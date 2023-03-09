Top 10 budget-friendly mobile phones that pack a punch

How can I find the best budget-friendly mobile phone?
Research different phone models and compare their features, specifications, and prices. Read reviews from other users and experts to understand how well the phone performs.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When buying a new mobile phone, one of the biggest concerns is often the cost. But due to the various options available it can be challenging to know where to start. The pro is that you don't have to break the bank to get a great smartphone. Many budget-friendly mobile phones are available on Amazon for under Rs. 7000. These phones offer a good balance of features and performance at an affordable price point. We have carefully curated this list taking into account the phone's price, features and performance to help you make an informed decision while shopping for a new mobile phone. These phones are perfect for those looking for the best budget phones, the best cheap phones, or the best budget smartphones.
Product List
1. Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
The Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a Mediatek Helio G25 octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It comprises a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera on the back. The device is MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed for users who want a budget-friendly phone with decent performance and features.
Specifications:
Brand: Redmi
Model Name: Redmi 9A Sport
OS: MIUI 12
Cellular Technology: LTE
Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|Limited RAM and storage
|Durable design
2. Realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
The Realme C11 (2021) in Cool Blue is an affordable smartphone with a large 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture beautiful images and videos. On the front, it features a 5MP camera for taking selfies. In addition, it has a large 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. This device is designed for a budget-friendly smartphone with a decent camera and performance capabilities.
Specifications:
Brand: Realme
Model Name: Realme C11
Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
OS: Android
Cellular Technology: 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Limited camera capabilities
|Large display
3. Poco-C3 Matte Black (3GB RAM 32GB ROM)
The Poco C3 Matte Black is a smartphone that boasts a sleek design and powerful specs. The device features a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, making it ideal for entertainment and multimedia consumption. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The triple rear camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera.
Specifications:
Brand: Generic
Model Name: POCO C3
Network Service Provider: Total Wireless
OS: Android 10.0
Cellular Technology: 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|Limited storage options
|Low price
4. Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
The Motorola E7 Power in Coral Red is a smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The device runs on the Android 10 operating system with Motorola's custom UI. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
Specifications:
Brand: Motorola
OS: Android 8.1, Android
Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB
Connectivity technologies: 4g
Colour: Coral Red
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Limited performance
|Affordable price
5. Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor
The Tecno Spark 9 in Infinity Black is a smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by an Helio G37 Gaming Processor, making it ideal for gaming and other demanding applications. The device also has 7GB of expandable RAM, allowing even more multitasking capabilities. The device has a quad-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It also has an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
Specifications:
Brand: Tecno
Model Name: Spark 9
Network Service Provider: Unlocked
OS: HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12
Cellular Technology: 4G,3G,2G
|Pros
|Cons
|Good gaming performance
|Average camera capabilities
|A large amount of RAM and storage
6. Lava X3(Luster Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
The Lava X3 (Luster Blue) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a Mediatek Helio A22 quad-core processor, and a 3,200mAh battery. It has a dual-camera setup, a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. The front-facing camera is 5MP. The device runs on Android It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed for users who want a budget-friendly phone with decent performance and features, a good camera and a fingerprint sensor.
Specifications:
Brand: Lava
Model Name: Lava X3
Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
OS: Android 12.0 Go
Cellular Technology: 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|Limited storage options
|Affordable price
7. Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
The itel Vision1 in Gradation Green is a smartphone that stands out for its unique colour and impressive specs. It features a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, making it ideal for entertainment and multimedia. The device is powered by a powerful processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, with an 8MP primary sensor and a 0.3MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture beautiful images and videos. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
Specifications:
Brand: Itel
Model Name: Vision 1
Network Service Provider: Virgin Mobile
OS: Android 9.0
Cellular Technology: LTE
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Limited camera capabilities
|Affordable price
8. Realme narzo 50i
The Realme Narzo 50i is a smartphone powered by an Helio G85 octa-core processor. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. The device consists of a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP B&W lens. The front-facing camera is 8MP. The device has a 5000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed for users who want a budget-friendly phone with decent performance, a good camera and long battery life.
