Top 3 Kindle Paperwhite to check out this year

A good Kindle Paperwhite offers more storage space and long battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite is quite a popular e-reader in the market, offering a high-quality reading experience and a range of features to suit different needs. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which Kindle Paperwhite is the right one for you. To help you decide, we've compiled a list of the top 3 Kindle Paperwhites to check out this year. Whether you're looking for the best balance of features, the most storage space, or the longest battery life, you're sure to find the perfect Kindle Paperwhite to suit your reading needs. 1. Kindle Paperwhite (8GB/16 GB) The newly designed Kindle Paperwhite is a specialised e-reader boasting a 6.8-inch screen and a 300 ppi anti-glare display. It has an adjustable warm light feature, a battery life of up to 10 weeks, and faster page transitions by 20%. Its sleek, flush-front design delivers a reading experience that feels like real paper, even in bright light. The device comes in an 8GB option and has ample storage for thousands of books, making it convenient to take with you on the go. Charging is easy with its USB-C port, and it's also waterproof, perfect for reading at the beach or in the bathtub. Moreover, with Kindle Unlimited, users can access over 2 million titles for unlimited reading. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm Colour: Black Special Features: Waterproof reading, adjustable warm light

Pros Cons Warm Setting UI can be improved Very Lightweight

2. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) is a dedicated e-reader optimised for reading with a 300 ppi anti-glare display and a flush-front design that mimics the feel of actual paper, even in bright light. The device features an adjustable warm light and an auto-adjusting front light, allowing for a tailored reading experience, day or night. With 32GB of storage, you can keep thousands of books, magazines, or comics on hand and carry your library wherever you go. This Signature Edition also offers wireless charging and boasts a battery life of up to 10 weeks on a single charge. With Kindle Unlimited, you have unrestricted access to over 2 million titles and the ability to discover new stories. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm Colour: Black Special Feature: Waterproof (IPX8),VoiceView screen reader

Pros Cons Expensive No audible support

3. Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th gen) The Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th generation) is the latest addition to Amazon's line of e-readers. It boasts a sleek, lightweight design and a 300 PPI glare-free display that provides a paper-like reading experience, even in bright sunlight. With 32GB of storage, users can store thousands of books and take their library with them wherever they go. The device is now waterproof, making it perfect for reading at the beach, pool, or in the bath. A single battery charge lasts for weeks, and the built-in adjustable light allows for reading in any environment, day or night. Users can access new releases, bestsellers, and over a million titles priced at INR 299 or less. The device's lock screen displays the cover of the book being read, and this feature can be easily toggled on or off in the settings. However, it should be noted that this device does not support playback of Audible audiobooks. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Product Dimensions: 167 x 116 x 8.18 mm Colour: Black Special Feature: Waterproof (IPX8), 4G LTE Support

Pros Cons Easy to read Touch screen Response is sometime slow Battery Life Refresh rate

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB/16 GB) Waterproofing Reading Voiceview Screen Reader Free Cloud Storage Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) Support Wireless Charging Auto Adjusting Front Lights 300 ppi glare-free display Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th gen) 4G LTE Support Glare free Screen Thin and Lightweight