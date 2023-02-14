Top 3 Kindle Paperwhite to check out this year

What is Kindle Paperwhite?
Kindle Paperwhite is an e-reader designed and marketed by Amazon.
Kindle Paperwhite is quite a popular e-reader in the market, offering a high-quality reading experience and a range of features to suit different needs. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which Kindle Paperwhite is the right one for you. To help you decide, we've compiled a list of the top 3 Kindle Paperwhites to check out this year. Whether you're looking for the best balance of features, the most storage space, or the longest battery life, you're sure to find the perfect Kindle Paperwhite to suit your reading needs.
1. Kindle Paperwhite (8GB/16 GB)
The newly designed Kindle Paperwhite is a specialised e-reader boasting a 6.8-inch screen and a 300 ppi anti-glare display. It has an adjustable warm light feature, a battery life of up to 10 weeks, and faster page transitions by 20%. Its sleek, flush-front design delivers a reading experience that feels like real paper, even in bright light. The device comes in an 8GB option and has ample storage for thousands of books, making it convenient to take with you on the go. Charging is easy with its USB-C port, and it's also waterproof, perfect for reading at the beach or in the bathtub. Moreover, with Kindle Unlimited, users can access over 2 million titles for unlimited reading.
Brand: Amazon
Product Dimensions: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm
Colour: Black
Special Features: Waterproof reading, adjustable warm light
|Pros
|Cons
|Warm Setting
|UI can be improved
|Very Lightweight
2. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) is a dedicated e-reader optimised for reading with a 300 ppi anti-glare display and a flush-front design that mimics the feel of actual paper, even in bright light. The device features an adjustable warm light and an auto-adjusting front light, allowing for a tailored reading experience, day or night. With 32GB of storage, you can keep thousands of books, magazines, or comics on hand and carry your library wherever you go. This Signature Edition also offers wireless charging and boasts a battery life of up to 10 weeks on a single charge. With Kindle Unlimited, you have unrestricted access to over 2 million titles and the ability to discover new stories.
Brand: Amazon
Product Dimensions: 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1 mm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Waterproof (IPX8),VoiceView screen reader
|Pros
|Cons
|Expensive
|No audible support
3. Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th gen)
The Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th generation) is the latest addition to Amazon's line of e-readers. It boasts a sleek, lightweight design and a 300 PPI glare-free display that provides a paper-like reading experience, even in bright sunlight. With 32GB of storage, users can store thousands of books and take their library with them wherever they go. The device is now waterproof, making it perfect for reading at the beach, pool, or in the bath. A single battery charge lasts for weeks, and the built-in adjustable light allows for reading in any environment, day or night. Users can access new releases, bestsellers, and over a million titles priced at INR 299 or less. The device's lock screen displays the cover of the book being read, and this feature can be easily toggled on or off in the settings. However, it should be noted that this device does not support playback of Audible audiobooks.
Brand: Amazon
Product Dimensions: 167 x 116 x 8.18 mm
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Waterproof (IPX8), 4G LTE Support
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to read
|Touch screen Response is sometime slow
|Battery Life
|Refresh rate
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Kindle Paperwhite (8GB/16 GB)
|Waterproofing Reading
|Voiceview Screen Reader
|Free Cloud Storage
|Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)
|Support Wireless Charging
|Auto Adjusting Front Lights
|300 ppi glare-free display
|Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th gen)
|4G LTE Support
|Glare free Screen
|Thin and Lightweight
Best overall product
The Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th generation) is the best overall e-reader for book lovers. Reading is effortless and convenient with its thin and lightweight design, 300 PPI glare-free display, waterproof capabilities, and 32GB storage. A single battery charge lasts for weeks, and the built-in adjustable light ensures comfortable reading anytime, anywhere. Access to over a million titles priced at INR 299 or less and the ability to display the book cover on the lock screen make this the ultimate all-in-one reading solution.
Best value for money
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite offers exceptional value for money with its 6.8" display, 300 ppi glare-free screen, and adjustable warm light. Enjoy up to 10 weeks of battery life and fast page turns while experiencing a reading experience similar to real paper, even in bright sunlight. The device's 8GB of storage allows you to take thousands of books with you wherever you go and can be easily charged via USB-C. Waterproof and designed for use at the beach or in the bath, the Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect e-reader for on-the-go reading. With Kindle Unlimited, you can access over 2 million titles for unlimited reading, making this an unbeatable value-for-money option.
How to find the best Kindle paperwhite for yourself?
To find the best Kindle Paperwhite, consider display resolution, storage, connectivity, and waterproofing. Look for 300 PPI or higher, 8GB or 32GB storage options, cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi, and a waterproof design. Additionally, consider battery life and adjustable lighting for comfortable reading in any environment. Before purchasing, also research user reviews to ensure the Kindle Paperwhite meets your specific needs and preferences.
|Product
|Price
|All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light
|₹ 13,299
|Introducing Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – With a 6.8" display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light
|₹ 16,299
|Kindle Paperwhite 4G LTE (10th gen) - 6" High Resolution Display with Built-in Light, 32GB, Waterproof, WiFi + Free 4G LTE
|₹ 14,999
