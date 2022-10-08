Story Saved
Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 08, 2022 19:30 IST
Summary:

Whether you're into gaming, photography, or need a phone that can keep up with your busy lifestyle, the Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile Phone is perfect for you. With its powerful processor and long-lasting battery, you won't have to worry about running out of power when you need it most.

product info
Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone

Anyone looking for a powerful phone at an affordable price should acquire the Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile Phone. Additionally, it is attractive and sleek, so you will feel comfortable using it in public. Vivo smartphones provide sufficient processing power and storage to handle all of your apps, games, music, and images.

Additionally, many models are available in a variety of colors, allowing you to select the one that best meets your needs. Take a look at the list of Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phones if you're seeking a smartphone that will accommodate all of your demands.

1. Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue)

The Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue) mobile is a great phone with many features that appeal to users. The camera is one of the best characteristics of this smartphone; also, the design and technology are modern, and the device is quite handy. The best thing is that the price is unbeatable.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12)

· Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 grams

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)

· RAM: 3 GB

· Special features: ‎Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Camera, Built-In GPS, Mobile hotspot capability

· Colour: Mystic Blue

· Form factor: Bar

· Battery power rating: 5000

ProsCons
Great camera featuresThe phone gets slow sometimes
Great storage capacityBattery life could have been better
cellpic
vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off 9,499 14,490
Buy now

2. Vivo Y15s (Mystic Blue)

This smart phone is an excellent choice for those looking for a mid-range mobile phone. It has impressive specs and features, including a large and bright display, a powerful processor, and a dual rear camera setup.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Fun touch OS 10

· Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 Grams

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)

· RAM: 3 GB

· Special features: ‎Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Expandable Memory, Dual Camera, Built-In GPS

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Colour: Mystic Blue

· Form factor: Bar

· Battery power rating: 5000

ProsCons
Has an expandable memory storageIt doesn’t have an official IP rating for water or dust resistance
Amazing fingerprint sensorThe rear camera could have been better 
cellpic
vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,499 13,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue)

The Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue) is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable phone. It has many advanced features and is perfect for watching videos and movies because of the big display and excellent sound.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 9.0

· Product Dimensions: ‎15.9 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 191 Grams

· Batteries: ‎1 Lithium-Ion battery is required. (included)

· RAM: 3 GB

· Special features: DualSIM; GPS; Music Player; Video player; Proximity sensor; fingerprint

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Colour: Aqua Blue

· Form factor: Touchscreen phone

· Battery power rating: 5000

ProsCons
Battery life is quite goodDoes not have a facial recognition scanner
Large screen sizeDoes not have an official IP rating for water resistance
cellpic
Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offer
15% off 11,000 13,000
Buy now

4. Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple)

The Vivo Y93 is a great phone for those looking for a reliable and affordable device. It has a large screen display, impressive performance, and a decent rear camera setup.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎‎Android 8.1

· Product dimensions: ‎15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 164 grams

· RAM: 3 GB

· Special features: Dual Sim, Front camera, USB, Ambient light sensor, Virtual gyroscope, Fingerprint, Proximity sensor, Rear camera, Accelerometer

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Colour: Nebula Purple

· Form factor: Touchscreen phone

· Battery power rating:4030

ProsCons
High-performance mobileDoes not have a facial recognition scanner
Good camera quality Battery life could have been better
cellpic
Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
13% off 13,000 15,000
Buy now

5. Vivo Y12G (Phantom Black)

The Vivo Y12G Phantom Black is a budget-friendly Smartphone with good value. It has a stylish design, a large display, and a sound camera system. However, it falls short in terms of battery life and performance.

