Top 5 Mi smartwatches: Buying guide

Mi smartwatches are affordable and come with the assurance of quality.

Any time of the year, you can complete the work of selecting the best Mi smart watch. You might wish to replace or improve your outdated smartwatches, or you might have just recently realized what you want in a smartwatch. Online, there are plenty of them, including those in our list of the best affordable smart watches. Kids won't require a super-powerful smartwatch, especially if they're still young. They might only need to have the ability to run software designed for low-powered devices. Product List 1. Mi Watch Revolve,1.39 AMOLED Screen,5ATM Water Resistant, VO2 Max, First Beat Motion Algorithm, Stress & Sleep Management, Chrome Silver This quality smart watch can monitor your daily activity and time on the OLED display, as well as your steps, distance, calories burnt, and active minutes. Only the reminder to check your wrist for calls and texts will be given to you. After downloading the fitness band application from the Play Store, the fitness band will sync. You must install the MI program to set the watch's time. Location and Bluetooth must be accessible while connecting the smartwatch through the app. This wristwatch connects to the app, which is accessible on all smartphones, in addition to tracking, allowing you to receive incoming calls, texts, and other notifications. Bluetooth connectivity is included on the smartwatch. Receive all your notifications and messages on your wrist. Specifications: Brand: MI Style: Modern Color: Silver Special Feature: Sleep Monitor

Pros Cons Value for money product Build quality can be improved

2. Mi Watch Revolve – Premium Metallic Frame, 1.39” AMOLED Display, 14 Days Battery, Heart Rate, Stress, and Sleep Monitoring, 110+ Watch Faces, in-Built GPS, Midnight Black This MI smartwatch has a premium metallic frame with a 1.39" AMOLED display. It has 14-day battery life witan h inbuild heart rate monitors, sleep, stress monitor, etc. It has 110+ watch faces along with inbuild GPS facilities. It is available in Midnight Black. Specifications: Brand: MI Style: Modern Color: Midnight Black Special Feature: GPS

Pros Cons Good graphics Strap quality can be improved Pocket friendly

3. Mi Watch Revolve Active (Black)- SpO2 and Sleep Monitor, 1.39" AMOLED Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Alexa Built-in, 117 Sports Mode, GPS The product comes with relevant accessories and is backed by a minimum six-month seller warranty. It can measure your Blood Oxygen Saturation levels with analysis from a leading biometric algorithm. The USP of this product is a 1.39" always-on AMOLED Display with 450 nits of brightness and a DLC coating for scratch resistance. Alexa is built-in with this watch so you can check the weather, set an alarm, operate smart home devices, and much more with Alexa. The 117 Sports Mode allows you to never run out of options for sports modes based on different themes - Water Sports, Dance, Training, and so on. It also supports automatic workout detection. Specifications: Brand: MI Style: Modern Color: Black Special Feature: Sleep Tracker

Pros Cons Good graphics and screen properties Costly Easy to handle

4. MI Revolve Active Watch, Blue This MI smartwatch comes with product dimensions of 4.6 x 5.3 x 1.2 cm: 190 Grams. 1 Lithium-Ion battery is required which is included. Special features of this smartwatch are ‎Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Calorie Tracker, Notifications, etc. The standing screen display size is ‎3.53 Centimeters. The average battery life is 14 days. Connector types are Bluetooth and GPS. The item weighs about 190 g. Specifications: Brand: MI Style: Active (Alexa) Color: Blue Special Feature: Calorie Tracker

Pros Cons Exceptionally light Not cost-effective Built-in microphone

5. Mi Watch Revolve Active - Beige Product dimensions for this MI smartwatch are 4.6 x 5.3 x 1.2 cm. ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required which is included with the package. Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Calorie Tracker, Notifications, etc. are the special features of this watch. The standing screen display size is 3.53 Centimeters. The power of this watch is 150 watts. A 14-day battery backup is quite good. Battery cell composition is Lithium Ion. Specifications: Brand: MI Style: Active (Alexa) Color: White Special Feature: Calorie Tracker

Pros Cons Efficient touch and motion controls Costly Worth the money

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Watch Revolve,1.39 AMOLED Screen,5ATM Water Resistant, VO2 Max, First Beat Motion Algorithm, Stress & Sleep Management, Chrome Silver High speed Portable Excellent control type Mi Watch Revolve – Premium Metallic Frame, 1.39” AMOLED Display, 14 Days Battery, Heart Rate, Stress, and Sleep Monitoring, 110+ Watch Faces, in-Built GPS, Midnight Black Good graphics Thin Good design Mi Watch Revolve Active (Black)- SpO2 and Sleep Monitor, 1.39' AMOLED Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Alexa Built-in, 117 Sports Mode, GPS Lovely Design Excellent graphics Touch screen MI Revolve Active Watch, Blue Good sound features Unique design Sleek design Mi Watch Revolve Active - Beige Energy saver Innovative technology Power saver