. A spill-resistant full-size keyboard and a bigger touchpad further help you feel at rest while you work. An FHD display panel boosts the brightness and vibrant colour if you want to turn up the volume on your viewing experience.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Integrated Graphics Card Description.
Heat issue
10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1
This newly designed slim laptop is packed with innovations that improve performance while still being ultrathin and light, making it perfect for today's professionals. For working on demanding apps or complicated data and files, it provides a superior and faster computing experience thanks to its up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 2TB SSD storage. You may work all day long without worrying about locating a power outlet thanks to a battery life of up to 13 hours.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Slot for Kensington security
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Infinix X1 Slim Series
|60% Charging in 55 minutes
|High Quality metal body
|Decent Processor
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Good Battery Life
|Seamless Body Design
|Lag-free performance
|Xiaomi Notebook Ultra
|High Speed Storage
|Good Graphics
|Multiple connectivity options
|Samsung Galaxy Book2
|AMOLED touchscreen display
|Long Battery Life
|Sleek Design
|ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14
|Fast processor
|Ample storage
|Fast charging support
|RedmiBook Pro
|Anti-glare display
|Graphic-intensive Design
|Lightweighted
|Xiaomi NotebookPro
|The battery life on the gadget is good.
|There is a larger touchpad.
|A fingerprint reader is provided.
|LG Gram17
|UltraThin Laptop weighing just 1.35 kg
|Long-lasting 90 WH batteries with 65W quick charge
|Using Thunderbolt 4 power delivery.
|Dell Vostro 3420
|Full sized keyboard.
|Bigger touchpad.
|Full HD
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1
|Thin and light laptop.
|Antiglare display.
|Monitor supports up to 4 independent displays.
Best overall product
The HP Pavilion laptop 12th generation is a one-stop shop for all of your needs due to its numerous features. It features excellent processing, an eye-protection mode, and HP Quick Drop capability, a flagship feature in comparison to other models on the market in this price range and build design. It also offers exceptional technical assistance. The gadget is ultra-lightweight, silky, and exclusively elegant.
Best value for money
The Dell Vostro 3420 laptop offers the best features possible at this price. This slim laptop has the Intel Core i3 processor, RAM memory of 8 GB and the latest Windows 11 preinstalled. It has a full-size keyboard with larger touchpad, and the Dell ComfortView software technology making it easier for your eyes. These features help in case you need to spend your day sitting in front of a laptop.
How to find the best slim laptop?
Finding the specifications you seek in a laptop is necessary while purchasing a slim laptop. You must carefully consider those laptops on the market that have a slim and compact style and give you high-end processing capabilities for improved performance because you don't need a heavyweight to carry around. You must also take into account other direct and indirect aspects, like the product's features, price, and future value.
|Product
|Price
|Infinix X1 Slim Series Intel Core i3 10th Gen - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) XL21 Thin and Light Laptop 14 inch (35 cm) (Cosmic Blue, 1.24 kg)
|₹ 30,990
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6 inches (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H802XTIN
|₹ 50,990
|Xioami NotebookUltra 3.2K Resolution Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 15.6 Inch Thin Light Laptop(16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office21/Backlit Kb/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg)
|₹ 56,999
|Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN
|₹ 76,990
|ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14, Intel Core i3-1125G4 11th Gen, 14" (35.56 cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Integrated Graphics/Hearty Gold/1.4 kg), K413EA-EB313WS
|₹ 38,990
|LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
|₹ 82,990
|Xiaomi NotebookPro QHD+ IPS AntiGlare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14 inch(35.56 cm) Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlight KB/FP Sensor/1.4 Kg)
|₹ 50,999
|LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.35 kg)
|₹ 102,990
|Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB & 512GB SSD, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Win11+MSO'21, Carbon Black(D552325WIN9BE, 1.48 KGs)
|₹ 41,990
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14" WUXGA IPS 400 Nits 100% sRGB Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/Win 11 Pro/Backlit/FPR/Black/Intel Evo/3Y Premier Support/1.12 kg), 21CB002JIG
|₹ 210,990
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Thin laptops are popular due to their portable and stylish design, making them easy to use and carry around.
Thermal throttle slows down laptops and computers, impacting the overall performance.
Due to their thinness, laptops, or ultrabooks, they rely more on heat sinks to keep them cool.
The majority of laptops use LCD screens. Liquid crystal display is referred to as LCD. Liquid freezes at temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which might permanently harm your LCD screen. That is the main justification for never leaving your computer overnight in a chilly car or even on a cold floor.
These chic and thin laptops can be a wise investment if you're a serious PC player who travels frequently. A mid range gaming PC or even a thin and light gaming laptop can deliver comparable performance while being portable enough for travel or daily use is good.