Specifications:

·Screen Size:6.51 inches

·Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams

·RAM: 3 GB

·Connectivity technologies: 4G

·Other display features: ‎Wireless

·Colour: Black

·Battery power rating: ‎5000

ProsCons
Has a large display screen perfect for watching movies and playing gamesLow battery performance
Has a sleek and stylish lookThe phone has a plastic body
cellpic
Vivo Y12G Phantom Black,3GB RAM, 32GB Storage.
24% off 10,699 13,990
Buy now

6. Vivo Y20i (Nebula Blue)

This reasonably priced mobile Phone from Vivo is a complete value for money. It has a large 6.51-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 10.0

· Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 grams

· RAM: 3 GB

· Connectivity technologies: 4G

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Special features: ‎Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual sim

· Colour: Nebula Blue

· Battery power rating:‎ 5000

ProsCons
Great battery life and works for long hoursThe phone does not have a high-resolution display
Amazing triple camera featuresLacks fast charging support.
cellpic
Vivo Y20i (Nebula Blue, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 12,490 15,490
Buy now

Top three bestfeatures for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue)OS: ‎ Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12)Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 gramsBattery power rating: 5000
Vivo Y15s Mystic BlueOS: ‎ FunTouch OS 10Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 gramsBattery power rating: 5000
Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue)OS: ‎ Android 9.0Product dimensions: ‎15.9 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 191 gramsBattery power rating: 5000
Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple)OS: ‎ ‎Android 8.1Product dimensions: ‎15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 164 gramsBattery power rating: 4300
Vivo Y12G Phantom Black

Screen size:6.51 inches

Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 191 gramsBattery power rating: 5000
Vivo Y20i (Nebula Blue)OS: ‎Android 10.0Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 192 gramsBattery power rating: 5000

Best value for money Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone

One of the top 3 GB RAM smartphones from Vivo is the Y12G Phantom Black. It offers exceptional performance, as well as is loaded with cutting-edge features and technology.

Priced at just Rs. 10,699, the mobile has a great camera that takes perfect pictures and a large clear display good enough for playing games and watching videos. Anyone looking for a Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone can check this one as it is a great option.

Best overall Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone on Amazon

The Vivo Y15C Mystic Blue also has a powerful processor and fantastic performance. It is the ideal smartphone for use daily. This gadget is easily and cheaply available on Amazon. But Mystic Blue also has you covered if you're looking for a phone with a great camera. The front-facing camera on this phone is 5 MP, and the back camera is excellent.

So, if you're looking for the best overall Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone, the Vivo Y15C Mystic Blue is the way to go. This phone offers everything one could ask for on a phone and much more. Plus, you will never get such an amazing mobile at such a discounted price.

How to find the perfect Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone?

If you're looking for a new Smartphone, you may wonder if Vivo 3 GB RAM phone is the right choice. With so many options on the market, it can take time to figure out where to start. Well, don’t worry, we've got a few tips to help you search for the perfect Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone.

The first thing you should think of is the size of the screen you're looking for. If you want a large display for gaming or watching movies, you'll want to opt for the phone that has a large screen size. But, if you are looking for a smaller phone that's easy to carry around, you'll want to choose a smaller option.

Next, think about what type of processor you want. Vivo offers a few different options, so you'll want to choose one that fits your needs. If you're a power user who wants the fastest phone possible, you'll want to go with the snapdragon octa-core processor. However, if you need a phone that can handle your everyday tasks, then the Snapdragon 625 processor should be just fine.

Finally, take a look at the camera setup. Vivo offers some great cameras, so you'll want to ensure the phone has excellent camera quality that meets your needs. If you're an avid photographer, you'll want to ensure the phone has an excellent rear-facing camera. Likewise, the front-facing camera should be fine if you need a primary camera for taking pictures of your friends and family.

With these tips in mind, you should have no trouble finding the perfect Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone for your needs. Just remember to take your time and compare your options before making your final decision.

List of the Vivo 3 GB RAM mobilephone (September 2022)

Sl. No.Model namePrice
1.Vivo Y15C (Mystic Blue)Rs. 9,499
2.Vivo Y15s Mystic BlueRs. 9,499
3.Vivo Y12 (Aqua Blue)Rs. 11,000
4.Vivo Y93 1814 (Nebula Purple)Rs. 13,000
5.Vivo Y12G Phantom BlackRs. 10,699
6.Vivo Y20i (Nebula Blue)Rs. 12,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Vivo 3 GB RAM mobile phone

