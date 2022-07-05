Story Saved
New Delhi 38oCC
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
New Delhi 38oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Ubuntu laptops: Here are the top 10 picks

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 21:10 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Are you planning to buy an Ubuntu laptop? Ubuntu is an open-source desktop OS (operating system) based on Linux distribution that powers numerous desktops and laptops across the globe. 

product info
One of chief attractions of these laptops is that they are free of viruses.

When buying a laptop, we mainly look for a system with a decent CPU and RAM. Depending on our requirements, we also search for the one that offers adequate space, a regular web browsing facility, and productivity. Some of you may also want the system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming.

You get all of these and much more with Ubuntu laptops. Many renowned PC manufacturing brands certify Ubuntu for their laptops to ensure fast, smooth, reliable, and efficient performance. Ubuntu laptops come with high-end software.

The best part is that they are free of viruses and use fewer resources (your computers) than their counterparts. Ubuntu-certified hardware, from top-end workstations to super-portable systems, goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles.

Let us explore the range of Ubuntu laptops.

Top 10 Ubuntu Laptops

1. Dell XPS 12 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop

The Dell XPS 12 Developer Edition comes with a 1TB solid-state drive. Pretty large. Huh? Plus, it features 16Gb of dedicated RAM and an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is the first Ubuntu laptop to feature pre-installed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. So, you can work on it right away after unboxing.

  • Operating system: Pre-loaded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Processor: 8th generation Intel® Core™
  • Body: CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machined aluminium, high-quality and aerospace-inspired woven glass fibre
  • Design: Lightweight design, compact, and sturdy
  • Display: A large and vivid 16:10 display with Eyesafe® display technology
  • Keyboard: Newly-designed edge-to-edge keyboard with larger touchpad and keycaps
  • Battery Life: 18 H and 49 Mins on FHD+
ProsCons
Weighs 2.99-pound (lightweight)UHD display but only 13 inches
16 GB RAMPrice on the higher end
1TB solid-state 
Long battery life 
Robust processor 

2. Galago Pro 14"

Galago Pro 14" from the house of System 76 comes with a durable and lightweight chassis for long life. With this Ubuntu laptop, you have access to multiple ports, including Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4.

  • Operating System: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel® Core i5-1135G7/11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7
  • Display: 14.1″ screen Matte finish 1920×1080 FHD
  • Graphics: Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (optional)
  • Memory: 64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz
  • Keypad: Backlit Chiclet QWERTY (US) keypad, Multi-Touch clickpad
  • Weight: 3.1 lbs base weight
ProsCons
11th Gen Intel® Core i7No unibody outer shell (chassis)
Amazing WiFi range and connectivityRoom for improvement in battery life
Best-in-class HiDPI display 
The matte finish screen is wow! 

3. HP Chromebook

HP Chromebook x360 14c rules the roost in terms of versatility, performance, and best-in-class security features. It allows you to multitask and bring creativity to life like never before.

  • Operating system: Ubuntu-friendly
  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor
  • Display: 14" diagonal, full-HD 1920 X 1080 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass
  • Memory: 8 GB memory with 256 GB SSD storage space
  • Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics
  • Keypad: Full-size mineral silver keyboard with backlit feature
  • Audio features: Dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen
  • Sensors: Comes with Gyroscope and Accelerometer
ProsCons
360-degree convertible designLow internal storage
Decent batteryLack of 2K display
Backlit keyboard 
Good security features 
Multiple connectivity options 
Lightweight 
cellpic
HP Chromebook x360 11th Gen Intel Core i3 14-inch (35.6 cms) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge, Corning Gorilla Glass Touchscreen Laptop(8GB/256GB SSD/B&O Audio/FPR/Chrome OS/Mineral Silver/1.52 kg), 14c-cc0009TU
11% off
57,990 64,923
Buy now

4. Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Convertible

It is a two-in-one, 13-inch convertible laptop that comes with an attractive HDR display. The incredible performance of this laptop will make you fall for it.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System: Ubuntu-compatible
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor
  • Graphics:‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • Keypad:Next Generation MagLev keyboard
  • Memory:32 GB
  • Networking options: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
ProsCons
Incredible full HD displayDoes not support WAN, NFC
Ubuntu friendlyCore temperatures high
Amazing keywords 
Good battery life 

5. Asus ZenBook Ubuntu Laptop

It is a cost-effective, Ubuntu-friendly, high-performing laptop that allows you to carry out multiple functions. Its compact, portable design with a sleek form makes it a lightweight option.

The Asus Zenbook is ideal for frequent travellers because it weighs only 2.5 pounds.

