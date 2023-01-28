Top 10 touch screen laptops that you should buy

Top 10 touch screen laptops

Regarding laptops, touchscreen technology has become increasingly popular in recent years. With the ability to interact directly with the screen, touchscreen laptops offer a more intuitive and natural way to navigate, making them an excellent option for personal and professional use. This article will showcase the top 10 touchscreen laptops to consider buying in 2023. In addition, we have carefully selected a range of laptops that offer the best features, performance, and value for money. So whether you're looking for a top-rated touchscreen laptop or an affordable laptop with a touchscreen, our list has something for everyone. Product List 1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen Laptop This laptop offers the best of both worlds in terms of performance and portability. The device features a large 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED display that delivers stunning visuals and vibrant colours. The display is also a touch screen, which allows you to interact with the device more naturally and intuitively. In addition, the device is powered by an Intel 12th Gen i5 processor, which provides fast and efficient performance for all your computing needs. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times. Specifications:

Brand Samsung RAM Memory 16 GB Screen Size 13.3 Inches Colour Graphite CPU Model Core i5 Pros Cons Powerful Intel 12th Gen i5 processor Expensive AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen display

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14" (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen laptop that offers outstanding performance, portability, and versatility. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, which provides fast and efficient performance for all your computing needs. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times. In addition, the device also features a long-lasting battery life, which allows you to use the device for extended periods without worrying about running out of power. Specifications:

Brand Lenovo CPU Model Ryzen 5 Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Storm Grey Hard Disk Size 512 GB Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor for good performance Battery life may not be great 14' (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen

3. HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 13.3 inches (34cm) Convertible Touchscreen FHD Laptop The HP Envy x360 is a high-performance 2-in-1 laptop that offers a versatile and powerful computing experience. It is run by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor that provides fast and efficient performance for all your computing needs. In addition, 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times for all your applications. Furthermore, the device features a large 13.3 inches (34cm) FHD touchscreen display that offers vibrant visuals and crisp images with its 1920x1080 resolution. Specifications:

Brand HP RAM Memory 8 GB Screen Size 13.3 Inches Colour NightFall Black CPU Model R Series Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor for good performance Limited upgradability options 13.3 inches (34cm) Convertible Touchscreen FHD display

4. Dell 14 (2021) Intel i5-1135G7 14 inches (35cm) FHD Display 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop The Dell 14 (2021) is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with exceptional performance and portability. Equipped with an Intel i5-1135G7 processor and 8GB of RAM, it ensures swift and efficient performance. The 14-inch FHD touchscreen display boasts a resolution of 1920x1080, delivering vivid and clear visuals. The touchscreen interface allows for intuitive navigation, and the 360-degree hinge feature enables various usage modes such as laptop, tent, stand and tablet. Furthermore, the device boasts a long-lasting battery life, perfect for those who are always on the move. In addition, its sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around. Specifications:

Brand Dell CPU Model Core i5 Screen Size 14 Colour Silver HardDisk Size 512 GB Pros Cons Intel i5-1135G7 Processor for good performance Limited upgradability options 14 inches (35cm) FHD 2-in-1 Touch Screen display

5. ASUS Vivo Book 15 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop The ASUS Vivo Book 15 is a touchscreen laptop designed to meet modern users' needs. With a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display, it boasts a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, making it perfect for streaming, browsing, and working. Furthermore, the touchscreen interface allows for smooth navigation, and the 360-degree hinge feature enables multiple usage modes such as laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. In addition, it is powered by a powerful Intel or AMD processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance, even when multitasking. That makes it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike. Specifications:

Brand ASUS Series Vivo Book 15 Screen Size 15.6 Inches Colour Grey Hard Disk Size 256 GB CPU Model Core i5 Pros Cons 15.6' FHD Touchscreen display Battery life may not be great Affordable price point

6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 Touchscreen Laptop The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is an excellent laptop that is very easy to use. It has a big screen of 13.5 inches and a touch screen, so you can use your fingers to control it instead of a mouse. It's also fast because it has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor. It has 8GB of memory, so it can handle many things simultaneously, like having many tabs open in your browser. It's also very lightweight, so you can easily take it wherever you go. It also has a long-lasting battery. Specifications:

Brand Microsoft Model Name Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Screen Size 13.5 Inches Colour Platinum Hard Disk Size 256 GB CPU Model Ryzen 5 RAM Memory Installed Size 8 GB Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Processor for good performance Limited ports availability 13.5 inches Touchscreen display

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 14 inches (35cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a sleek and powerful 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop. It features the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 14 inches (35cm) FHD IPS display that offers crisp visuals and vibrant colours. In addition, the touchscreen allows for intuitive navigation, and the 360-degree hinge allows for multiple usage modes such as laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. Moreover, it has a long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for users on the go. In addition, its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, making it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike. Specifications:

