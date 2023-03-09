Story Saved
Top 10 budget-friendly mobile phones that pack a punch

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 27, 2023 17:36 IST
Summary:

Explore the top 10 budget-friendly smartphones under Rs. 7000 available on Amazon. Find the best deals on mobile phones with great features, performance and value for money. Perfect for those looking for a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank.

Mobile Phone

When buying a new mobile phone, one of the biggest concerns is often the cost. But due to the various options available it can be challenging to know where to start. The pro is that you don't have to break the bank to get a great smartphone. Many budget-friendly mobile phones are available on Amazon for under Rs. 7000. These phones offer a good balance of features and performance at an affordable price point. We have carefully curated this list taking into account the phone's price, features and performance to help you make an informed decision while shopping for a new mobile phone. These phones are perfect for those looking for the best budget phones, the best cheap phones, or the best budget smartphones.

1. Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a Mediatek Helio G25 octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comprises a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera on the back. The device is MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed for users who want a budget-friendly phone with decent performance and features.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Redmi 9A Sport

OS: MIUI 12

Cellular Technology: LTE

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

ProsCons
Affordable priceLimited RAM and storage
Durable design 
cellpic 19% off
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (316,048)
4.1 (316,048)
19% off
6,499 7,999
Buy now

2. Realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The Realme C11 (2021) in Cool Blue is an affordable smartphone with a large 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture beautiful images and videos. On the front, it features a 5MP camera for taking selfies. In addition, it has a large 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. This device is designed for a budget-friendly smartphone with a decent camera and performance capabilities.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme C11

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Long battery lifeLimited camera capabilities
Large display 
cellpic 14% off
realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offers
4.1 (12,344)
4.1 (12,344)
14% off
6,899 7,999
Buy now

3. Poco-C3 Matte Black (3GB RAM 32GB ROM)

The Poco C3 Matte Black is a smartphone that boasts a sleek design and powerful specs. The device features a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, making it ideal for entertainment and multimedia consumption. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The triple rear camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Model Name: POCO C3

Network Service Provider: Total Wireless

OS: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Good performanceLimited storage options
Low price 
cellpic
Poco-C3 Matte Black (3GB RAM 32GB ROM)
Get Price

4. Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The Motorola E7 Power in Coral Red is a smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The device runs on the Android 10 operating system with Motorola's custom UI. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Specifications:

Brand: Motorola

OS: Android 8.1, Android

Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB

Connectivity technologies: 4g

Colour: Coral Red

ProsCons
Good battery lifeLimited performance
Affordable price 
cellpic 22% off
Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
4 (583)
4 (583)
22% off
7,790 9,999
Buy now

5. Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor

The Tecno Spark 9 in Infinity Black is a smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by an Helio G37 Gaming Processor, making it ideal for gaming and other demanding applications. The device also has 7GB of expandable RAM, allowing even more multitasking capabilities. The device has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Specifications:

Brand: Tecno

Model Name: Spark 9

Network Service Provider: Unlocked

OS: HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12

Cellular Technology: 4G,3G,2G

ProsCons
Good gaming performanceAverage camera capabilities
A large amount of RAM and storage 
cellpic 30% off
Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor
3.8 (3,439)
3.8 (3,439)
30% off
7,999 11,499
Buy now

6. Lava X3(‎Luster Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The Lava X3 (Luster Blue) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor, and a 3,200mAh battery. It has a dual-camera setup, a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. The front-facing camera is 5MP. The device runs on Android It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed for users who want a budget-friendly phone with decent performance and features, a good camera and a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

Brand: Lava

Model Name: Lava X3

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0 Go

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Good performanceLimited storage options
Affordable price 
cellpic 22% off
Lava X3(‎Luster Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 8MP Dual Camera | Fingerprint Sensor | Android 12 Go Edition | 6.5 inch HD+ IPS | Free Service at Home | Clean Android Experience
3.7 (21)
3.7 (21)
22% off
6,999 8,999
Buy now

7. Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

The itel Vision1 in Gradation Green is a smartphone that stands out for its unique colour and impressive specs. It features a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, making it ideal for entertainment and multimedia. The device is powered by a powerful processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, with an 8MP primary sensor and a 0.3MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture beautiful images and videos. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Specifications:

