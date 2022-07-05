Ubuntu laptops: Here are the top 10 picks

One of chief attractions of these laptops is that they are free of viruses.

When buying a laptop, we mainly look for a system with a decent CPU and RAM. Depending on our requirements, we also search for the one that offers adequate space, a regular web browsing facility, and productivity. Some of you may also want the system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming. You get all of these and much more with Ubuntu laptops. Many renowned PC manufacturing brands certify Ubuntu for their laptops to ensure fast, smooth, reliable, and efficient performance. Ubuntu laptops come with high-end software. The best part is that they are free of viruses and use fewer resources (your computers) than their counterparts. Ubuntu-certified hardware, from top-end workstations to super-portable systems, goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles. Let us explore the range of Ubuntu laptops. Top 10 Ubuntu Laptops 1. Dell XPS 12 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop The Dell XPS 12 Developer Edition comes with a 1TB solid-state drive. Pretty large. Huh? Plus, it features 16Gb of dedicated RAM and an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is the first Ubuntu laptop to feature pre-installed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. So, you can work on it right away after unboxing. Operating system: Pre-loaded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Pros Cons Weighs 2.99-pound (lightweight) UHD display but only 13 inches 16 GB RAM Price on the higher end 1TB solid-state Long battery life Robust processor

2. Galago Pro 14" Galago Pro 14" from the house of System 76 comes with a durable and lightweight chassis for long life. With this Ubuntu laptop, you have access to multiple ports, including Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4. Operating System: Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Processor: 11th Gen Intel® Core i5-1135G7/11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7

11th Gen Intel® Core i5-1135G7/11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1165G7 Display: 14.1″ screen Matte finish 1920×1080 FHD

14.1″ screen Matte finish 1920×1080 FHD Graphics: Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (optional)

Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (optional) Memory: 64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz

64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz Keypad: Backlit Chiclet QWERTY (US) keypad, Multi-Touch clickpad

Backlit Chiclet QWERTY (US) keypad, Multi-Touch clickpad Weight: 3.1 lbs base weight

Pros Cons 11th Gen Intel® Core i7 No unibody outer shell (chassis) Amazing WiFi range and connectivity Room for improvement in battery life Best-in-class HiDPI display The matte finish screen is wow!

3. HP Chromebook HP Chromebook x360 14c rules the roost in terms of versatility, performance, and best-in-class security features. It allows you to multitask and bring creativity to life like never before. Operating system: Ubuntu-friendly

Ubuntu-friendly Processor: 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor

11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor Display: 14" diagonal, full-HD 1920 X 1080 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass

14" diagonal, full-HD 1920 X 1080 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Memory: 8 GB memory with 256 GB SSD storage space

8 GB memory with 256 GB SSD storage space Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics Keypad: Full-size mineral silver keyboard with backlit feature

Full-size mineral silver keyboard with backlit feature Audio features : Dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen

: Dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen Sensors: Comes with Gyroscope and Accelerometer

Pros Cons 360-degree convertible design Low internal storage Decent battery Lack of 2K display Backlit keyboard Good security features Multiple connectivity options Lightweight

4. Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Convertible It is a two-in-one, 13-inch convertible laptop that comes with an attractive HDR display. The incredible performance of this laptop will make you fall for it. Product Specifications: Operating System: Ubuntu-compatible

Ubuntu-compatible Processor: 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor

10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor Graphics: ‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

‎NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Keypad: Next Generation MagLev keyboard

Next Generation MagLev keyboard Memory: 32 GB

32 GB Networking options: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Incredible full HD display Does not support WAN, NFC Ubuntu friendly Core temperatures high Amazing keywords Good battery life

5. Asus ZenBook Ubuntu Laptop It is a cost-effective, Ubuntu-friendly, high-performing laptop that allows you to carry out multiple functions. Its compact, portable design with a sleek form makes it a lightweight option. The Asus Zenbook is ideal for frequent travellers because it weighs only 2.5 pounds. Product specifications: Operating System: Ubuntu-friendly

Ubuntu-friendly Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-8565U/Intel® Core™ i5-8265U

Intel® Core™ i7-8565U/Intel® Core™ i5-8265U Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Max-Q/Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 (Switchable)

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Max-Q/Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 (Switchable) Memory: 8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4

8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 Display: 15.6” LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare or standard screen, 92% screen:body ratio, frameless (4-way) NanoEdge design

15.6” LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare or standard screen, 92% screen:body ratio, frameless (4-way) NanoEdge design Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard, PTP (Precision Touchpad) technology, intelligent palm-rejection

Full-size backlit keyboard, PTP (Precision Touchpad) technology, intelligent palm-rejection Battery: Up to 17 hours

Pros Cons Comfortable keyboard Mixed performance Backlit keyboard The display could be a little brighter Great audio Stunning and sturdy design Decent memory Decent battery life

6. Acer Aspire E Are you seeking high-quality components to run a Ubuntu laptop? The Acer Aspire E laptop is the ideal choice for you. It has a wide range of incredible features that will take the load away from your work. Product specifications: Operating system: Ubuntu friendly

Ubuntu friendly Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U

8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U Display: 5.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS Display

5.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080), IPS Display Memory and Storage: 8GB Channel Memory with 256GB solid-state memory

8GB Channel Memory with 256GB solid-state memory Battery Life: Up to 15 hours of battery life

Up to 15 hours of battery life Weight: 5.27 Pound

5.27 Pound Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX150

Pros Cons Comfortable keyboard Mixed performance Backlit keyboard Price on the higher end Powerful graphics card Weighs more than 5 pounds, bulky 8 GB RAM 256 GB Solid State Memory Decent battery life for up to 15 hours

