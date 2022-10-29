Story Saved
Which is the best Air Purifier for your home? Here are the 10 best deals worth your money

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 29, 2022 19:28 IST
Summary:

Keep yourself and your family safe from the rising pollution by investing in the Best Air Purifier For Home available at the best prices in India. Breathing in the polluted air of today can lead you to suffer from a number of respiratory diseases. It is high time that you now invest in the Best Air Purifier For Home.

product info
Best Air purifier for home

Unlike in earlier years, the air that you breathe today is toxic due to increasing pollution. It can cause a number of respiratory diseases that can lead to serious or even fatal results. From smoke coming out of vehicles to crackers bursting during the festive season, there is absolutely no denying the fact that the air you breathe is heavily polluted. This polluted air is dangerous to breathe both outside and inside your home. Hence, it is crucial to filter the contaminated air with the use of the Best Air Purifier For Home. An air purifier filters the air by removing every dangerous particle from an indoor space to help you and your family breathe clean air.

Best Air purifier for home .

1.Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier

Designed to filter a room in just 12 minutes, the Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier comes with advanced technology. It automatically checks air quality with its Vitashield Intelligent purification technology and eliminates 99.97% airborne contaminants and 0.0003 microns from the air. This product has also been tested to remove airborne H1N1 virus and 99.99% pollen and house dust mites.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5 kg
  • Filter type: HEPA
  • Product dimensions: 32.5 x 54.1 x 21.1 centimeters
  • Noise level: 32 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier with attached pre-filter, nano protect HEPA filter, active carbon filter and user manual
  • Power source: Electric
  • Available colours: White
ProsCons
4 Stage Filtration process and activated carbon filterNot very effective for heavily polluted cities like Delhi
Quiet NightSense auto-modeMay require changing the filter in just a few months
Availability of 3 auto modes: General, Allergen and NightSense 
cellpic
Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier, removes 99.97% airborne pollutants, 4-stage filtration with True HEPA filter (white)
25% off 8,999 11,995
Buy now

2. Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier

The Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier is another Best Air Purifier For Home which protects the family with its special anti-virus green HEPA filter. It can remove 99.99% of allergens and viruses to ensure a protected indoor environment. What’s more? The air purifier features Smart Pollution Sensor that indicates real-time indoor air quality with its intuitive colours.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 6 kg and 780 g
  • Filter type: Green Anit-virus HEPA filter, ‎Pre-Filter and urethane carbon filter
  • Product dimensions: 25.4 x 42.4 x 52.7 centimeters
  • Noise level: 22 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, urethane carbon filter and HEPA filter, pre-filter, user manual and power cord (230 V, 50 Hz)
  • Power source: Electric
  • Available colours: White
ProsCons
Coway is known to have the biggest R&D center in air careComplaints about noise level
Longest filter life (8500 Hours)May not be suitable to use in large rooms
Filter cleaning and replacement indicator showing time to clean and change filters 
cellpic
Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Longest Warranty 7 Years, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C))
41% off 20,700 34,900
Buy now

3. Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes has long attained a reputed position in the market for its wide range of home appliances. One such appliance is its Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier which is capable of efficiently eliminating H1N1 and other viruses. It is the Best Air Purifier For Home and office which has been certified by the Asthma Society of India.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5 kg
  • Filter type: HEPA
  • Product dimensions: 17.2 x 32.5 x 51 centimeters
  • Noise level: 57 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier and user manual
  • Power source: Electricity
  • Available colours: Cool grey
ProsCons
Filtermaxx technology for maximum filtration and purificationComplaints of filter getting easily clogged
Prevents the breeding and growth of fungi and bacteriaComplaints on after-sales service
It is India’s first Swine Flu resistant filter to neutralise H1N1 virus and up to 0.08 microns 
cellpic
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier with H1N1 filter removes 99.99% airborne viruses,6 stages of filtration(FilterMaxx Technology),5 Years Warranty on Motor (Cool Grey)
48% off 8,345.42 15,990
Buy now

4. KENT Aura Room Air Purifier

What makes KENT Aura Room Air Purifier another Best Air Purifier For Home in India is its highly efficient antibacterial coated HEPA filter technology, perfect to eliminate 99% of dust particles. It features a 3-stage mechanism and an in-built ironiser to improve air quality inside a room and to help you breathe in fresh air throughout the day and night.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5 kg
  • Filter type: Activated carbon and HEPA filters
  • Product dimensions: 350 x 180 x 482 meters
  • Noise level: 50 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of Kent Aura air purifier and user guide
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Available colours: White with pattern
ProsCons
Child lock feature to prevent any misuseComplaints of loud noise on maximum speed mode
Filter change indicator 
Intelligent air quality monitoring 
cellpic
KENT Aura Room Air Purifier 60-Watt with HEPA Technology (White)
46% off 8,599 15,990
Buy now