Product specifications:

  • Operating System: Ubuntu-friendly
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8565U/Intel® Core™ i5-8265U
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Max-Q/Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 (Switchable)
  • Memory: 8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4
  • Display: 15.6” LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare or standard screen, 92% screen:body ratio, frameless (4-way) NanoEdge design
  • Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard, PTP (Precision Touchpad) technology, intelligent palm-rejection
  • Battery: Up to 17 hours
ProsCons
Comfortable keyboardMixed performance 
Backlit keyboardThe display could be a little brighter
Great audio 
Stunning and sturdy design 
Decent memory 
Decent battery life 

6. Acer Aspire E

Are you seeking high-quality components to run a Ubuntu laptop?

The Acer Aspire E laptop is the ideal choice for you. It has a wide range of incredible features that will take the load away from your work.

Product specifications:

  • Operating system: Ubuntu friendly
  • Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U
  • Display: 5.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS Display
  • Memory and Storage: 8GB Channel Memory with 256GB solid-state memory
  • Battery Life: Up to 15 hours of battery life
  • Weight: 5.27 Pound
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX150
ProsCons
Comfortable keyboardMixed performance 
Backlit keyboardPrice on the higher end
Powerful graphics cardWeighs more than 5 pounds, bulky
8 GB RAM 
256 GB Solid State Memory 
Decent battery life for up to 15 hours 

7. Lenovo Thinkpad

If you are looking for a standout design of Ubuntu laptop with impressive features, you should consider Lenovo Thinkpad. It comes with a sleek and thinner-than-average make. So, you can easily put it into your laptop sleeves.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System: Linux Ubuntu-friendly
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core™ i3 / i5 / i7 Processor
  • Graphics:Intel UHD Graphics Integrated/AMD Radeon™ 625
  • Keyboard:Spill-resistant, 6-row, backlit
  • Battery life: Up to 12 hours when fully charged
  • Physical Security Key:Kensington® Security Slot
  • Monitor Displays:Supports around three individual displays
ProsCons
Comfortable keyboardPrice on the higher end
Backlit keyboardThin but weighs more than 4 pounds
Powerful graphics card 
Stunning full HD display 
Decent battery life for up to 12 hours 
512 GB Solid State Drive (SSD) 
cellpic
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14-inch (35.56cm) FHD IPS Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Microsoft Office H&S 2021/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 20TAS13N00
34% off
69,990 106,200
Buy now

8. Acer Chromebook 15

Are you on a budget looking for a pocket-friendly laptop that is Ubuntu-friendly?

The Acer Chromebook 15 provides a great option. It comes with smart features, including 32GB of eMMc flash storage.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System: Ubuntu-friendly
  • Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 505
  • Battery life: up to 12 hours when fully charged
  • Display: 15. 6-Inch Full HD IPS
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Memory: 32GB of eMMc flash storage
  • Weight: 4.85 Pounds
ProsCons
Comfortable keyboard 4 GB RAM
Backlit keyboardHeavy with a weight of around 5 pounds 
Powerful graphics card 
Stunning full HD display 
Decent battery life for up to 12 hours 

9.Asus Chromebook Flip

Do you want an Ubuntu laptop that offers longevity at its best?

The Asus Chromebook Flip is a model to last. It comes with a precision-crafted aluminium body and display of Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also offers many enticing and durable features.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System:Ubuntu compatible
  • Processor:Intel® Core™ i5-10210U/Intel® Core™ i3-10110U/Intel® Core™ i7-10510U
  • Graphics:Intel® UHD Graphics
  • Display: 14" touch screen, full HD display (1920 x 1080), 85% screen:body ratio
  • Keyboard: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with 1.2mm Key-travel
  • Security Features: Fingerprint sensor and Titan C Security Chip
  • Memory:8GB LPDDR3/16GB LPDDR3/16G LPDDR3/8G LPDDR3 onboard
ProsCons
Lightweight4 GB RAM
Backlit keyboardInadequate integrated storage
Powerful graphics card 
Stunning full HD display with a 360-degree hinge 
Decent battery life for up to 10 hours 
cellpic
Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor 14 Inches Full Hd Touchs 2-In-1 Laptop 4-Way Nanoedge,4Gb Ram,64Gb Emmc Storage All-Metal Body Backlit Kb Chrome Os-C434Ta-Dsm4T Silver 1.305Kg
42% off
61,000 104,555
Buy now

10. Acer Predator Helios 300

Are you an avid gamer looking for the perfect gaming laptop? The Acer Predator Helios 300 is the one for you. It features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 to provide a wide and distinct gaming experience. Plus, its Waves MaxxAudio makes everything come to reality.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating System: Compatible with Ubuntu
  • Display: 15.6" full-HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display with an aspect ratio of 16:9
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
  • Keyboard: FineTip RGB Backlit with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad
  • Security Port: Kensington Lock Slot
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7
  • RAM: 16 GB of DDR4 2666
ProsCons
LightweightBattery life is not adequate.
A lot of RAM enables multitaskingHeavy with a weight of up to 6 pounds
Powerful graphics card 
512 GB Solid State Drive 
A good option for gamers with a refresh rate of 144 Hz 
cellpic
Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7 10th Gen 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (16GB/1 TB HDD/256GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060/144 Hz), Abyssal Black, 2.5Kg
25% off
105,990 140,999
Buy now