7. Lenovo Thinkpad If you are looking for a standout design of Ubuntu laptop with impressive features, you should consider Lenovo Thinkpad. It comes with a sleek and thinner-than-average make. So, you can easily put it into your laptop sleeves. Product Specifications: Operating System: Linux Ubuntu-friendly

Linux Ubuntu-friendly Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core™ i3 / i5 / i7 Processor

10th Generation Intel Core™ i3 / i5 / i7 Processor Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics Integrated/AMD Radeon™ 625

Intel UHD Graphics Integrated/AMD Radeon™ 625 Keyboard: Spill-resistant, 6-row, backlit

Spill-resistant, 6-row, backlit Battery life: Up to 12 hours when fully charged

Up to 12 hours when fully charged Physical Security Key: Kensington® Security Slot

Kensington® Security Slot Monitor Displays:Supports around three individual displays

Pros Cons Comfortable keyboard Price on the higher end Backlit keyboard Thin but weighs more than 4 pounds Powerful graphics card Stunning full HD display Decent battery life for up to 12 hours 512 GB Solid State Drive (SSD)

8. Acer Chromebook 15 Are you on a budget looking for a pocket-friendly laptop that is Ubuntu-friendly? The Acer Chromebook 15 provides a great option. It comes with smart features, including 32GB of eMMc flash storage. Product Specifications: Operating System: Ubuntu-friendly

Ubuntu-friendly Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 505

Intel® HD Graphics 505 Battery life: up to 12 hours when fully charged

up to 12 hours when fully charged Display: 15. 6-Inch Full HD IPS

15. 6-Inch Full HD IPS RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Memory: 32GB of eMMc flash storage

32GB of eMMc flash storage Weight: 4.85 Pounds

Pros Cons Comfortable keyboard 4 GB RAM Backlit keyboard Heavy with a weight of around 5 pounds Powerful graphics card Stunning full HD display Decent battery life for up to 12 hours

9.Asus Chromebook Flip Do you want an Ubuntu laptop that offers longevity at its best? The Asus Chromebook Flip is a model to last. It comes with a precision-crafted aluminium body and display of Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also offers many enticing and durable features. Product Specifications: Operating System: Ubuntu compatible

Ubuntu compatible Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-10210U/Intel® Core™ i3-10110U/Intel® Core™ i7-10510U

Intel® Core™ i5-10210U/Intel® Core™ i3-10110U/Intel® Core™ i7-10510U Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics Display: 14" touch screen, full HD display (1920 x 1080), 85% screen:body ratio

14" touch screen, full HD display (1920 x 1080), 85% screen:body ratio Keyboard: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with 1.2mm Key-travel

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with 1.2mm Key-travel Security Features: Fingerprint sensor and Titan C Security Chip

Fingerprint sensor and Titan C Security Chip Memory:8GB LPDDR3/16GB LPDDR3/16G LPDDR3/8G LPDDR3 onboard

Pros Cons Lightweight 4 GB RAM Backlit keyboard Inadequate integrated storage Powerful graphics card Stunning full HD display with a 360-degree hinge Decent battery life for up to 10 hours

10. Acer Predator Helios 300 Are you an avid gamer looking for the perfect gaming laptop? The Acer Predator Helios 300 is the one for you. It features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 to provide a wide and distinct gaming experience. Plus, its Waves MaxxAudio makes everything come to reality. Product Specifications: Operating System: Compatible with Ubuntu

Compatible with Ubuntu Display: 15.6" full-HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display with an aspect ratio of 16:9

15.6" full-HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Keyboard: FineTip RGB Backlit with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad

FineTip RGB Backlit with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad Security Port: Kensington Lock Slot

Kensington Lock Slot Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i7

10th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM: 16 GB of DDR4 2666

Pros Cons Lightweight Battery life is not adequate. A lot of RAM enables multitasking Heavy with a weight of up to 6 pounds Powerful graphics card 512 GB Solid State Drive A good option for gamers with a refresh rate of 144 Hz

Price of Ubuntu laptops at a glance:

Product Price Dell XPS 12 ₹ 75,990 Galago ₹ 65,075 HP Chromebook ₹ 50,999 Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 ₹ 1,90,511 Asus Zenbook ₹ 56,990 Acer Aspire E NA Lenovo ThinkPad ₹ 76,999 Acer Chromebook 15 ₹ 52,565 Asus Chromebook Flip ₹ 61,000 Acer Predator Helios 300 ₹ 99,990

Best 3 Features for You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Ubuntu-based laptops:

Dell XPS 12 Galago HP Chromebook Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Asus Zenbook Acer Aspire E Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook 15 Asus Chromebook Flip Acer Predator Helios 300 Pre-loaded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 11th Gen Intel® Core i7 360-degree convertible design 10th Gen Intel® Core i7 Up to 17 hours battery backup Decent battery life for up to 15 hours 10th Generation Intel Core™ Decent battery life for up to 12 hours Intel® Core™ i5-10210U NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 18 H and 49 Mins on FHD+ 64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor Excellent Keyboard PTP (Precision Touchpad) technology Powerful graphics card Spill-resistant, 6-row, backlit Intel® HD Graphics 505 Full HD display (1920 x 1080) FineTip RGB Backlit 10th generation Intel® Core™ Best-in-class HiDPI display Full-HD 1920 X 1080 display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass oodBattery life 8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 NVIDIA GeForce MX150 Up to 12 hours battery backup 32GB of eMMc flash storage Fingerprint sensor and Titan C Security Chip 15.6" full-HD LED Backlit ComfyView TFT LCD Display