5. Mi Air Purifier 3

Featuring a 360-degree layer filtration technology with Smart APP Control for utmost convenience, the Mi Air Purifier 3 is an excellent buy. It is the Best Air Purifier For Home with a space of 484 sq.ft. of area rooms. The true HEPA filter with activated carbon filter is perfect to remove 99.97% air contamination, while the voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant allows you all the comfort to operate the system.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 4 kg 800 g
  • Filter type: HEPA
  • Product dimensions: 24 x 24 x 52 centimeters
  • Noise level: 31 dB
  • Control method: App and Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, air purifier filter and user manual
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Available colours: White
ProsCons
3-layer composite filtration with a true HEPA filterComplaints of high-level of noise
Real-time AQI monitoring 
OLED touch display for different modes 
cellpic
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter with activated carbon filter, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., removes air pollutants with 99.97% efficiency, Voice control - Alexa/GA, Smart App (white)
15% off 10,999 12,999
Buy now

6. Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier

Also focusing on the convenience of usage and exceptional results, the Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier boasts a 3 Stage filtration process, ideal to eliminate particles such as PM 2.5, allergens, pollen, smoke and much more. This, too, is considered the Best Air Purifier For Home with a room size of up to 300 sq ft.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5 kg 200 g
  • Filter type: Pre Filter
  • Product dimensions: 34.6 x 17.3 x 52.6 centimeters
  • Noise level: 42 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, user manual and remote
  • Power source: Electric
  • Available colours: White
ProsCons
Real time air quality monitoring with PM2.5 displayShort cable for connecting
4 fan speeds with easy adjust technology 
Auto/Silent mode for a peaceful sleep 
cellpic
Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier with 3 Stage Filtration, PM2.5 Display and Color Indicator (260 CADR, Room Size Upto 300 sq ft with 3 Air Changes/Hour.)
40% off 10,126.08 16,900
Buy now

7. PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20

Another world-class air purifier by Philips, the PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 is designed to automatically sense air quality and quickly eliminate 99.97% of pollutants. Featuring a Vitashield Intelligent Purification, it is also the Best Air Purifier For Home to purify a standard room within 10 minutes!

Specifications

  • Product weight: 7 kg 700 g
  • Filter type: HEPA
  • Product dimensions: 24 x 35.9 x 55.8 centimeters
  • Noise level: 19 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, user manual and filters
  • Power source: Corded Electric
  • Available colours: White
ProsCons
3 smart pre-setting modes: General, Allergen and Bacteria & VirusFilter not very efficient for highly polluted cities
Smart Light Control for both AQI and UI 
Aerodynamic design for efficient airflow 
cellpic
PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20, Vitashield Intelligent Purification, removes 99.9% airborne viruses & bacteria, 99.97% airborne pollutants, HEPA filter, ideal for master bedroom, White, Standard
36% off 14,999 23,559
Buy now

8. Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier

Voltas Limited, one of the leading companies with expertise in air conditioning and cooling technology, is also appreciated for manufacturing some of the Best Air Purifier For Home today. The VAP26TWV Air Purifier in particular boasts an excellent 6-stage filtration to give you and your family the purest air to breathe. The air purifier also comes with a 3-step speed control, a dust sensor and filter change indicator.

Specifications

  • Product wBest Air Purifier For HomBest Air Purifier For Homeight: 4 kg 600 g
  • Filter type: Pre-filter and activated carbon filter
  • Product dimensions: 7.3 x 13 x 19.7 Centimeters
  • Noise level: 30 dB
  • Control method: Touch
  • Included Items: 1 uni each of air purifier and a user manual
  • Power source: Electric
  • Available colours: White
ProsCons
6 Stage FiltrationComplaints of AQI indicator not functioning properly
Dust Sensor and 3-Step Speed ControlComplaints of high level of noise
Child protection mode 
cellpic
Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier with 6 Stage Filteration, White, Normal (Prefilter, Activated Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter, H-13 HEPA Filter, UVC LED, Ionizer)
43% off 7,450 12,990
Buy now

9. Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65

Also the Best Air Purifier For Home by Philips, this particular machine may be a little more expensive than others, but it serves as an air purifier, fan and heater. It comes with 3 layer HEPA filtration system to expertly eliminate allergens, pollutants and viruses by 99.95%. The 350-degree rotating fan ensures the spread of clean air across the space and the AQI sensor detects particles while displaying it in real-time.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 4 kg 900 g
  • Filter type: Activated Carbon
  • Product dimensions: 25 x 25 x 59 centimeters
  • Noise level: 61 dB
  • Control method: Remote and Touch
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, user manual and magnetic remote
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Available colours: Metallic black
ProsCons
3-layer HEPA filtration to remove 99.95 % of unwanted particlesNo negative reviews received till date
Air quality sensor that expertly detects up to 2.5 µm particles 
Magnetic remote control for convenience 
cellpic
PHILIPS 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 with 350 Degree Rotation, Removes 99.95% Airborne Pollutant, 3-Layer HEPA Filtration System, Touch & Remote Control, Numerical PM2.5 Display, Medium
18% off 26,999 32,995
Buy now

10. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

What makes Dyson one of the best brands in the world for its appliances is its series of smart technology features and stylish look. The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier too features intelligent purification that automatically removes 99.95% of PM 0.1 allergens and pollutants from the air. It also comes with 2 intelligent sensors that monitor air quality changes and purifiers the air accordingly. Also, the vacuum-sealed 360° glass HEPA filter and tris-coated activated carbon filter ensure the harmful pollutants do not get released into the room again.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 6 kg and 650 g
  • Filter type: Activated Carbon
  • Product dimensions: 20 x 18.5 x 102.2 centimeters
  • Noise level: 64.4 dB
  • Control method: Voice
  • Included items: 1 unit each of air purifier, composite filter, remote control and operating manual
  • Power source: Electric
  • Available colours: White/Silver
ProsCons
Smart control with Dyson Link appNo negative reviews received till date
Certified asthma and allergy friendly 
90 degrees air oscillation and circulation 
cellpic
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP03 (White/Silver), Large
36% off 27,900 43,900
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier4 Stage Filtration processQuiet NightSense auto-modeECARF certified
Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air PurifierLongest filter life of 8500 hoursFilter cleaning and replacement indicator7 years warranty on motor
Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air PurifierFiltermaxx technologyIndia’s first Swine Flu resistant filter5 years warranty on motor
KENT Aura Room Air PurifierIntelligent air quality monitoringFilter change indicator1 year warranty
Mi Air Purifier 33-layer composite filtrationReal-time AQI monitoring1 year warranty
Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier4 easy adjustment fan speedsReal-time AQI monitoring1 year warranty
Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/203 smart pre-setting modesSmart AQI and UI Light Control2 years warranty
Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier6 Stage FiltrationDust Sensor1 year warranty
Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/653-layer HEPA filtrationSmart AQI sensor1 year warranty
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air PurifierSmart Dyson Link app control90 degrees air oscillation and circulation2 years warranty

Best value for money Air Purifier

The best value air purifier for a home at a budget-friendly price and offering excellent results is the KENT Aura Room Air Purifier.It is the Best Air Purifier For Home at a good price because it features highly efficient antibacterial coated HEPA filter technology that can kill 99% dust particles.

Overall best Air Purifier for home

The best overall air purifier is Philips 3-in-1 air purifier, fan & heater AMF220/65. Costing 26,999 and coming with a 1-year warranty, 3-layer HEPA filtration system, 350-degree rotating fan and AQI sensor, it is definitely the best buy.

How to Find the best Air Purifier for home

Finding the Best Air Purifier For Home can be a challenge only if you are not thorough with your research.

With the rising state of pollution, you can find dozens of brands offering the best air purifiers with advanced technological features, convenient operation, and exceptional filtration systems that can eliminate all kinds of viruses and bacteria in the air.

Remember, buying an air purifier is crucial today, especially if you reside in a heavily polluted city. It can help you and your family breathe cleaner air inside, keeping all at bay from serious health issues of asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Products price list

S.noAir Purifiers for homePrice (Starts from)
1.Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier 8,999
2.Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier 14,400
3.Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700 Air Purifier 8,784
4.KENT Aura Room Air Purifier 8,599
5.Mi Air Purifier 3 10,999
6.Carrier Air One Room Air Purifier 10,023
7.Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 14,999
8.Voltas VAP26TWV Air Purifier 7,779
9.Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 26,999
10.Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier 27,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Which is the best Air Purifier for your home? Here are the 10 best deals worth your money

Why should I buy an air purifier?

How to choose an air purifier?

Should I look for air purifiers based on room size?

How frequently should I change the filter?

Does the warranty of the air purifiers cover everything?

