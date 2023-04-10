Top 10 budget laptops to check out: Buyer's guide

There are many laptops that come packed with features at a decent price.

Finding the right budget laptops can be a challenging endeavor, and it is important to select one that will meet your requirements in an efficient manner. With a multitude of brands offering some of the best laptops under 60,000 available online, it can be perplexing to choose the right one. These laptops vary considerably in terms of screen size, key features, intended usage, and more. As they are primarily designed for personal use, they may not feature the latest or high-end processors but should offer sufficient performance to complete basic tasks without any issues. When shopping for a laptop under 60,000, it is recommended to make a list of your desired screen size and key features to narrow down your choices and make an informed decision. Doing so will ensure that you get the perfect device for all your personal needs. 1. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop delivers performance and portability in one affordable device. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, this laptop is perfect for working on the go. This Budget laptop with long battery life is the best choice for the personal use. Specifications Brand -Lenovo

Model Name- 81X800N2IN

Screen Size-15.6 Inches

Colour Platinum -Grey

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons High Display Quality None Outstanding performance

2. Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Athlon 3045 B Processor The Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Athlon 3045 B is the perfect laptop for the Budget laptop with i5 processor . Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop delivers great performance and speed, allowing you to take on any challenges with ease. The sleek design features a 15.6" HD display and offers plenty of storage with its 500GB hard drive. An integrated numeric keypad provides a convenient way to enter data quickly and accurately for faster workflow. This budget laptop reviews is very good on Amazon. Specifications Brand -Acer

Model Name-One

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour -Black

CPU Model-Athlon

RAM Memory Installed Size -4 GB

Pros Cons Competitive pricing Slow ram Dual-storage design

3. Dell 2 in 1 Inspiron 7420 Touch Laptop Experience the power of connectivity and portability with the Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Touch Laptop. This budget-friendly laptop is packed with plenty of features to help you get more done, like a large 14” touchscreen display, Intel i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. With its lightweight build and multiple ports for fast data transfer, this laptop gives you an efficient working experience on the go - all at an affordable price. Plus, it is Budget laptop with touchscreen. Specifications Brand -Dell

Model Name-Inspiron 7420

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour Platinum -Silver

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons Superfast response Poor camera quality Affordable

4. Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Anti Glare Thin and Light Laptop The Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop is the perfect on-the-go companion for professionals and students alike. With its sleek design, backlit keyboard, and advanced anti-glare technology, it features a comfortable working experience with maximum visibility. The laptop is lightweight while packing a powerful punch with its 4 GB RAM and 1.8 GHz processor – enabling you to handle all your daily computing tasks with ease! This is a perfect choice for those who wants Budget laptop with backlit keyboard. Specifications Brand -Lenovo

Series- 82FJ00AGIH

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour-Grey

Hard Disk Size-256 GB

Pros Cons Rapid Charge technology Low RAM Positive reviews

5. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25cm) HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop Introducing the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25cm) HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop, an ideal Budget laptop for students. Built with a detachable design that lets you use it as a laptop or tablet, this lightweight device features both performance and portability in one package. Its Intel Celeron processor offers powerful performance for everyday tasks including web browsing, watching videos and more. Specifications Brand -Lenovo

Model Name- IdeaPad D330-10IGL

Screen Size-10.1 Inches

Colour Mineral -GrEY

Hard Disk Size-128 GB

Pros Cons Strong performance DOS operating system Thinner and lightweight

6. Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop Experience the latest of technology with the Honor MagicBook 14, offering a powerful and efficient performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. The 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare display ensures stunning visuals that are perfect for work or play. With its ultra thin and light design, you can easily carry it around to wherever you need to go without weighing down your bag! Enjoy fast data speeds with Wi-Fi 6+, up to 512GB of storage. To get this Budget laptop deals on Amazon. Specifications Brand- Honor

Model Name- NMH-WFQ9HN

Screen Size-14 Inches

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons Moisture resistant Average customer support

7. Intel Lenovo Thinkpad T430 14.1-inches Laptop The Intel Lenovo Thinkpad T430 14.1-inches Laptop is perfect for professionals on the go who need a reliable budget laptop. This refurbished budget laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and a 500GB Hard Drive to ensure fast performance and plenty of storage for your important files. With the built-in Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can stay connected wherever you are. Specifications Brand -Lenovo

Screen Size-14.1 Inches

Colour -Black

Hard Disk Size-1 TB

CPU Model-Core i5

Pros Cons Affordable Less battery life Rapid performance

8. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2021 Intel 14 inches(35cm) Touch Laptop The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2021 Intel 14 inch (35cm) laptop is the perfect choice for professionals on the go. Featuring a sleek and stylish design, it is packed with power to deliver a smooth and responsive performance with every task you undertake. The Full HD display offers pin-sharp visuals and an intuitive touchscreen that works to make navigation easier than ever. The incredible screen touch price is unbeatable and makes this laptop great value for money! This is the perfect budget laptops for students. Specifications Brand -ASUS

Series -ZenBook Duo (2021)

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour-Celestial Blue

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons The camera quality is good None Energy efficient

9. ASUS Vivobook The ASUS Vivobook Laptop offers the perfect combination of performance, convenience and affordability. Featuring a stylishly designed chassis, this laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home operating system. It boasts 8GB RAM, 500GB HDD storage and ultra-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity for efficient multitasking. Its 14” HD anti-glare display provides clarity for work or streaming your favorite movies on the go. Specifications Brand- ASUS

Model Name-Vivobook 16X (2022)

Screen Size-40.64 Centimetres

Colour Transparent -Silver

Hard Disk Size-512 GB

Pros Cons High-quality viewing experience Low battery life Energy efficient

10. HP 245 G8 Laptop with AMD Athlon Silver The HP 245 G8 Laptop is the perfect budget laptop for students and professionals alike. With an AMD Athlon Silver processor, it provides reliable performance at a great price. This laptop features an efficient 15-inch HD LED screen with anti-glare technology for comfortable viewing in any environment. The 500 GB hard drive offers ample storage space to keep your important files safe and ready to be accessed anytime you need them. Specifications Brand- HP

Series -245 G8

Screen Size-14 Inches

Colour -Black

Hard Disk Size-1 TB

Pros Cons Multiple ports Average Display quality

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop FHD anti-glare display Thin A reflective-free display Acer One 14 Business Laptop Backlit keyboard Intel UHD Graphics 1-year In-Home hardware service Dell 2in1 Inspiron 7420 Touch Laptop Affordable DTS Audio Processing Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD AMD Radeon Graphics touchscreen Multiple ports Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25cm) HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop Powerful Competitive pricing DTS Audio Processing Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop Good performance Affordable pricing Superb price Intel Lenovo Thinkpad T430 14.1-inches Laptop FHD Display Innovative technology Anti-glare LED Backlight ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 2021 Intel 14 inches(35cm) Dual-storage design Energy efficient Fantastic display quality ASUS Vivobook Positive review 256GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD. Low power consumption HP 245 G8 Laptop with AMD Athlon Silver Portable Great camera quality Full HD display