Specifications:
Brand: Realme
Model Name: Realme narzo 50i
Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
OS: Android 11.0
Cellular Technology: 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Large battery capacity
|No fast charging support
|Good gaming performance
9. Micromax in 2B (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
The Micromax in 2B in Blue is a smartphone that boasts a sleek design and powerful specs. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and browsing. An octa-core processor runs the device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This combination provides a smooth and responsive performance for multitasking and running demanding apps. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. On the front, it features a 5MP camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.
Specifications:
Brand: Micromax
Model Name: IN 2B
Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
OS: Android
Cellular Technology: 2G
|Pros
|Cons
|Good build quality
|Limited Network support
|Good battery life
10. Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
The Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue) is a budget-friendly smartphone with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 6.58-inch HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, and a 5000mAh battery. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 5MP. The device runs on Fun touch OS based on Android 10. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 4G LTE. The device is designed as a budget-friendly phone with decent performance, a good camera and a large battery.
Specifications:
Brand: Vivo
Model Name: Y01
Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
OS: FunTouch OS 10
Cellular Technology: 4G
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and stylish design
|Limited camera capabilities
|Large display
Top 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi 9A Sport
|Large battery
|Good camera
|MediaTek Helio G25 processor
|Realme C11 (2021)
|Good camera
|MediaTek Helio G35 processor
|Budget-friendly
|Poco-C3 Matte Black
|Triple camera setup
|MediaTek Helio G35 processor
|Budget-friendly
|Motorola E7 Power
|Large battery
|Good camera
|Fingerprint sensor
|Tecno Spark 9
|Large battery
|Quad camera setup
|Helio G37 gaming processor
|Lava X3
|Dual camera setup
|Fingerprint sensor
|Stylish design
|Itel Vision1
|Large battery
|Triple camera setup
|Google Assistant button
|Realme Narzo 50i
|Good camera
|MediaTek Helio G85 processor
|Large battery
|Micromax IN 2B
|Large battery
|Dual camera setup
|Fingerprint sensor
|Vivo Y01
|Large battery
|Triple camera setup
|Fun touch OS
Best overall product
The Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) may be considered the best option among the listed phones. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is more than most other phones. It also has an Helio G37 gaming processor, which suggests it should perform well for gaming. Additionally, it has an expandable RAM of 7 GB which is also a good feature.
Best value for money
The Realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) may offer the best value for money. Though it has less RAM and storage than other phones, it still has enough to handle most basic tasks and everyday usage. Additionally, Realme is known for offering good phones at affordable prices.
How to find the perfect budget-friendly mobile phone?
When looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone, there are a few key things to consider:
Set a budget: Decide how much you are willing to spend on a phone. This will help narrow down your options and make it easier to compare different models.
Research: Look at different phone models and compare their features, specifications, and prices. Read reviews from other users and experts to understand how well the phone performs.
Prioritize features: Determine which are most important to you and prioritize them. For example, if you need a lot of storage or a good camera, make sure the phone you choose has those features.
Check for deals and discounts: Look for sales or discounts on the phone you want to buy. Sometimes you can find a good deal that makes the phone more budget-friendly.
Product price list
|Product name
|Price
|Redmi 9A Sport (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 6699
|Realme C11 (2021) (Cool Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 6899
|Poco-C3 Matte Black (3GB RAM 32GB ROM)
|Rs. 6499
|Motorola E7 Power (Coral Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 7990
|Tecno Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor
|Rs. 7799
|Lava X3(Luster Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
|Rs. 6999
|Itel Vision1 (Gradation Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
|Rs. 6000
|Realme narzo 50i
|Rs. 6499
|Micromax in 2B (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
|Rs. 7560
|Vivo Y01 (Sapphire Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
|Rs. 7999
Research different phone models and compare their features, specifications, and prices. Read reviews from other users and experts to understand how well the phone performs.
Yes, many brands offer good phones at affordable prices. Some examples include Realme, Poco, Motorola, and Tecno.
It can vary depending on the brand, model, and features you are looking for. However, budget-friendly mobile phones typically cost between $100 and $300.
It depends on the phone and its features. Some budget-friendly mobile phones are just as good as more expensive phones, while others may have fewer features or lower performance.
It depends on your needs and budget. A budget-friendly mobile phone may be the better option if you need a phone immediately and don't want to spend much money. But if you can wait, it may be worth waiting for a high-end phone to be on sale to get a better deal.