Brand: Itel

Model Name: Vision 1

Network Service Provider: Virgin Mobile

OS: Android 9.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

ProsCons
Good battery lifeLimited camera capabilities
Affordable price 
cellpic 29% off
Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
3.4 (9)
3.4 (9)
29% off
5,890 8,299
Buy now

8. Realme narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i is a smartphone powered by an Helio G85 octa-core processor. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The device consists of a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP B&W lens. The front-facing camera is 8MP. The device has a 5000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed for users who want a budget-friendly phone with decent performance, a good camera and long battery life.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Realme narzo 50i

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Large battery capacityNo fast charging support
Good gaming performance 
cellpic 6% off
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5" inch Large Display
4 (31,568)
4 (31,568)
6% off
7,499 7,999
Buy now

9. Micromax in 2B (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Micromax in 2B in Blue is a smartphone that boasts a sleek design and powerful specs. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and browsing. An octa-core processor runs the device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This combination provides a smooth and responsive performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. On the front, it features a 5MP camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Specifications:

Brand: Micromax

Model Name: IN 2B

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 2G

ProsCons
Good build qualityLimited Network support
Good battery life 
cellpic 28% off
Micromax in 2B (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
2 (1)
2 (1)
28% off
7,560 10,499
Buy now

10. Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

The Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.58-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, and a 5000mAh battery. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 5MP. The device runs on Fun touch OS based on Android 10. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed as a budget-friendly phone with decent performance, a good camera and a large battery.

Specifications:

Brand: Vivo

Model Name: Y01

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: FunTouch OS 10

Cellular Technology: 4G

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designLimited camera capabilities
Large display 
cellpic 38% off
Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.9 (144)
3.9 (144)
38% off
7,999 12,999
Buy now

Top 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 9A SportLarge batteryGood cameraMediaTek Helio G25 processor
Realme C11 (2021)Good cameraMediaTek Helio G35 processorBudget-friendly
Poco-C3 Matte BlackTriple camera setupMediaTek Helio G35 processorBudget-friendly
Motorola E7 PowerLarge batteryGood cameraFingerprint sensor
Tecno Spark 9Large batteryQuad camera setupHelio G37 gaming processor
Lava X3Dual camera setupFingerprint sensorStylish design
Itel Vision1Large batteryTriple camera setupGoogle Assistant button
Realme Narzo 50iGood cameraMediaTek Helio G85 processorLarge battery
Micromax IN 2BLarge batteryDual camera setupFingerprint sensor
Vivo Y01Large batteryTriple camera setupFun touch OS

Best overall product

The Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) may be considered the best option among the listed phones. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is more than most other phones. It also has an Helio G37 gaming processor, which suggests it should perform well for gaming. Additionally, it has an expandable RAM of 7 GB which is also a good feature.

Best value for money

The Realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) may offer the best value for money. Though it has less RAM and storage than other phones, it still has enough to handle most basic tasks and everyday usage. Additionally, Realme is known for offering good phones at affordable prices.

How to find the perfect budget-friendly mobile phone?

When looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone, there are a few key things to consider:

Set a budget: Decide how much you are willing to spend on a phone. This will help narrow down your options and make it easier to compare different models.

Research: Look at different phone models and compare their features, specifications, and prices. Read reviews from other users and experts to understand how well the phone performs.

Prioritize features: Determine which are most important to you and prioritize them. For example, if you need a lot of storage or a good camera, make sure the phone you choose has those features.

Check for deals and discounts: Look for sales or discounts on the phone you want to buy. Sometimes you can find a good deal that makes the phone more budget-friendly.

Product price list

Product namePrice
Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 6699
Realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 6899
Poco-C3 Matte Black (3GB RAM 32GB ROM)Rs. 6499
Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 7990
Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming ProcessorRs. 7799
Lava X3(‎Luster Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)Rs. 6999
Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)Rs. 6000
Realme narzo 50iRs. 6499
Micromax in 2B (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)Rs. 7560
Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)Rs. 7999
Gadgets Mobiles
FAQs

How can I find the best budget-friendly mobile phone?

Are there any good brands that offer budget-friendly mobile phones?

How much is expected to spend on a budget-friendly mobile phone?

Are budget-friendly mobile phones as good as more expensive phones?

Is it better to buy a budget-friendly mobile phone or wait for a high-end phone to be on sale?