Price of Ubuntu laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dell XPS 12 75,990
Galago 65,075
HP Chromebook 50,999
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 1,90,511
Asus Zenbook 56,990
Acer Aspire ENA
Lenovo ThinkPad 76,999
Acer Chromebook 15 52,565
Asus Chromebook Flip 61,000
Acer Predator Helios 300 99,990

Best 3 Features for You

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Ubuntu-based laptops:

Dell XPS 12GalagoHP ChromebookDell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1Asus ZenbookAcer Aspire ELenovo ThinkPadAcer Chromebook 15Asus Chromebook FlipAcer Predator Helios 300
Pre-loaded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS11th Gen Intel® Core i7360-degree convertible design10th Gen Intel® Core i7Up to 17 hours battery backupDecent battery life for up to 15 hours10th Generation Intel Core™Decent battery life for up to 12 hoursIntel® Core™ i5-10210UNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
18 H and 49 Mins on FHD+64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processorExcellent KeyboardPTP (Precision Touchpad) technologyPowerful graphics cardSpill-resistant, 6-row, backlitIntel® HD Graphics 505Full HD display (1920 x 1080)FineTip RGB Backlit 
10th generation Intel® Core™Best-in-class HiDPI displayFull-HD 1920 X 1080 display with Corning® Gorilla® GlassoodBattery life8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4NVIDIA GeForce MX150Up to 12 hours battery backup32GB of eMMc flash storageFingerprint sensor and Titan C Security Chip15.6" full-HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display

Best Value for Money

The Ubuntu laptop that offers the best value for money is the Acer Chromebook 15 (Ubuntu-Based). If you intend to buy a powerful and high-performing laptop on a low budget, the Acer Chromebook 15 offers the best value for money. It comes with a full HD touch display and long-lasting battery backup, making you feel like using a tablet.

Best Overall

When it comes to naming the best Ubuntu-compatible laptop considering the overall features, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is the best choice. It has advanced features, including a high-end 7th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and 16 GB dedicated RAM (DDR4).

Its large 512GB solid-state drive is also speedy, along with a 144Hz refresh rate. No wonder gamers swear by this laptop. It also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with long battery life. Talking about its cost, it offers complete value for money.

So, overall, the Acer Predator Helios 300 wins the race in terms of overall features.

How to Find the Perfect Ubuntu Laptop?

Do you want to break free from what is called a stereotypical choice of operating system?

Are you looking for an Ubuntu laptop?

Well!

Do you know you can find a pre-installed Linux operating system with your laptop?

Yes, you read it right.

Owing to the popularity of the Linux distribution system, manufacturers are now making laptops with preloaded Ubuntu operating systems. Besides, you will also find Ubuntu-compatible systems in the market that allow easy installation of the OS.

So, make a list of the features you are looking for and check if or not it comes with a pre-installed Linux OS or is Ubuntu-compatible.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What makes Ubuntu set apart?

It is a free-to-use and open-source OS. It is more secure, resource-friendly, and customizable. Plus, as it is based on Linux distribution, it is more stable and operates without installation. It needs a minimum system or hardware requirements. Overall, it is a decent operating system.

2. Ubuntu: What is it all about?

It is a Linux-oriented operating system for computers (desktops and laptops), smartphones, and network servers. A UK-based firm, Canonical Ltd., developed the Ubuntu OS. The operating system depends on open-source software development regulations.

3. Do I need to install a different Linux environment on your Chromebook to run Linux apps?

No. You do not need to install a different Linux environment on your Chromebook to run Linux apps. Chromebooks come with a Linux kernel.

However, there are disadvantages to using a Chromebook as a Linux-oriented PC. Firstly, the former is not designed for the same. Secondly, they come with small storage.

4. What if you buy a laptop that does not have Linux? Can you install one?

Yes, even if you buy a laptop that does not feature Linux, you can always install Linux Operating System later on.

5. Which one is a better choice for Linux - AMD or Intel?

As far as running Linux is concerned, Intel is a better option than AMD. The former directly adds to the Linux Kernel. It supports the chips out-of-the-box with its open-source Linux distribution driver. Compatibility issues may surface in the case of AMD processors.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
The top 10 best gaming laptops under 50000
Gym wear for men: Track pants to shoes, go for the essentials     
Amla powder for hair strengthens follicles and promotes growth
Intel Core i3 laptops come with amazing processor power
Best 28 and above megapixels front camera phones to buy in 2022
electronics FOR LESS