Brand Lenovo Series IdeaPad Flex 5i Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Graphite Grey HardDisk Size 512 GB CPU Model Core i7 Pros Cons 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor for powerful performance Price might be on the higher side Durable build quality

8. Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop The Dell 14 (2021) is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. It has a 14-inch FHD Touch Screen display and is powered by an Intel i7-1195G7 processor, making it a powerful and versatile device. The laptop is ideal for everyday use and more demanding tasks such as video editing and gaming. It's lightweight and portable, so it's easy to take with you on the go. In addition, the touchscreen display is intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate and use. Specifications:

Brand Dell Series Inspiron 5410 Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Platinum Silver CPU Model Core i7 RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB Pros Cons Intel i7-1195G7 Processor for high performance Limited upgradability options 2-in-1 design for versatile usage

9. HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i7-16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches (35cm) Touchscreen 2-in-1 FHD Laptop The HP Pavilion x360 is a particular computer that can be used differently. It's a 2-in-1, which means it can be used as a laptop and a tablet. It has a big screen that measures 14 inches, and it's called a "Touchscreen", which means you can use your fingers to control it like a phone or a tablet. It has a fast brain called an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of memory to help it remember things, and ample storage of 512GB SSD. Specifications:

Brand HP Series HP Pavilion x360 14-dy0050TUV Screen Size 14 Inches Colour Silver Hard Disk Size 512 GB CPU Model Core i7 Pros Cons 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor for powerful performance Heavier than other laptops in its class 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for fast storage and multitasking

10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78 cm (13.3") Touchscreen The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 computer that can be used as a laptop and a tablet. It has a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, allowing you to control the device using your fingers, just like a phone or tablet. In addition, it has an influential Intel 12th Gen i7 EvoTM processor that allows it to perform many tasks quickly and efficiently. Its high-resolution touchscreen display and fast processor make it perfect for both work and entertainment, such as video streaming, gaming, and content creation. Specifications:

Brand Samsung Series Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Screen Size 13.3 Inches Colour Silver CPU Model Core i7 RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB Pros Cons Powerful Intel 12th Gen i7 processor Battery life may not be great Lightweight and portable design

Top 3 Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel touch screen Laptop 12th Gen Intel i5 processor AMOLED touchscreen display 360-degree hinge for versatile usage options Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 processor WUXGA IPS touchscreen display Convertible design allows for multiple usages HP Envy x360 AMD Touchscreen FHD Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 processor Touchscreen FHD display FHD resolution for a better visual experience Dell 14 (2021) Touch Screen Laptop 11th Gen Intel i5 processor FHD touchscreen display 2-in-1 Touchscreen design for versatility ASUS Vivo Book 15 15.6' FHD Touchscreen Laptop 15.6' FHD touchscreen display FHD touchscreen display Affordable price point Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 13.5 inches Touchscreen Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor 13.5 inches touchscreen display Sleek and premium design Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Touchscreen Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor FHD IPS touchscreen display Durable build quality Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop 11th Gen Intel i7 processor FHD touchscreen display 2-in-1 design for versatile usage HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen laptop 11th Gen Intel i7 processor 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for fast storage and multitasking Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Touchscreen 12th Gen Intel i7 processor 33.78 cm (13.3') touchscreen Lightweight and portable design

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of great chimneys is difficult. But if still to choose only one, the Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop with its 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, FHD touchscreen display, and 2-in-1 design, is a powerful and versatile option that could meet a variety of needs. Best value for money The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14" (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop could be considered the best value for money. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a high-quality WUXGA IPS touchscreen display, and a 2-in-1 design, all at a relatively affordable price point. Thus making it an excellent option for those looking for a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness. How to find the perfect touchscreen laptop? Finding the perfect touchscreen laptop can be daunting, but by considering a few key factors, you can narrow down your options and find the best one for your needs. One of the most important things to keep in mind is the purpose of use - whether it's for work, entertainment, or gaming. The processor is another crucial factor to consider, as a powerful processor like Intel Core i5 or i7, or AMD Ryzen 5 or 7, can handle multitasking and heavy workloads. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel touch screen Laptop Rs. 94990 2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen Laptop Rs. 61817 3. HP Envy x360 AMD Touchscreen FHD Laptop Rs. 82500 4. Dell 14 (2021) Touch Screen Laptop Rs. 76500 5. ASUS Vivo Book 15 15.6' FHD Touchscreen Laptop Rs. 77120 6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 Touchscreen Laptop Rs. 84990 7. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Touchscreen Laptop Rs. 85200 8. Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 Touch Screen Laptop Rs. 112500 9. HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen laptop Rs. 90500 10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Touchscreen Rs. 113990